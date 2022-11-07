  • Home
  • Austin
  • Mi Bambuco Colombian - 5808 burleson rd
Mi Bambuco Colombian 5808 burleson rd

5808 burleson rd

Austin, TX 78744

Arepas/Corn Patty

E¨Huevo "La Costeña"

$6.99

Arepa con carne

$8.99

Arepa con pollo

$8.99

Arepa con Queso

$4.99

Arepa con Huevo

$5.99

Arepa con carne y queso

$9.99

Arepa con pollo y queso

$9.99

Empanadas/Pie Stuffed

Empanada de Carne

$2.99

Empanada de Pollo

$2.99

Combo de Empanada

$10.99

Breakfast

Bistec a Caballo

$13.99

Calentao Paisa

$9.99

Caldo de Costilla

$10.99

Huevos al gusto

$9.99

Chocolate con queso

$5.99

Aguapanela con queso

$5.99

Breakfast Tacos

$2.99

Special Tacos

$6.99

3 tacos, all the same

American Breakfast

$9.99

Pancake

$5.99

3 pancakes

House Menu

Picada Colombiana

$14.99

Salchipapa Danta

$11.99

Salchipapa Suprema

$14.99

Perro Caliente "Hot Dog"

$9.99

Platano Maduro "El Pijao"

$6.99

Aborrajado

$6.99

Patacona Rellena

$9.99

Patacona con Queso

$5.99

Chicharron con Pataconas

$9.99

Morcilla con Arepa

$7.99

Chorizo con Arepa

$7.99

Hamburguesa de la casa

$13.99

Hamburguesa Especial

$12.99

Hamburguesa Tradicional

$9.99

Menu Lunch

$12.99

Platos Tipicos

Bandeja Paisa

$22.99

Lechona Tolimense

$17.99

Tamal Tolimense

$13.99

Sancocho

$13.99

Arroz de la casa

$13.99

Arroz Paisa

$15.99

Carne a la Plancha

$15.99

Pechuga a la Plancha

$15.99

Chuleta Valluna

$15.99

Milanesa de Pollo Empanizada

$15.99

Seafood/ Mariscos

Cazuela de Mariscos

$24.99

Pescado Frito

$19.99

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.99

Arroz con Camarones

$15.99

Coctel de Camarones

$14.99

Ceviche de Camaron

$14.99

Ceviche de Chicharron

$14.99

Children´s Menu

Mini Carne a la plancha

$11.99

Mini Hamburguesa

$7.99

Mini Perro

$7.99

Nuggets de Pollo

$7.99

Pulpos de Salchicha

$7.99

Postres/Desserts

Oblea

$5.99

Postre de la casa

$5.99

Maduritos

$5.99

Queso con Bocadillo

$5.99

Sides/Extras

Side Aguacate

$1.50

Side Arepa paisa

$2.99

Side Arepa rellena

$2.99

Side Arroz de la casa

$5.99

Side Arroz Blanco

$2.99

Side Arroz de coco

$3.99

Side Carne o Pollo

$5.99

Side de Camaron

$5.99

Side Ensalada

$2.99

Side de Chorizo

$4.99

Side de Morcilla

$4.99

Side de Frijoles

$3.99

Side de papas fritas

$2.99

Side de Pataconas

$3.99

Side de Platano Maduro

$2.99

Side de Queso

$2.99

Side de tortillas

$0.99

Side de Yuca

$3.99

Side de Chicharron

$4.99

Panaderia

Buñuelos

$2.00

Pan de Bono

$2.50

House Drinks

Refajo

$10.99

Limonada de Panela

$4.99

Limonada Natural

$4.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Cafe Colombiano

$2.99

Aguapanela pequeña

$2.99

Chocolate pequeño

$3.99

Drinks

Pony Malta

$3.50

Sodas Colombianas

$3.50

Soda Lata

$2.99

Coca Mex

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Botella de Agua

$1.00

Topochico

$3.00

Kid Juice

$1.00

Natural Juice

Jugo Natural Agua

$4.99

Jugo Natural Leche

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5808 burleson rd, Austin, TX 78744

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

