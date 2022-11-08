Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Bunuelo Miami 3005 NE 2nd Av

3005 NE 2nd Av

Miami, FL 33127

Desayunos

Desayuno A / Breakfast A

Desayuno A / Breakfast A

$12.00

2 Huevos con Hogao (guiso de tomate y cebolla) 1 Arepa de Maiz con Quesito 1 Empanada de Queso Cafe/chocolate

Desayuno B/ Breakfast B

$12.00

2 Huevos con Jamón 1 Arepa de Maiz con Quesito 1 Empanada de Queso Cafe/chocolate

Desayuno C/ Breakfast C

$12.00

2 Huevos revueltos 1 Arepa de Maiz con Quesito 1 Empanada de Queso Cafe/chocolate

Desayuno D /Breakfast D

Desayuno D /Breakfast D

$12.00

2 Huevos fritos 1 Arepa de Maiz con Quesito 1 Empanada de Queso Cafe/chocolate

Arepas

Arepa con pollo

Arepa con pollo

$8.00
Arepa con Carne

Arepa con Carne

$10.00

Arepa Mixta

$11.00

Arepa de Queso

$5.00

Arepa con Quesito

$5.00
Arepa de Huevo

Arepa de Huevo

$4.00

Arepa de Chocolo con Quesito

$7.00

Arepa con Chorizo

$9.00

Arepa de Chocolo con Mozzarella

$7.00

Bunuelos

Bunuelo Regular

Bunuelo Regular

$1.80
Bunuelo Dulce

Bunuelo Dulce

$2.30

Bunuelo Queso Mozzarella

$2.30

Waffle de Buñuelo

$6.00

Empanadas

Empanada de Carne

Empanada de Carne

$2.00
Pastel de Pollo

Pastel de Pollo

$2.80

Empanada de Queso

$2.00

Empanadas de Papa (5)

$7.00

5 Unidades

Empanada de Papa (1)

$1.50Out of stock

De Queso

Palito de Queso

$2.00
Tequenos x 3

Tequenos x 3

$3.00
Pandebono

Pandebono

$2.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Manzana Postobon

$2.00

Colombiana Postobon

$2.00

Pony Malta

$2.50

Botella de agua

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Uva Postobon

$2.50Out of stock

Naranjada Postobon

$2.50Out of stock

Kola

$2.50Out of stock

Bretana

$2.50

Bebidas Naturales

Hit Naranja Pina

$2.50Out of stock

Hit Mora

$2.50Out of stock

Hit Lulo

$2.50

Jugo de Naranja

$5.00

Limonada de Coco

$4.00

Limonada de Mango

$4.00

Jugo de Mandarina

$4.00

Jugo de Maracuya

$4.00

Jugo de Mora

$4.00

Guanabana

$4.00

Jugo de Lulo

$4.00

Hit Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Lacteos

Milo

$3.50

Chocolate

$3.00

Cafe con leche

$3.00

Tinto

$2.00

Snacks

Mini Arepitas

$4.55

6 triangulos de arepa frita con hogao

Mini Bunuelos

$4.55

5 bunuelos de 15 gr con dulce de leche o nutella

Mini buñuelos

Mini buñuelos

$0.76

Adiciones

Salsa y Aji

$0.50

Lechona

Lechona

$12.00
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Colombian Bakery

3005 NE 2nd Av, Miami, FL 33127

