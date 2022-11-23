Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Camino Real

review star

No reviews yet

2550 N Michigan St

Plymouth, IN 46563

Nachos

Nachos Mexicanos

$15.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Crema

Nachos Reales

$14.00

Grilled Chicken OR Steak, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Guac

Nachos Fajita

$14.00

Grilled Fajita veggies with you choice of Steak OR grilled chicken

Nachos con Chorizo

$14.00

Chorizo and cheese on chips

Nachos with Shrimp

$16.00

Fajita Style shrimp, cheese. Includes bell pepper, tomato and onions

NACHOS CHEESE

$4.75

GROUND BEEF NACHOS

$6.50

NACHOS SHRED CHIX

$7.00

STEAK NACHOS

$8.00

Tacos

Taco Dinner Special

$14.00

3 Tacos, 2 toppings of your choice, rice and beans

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.00

4 Fried taquitos Served with house sides

Street Style Tacos

Traditional Mexican Street vendor style tacos, Corn Tortilla, cilantro and onions.

Taco Salad

$9.50

Tortilla Bowl, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guac

Chicken Dishes

A.C.P.

$11.00

Our best selling Arroz con Pollo plate; grilled chicken on a bed of rice, topped with cheese

Pollo Plates

Pick 1: Served with rice, lettuce, crema, guac and tomato

Steak Dishes

A.C.C.

$11.00

Our best selling arroz con carne asada plate; steak, on a bed of rice, smothered in cheese.

Steaks

Carne Asada

$14.00

Grilled skirt steak, served with rice, beans, and house sides

Chile Colorado

$14.00

Fajitas

Fajitas

All fajitas come with rice and beans, lettuce, pico, crema, guac. Grilled with bell pepper, tomato, and onions

Fajitas (Double)

All fajitas come with rice and beans, lettuce, pico, crema, guac. Grilled with bell pepper, tomato, and onions

Shrimp Fajita

$17.00

All fajitas come with rice and beans, lettuce, pico, crema, guac. Grilled with bell pepper, tomato, and onions

Seafood Fajita

$20.00

Tilapia, shrimp, scallops, imitation crab meat. All fajitas come with rice and beans, lettuce, pico, crema, guac. Grilled with bell pepper, tomato, and onions

California Fajitas

$14.00

Cooked with chicken or steak, grilled with california blend veggies, All fajitas come with rice and beans, lettuce, pico, crema, guac. Grilled with bell pepper, tomato, and onions

De La Casa

Carnitas

$14.00

Slow cooked pork, marinated with tequila and beer for a soft and tender meat. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guac and pico.

Molcajete

$18.00

Served in a hot volcanic rock bowl, layered with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, veggies, grilled cactus, and cheese. You can turn things up by having us add spicy salsa, or mild, we can tell what to do. Served with house sides.

Torta Mexicana

$13.00

Traditional Mexican Style torta, Choose your protein, filled with, lettuce, onions, tomato, jalapeño, avocado. Served with fries.

Lopez Bros Pizza

$14.00

A spread, two layered quesadilla, filled with shrimp, chicken, and steak. Cooked with veggies, served with house sides.

Chiles Poblanos

$13.50

Two homemade chile rellenos, topped with salsa ranchera, served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas

All chimichangas come served with rice, beans, lettuce, guac, crema, and pico

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.00

3 Grilled Chicken enchiladas, served with rice and beans, topped with salsa verde

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.00

Cheese enchiladas topped with our slow roasted, house made carnitas. Served with house sides

Super Enchiladas

$12.00

1 ground beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese, 1bean enchilada. Topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce tomato, crema.

Burritos

Burrito Gigante

$20.00

Our biggest burrito yet! Stuffed with—chicken, steak, shrimp, bell pepper, tomato, onion, rice, beans guac, crema, pico, lettuce. Topped with salsa verde and queso.

Burrito Real

$11.00

Signature house burrito, shredded chicken, or ground beef, served with rice and beans on the side. Topped with red sauce and cheese—lettuce, crema and tomato.

Burrito California

$13.00

A PICANTE burrito, steak or grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, and pico.

Burrito Verde

$14.00

Shredded por burrito topped with home made salsa verde, and melted cheese. Served with rice and a side of lettuce and pico.

Burrito Mexican

$16.00

Burrito Fajita

$14.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.50

Your choice of protein, rice and house sides.

Quesadilla Grande

$18.00

GIANT Quesadilla with fajita chicken or steak, fajita veggies, served with house sides.

Chamaquitos

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla, served with rice and beans

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Chicken or ground beef burrito, rice and beans

Kids Taco Salad

$6.00

Shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, crema

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, served with rice beans.

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Pick One

Kids Taco

$6.00

One Taco, rice and beans

Corn Dog

$6.00

Served with fries

Hot Dog

$6.00

Served with fries

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00

LARGE RICE

$5.50

BEANS

$3.00

LARGE BEANS

$5.75

Sour Cream

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Extra Tortillas

$1.25Out of stock

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.75

Fried Jalapeños

$1.50

French Fries

$2.50

Rice And Beans

$5.25

Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Fajita Sides

$5.00

JALAPEÑOS

$1.25

Crema Salad

$4.00

CILANTRO

$0.75

ONION

$1.00

GUAC SALAD

$5.75

Seafood

Coctel de Camarones

$10.00+

Cooked shrimp topped with avocado and pico, in a zingy tomato juice

Camarones a Diabla

$15.00

Cooked shrimp sautéed in our homemade hot sauce, served with rice and beans.

Chilaquiles with Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp and veggies, over fried, then sautéed corn tortillas marinated with our ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and house sides.

Camarones al Mojo

$16.00

Shrimp grilled in garlic butter and lemon, Served rice beans and salad.

Camarones Cancun

$16.00

Seasoned grilled shrimp, sautéed with chipotle and onions, served rice, and house sides.

Camarones Mix

$17.00

Shrimp grilled with california blend veggies, smothered in cheese sauce, served with rice and house sides.

A.C.S.

$13.00

The version of our A.C.P—Shrimp on a bed of rice, drizzled in cheese sauce

Filete

$16.00

A la Carta

Bean Burrito

$3.00

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$3.75

Burrito Ground Beef

$3.50

Burrito Shredded Chicken

$3.50

Burrito Steak

$3.75

Chalupa

$3.00

Chile Relleno

$3.50Out of stock

Enchilada Bean

$2.00

Enchilada Beef

$3.00

Enchilada Cheese

$2.00

Enchilada Chicken

$3.00

Quesadilla

Taco Chicken

$2.00

Taco Ground Beef

$2.00

Tamale

$3.25

Tostada Chicken

$4.00

Chimichanga A La Carte

$5.00

TOSTADA GROUND BEEF

$3.50

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50

Sopapilla

$3.00

Flan

$4.00

Sopapilla with I.C.

$4.00

ChimiChurro

$4.00

COOKIE CAKE

$5.00

Lunch

Lunch Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Tostada

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Burrito

$8.00

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Enchilada

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Tamale

$7.00

Served with rice and beans

Tosta-guac

$7.00

Served with rice and beans

Hüevitos

Served with rice and beans

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.00

1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, Rice OR Beans

Lunch Taco Salad

$7.00

Shredded Chicken OR Ground beef, in a tortilla bowl, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and crema

Lunch Chimichanga

Served with rice, beans, and house sides.

Lunch Burrito Real

$8.50

our signature house burrito, served with rice and beans. Covered with red sauce, layered under lettuce, tomato, cheese and crema.

Lunch Fajita Plate

$7.50

Two (2) Flautas, Served with rice, beans, and house sides

Lunch Taquitos

$7.50

Lunch A.C.C.

$8.00

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarrito

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

HOT TEA

$1.25

HAND CRAFTED

Crisp delicious h2O

TITORITA

$7.00

ISLA LARGA

$9.00

PALOMA

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

MCR dining offers a casual and relaxed environment for you and your family to enjoy. Seasonal out door seating, a well stocked bar, and a great cuisine. We are sure to leave you full and ready for a siesta!

Website

Location

2550 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN 46563

Directions

