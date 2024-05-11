- Home
Mi Cartagena Cafe 702 W Lake Dr
No reviews yet
702 W Lake Dr
Detroit Lakes, MN 56501
ESPRESSO COFFEE CLASSIC ESPRESSO
ESPRESS0 & COFFEE
- Colombian Drip$3.85+
Medium roast,Dark roast and Decaf - Single Origen or a Blend.
- Americanito$4.85+
World War II cafe, Hot water topped with my best espresso.
- Volcan Cafe$5.45+
Colombian cafe roast topped with my double espresso.
- Mami Espressso$3.65+
Full flavored espresso-golden & smooth crema stir Brown sugar.
- Colombian Afogado$7.55
Espresso and Ice cream Delicated touch.
CLASSIC ESPRESSO
CARTAGENA LATTE
HOT & ICE MI CARTAGENA LATTES
- TikiTiki Jack$6.75+
Love you Jack forever This delicious latte has all the sweet notes of love of Mi Loving Jack, White Chocolate, Raspberry & Caramel. woof Ready: I say Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki and he smiles and say's to me... chase me. The love of mi Jack forever with this late that remains me of his qualities of his presence in mi heart. White chocolate as his color, caramel as his heart , and raspberry as his nose.
- Caramel Totiato$6.85+
Everyone's Favorite is also mi favorite, I crafted and created this latte with inspiration of mi best friend's who I love. A delicious Caramel layer with Vanilla and stirred with lots of Love for you. Caramel Totiato is like your best friends, think about it who is your best Friend? now try it!! all the layers of friendships found in one drink. Little history of Totiato : name after mi best friends in life, like caramel Angela and Danith are mi Totis. this is mi Story stirred with lots of love.
- Kerlis Love$6.75+
Mi Cartagena Cafe House made sirup which is base of especial organic ingredients, a True Colombian house made sirup *house spices .
- Morena Linda$7.75+
too be Been Honest with you, this is one of the favorite one , too! Not too sweet just right yum, Organic Brown sugar.
- Dulce Miel$7.65+
Hints of Local Honey and Sweet aroma of cinnamon & espresso.
- Mokka Loco$7.75+
Are you a lover of chocolate, because this is un poco Loco! Crazy-Dark and White Chocolate and a wisk of condensed & Whip.
- Hola Berraco$7.65+
It's Insane what you can experiment in every sip, Wrapped lots of fun! Snicker Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel + espresso.
- Latte You$7.75+
I was thinking of you, so I wanted to let you be creative and spell your secret and most favorite Flavors. Classic latte Coffee flavor, pick your favorite Flavor.
NON COFFEE LATTES
NON -COFFEE LATTES HOT AND ICE
- Mariposa Azul$8.25+
I know that some days Caffeine is not in your plans , or you already had too much, so enjoy this healthy latte, Full of antioxidant, protein and anti-inflammatory benefits. Dash of blue dust, agave, Cinnamon, Cardamon & Oat/Almond Milk.
- Exotic Chai$7.55+
fun fact: Cha the Chinese word for tea, and in India Chai Hindi word for tea. All the warm spices of India ginger cinnamon, cardamon and black tea. Addictive!!
- Latin Fog$7.85+
This Delicate tea latte for all this tea Nerds, so let's Forget the coffee, yes a London Early gray tea latte-lavender or Vanilla.
- Matcha* Amor$8.15+
The Japanese tea ceremony is the way of tea, the green powdered tea Gem of Ceremonial Matcha natural Sweet with organic sugar sirup. The way of Tea: Harmony, repeat purity and tranquility.
- Salted Hot Chocolate$7.35+
Indulge in a true sensory experience with our Colombian Ceremonial Drinking Chocolate-Ground Artisan, bean to grounds - Single Origen Chocolate from Colombia- . Made from single-origin organic cacao .Taste the authentic taste and traditional chocolate With nothing added and nothing taken away, this chocolate is authentic, pure, and natural. Open your heart to Goodness.
- Hot Teas$5.65+
I hope to inspire a new generation of tea drinkers — or reteach the former tea drinkers. I carry small batches of organic Tea is ritual. Love this tea, in every sip I get to inhale the aromas that are so familiar to me. I growth up with tea plants in my back yard, is was so special, so please Join me.
SIGNATURE MOCKTAILS
- Cartagena Palmer$7.25+
Shaken Equal parts of Sweet tea and lemonade + lavender and Honey
- Panelita Tonic$7.25+
Panelita Lemonade, True Colombian Lemonade.
- Ocean Fun Lemonade$7.85+
Shaken Blue raspberry, lemonade juice and Blue dash sprinkles & Gummy
- Rumbera Kiss$7.85+
Freshen up with this refreshing mock-tail at an itty-bitty price. Fruit * Piña-Mango Refresher. Dragon-Fruit * Strawberry inclusions.
- Caribbean Margarita$7.85+
Energy Lotus cocktail + lemonade + pinneaple-passion Fruit + coconut + sparkly water
- Summer Soda$5.25+
Pick you Flavor Stired wiht club soda and Cream garsnih
- Lake Mimosa$12.25
if you like your mimosa to be supper bubbly, you juice, Prosecco, dash pineapple, mango, passion fruit .
- Mamasita$8.00+
Shaken coco-milk + guava + sugar free energy & dragon fruit inclusions.
FRAPPUCCINOS
Pochis Puccino's
KIDS FUN ZONE
KIDS' FUN ZONE
- Chiki's Coffee Steamer$5.25
Milks stream with flavor choice even decaf coffee.
- Nusita Hot Chocolate$5.25
Hot Chocolate
- Smily Ice Tea$5.00
Decaf - fruity fresh brew and organic kiddo's tea.
- Babychino Smothie$6.65
Chikis smoothies
- Kids Milk$4.00
Glass of Milk
- Blue Shark Lemonade$6.65
Raspberry blue lemonade with a delicious swimming Shark
- Orange Juice$4.00
FOOD & PASTRY
PASTRY
FOOD
Gifts
Mochilas (Bags)
Take with you
Take with You Coffee
Ready to drink
Fridge Ready
Drinks
Hot & Ice Coffee
- Cortadito Perico$4.75
Pick me up Espresso-Brown sugar cut with foam milk is Mini 4oz.
- 1. Americanito$4.25+
World War II cafe, Hot water topped with my best espresso.
- Machiatico$4.55
Stained Espresso-splash of milk and dash of foam milk. 3oz.
Hot & Ice Non Coffee
Cold Drinks
- Chill Coffee$6.25+
- Bandido Cold Brew$6.50+
Cold Brew steep 12 - 24 hours.
- Bololo Shakerato$8.00+
Shaken espressso & Coffee Licorest
- Espressso Tonic$6.25+
Stir the caffeine layer of my espresso and tonic water.
- Strawberry Smothie$7.65+
Fruit Pure Strawberry, Mango, Banana,Tropical water / milk & whip
- Banana Smoothie$7.75+
- Banana Smoothie$7.65+
- Mango Smoothie$7.65+
- Lake Dl Smoohie$8.50+
Protein base, fruit mix and chia seeds, coconut milk,
- Ice black tea$5.55+
- Green Tea$6.00+
- Wildberries Tea$6.00+
- Decaf Ice Tea$6.00+
- Shaken milk Tea$7.00+
Ice teas
Smoothie's
Frappuccinos
Kids Chilling Zone
- Apple Juice$3.50
Glass of Apple Juice