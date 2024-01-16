Mi casa 500 Paredes Line Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 Paredes Line Road, Brownsville, TX 78521
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Stars Drive-in Restaurant Brownsville Texas
No Reviews
1619 East Price Road Brownsville, TX 78521
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE - Calacas Tacos & Beer - 3340 Pablo Kisel BLVD -
4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurant
More near Brownsville