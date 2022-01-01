- Home
Mi Casa Lexington 278 N Talbert Blvd
278 N Talbert Blvd
Lexington, NC 27292
Burritos
Quesadilla Dinners
Dinner Fajita Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak & fajita vegetables. Served with guacamole salad, diced tomatoes, sour cream AND rice & beans.
Rhonda's Quesadilla
Filled with shrimp, grilled onions, & spinach. Topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad, diced tomatoes, & sour cream.
Monterrey Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, & shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, diced tomatoes, & sour cream.
Special Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken* or ground beef. Served with guacamole salad, diced tomatoes & sour cream.
La Grande Quesadilla
Large quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak & cut into shareable pieces. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.
Enchiladas Dinners
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Customer favorite: This sampler platter comes with one of each enchilada: ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese, refried beans, & braised beef tips.
Enchiladas Suizas
(3) Cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, cheese dip, salsa verde. Served with your choice of rice/& or beans or guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Sincronizadas
Your choice of (3) enchiladas (either shredded chicken*, ground beef, refried beans, or cheese). Topped with cheese dip and chorizo. Served with your choice of rice/& or beans or guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Trio
Your choice of (3) enchiladas (ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, or cheese). Topped with choice of red enchilada sauce or salsa verde. Served with your choice of rice/& or beans or guacamole salad.
Chicken Entrees
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast with grilled chorizo & onions. Smothered in cheese dip & pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.
Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken breast with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip & served with rice & beans.
Pollo Hawaiian
Grilled chicken breast with grilled pineapple, onions, & mushrooms. Topped wth melted shredded cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Pollo Mi Casa
Grilled chicken breast smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice & beans.
Pollo Crema
Grilled chicken strips, onions, & chile poblano slices mixed in a creamy sauce. Served with rice & beans. Tortillas upon request.
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken strips with onions in our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Steak Entrees
Carne Asada
Tender thin grilled skirt steak topped with grilled onions & pickled jalapeños. Served with rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, & avocado slices.
Bistec con Papas
Our take on the classic "steak frites". This is our grilled steak cut served with French fries & a salad of lettuce, sliced bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & shredded cheese.
Bistec Ranchero
Grilled steak cut. Served with rice & beans. May add spicy sauce upon request (through modifications).
Shrimp & Fish Entrees
Chipotle Fish Tacos
Two soft flour tacos with hand battered fish, fried crispy. Topped with shredded lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with chipotle sauce. Rice on the side.
Camarones Chipotle
Grilled shrimp & onions in a creamy, smokey, & mildly spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, & avocado slices.
Camarones y Pescado
Grilled shrimp & tilapia filet in garlic butter. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, & avocado slices.
Camarones a La Diabla
A very spicy shrimp entree made from a chile de arbol & guajillo sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Coctel de Camarones
Sweet & tart. This refreshing shrimp Mexican classic is served in a thick tomato-based sauce. It is mixed with pico de Gallo & avocado chunks. Will come with some saltines.
Camarones Mi Casa
Grilled shrimp smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, & avocado slices.
Pork Dinners
Carnitas Classic Dinner
Originating from the state of Michocan, this is a must try Mexican style of braised pull pork. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, & tortillas
Carnitas Colorado
Carnitas simmered in your choice of red or green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and tortillas.
Salads
Southwest Chicken Salad
Crunchy chicken tender pieces a top a bed of lettuce, corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, & shredded cheese. Served with ranch on the side.
Fajita Salad
Your choice of meat served over a bed of lettuce with fajita style vegetables, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo.
Chipotle Salad
Chicken grilled in our smokey, mildly spicy chipotle sauce. Served atop a bed of lettuce with grilled onions, corn, black beans, shredded cheese, & diced tomatoes.
Classic Grilled Salad
Your choice of meat on a bed of lettuce, shredded cheese, & diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch.
Taco Salad
A crispy bowl-shaped flour shell layered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream & shredded cheese.
Taco Loco
A crispy boat flour shell layered with black beans, your choice of grilled meat, lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & shredded cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, guacamole, & diced tomatoes
Soups
Lite Menu
Chimichangas
Chimichanga Dinner
Two chimichangas filled with shredded chicken* or beef tips & topped with cheese dip & our red burrito sauce.
California Chimichanga
One large chimichanga filled with grilled chicken, black beans, & rice. Topped with cheese dip & burrito sauce.
Southwest Chimichanga
Two deep-fried chimichangas filled with grilled chicken, corn, black beans, bell peppers, & onions. Topped with cheese dip. *filling cannot be modified*
Pollo Fundido
Two deep-fried shredded chicken* chimichanga rolls topped with cheese dip only.
Vegetarian Entrees
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled bell pepper, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, onions, tomatoes. Includes a side of refried beans or black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & tortillas.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla Dinner
A mushroom & spinach quesadilla. Served with avocado slices and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Vegeterian Quesadilla Dinner
Quesadilla filled with grilled bell pepper, zucchini, broccoli, onion, tomato, mushroom. Topped with cheese dip & served with guacamole salad.
Vegetarian Peluza
A bed of rice topped with following grilled vegetables: Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip.
Create Your Own Combo
Fajitas
A.C.P
Peluza
Street Tacos
Roni's Special
Mi Casa Specials
Mi Casa Special
Grilled steak cut, chicken breast, (5) shrimp. Served with rice & beans.
El Cazuelon
Grilled chicken breast, a thin steak, chorizo, onions, & pico de Gallo. Served with rice & beans.
Molcajete
Grilled chicken or steak, mixed with chorizo, bell pepper, tomato, onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo, & tortillas. Topped with a drizzle of cheese dip and salsa verde.
Alambre
Sliced grilled skirt steak or chicken breast with grilled onions, sliced poblano peppers, & bacon. Topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice & beans, & choice of tortillas.
Fajita Nachos
Special Nachos
Classic Nachos
Appetizers: Flautas, Fried Jalapenos, La Grande Quesadilla
Deep Fried Jalapeños
Breaded in flour & deep fried pickled jalapeños. Guacamole & ranch mixed together for a delicous dipping sauce. A spicy delight, pairs well as a side with street tacos.
La Grande Quesadilla
Flautas
(4) Deep fried taquitos filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & guacamole.
Dips (Cheese Dip)
Tacos, Burritos, Enchiladas, Quesadillas
Other Sides (Rice, Beans, Tamales, Etc.)
Rice
Cheesy Rice
Rice & Refried Beans
Tamale
Topped with enchilada sauce & some cheese dip. All our tamales are prepared in house & filled with pork. (Cannot be modified).
Chile Poblano
One chile poblano filled with cheese, coated in a whipped egg-batter and deep fried. Cannot be modified.
Sour Cream
Chipotle Sauce
Flour Tortillas (2)
Corn Tortillas
Lunch Combos & Speedy
Lunch 1- BTO & Side
Lunch 2- Enchilada & Side
Lunch 3- Quesadilla & Side
Lunch 4- BTO Deluxe & Side
Lunch 5- BTO & Taco & Side
Lunch 6- Chimichanga
Served with rice, & a salad of lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacamole, & sour cream.
Lunch 7- Taco Salad
Lunch 8- Chile Relleno, Enchilada
One Chile Relleno, One Enchilada, Served with Rice.
Lunch Speedy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Mi Casa in Lexington! We appreciate your support. Thank you for your patience in allowing us ample time to prepare your delicious meal.
