  • Home
  • /
  • Anaheim
  • /
  • Mi Casa Mexicana - 630 West Orangewood Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Casa Mexicana 630 West Orangewood Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

630 West Orangewood Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Nachos

$12.99

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Ceviche De Camaron

$7.99

Guacamole

$4.99+

Fries

$3.99

Beans

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Soups

Menudo

$12.99

Chicken Soup

$12.99

Beef Soup

$12.99

Shrimp Soup

$13.99

Fish Soup

$13.99

Salads & Tostadas

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Mexican BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Tostada (Taco Salad)

$15.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Street Tacos

3 Taco Combo

$12.99

Single Taco

$2.99

Single Enchiladas

$3.99

Single Tamales

$3.99

Dinner

Carne Asada Plate

$16.99

Carnitas Plate

$16.99

Chile Verde Plate

$16.99

Chile Colorado Plate

$16.99

Chile Rellenos Plate

$16.99

Tamales Plate

$16.99

Mi Casa Taco Grande Plate

$15.99

2 Tacos (Hard or Soft) filled with Beef or Chicken

Taquitos Plate

$15.99

Chicken Flautas

$15.99

Steak Milanesa

$16.99

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Veggie Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$10.99

Chicken Torta

$10.99

Carnitas Torta

$10.99

Al Pastor Torta

$10.99

Cubana Torta

$11.99

Milanesa Torta

$11.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$9.99

Seafood

Tostada Ceviche

$7.99

Cocktail De Camaron

$17.99

al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Camarones Empanisados

$18.99

Mojarra Frita

$18.99

Tacos De Pescado

$18.99

Tacos De Camarones

$18.99

Filete De Pescado

$18.99

Filete De Pescado Empanisado

$18.99

a La Diabla

$18.99

Camarones Rancheros

$18.88

Chef Combos

Combo 1 - Tacos and Enchiladas

$18.99

Combo 2 - Chile Relleno with Taco

$18.99

Combo 3 - Enchiladas

$18.99

Combo 4 - Mi Casa Combo

$28.99

Combo 5 - Fajitas Combination

$20.99

Combo 6 - Tamales & Taquitos

$18.99

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito

$8.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.99

California Burrito

$9.99

Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Kid's Meals

Kid Cheese Quesdadilla

$6.99

Kid Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

Kid 1 Taco

$6.99

Desserts

Original Cheesecake

$5.99

Cinnamon Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Tres Leches

$6.99

Flan

$5.99

Churro

$3.99

Beverages

Jarritos

$3.49

Agua Frescas

$3.49+

Fountain Drink

$3.49+

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Family Meals

Family Meal #1

$49.99

Family Meal #2

$49.99

Family Meal #3

$49.99

Family Meal #4

$49.99

La Tablita

$59.99

Alcohol Beverages

Margarita

$7.99+

Sangria

$7.99+

Michelada

$8.99

Red Wine

$7.99

White Wine

$7.99

Beers

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

630 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Puesto Anaheim
orange star5.0 • 1
1040 W Katella AVE Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Byrd's Hot Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
1770 S. Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Carolina's Italian Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 3,553
12045 Chapman Ave Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Ballast Point Disneyland - 1540 S Disneyland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1540 S Disneyland Dr Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Island Ali'i BBQ & Local Food - Island Ali'i Carlsbad
orange star4.1 • 82
1650 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Carson
orange starNo Reviews
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston