Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Casa

2 Reviews

1647 20th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla

Snacks

Chorizo Deviled Eggs

$1.50

Mild Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Spicy Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chile-Rubbed Oranges

$4.00

Beginnings

Guacamole

$12.00

Nachos

$11.00

Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Pinto Beans, Pickled Chiles

Dip

$9.00

Empanadas

$9.00

Chilorio Flautas

$9.00

Soup

$8.00

Seared Queso

$12.00

Mains

Suiza

$19.00

Salmon Veracruz

$24.00

Texas Hot Chicken

$22.00

Chile Relleno

$27.00

Carne Asada

$39.00

Grilled, Sliced 14 oz. Ribeye, Cheesy Bacon Rajas, Guacamole, Tomato-Habanero Salsa, Charro Beans + Spanish Rice

Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Steak Ceasar

$22.00

Smashburger

$17.00

Pepper Jack, Hatch Chiles, Pickled Onions, Sweet Potato Fries, Pasilla Ketchup

Taco Salad

$18.00

Steak Salad

$22.00

Chicken Salad

$17.00

Brisket Enchiladas

$21.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

Veggie Enchiladas

$17.00

Chicken Burrito

$17.00

Steak Burrito

$23.00

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$21.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Steak Fajitas

$27.00

Grilled Veg Fajitas

$19.00

Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Steak/Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00

Chicken/Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Chicken/Steak/Shrimp Fajitas

$28.00

Tacos

Baja Fish Taco

$17.00

Pastor Taco

$16.00

Veggie Taco

$14.00

Supreme Crunch

$18.00

Sides

Plantains

$6.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Chipotle Corn

$5.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Today's Veggies

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Cornbread

$3.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Churros

$9.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Refried Beans, Hash Brown, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde + Roja

Brunch Quesadilla

$16.00

Crispy Tortillas, Refried Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja, Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Chorizo + Crema

Maiz Dulce Pancakes

$14.00

Canela-Piloncillo Syrup, Crunchy Caramel Corn, Crema De Café

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Sunny-Side Up Eggs, Crispy Tortilla, Sweet Plantains, Black Beans Purée, Salsa Ranchera, Cotija, Pico de Gallo

Chia Bowl

$12.00

Chia Pudding, Greek Yogurt, Mangos, Toasted Coconut, Granola, Strawberries

Bottomless Brunch

BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH

$27.99

BB - Frontera

BB - Ponche

BB - Bloody

BB - Mimosa

BB - Pacifico

BB - Corona Premier

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Mexican Border Cuisine by KNEAD Hospitality + Design

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

