Mi Cocinita Mexican Grill 222 Daisy St S
No reviews yet
222 Daisy St S
Soap Lake, WA 98851
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
A La Carte
Beans
Rice
Salsa
Corn Tortillas
Corn Tortillas Dozen
12 corn tortillas (contains gluten).
Flour Tortillas
Flour Tortillas Dozen
12 flour tortillas (contains gluten)
Sope
Your choice of Asada, Adovada, Chicken, Ground Beef
Tamal
Enchiladas (Two)
Your choice of cheese, Onion, Asada, Adovada, Chicken, Ground Beef
Sauce de Crema
Appetizers
Ceviche Para 2
Shrimp and imitation crab mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, green onion, diced cucumber and avocados, finished with lime juice
Chips, Salsa, Beans, Pico
Warm homemade tortilla chips served with salsa, pico de gallo, and refried beans
Cueritos Locos
Pickled pork skins on top of a fried chicharron, topped with sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo
Guacamole small
Avocados ripened to perfection mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, jalepeno and fresh lime juice
Guacamole Large
Avocados ripened to perfection mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, jalepeno and fresh lime juice
Jalepeno Y Cebolla Toriado
Oysters
Half dozen (seasonal)
Pico De Gallo
Homemade salsa salad made with tomatoes, cilantro, onion, cabbage and jalepeno
Super Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips loaded with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions, cheese and sour cream
Texas Fries- Appetizer
Fried potato slices topped with seasoned ground beef and nacho cheese
Burrito
Burrito Colorado
Beef braised in a mild red sauce , rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered with red chili sauce and topped cheese, and sour cream
Burrito Loco
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, refried beans, sour cream and pico de gallo
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, breaded, fried and topped with a special house sauce
Huarache
Corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and onions.
Torta (Mexican sandwich)
Telera roll with mayo and your choice of meat, topped with refried beans, mexican cheese, tomato, avocado, and sour cream. Served with a side of grilled jalepeno and white onion
Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, cheese, grilled red and green peppers, mushroom and onion
Caldos
Dessert
Enchiladas
Ensaladas
Carne Asada Salad
Iceberg lettuce, sliced marinated steak,cucumbers, avocados, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese
Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, avocado, tomato, and shredded cheese
Seafood Salad
Grilled shrimp and tilapia fish served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and cucumber
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, refried beans, ground beef, shredded cheese, and sour cream
Fajitas
Para 2
Ceviche
Cielo Mar y Tierra
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, sauteed with garlic sauce, red and green peppers and mushrooms
Fajita
Molcajete
Chicken, steak, pork and shrimp all sauteed in your choice of garlic or diabla sauce with jalepeno, red and green peppers, mushrooms, and topped with fresh onions and cilantro
Kids
Pollo
Quesedillas
Seafood Entrees
Aguachiles
One pound of RAW shrimp served with red onions, serrano chiles, fresh lime juice, cilantro, cucumber and avocado in a hot green sauce
Camaron Cocktail
Camarones a la Diabla
Large shrimp sauteed with garlic and spices, covered with a spicy, red-hot sauce
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Large shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce and cooked with fresh mushrooms
Camarones Vallarta
Campechana Cocktail
Ceviche
Tacos
Street Taco A La Carte
Soft corn tortilla with your choice of meat asada, adovada, chicken, ground beef, carnitas, tripa or lengua
Tacos de Pescado Meal
Two soft corn tortillas filled with fried tilapia and pico de gallo, topped with sliced avocado and salsa mexicana
Tacos Al Pastor Meal
Three soft corn tortillas filled with marinated, chopped pork loin with fresh cilantro, onions, and cabbage
Tacos Mexico Meal
Three soft corn tortillas filled with akirt steak or meat of your choice, cilantro onions cabbage and avocado
Tacos de Carnitas Meal
Pulled pork served on homemade corn tortillas and topped with pico de gallo
Flautas
Three soft corn tortillas, rolled and fried with your choice of meat m topped with mexican cheese tomato lettuce, onions, and avocado
Tostada A La Carte
Corn tortillas, fried and topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado
Tostada Combo Meal
Combo meal served with rice and beans
Sope Revolucion
Beverages
Agua de Fresa
Agua de Horchata
Agua de Jamaica
Agua de Limon
Agua de Pepino
Agua de Sandia
Agua de Tamarindo
Arnold Palmer
Champurrado
Clamato
Club Soda
Coca Cola Glass Bottle
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr.Pepper
Fanta Orange
Fanta Pineapple
Hot Chocolate
Ice Tea
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Jarrito Lime
Jarrito Mango
Jarrito Tamarindo
Lemonade
Manzanita
Meragua (mineral water)
Michelada
Orange Fanta Fountain
Root Beer
Roy Rodgers
Sangria
Shirley Temple
Sprite Fountain
Sprite Glass Bottle
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Water
Cocktails
Apple Pie Cocktail
Blackberry Hard Lemonade
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Cadillac Margarita
Cantarito
Corrorita
Daiquiri
Drink Special
House Margarita
Hurricane
Island Breeze
Jalepeno Pineapple Margarita
Jolly Rancher Apple
Jolly Rancher Blue Raz
Jolly Rancher Watermelon
Life Saver
Long Island Iced Tea
Malibu
Mexican Coffee
Mexican Sunset
Michelada
Mimosa
Mojito
Mudslide
Orange Blossom
Paloma
Paradise
Peach Breeze
Pina Colada
Pineapple Malibu
Purple Margarita
Razberry Lime Margarita
Sangria
Spiced Grapefruit Margarita
Spiced NY Sour
Thanksgiving Margarita
Tipsy Texan Cocktail
Washington Apple
Watermelon Mojito
White Russian
Margaritas
Liqueurs/Cordials
Baileys
Carolans
Creme de Cocoa
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Kapali Coffee
Mayakoba
Midori
Potters Coffee
Romana Black Sambuca
St Remy VSOP
Peppermint Schnaaps
Watermelon Liqueur
Peach Schnaaps
Rum
Tequila
100 Anos
1800 Reposado
Aroma Azul
Avion
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cabrito Reposado
Calaveras Dinastia Anejo
Camarena
Casamigos
Casino Azul Reposado (Tower)
Casino Azul Silver (Tower)
Casnio Azul Anejo (Tower)
Cazadores
Celador Reposado
Centenario Anejo
Centenario Reposado
Chula Parranda (Bota/ Boot)
Chula Parranda Anejo
Clase Azul
Controy
Dinastia Real
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Blacno
El Jimador Reposado
El Jimador Silver
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Exoctico
Herradura Anejo
Hornitos Black Barrell
Hornitos Reposado
Horse Wagon
Jose Cuervo Especial
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
Juarez Gold
Los Jarochos
Los 3 Potrillos
Mangatta Gold
Mangatta Silver
Patron Anejo
Pueblo Magico Anejo
Pueblo Magico Blanco
Pueblo Viejo
Romantico
Sauza Anejo
Sauza Silver
Tres Generaciones
Well Tequila Gold
Well Tequila Silver
Vodka
Whiskey
Bottled/Canned Beer
Blue Moon
Budlight
Budwiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Dos X
Dos X Amber
Estrella
Kokanee
Michelob Ultra
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
PBR
Rainier
Samuel Adams
Sol
Tecate
Tecate
Victoria
Pacifico
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit
White Claw Razberry
White Natural Lime
White Claw Black Cherry
Truly Mango
Truly Lemonade
Truly Black Cherry
Truly Strawberry
Topo Chico
Breakfast
2 French Toast
2 french toast, eggs, sausage, or bacon, and hashbrown
2 Pancakes
2 pancakes, eggs, sausage, or bacon and hashbrown
2 Toast
2 slices of toast (wheat or white) egg, sausage or bacon and hashbrown
Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits and gravy
Country Potatoe
Fried potatoes made with your choice of bacon or chorizo, topped with eggs and served with side of beans
Huevos Rancheros
Red Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortilla pieces sauteed with red chile sauce, garlic, onion and topped with Mexican cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Tamal de Elote (Corn)
Breakfast Drinks
Pink Wine
Red Wine
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a family owned Mexican restaurant. Where you will find the best homemade authentic foods!
222 Daisy St S, Soap Lake, WA 98851