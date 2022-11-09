Mi Cocinita Mexican Grill 222 Daisy St S

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

A La Carte

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Salsa

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Corn Tortillas Dozen

$6.00

12 corn tortillas (contains gluten).

Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Flour Tortillas Dozen

$6.00

12 flour tortillas (contains gluten)

Sope

$5.00

Your choice of Asada, Adovada, Chicken, Ground Beef

Tamal

$3.00

Enchiladas (Two)

$6.00

Your choice of cheese, Onion, Asada, Adovada, Chicken, Ground Beef

Sauce de Crema

$3.00

Appetizers

Ceviche Para 2

$22.95

Shrimp and imitation crab mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, green onion, diced cucumber and avocados, finished with lime juice

Chips, Salsa, Beans, Pico

$7.99

Warm homemade tortilla chips served with salsa, pico de gallo, and refried beans

Cueritos Locos

$11.25

Pickled pork skins on top of a fried chicharron, topped with sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo

Guacamole small

$4.95

Avocados ripened to perfection mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, jalepeno and fresh lime juice

Guacamole Large

$11.00

Avocados ripened to perfection mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, jalepeno and fresh lime juice

Jalepeno Y Cebolla Toriado

$1.95

Oysters

$15.99

Half dozen (seasonal)

Pico De Gallo

$4.95

Homemade salsa salad made with tomatoes, cilantro, onion, cabbage and jalepeno

Super Nachos

$12.95

Homemade tortilla chips loaded with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions, cheese and sour cream

Texas Fries- Appetizer

$11.50

Fried potato slices topped with seasoned ground beef and nacho cheese

Burrito

Burrito Colorado

$13.95

Beef braised in a mild red sauce , rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered with red chili sauce and topped cheese, and sour cream

Burrito Loco

$11.95

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, refried beans, sour cream and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno

$13.95

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, breaded, fried and topped with a special house sauce

Huarache

$12.95

Corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and onions.

Torta (Mexican sandwich)

$8.95

Telera roll with mayo and your choice of meat, topped with refried beans, mexican cheese, tomato, avocado, and sour cream. Served with a side of grilled jalepeno and white onion

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.95

Flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, cheese, grilled red and green peppers, mushroom and onion

Caldos

Caldo de Pollo

$15.95

Healthy chicken broth with breast and seasoned vegetables. Served with a side of rice

Menudo

$15.95

A delicious homemade mexican soup

Pozole

$15.95

Traditional Mexican soup with hominy, pork and red sauce. Side of cabbage, radish, and onion for toppings. Served with chips

Dessert

Churros

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Dessert made from a breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream, quickly fried to create a warm and crispy shell while leaving the ice cream cold. Topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry.

Enchiladas

Enchilada Combo Meal

$12.00

Enchiladas de Camaron

$15.95

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$13.95

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.95

Mole Enchiladas

$13.95

Veggie Enchiladas

$12.95

Ensaladas

Carne Asada Salad

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce, sliced marinated steak,cucumbers, avocados, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, avocado, tomato, and shredded cheese

Seafood Salad

$15.95

Grilled shrimp and tilapia fish served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and cucumber

Taco Salad

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce, refried beans, ground beef, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Fajitas

Beef Fajita

$16.25

Fajita de Camaron

$18.25

Fajita de Pollo

$16.25

Pork Fajita

$16.25

Vegetarian Fajita

$13.95

Para 2

Ceviche

$22.95

Cielo Mar y Tierra

$20.00

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, sauteed with garlic sauce, red and green peppers and mushrooms

Fajita

$28.95

Molcajete

$38.00

Chicken, steak, pork and shrimp all sauteed in your choice of garlic or diabla sauce with jalepeno, red and green peppers, mushrooms, and topped with fresh onions and cilantro

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.75

Kids Rice & Beans

$2.50

Kids Tamal

$3.00

Corn masa filled with pork or chicken

Kids Burrito

$3.00

Kids Quesedilla

$5.00

Kids Taco

$2.50

Jazzy Special

Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$15.95

Chicken Mexican Style

$15.95

Mole de Pollo

$15.95

Pollo Asado

$15.95

Pollo con Crema

$15.95

Pork

Chile Verde

$15.95

Carnitas Mexicanas

$15.95

Quesedillas

Simple Quesedilla

$12.50

Quesedilla Loco

$12.25

Seafood Entrees

Aguachiles

$23.97

One pound of RAW shrimp served with red onions, serrano chiles, fresh lime juice, cilantro, cucumber and avocado in a hot green sauce

Camaron Cocktail

$16.95

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.95

Large shrimp sauteed with garlic and spices, covered with a spicy, red-hot sauce

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.95

Large shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce and cooked with fresh mushrooms

Camarones Vallarta

$22.00

Campechana Cocktail

$16.95

Ceviche

$11.95

Steak

Carne Asada

$15.95

Chile Colorado

$15.95

Steak Ranchero

$15.95

Tacos

Street Taco A La Carte

$2.50

Soft corn tortilla with your choice of meat asada, adovada, chicken, ground beef, carnitas, tripa or lengua

Tacos de Pescado Meal

$15.95

Two soft corn tortillas filled with fried tilapia and pico de gallo, topped with sliced avocado and salsa mexicana

Tacos Al Pastor Meal

$12.75

Three soft corn tortillas filled with marinated, chopped pork loin with fresh cilantro, onions, and cabbage

Tacos Mexico Meal

$12.75

Three soft corn tortillas filled with akirt steak or meat of your choice, cilantro onions cabbage and avocado

Tacos de Carnitas Meal

$13.95

Pulled pork served on homemade corn tortillas and topped with pico de gallo

Flautas

$12.50

Three soft corn tortillas, rolled and fried with your choice of meat m topped with mexican cheese tomato lettuce, onions, and avocado

Tostada A La Carte

$5.00

Corn tortillas, fried and topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado

Tostada Combo Meal

$10.00

Combo meal served with rice and beans

Sope Revolucion

$15.95

Beverages

Agua de Fresa

$4.00

Agua de Horchata

$4.00

Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

Agua de Limon

$4.00

Agua de Pepino

$4.00

Agua de Sandia

$4.00

Agua de Tamarindo

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Champurrado

$3.75

Clamato

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coca Cola Glass Bottle

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fanta Pineapple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

Jarrito Mango

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Manzanita

$3.00

Meragua (mineral water)

$3.00

Michelada

$10.00

Orange Fanta Fountain

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$2.50

Sangria

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite Fountain

$2.50

Sprite Glass Bottle

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Water

Cocktails

Apple Pie Cocktail

$14.00

Blackberry Hard Lemonade

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00+

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Cantarito

$10.00

Corrorita

$16.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Drink Special

$8.00

House Margarita

$7.00+

Hurricane

$8.00

Island Breeze

$9.00

Jalepeno Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

Jolly Rancher Apple

$12.00

Jolly Rancher Blue Raz

$12.00

Jolly Rancher Watermelon

$12.00

Life Saver

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mexican Coffee

$6.00+

Mexican Sunset

$9.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Orange Blossom

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Paradise

$12.00

Peach Breeze

$14.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pineapple Malibu

$10.00

Purple Margarita

$12.00

Razberry Lime Margarita

$8.00

Sangria

$12.00

Spiced Grapefruit Margarita

$8.00

Spiced NY Sour

$12.00

Thanksgiving Margarita

$12.00

Tipsy Texan Cocktail

$8.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Margaritas

Blackberry Margarita

$8.00+

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00+

Coconut Margarita

$8.00+

Grapefruit Margarita

$8.00+

House Margarita

$7.00+

Jalepeno Pineapple Margarita

$14.00+

Kiwi Margarita

$8.00+

Mango Margarita

$8.00+

Peach Margarita

$8.00+

Spicy Grapefruit Margarita

$8.00+

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00+

Gordons

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Well Gin

$6.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$6.00+

Carolans

$6.00+

Creme de Cocoa

$6.00+

Drambuie

$12.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$10.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Kapali Coffee

$6.00+

Mayakoba

$6.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Potters Coffee

$6.00+

Romana Black Sambuca

$8.00+

St Remy VSOP

$12.00+

Peppermint Schnaaps

$4.00

Watermelon Liqueur

$4.00

Peach Schnaaps

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi Banana

$8.00+

Bacardi Gold

$8.00+

Bacardi Superior

$8.00+

Blue Chair Banana Rum

$10.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00+

Captain Morgan White

$8.00+

Malibu Original

$6.00+

Malibu Watermelon

$8.00+

RumChata

$8.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Evan William

$6.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00+

Tequila

100 Anos

$10.00+

1800 Reposado

$10.00+

Aroma Azul

$15.00+

Avion

$15.00+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$15.00+

Cabrito Reposado

$6.00+

Calaveras Dinastia Anejo

$15.00+

Camarena

$8.00+

Casamigos

$15.00+

Casino Azul Reposado (Tower)

$25.00+

Casino Azul Silver (Tower)

$15.00+

Casnio Azul Anejo (Tower)

$35.00+

Cazadores

$10.00+

Celador Reposado

$15.00+

Centenario Anejo

$15.00+

Centenario Reposado

$12.00+

Chula Parranda (Bota/ Boot)

$15.00+

Chula Parranda Anejo

$15.00+

Clase Azul

$25.00+

Controy

$8.00+

Dinastia Real

$15.00+

Don Julio 70

$15.00+

Don Julio Blacno

$12.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$10.00+

El Jimador Silver

$10.00+

Espolon Blanco

$10.00+

Espolon Reposado

$12.00+

Exoctico

$10.00+

Herradura Anejo

$15.00+

Hornitos Black Barrell

$15.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00+

Horse Wagon

$35.00+

Jose Cuervo Especial

$10.00+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$10.00+

Juarez Gold

$6.00+

Los Jarochos

$6.00+

Los 3 Potrillos

$20.00+

Mangatta Gold

$6.00+

Mangatta Silver

$6.00+

Patron Anejo

$12.00+

Pueblo Magico Anejo

$20.00+

Pueblo Magico Blanco

$15.00+

Pueblo Viejo

$10.00+

Romantico

$15.00+

Sauza Anejo

$6.00+

Sauza Silver

$6.00+

Tres Generaciones

$15.00+

Well Tequila Gold

$6.00+

Well Tequila Silver

$6.00+

Vodka

Belvedere

$8.00+

Burretts

$6.00+

Chopin

$6.00+

Ciroc Apple

$10.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00+

Ciroc Peach

$10.00+

Pinnacle

$8.00+

Skyy

$8.00+

Tito's

$10.00+

UV Blue

$8.00+

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00+

Duke

$12.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

MacNaughton

$10.00+

Pendelton

$10.00+

Seagrams 7

$8.00+

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Bottled/Canned Beer

Blue Moon

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Budwiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos X

$4.50

Dos X Amber

$4.50

Estrella

$4.50

Kokanee

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

PBR

$3.50

Rainier

$3.50

Samuel Adams

$3.50

Sol

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$3.50

White Claw Razberry

$3.50

White Natural Lime

$3.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.50

Truly Mango

$3.50

Truly Lemonade

$3.50

Truly Black Cherry

$3.50

Truly Strawberry

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$3.50+

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

Modelo Negra

$4.50+

Pacifico

$4.50+

Breakfast

2 French Toast

$13.95

2 french toast, eggs, sausage, or bacon, and hashbrown

2 Pancakes

$13.95

2 pancakes, eggs, sausage, or bacon and hashbrown

2 Toast

$13.95

2 slices of toast (wheat or white) egg, sausage or bacon and hashbrown

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.95

Biscuits and gravy

Country Potatoe

$14.95

Fried potatoes made with your choice of bacon or chorizo, topped with eggs and served with side of beans

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Red Chilaquiles

$14.95

Fried corn tortilla pieces sauteed with red chile sauce, garlic, onion and topped with Mexican cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Tamal de Elote (Corn)

$3.00

Breakfast Drinks

Champurrado

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pink Wine

Rose

$8.00

Pink Moscato

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Bottle Rose

$25.00

Bottle Pink Moscato

$25.00

Bottle White Zinfandel

$25.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Shiraz

$8.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Bottle Merlot

$25.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$25.00

Bottle Shiraz

$25.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Reisling

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned Mexican restaurant. Where you will find the best homemade authentic foods!

Location

222 Daisy St S, Soap Lake, WA 98851

Directions

Gallery
Mi Cocinita Mexican Grill image
Mi Cocinita Mexican Grill image
Mi Cocinita Mexican Grill image

