Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant

504 Reviews
$$
618 Dakota Ave
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Appetizers
Combo Platter
Flautas, nachos and enchiladas on a bed of lettuce topped with fresh guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos Fajita Mi Familia
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes topped with melted queso
Nachos Supreme
Chicken, ground beef, beans topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos Fajita
Chicken or steak sauteed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with our melted queso
Quesadilla
Chicken or ground beef served with lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Nachos
Chicken or ground beef topped with our melted queso
Cheese Nachos
Chips topped with our melted queso
Queso Fundido
Mexican sausage (chorizo) blended with melted cheese
Taquitos
4 corn tortillas rolled and deep fried stuffed with shredded beef topped with lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Queso Dip
A blend of spices and melted cheese creates this magnificent melted cheese dip
a la Carte
Side Orders
Especialidad de la Case (House Specialties)
Carnitas
Seasoned pork chunks deep fried to perfection and topped with sauteed onions. Served with rice, bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas (corn or flour).
Carne Asada
A rib eye steak thinkly sliced and grilled to perfection servced with a grilled Mexican onion and jalapeño pepper garnished with salad, fresh tomatoes and guacamole.
Fajitas Mi Familia
Frilled with beef, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage), tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers on a hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, and a salad topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas (corn or flour).
San Pancho Steak
A rib eye steak topped with shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas (corn or flour).
Molcajete
Steak, chicken, small pork chop, shrimp, sausage, jalapeño, cactus, onion, fresh cheese, string cheese, and garlic. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortilla (corn or flour).
La Casuela
Rib eye, smoked pork chop, grilled onion, and chiletoreado sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
Dinner Combinations
Two Enchiladas, Rice, and Beans Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Burrito, Taco, Rice and Beans Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Burrito, Taco and Enchilada Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Tostada, Tamale, and Chile Relleno Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Burrito, Enchilada, Rice and Beans Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Two Steak Tacos, Rice and Beans Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Burrito, Taco and Tamale Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Burrito, Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Chimichanga, Rice, Beans and Salad Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Two Chiles Rellenos, Rice and Beans and Tortilla Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Tamale, Taco, Rice and Beans Combo
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Pollo (Chicken)
Pollo Mi Familia
A grilled chicken breast topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese.
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and melted cheese.
Pollo Atengo
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip.
Pollo Especial
A grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese.
Pollo Favorito
Chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms and cheese dip.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast and onions topped with ranchera sauce and a salad.
Mexican Antojitos
3 Tacos
Corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions, served with radishes and fried onion.
2 Tostadas
Flat crispy corn tortillas with your choice of meat topped with refried beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
2 Sopes
Handmade thick corn tortillas with raised edges deep fried with your choice of meat, refried beans, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
2 Gorditas
Handmade thick tortillas deep-fried and split in the middle stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Torta Mi Familia
Mexican sandwich slightly grilled with butter, filled with ham, beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and your choice of meat.
Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortillas soaked in red sauce topped with your choice of meat or eggs, fresh cheese, and onions served with rice and beans.
Fajita Taco Salad Sombrero
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken smothered with melted queso dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Mexican Asada Fries
French fries topped with steak, beans, melted queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burritos
Fajitas Burrito
Stuffed burrito with sauteed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice and salad.
Burrito Ranchero
Stuffed burrito with chunks of pork topped with our special red sauce and cheese served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito al Gusto
Stuffed burrito with rice and beans and your choice of meat served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cheese.
Burrito Mexicano
Stuffed burrito with rice, beans, cheese, and deep fried pork chunks covered in our 3 different sauces: green, white and red.
Nebraska Burrito
Stuffed burrito with rice, beans, and shredded beef smothered in our red sauce and topped with shredded cheese.
California Burrito
Stuffed with french fries, steak, beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole topped with our queso sauce.
Enchiladas
Mi Familia Enchiladas
3 of our signature authentic enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and cheese served with rice and beans. Beef or chicken.
Enchiladas Suizas
3 chicken enchiladas served with our own special green sauce, served with rice and lettuce, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
Enchiladas Rojas
1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean, 1 cheese topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchiladas de Camarón
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp and topped with our queso sauce, served with rice and lettuce.
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted cheese. Your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice and salad.
Fajita Quesadilla Mix
A flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, beef, chicken, shrimp and melted cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Quesadilla Rica
A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, cheese, and topped with queso dip. Served with rice and salad.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
A flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
Carne (Steak)
Mi Familia Steak
T-bone steak grilled to perfection topped with sauteed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Strips of rib eye steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes. *Spicy
Steak Ranchero
A rib eye steak topped with ranchero sauce
Chile Colorado
Strips of beef cooked in our own red chile sauce served with rice and beans.
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork or beef cooked in our own green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Jalisco Steak
Rib eye steak topped with onions, mushrooms, and queso.
Fajitas
Mariscos
Campechana
Shrimp and octopus cocktail served with pico de gallo, avocado, and our own special sauce.
Botana
A mix of shrimp, octopus, and ceviche topped with cucumbers and tomatoes garnished with onions and avocado.
Caldo de Camarones
A delicious soup made with shrimp, fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic, vegetables and Mi Familia special spices.
7 Mares
A blend of different types of seafood with vegetables cooked in a broth with some of the richest spices.
Ceviche de Camarón
Shrimp, cut into bite-sized pieces and marinated in lime juice garnished with avocado.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimps sauteed in garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, corn or flour tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp specially cooked in our spicy sauce, served with rice, salad, and corn or flour tortillas. *Spicy
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp cocktail served with pico de gallo, avocado, and our own special sauce menu.
Camarones Mi Pueblo
2 skewers of shrimp wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection, served with rice and salad.
Lupe El Gordo Salad
A dozen of grilled to perfection shrimp on a bed of lettuce and rice, topped with avocado and tomatoes.
Filete Atengo
A grilled tilapia filet topped with shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice and salad.
Mojarra Frita
A whole tilapia fish seasoned and deep fried. Served with rice, salad, and corn or flour tortillas.
Mojarra al Mojo de Ajo
A whole tilapia fish deep-fried and sauteed in garlic sauce, served with rice, salad, and corn or flour tortillas.
Mojarra a la Diabla
Whole tilapia fish, deep fried and cooked in our own spicy sauce, served with rice, salad, and tortillas. *Spicy
Mojarra a la Veracruzana
Fried whole tilapia fish, deep-fried and topped with sauteed vegetables, served with rice, salad and corn or flour tortillas
Tacos de Camarón
3 tortillas filled with delicious grilled shrimp. Served with pico de gallo and lime.
Tacos de Pescado
3 soft flour tortillas filled with grilled tilapia and topped with onions, cilantro, and chipotle mayonnaise.
Aguachiles
Shrimp topped with cucumbers and tomatoes garnished with purple onion and avocado in a spicy green lime sauce. *Spicy
Ceviche de Camarón Tostada
Shrimp, cut into bite-sized pieces and marinated in lime juice garnished with avocado.
Drinks and Beverages
Desserts
Flan and Custard
Custard. Our recipe topped with whipped cream, splash of Kahlua and macchiato cherry.
Sopapilla
Fried flour tortilla topped with a scoop of ice cream, sugar, cinnamon and honey.
Fried Ice Cream
Served in a tostada shell, topped with fudge and whipped cream.
Choco Flan
Our special recipe of a delicious combination of flan and chocolate cake.
Lunch Specials
Enchilada, Taco with Rice and Beans Lunch Special
Burrito Lunch Special
Chicken or ground beef.
Quesadilla Lunch Special
Chile Relleno Lunch Special
Tostada Ground Beef and Cheese Quesadilla Lunch Special
Tostada Ground Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla Lunch Special
Vegetarian Quesadilla Lunch Special
Cheese Quesadilla, Ground Beef Burrito Lunch Special
Sombrero Fajita Taco Salad Chicken Lunch Special
Sombrero Fajita Taco Salad Steak Lunch Special
Chimichanga Lunch Special
Chicken or ground beef.
Taco Salad Lunch Special
Chicken or ground beef.
Chile Colorado Lunch Special
Strip Steak cooked in red chile sauce.
Fajitas Lunch Special
Chicken or steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Quesadilla Lunch Special
Choice of meat.
Fajita Burrito Lunch Special
Choice of meat.
Huevos Rancheros Lunch Special
2 over easy eggs topped with ranchero sauce
Huevos con Chorizo Lunch Special
Scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican sausage.
Chile Verde Lunch Special
Shredded pork cooked in our own savory sauce, served with rice and beans, and corn or flour tortillas.
Quesadilla Fajita Mix Lunch Special
Grilled Chicken Salad Lunch Special
Pieces of chicken sauteed with onions and mushrooms and served with lettuce mix.
Huevos a la Mexicana Lunch Special
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, serrano chile and onions. *Spicy
Machaca con Huevos Lunch Special
Shredded beef combined with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, and chile serrano. *Spicy
Kids Menu
Kids Enchilada Arroz y Frijoles
Enchilada with rice and beans
Kids Taco Arroz y Frijoles
Taco with rice and beans.
Kids Burrito Arroz y Frijoles
Burrito with rice and beans.
Kids Hot Dog con Papas
Hot dog with french fries.
Kids Quesadilla Arroz y Frijoles
Quesadilla with rice and beans.
Kids Chicken Nuggets con Papas
Chicken nuggets with french fries.
Kids Hamburguesa con Papas
Hamburger with french fries. Add cheese for an additional charge.
Kids Cheese Nachos
Topped with chicken or ground beef.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Family owned Restaurant, Est.2013 Authentic Mexican food.. Best margaritas in town.
618 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City, NE 68776