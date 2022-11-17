Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant

504 Reviews

$$

618 Dakota Ave

South Sioux City, NE 68776

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chimichanga, Rice, Beans and Salad Combo
California Burrito
Fajitas Chicken

Appetizers

Combo Platter

$11.99

Flautas, nachos and enchiladas on a bed of lettuce topped with fresh guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos Fajita Mi Familia

$12.49

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes topped with melted queso

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$9.49

Chicken, ground beef, beans topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Fajita

$10.49

Chicken or steak sauteed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with our melted queso

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.49

Chicken or ground beef served with lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole

Nachos

$8.99

Chicken or ground beef topped with our melted queso

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Chips topped with our melted queso

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$6.99

Mexican sausage (chorizo) blended with melted cheese

Taquitos

$8.49

4 corn tortillas rolled and deep fried stuffed with shredded beef topped with lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$4.00

A blend of spices and melted cheese creates this magnificent melted cheese dip

a la Carte

Tamale a la Carte

$2.50

Bean a la Carte

$1.99

Rice a la Carte

$1.99

French Fries a la Carte

$2.99

Ground Beef Taco a la Carte

$1.75

Chicken Taco a la Carte

$1.75

Burrito a la Carte

$5.49

Enchilada a la Carte

$2.49

Chile Relleno a la Carte

$3.49

Taco a la Carte

$2.25

Choice of meat

Side Orders

Sour Cream

$0.95

Avocado

$1.50

Radishes

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.95

3 Cebollitas Toreada

$1.50

Bean Dip

$4.00

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Ranch

$0.95

Jalapeños

$1.50

Especialidad de la Case (House Specialties)

Carnitas

$12.99

Seasoned pork chunks deep fried to perfection and topped with sauteed onions. Served with rice, bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas (corn or flour).

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.99

A rib eye steak thinkly sliced and grilled to perfection servced with a grilled Mexican onion and jalapeño pepper garnished with salad, fresh tomatoes and guacamole.

Fajitas Mi Familia

$15.49

Frilled with beef, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage), tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers on a hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, and a salad topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas (corn or flour).

San Pancho Steak

$16.99

A rib eye steak topped with shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas (corn or flour).

Molcajete

$22.99

Steak, chicken, small pork chop, shrimp, sausage, jalapeño, cactus, onion, fresh cheese, string cheese, and garlic. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortilla (corn or flour).

La Casuela

$18.99

Rib eye, smoked pork chop, grilled onion, and chiletoreado sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Dinner Combinations

Two Enchiladas, Rice, and Beans Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Burrito, Taco, Rice and Beans Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Burrito, Taco and Enchilada Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Tostada, Tamale, and Chile Relleno Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Burrito, Enchilada, Rice and Beans Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Two Steak Tacos, Rice and Beans Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Burrito, Taco and Tamale Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Burrito, Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Chimichanga, Rice, Beans and Salad Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Two Chiles Rellenos, Rice and Beans and Tortilla Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Tamale, Taco, Rice and Beans Combo

$8.99

Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.

Pollo (Chicken)

Pollo Mi Familia

$12.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese.

Chori-Pollo

Chori-Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and melted cheese.

Pollo Atengo

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip.

Pollo Especial

Pollo Especial

$11.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese.

Pollo Favorito

$13.49

Chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms and cheese dip.

Pollo Loco

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast and onions topped with ranchera sauce and a salad.

Mexican Antojitos

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$7.49

Corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions, served with radishes and fried onion.

2 Tostadas

$7.95

Flat crispy corn tortillas with your choice of meat topped with refried beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

2 Sopes

$7.99

Handmade thick corn tortillas with raised edges deep fried with your choice of meat, refried beans, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

2 Gorditas

$7.99

Handmade thick tortillas deep-fried and split in the middle stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Torta Mi Familia

Torta Mi Familia

$6.99

Mexican sandwich slightly grilled with butter, filled with ham, beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and your choice of meat.

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Fried corn tortillas soaked in red sauce topped with your choice of meat or eggs, fresh cheese, and onions served with rice and beans.

Fajita Taco Salad Sombrero

Fajita Taco Salad Sombrero

$8.99

Taco Salad

$7.50

Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken smothered with melted queso dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Mexican Asada Fries

Mexican Asada Fries

$8.99

French fries topped with steak, beans, melted queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burritos

Fajitas Burrito

$8.50

Stuffed burrito with sauteed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice and salad.

Burrito Ranchero

$7.99

Stuffed burrito with chunks of pork topped with our special red sauce and cheese served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito al Gusto

Burrito al Gusto

$8.49

Stuffed burrito with rice and beans and your choice of meat served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cheese.

Burrito Mexicano

Burrito Mexicano

$8.99

Stuffed burrito with rice, beans, cheese, and deep fried pork chunks covered in our 3 different sauces: green, white and red.

Nebraska Burrito

$8.99

Stuffed burrito with rice, beans, and shredded beef smothered in our red sauce and topped with shredded cheese.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$10.49

Stuffed with french fries, steak, beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole topped with our queso sauce.

Enchiladas

Mi Familia Enchiladas

Mi Familia Enchiladas

$8.50

3 of our signature authentic enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and cheese served with rice and beans. Beef or chicken.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$8.50

3 chicken enchiladas served with our own special green sauce, served with rice and lettuce, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.

Enchiladas Rojas

$8.50

1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean, 1 cheese topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Enchiladas de Camarón

$11.99

3 corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp and topped with our queso sauce, served with rice and lettuce.

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$8.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted cheese. Your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice and salad.

Fajita Quesadilla Mix

Fajita Quesadilla Mix

$10.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, beef, chicken, shrimp and melted cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Quesadilla Rica

$10.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, cheese, and topped with queso dip. Served with rice and salad.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$7.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Carne (Steak)

Mi Familia Steak

$12.99

T-bone steak grilled to perfection topped with sauteed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$11.99

Strips of rib eye steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes. *Spicy

Steak Ranchero

$12.49

A rib eye steak topped with ranchero sauce

Chile Colorado

$9.49

Strips of beef cooked in our own red chile sauce served with rice and beans.

Chile Verde

$9.49

Chunks of pork or beef cooked in our own green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Jalisco Steak

$11.99

Rib eye steak topped with onions, mushrooms, and queso.

Fajitas

Fajita a la Mexicana

$12.99

Steak, chicken, and fresh jalapeños. *Spicy

Fajitas Steak

$11.99
Fajitas Chicken

Fajitas Chicken

$11.99

Fajitas Steak and Chicken

$12.49

Fajitas Shrimp

$13.99

Fajitas Vegetarian

$9.25
Fajitas Special

Fajitas Special

$14.49

Chicken, beef and shrimp

Mariscos

Campechana

$11.99

Shrimp and octopus cocktail served with pico de gallo, avocado, and our own special sauce.

Botana

$24.99

A mix of shrimp, octopus, and ceviche topped with cucumbers and tomatoes garnished with onions and avocado.

Caldo de Camarones

$13.49

A delicious soup made with shrimp, fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic, vegetables and Mi Familia special spices.

7 Mares

$13.99

A blend of different types of seafood with vegetables cooked in a broth with some of the richest spices.

Ceviche de Camarón

Ceviche de Camarón

$8.49

Shrimp, cut into bite-sized pieces and marinated in lime juice garnished with avocado.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$12.99

Shrimps sauteed in garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, corn or flour tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$12.99

Shrimp specially cooked in our spicy sauce, served with rice, salad, and corn or flour tortillas. *Spicy

Coctel de Camarones

Coctel de Camarones

$11.99

Shrimp cocktail served with pico de gallo, avocado, and our own special sauce menu.

Camarones Mi Pueblo

Camarones Mi Pueblo

$13.49

2 skewers of shrimp wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection, served with rice and salad.

Lupe El Gordo Salad

Lupe El Gordo Salad

$13.49

A dozen of grilled to perfection shrimp on a bed of lettuce and rice, topped with avocado and tomatoes.

Filete Atengo

$12.99

A grilled tilapia filet topped with shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice and salad.

Mojarra Frita

$12.49

A whole tilapia fish seasoned and deep fried. Served with rice, salad, and corn or flour tortillas.

Mojarra al Mojo de Ajo

$12.49

A whole tilapia fish deep-fried and sauteed in garlic sauce, served with rice, salad, and corn or flour tortillas.

Mojarra a la Diabla

$12.75

Whole tilapia fish, deep fried and cooked in our own spicy sauce, served with rice, salad, and tortillas. *Spicy

Mojarra a la Veracruzana

$12.50

Fried whole tilapia fish, deep-fried and topped with sauteed vegetables, served with rice, salad and corn or flour tortillas

Tacos de Camarón

Tacos de Camarón

$10.99

3 tortillas filled with delicious grilled shrimp. Served with pico de gallo and lime.

Tacos de Pescado

$9.49

3 soft flour tortillas filled with grilled tilapia and topped with onions, cilantro, and chipotle mayonnaise.

Aguachiles

$13.99

Shrimp topped with cucumbers and tomatoes garnished with purple onion and avocado in a spicy green lime sauce. *Spicy

Ceviche de Camarón Tostada

$2.50

Shrimp, cut into bite-sized pieces and marinated in lime juice garnished with avocado.

Drinks and Beverages

Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Coffee

$2.25

Mexican Soft Drink

$1.95

Jarritos

Desserts

Flan and Custard

$3.50

Custard. Our recipe topped with whipped cream, splash of Kahlua and macchiato cherry.

Sopapilla

$3.00

Fried flour tortilla topped with a scoop of ice cream, sugar, cinnamon and honey.

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Served in a tostada shell, topped with fudge and whipped cream.

Choco Flan

$4.00

Our special recipe of a delicious combination of flan and chocolate cake.

Lunch Specials

Enchilada, Taco with Rice and Beans Lunch Special

$6.75

Burrito Lunch Special

$6.75

Chicken or ground beef.

Quesadilla Lunch Special

$6.75

Chile Relleno Lunch Special

$6.75

Tostada Ground Beef and Cheese Quesadilla Lunch Special

$6.75

Tostada Ground Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla Lunch Special

$6.75

Vegetarian Quesadilla Lunch Special

$6.75

Cheese Quesadilla, Ground Beef Burrito Lunch Special

$6.75

Sombrero Fajita Taco Salad Chicken Lunch Special

$9.25

Sombrero Fajita Taco Salad Steak Lunch Special

$9.25

Chimichanga Lunch Special

$7.50

Chicken or ground beef.

Taco Salad Lunch Special

$6.50

Chicken or ground beef.

Chile Colorado Lunch Special

$7.99

Strip Steak cooked in red chile sauce.

Fajitas Lunch Special

$8.50

Chicken or steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Quesadilla Lunch Special

$8.50

Choice of meat.

Fajita Burrito Lunch Special

$8.50

Choice of meat.

Huevos Rancheros Lunch Special

$7.25

2 over easy eggs topped with ranchero sauce

Huevos con Chorizo Lunch Special

$7.50

Scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican sausage.

Chile Verde Lunch Special

$8.25

Shredded pork cooked in our own savory sauce, served with rice and beans, and corn or flour tortillas.

Quesadilla Fajita Mix Lunch Special

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad Lunch Special

$7.50

Pieces of chicken sauteed with onions and mushrooms and served with lettuce mix.

Huevos a la Mexicana Lunch Special

$7.50

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, serrano chile and onions. *Spicy

Machaca con Huevos Lunch Special

$7.50

Shredded beef combined with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, and chile serrano. *Spicy

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada Arroz y Frijoles

$4.99

Enchilada with rice and beans

Kids Taco Arroz y Frijoles

$4.99

Taco with rice and beans.

Kids Burrito Arroz y Frijoles

$4.99

Burrito with rice and beans.

Kids Hot Dog con Papas

$4.99

Hot dog with french fries.

Kids Quesadilla Arroz y Frijoles

$4.99

Quesadilla with rice and beans.

Kids Chicken Nuggets con Papas

$4.99

Chicken nuggets with french fries.

Kids Hamburguesa con Papas

$4.99

Hamburger with french fries. Add cheese for an additional charge.

Kids Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Topped with chicken or ground beef.

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Family owned Restaurant, Est.2013 Authentic Mexican food.. Best margaritas in town.

Location

618 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City, NE 68776

Directions

