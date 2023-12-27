Mi Grounds 124 E. Bridge St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a play cafe that offers food and drink. The play area is designed for ages 0-6
Location
124 East Bridge Street, Plainwell, MI 49080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
4.0 • 140
717 E. Bridge St. Plainwell, MI 49080
View restaurant