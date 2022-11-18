  • Home
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel

No reviews yet

819 W Carmel Dr

Carmel, IN 46032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

street Tacos
Cheese Dip
Arroz con Pollo

Nachos

All nachos include cheese

Super Hacienda Nachos

$11.93

Chicken, lettuce, sour cream, onions, and tomatoes topped with shrimp. All nachos include cheese

Fajitas Nachos

$8.26+

Grilled steak or chicken cooked with green peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Texas Nachos

$8.26+

Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp over tortilla chips.

Shrimp Nachos

$8.26+

Grilled shrimp over crispy tortilla chips

Steak or Chicken Nachos

$8.26+

Crisp tortillas chips topped with your choice o steak or grilled chicken.

Supreme Nachos

$8.26+

Crispy tortillas chips topped with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Beef & Bean Nachos

$7.34+

Seasoned ground beef and beans over crispy tortilla chips

Chicken Nachos

$7.34+

Our seasoned shredded chicken over crispy tortilla chips

Beef Nachos

$7.34+

Seasoned ground beef with melted cheese sauce over tortilla chips.

Pork Nachos

$8.26+

Cheese Nachos

$5.50+

Bean Nachos

$6.42+

Dips

Chori Queso

$8.26

Bowl of Mexican sausage served with nacho cheese.

Queso Fundido

$11.01

Grilled chicken, Mexican sausage, shredded cheese, cheese sauce and flour tortillas.

Guacamole Dip

$4.59+

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Bean Dip

$6.42

Cheese Dip with Beef

$8.26

Soups

All soups include 3 corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Soup

$8.26

Cooked with rice, avocado, pico de gallo and chicken. Topped with white cheese.

Vegetable Soup

$7.34

Shrimp & Vegetable Soup

$12.84

Seafood Soup

$13.76

Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.09

Crispy flour shell with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Choice of grilled beef, chicken or shrimp

Santa Fe Salmon Salad

$14.68

Fresh sauteed salmon on top of a tossed Santa Fe salad with avocado

Taco Salad

$9.17

Guacamole Salad

$5.50

Small serving of lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Topped with our fresh guacamole

Taco Mi Hacienda Salad

$11.01

Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp. Cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomato

Fiesta Salad

$11.01

Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, avocado and cheese.

Tossed Salad

$6.42

Enchiladas

Mi Hacienda Enchiladas

$9.99

Three enchiladas, one cheese, one chicken, and one bean. Topped with cheese and red sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, rice and beans on the side.

Mexicanas Enchiladas

$10.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas with rice and beans. Covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Super Mi Hacienda Enchiladas

$11.93

Five enchiladas, one cheese, one chicken, one bean, one beef and one shredded beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream and rancho sauce.

Golden Enchiladas

$11.93

Three shredded chicken fried enchiladas with sour cream, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and rice.

De Camaron Enchiladas

$12.84

Three shrimp enchiladas with rice, and beans, covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Verdes or Rojas Enchiladas

$11.93

Three grilled chicken enchiladas covered with nacho cheese, salsa verde o roja, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.

Del Mar Enchiladas

$12.99

Three enchiladas with shrimps, crabs, scallops, and covered with nacho cheese. Served with a side of rice and vegetables.

De Mole Enchiladas

$11.99

Three grilled chicken enchiladas with rice, beans, guacamole salad on the side with mole sauce.

Quesadillas

Big Mi Hacienda Quesadilla

$11.93

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, cooked green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Choice of grilled chicken or beef.

Steak or Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese steak or grilled chicken. Choice of rice, beans or salad.

Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

A version of our fajita meat in a 6” tortilla with a garnish salad on the side.

Roja or Verde Quesadilla

$10.09

Our stuffed cheese and quesadilla with your choice of ground beef, beef tips, shredded beef or chicken. Served with refried beans and topped with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce. For a $1.00 more make your quesadilla with steak or grilled chicken

Del Mar Quesadilla

$13.76

Shrimp, crabs, scallops, rice, and salad.

Chimichangas

King's Chimichanga

$9.99

10- inch tortilla served with melted cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of beef or chicken and a choice of rice and beans

Soft or Fried Chimichanga

$10.99

Two ̨our tortillas deep-fried and filled with beef or chicken and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, red sauce and guacamole.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

Two deep-fried ̨our tortillas filled with shrimp and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, red sauce and guacamole

Steak or Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Two deep-fried ̨our tortillas filled with steak or grilled chicken and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, red sauce and guacamole.

Two Amigos Chimichanga

$10.99

One shredded chicken chimichanga with nacho cheese. 1 ground beef burrito topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice & black beans.

Chimichanga with vegetables

$11.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onions, bell peppers and tomates

Burritos

De Chile Colorado Burrito

$11.01

One burrito filled with beef tips covered in special sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Texano Burrito

$12.84

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Rice and beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Big Mi Hacienda Burrito

$11.01

Rolled ̨our tortilla with beans and rice. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Salad on the side

Tipico Burritos

$11.01

Two rolled ̨our tortillas filled with beef tips and beans. Topped with nacho cheese sauce and guacamole salad.

Del Mar Burrito

$12.84

Flour tortilla filled with crab meat, scallops, shrimp, onions, peppers and tomatoes covered with white sauce. Served with a salad garnish and rice.

Burro Diablo Burrito

$12.84

Grilled chicken, Mexican sausage, grill onions and mushroom. Served with rice and beans.

Street Tacos

You can mix them, one of each meat.

Fresh Tilapia Fish or Shrimp Taco

$10.99

Three tacos served on soft corn tortillas with rice and beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese.

street Tacos

$10.99

Comes with corn tortillas, rice, beans, onions, cilantro. Optional: You can mix them, one of each meat.

Tortas

Torta

$9.99

Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño, onions, french fries and choice of meat.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Option A

$8.99

Bean burrito, cheese enchilada and one tostada with beans

Vegetarian Option B

$8.99

Chalupa, cheese enchilada, beans &rice

Vegetarian Option C

$8.99

Bean burrito, quesadilla and chalupa

Vegetarian Option D

$8.99

Bean tostaguac, cheese enchilada & rice

Vegetarian Option E

$8.99

Bean burrito with nacho cheese and one cheese quesadilla and one cheese enchilada

Vegetarian Option F

$9.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla: Flour tortilla filled with mixed vegetables, grilled and served with a salad garnish

Chicken

Chicken dishes include flour tortillas

Pollo Asado

$10.99

Delicious chicken breast with guacamole salad, sour cream, rice and beans.

Arroz con Pollo

$9.99

Grilled chicken, rice, cheese sauce.

Cancun Special Pollo

$12.99

Strips of chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers and our very own special sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Chori Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage covered with cheese. Served with rice, beans.

Pollo Fundido

$9.99

Two deep- fried chicken burritos topped with sour cream, melted cheese and rice.

Pollo Ranchero

$11.99

Delicious chicken breast with cooked bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on top. Covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, guacamole salad and pico de gallo.

Pollo Poblano

$11.99

Grilled chicken and poblano pepper. Served with rice, beans, & 3 flour tortillas, cheese sauce on top.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$10.99

Grilled chicken cooked with tomato, onions, jalapeño peppers. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Verde

$10.99

Grilled chicken cooked in green sauce with rice & beans.

Pollo Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado.

Pollo Hongo

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, rice, and beans. With nacho cheese on top.

Seafood

Arroz con Camarones

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, cheese sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Shrimp swimming in a savory mixture of onions, tomatoes, avocado chunks and our special cocktail sauce.

Camarones Chipotle

$13.76

Shrimp in chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice, beans and tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.76

Shrimp cooked with hot sauce and served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Tilapia

$10.99

Fresh sautéed tilapia served with rice and mixed vegetables (cauliflower, carrots, broccoli).

Pescado Empanizado

$13.76

Tilapia fish battered. Served with mixed vegetables (cauliflower, carrots, broccoli) and fries.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$13.76

Shrimps cooked with tomato, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice & beans, guacamole salad

Camarones a la Crema

$13.76

Delicious shrimp cooked with onions and mushrooms in our white creamy sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$13.76

Juicy shrimp laced with grilled garlic and served with Mexican rice & black beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Mojarra Frita

$13.76

Fried fish tilapia, rice, lettuce, onions, tomato and avocado.

Sizzlin' Fajitas

Our famous fajitas with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes arrive at your table straight off the flames of our grill. We add all the trimmings -lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Each meal includes rice & beans and warm corn or flour tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$13.76

Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp.

Seafood Fajitas

$16.51

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat and a fillet of tilapia.

Shrimp Fajitas

$13.76

Shrimp marinated and grilled.

Mi Hacienda Fajitas

$14.68

Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, Mexican sausage and pork.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$13.76

Tender slices of grilled chicken with ham and fresh pineapple.

Beef or Chicken Fajita

$12.84

Tender slices of beef or chicken marinated then grilled.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.99

Bell peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and cauliflower.

Molcajete Fajitas

$15.60

Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, pork, mexican sausage, cactus, grilled cheese jalapeño, grilled onions.

Beef Fajitas

$12.84

Tender slices of beef marinated then grilled.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$12.84

Tender slices of chicken marinated then grilled.

Specials

Steak Hacienda

$12.84

Grilled rib-eye steak* served with rice, beans, flour tortilla, guacamole salad and our special ranchero sauce.

Hacienda Chef's Special

$12.84

Tender grilled beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with a chicken enchilada, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn/ flour tortillas.

Mar y Tierra

$14.68

Grilled rib-eye steak* with grilled shrimp, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak a la Mexicana

$12.84

Steak cut into pieces with jalapeños, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Parrillada

$26.61

Tender beef, chicken breast, pork, shrimp and Mexican sausage, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, beans, rice and corn or flour tortillas.

Carne Asada

$12.84

Tender beef with grilled onions on top with beans, rice, guacamole salad and three tortillas.

El Burro de la Roqueta

$11.93

Two soft flour tortillas filled with chunks of pork tenderloin cooked with a splash of beer. Topped with melted cheese, Hacienda sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Colorado

$12.84

Beef tips with red sauce, rice and beans, guacamole salad and flour tortilla.

Carnitas Dinner

$12.84

Fried pork with rice and beans, guacamole salad and three tortillas.

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

$12.84

Fried pork cooked in green sauce with rice and beans, three tortillas.

La Favorita

$11.01

One special burrito, one mixed tostaguac and one chicken enchilada.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.09

Four fried corn taquitos, two beef and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.

Chiles Poblanos a la Crema

$12.84

Rice and beans with tortillas.

Chiles Poblanos DINNER

$12.89

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken Served with rice and a garnish salad.

Three Amigos

$15.60

Rib eye steak, grilled chicken breast, shrimp, vegetables, rice beans, and 3 corn or flour tortillas. Topped with cheese sauce.

Acapulco Cheese Steak

$12.84

One flour tortilla with your choice of sliced grilled beef, pork or chicken with nacho cheese, onions, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice or beans.

Mexican Chilaquiles

$11.01

Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce and topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef topped with cheese, peppers and onions.

sides

Black Bean Soup

$3.67

Rice

$2.75

Beans

$2.75

Avocado

$1.38+

Sour Cream

$0.92

Tomato

$0.92

Fresh Onions

$0.92

Lettuce

$0.92

Jalapeños

$0.99

Tortilla

$0.35+

Chips

$0.99+

Salsas

$0.99+

Shredded cheese

$1.99

Salsa Tomatillo

$1.99

Jalapeno Fresco

$0.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.75

Habanero

$0.99

Limon

$0.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

onions, cilantro, fresh jalapeno pepper and tomate

French fries (papas)

$2.75

Desserts

Flan

$4.29

Topping with hot fudge and whipped cream.

Sopapilla

$2.75

Fried tortilla with honey butter and cinnamon.

Fried Ice Cream & Sopapilla

$4.99

Cheesecake

$3.29

Two Churros

$2.99

Two Churros & Ice Cream

$5.99

Children

For children ages 12 and younger. Soft drinks included.

Children #1

$5.99

Burrito & Taco

Children #2

$5.99

Enchilada, Rice & Beans

Children #3

$5.99

Taco, Rice & Beans

Children #4

$5.99

Mac n’ Cheese

Children #5

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

Children #6

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla & French Fries or Rice

Children #7

$5.99

Burrito, Rice & Beans

Children #8

$5.99

Pizza & French Fries

Children #9

$5.99

Corn Dog and Fries

Children #10

$5.99

Hot Dog and Fries

Children #11

$5.99

Cheese Burger and Fries

Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$4.79+

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.29+

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$4.79+

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.79+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.59+

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$4.99+

Grilled Chicken or Steak Quesadilla

$5.79+

Burritos

Beef Burrito

$4.99+

Beans Burrito

$4.99+

Beef & Beans Burrito

$5.99+

Beef with Nacho Cheese Burrito

$5.99+

Fried Beef Burrito

$5.99+

Chicken Burrito

$5.99+

Special Burrito with lettuce & guacamole

$5.99+

Carne Asada Burrito

$5.99+

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada

$2.99+

Chicken Enchilada

$2.99+

Cheese Enchilada

$2.99

bean Enchilada

$2.99

tacos

Beef Taco (Hard Shell)

$1.99+

Hard shell, ground beef, lettuce and shredded cheese.

Chicken Taco

$2.99+

shredded chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese

Fish taco (pescado)

$2.99+

Shrimp Taco (Camaron)

$3.00+

Carne asada taco (steak)

$2.99+

Pollo asado taco (grill chicken)

$2.99+

Carnitas taco (pork)

$2.99+

Al Pastor (Marinated Pork)

$2.99+

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$2.99+

Soft shell beef taco

$2.99+

soft flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce and shredded cheese

Tostaguacs

Beef Tostaguacs

$4.99+

Special: Chicken & Beans Tostaguacs

$4.99+

Tostada

Beef Tostada

$3.99+

Tostada with lettuce & cheese

$4.99+

Mas a la Carte

Tamale

$2.99+

Chalupa

$3.59+

Chile Poblano

$3.29+

Chile Relleno

$3.79+

Combos 1-10

Combo #1

$8.99

Taco, two enchiladas & rice or beans

Combo #2

$8.99

Taco, enchilada & chalupa.

Combo #3

$8.99

Enchilada, taco & chile relleno.

Combo #4

$8.99

Taco, enchilada, a tostada with beef & cheese.

Combo #5

$8.99

Beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, rice & beans.

Combo #6

$8.99

Beef enchilada, taco rice

Combo #7

$8.99

Enchilada, chile relleno, rice & beans.

Combo #8

$8.99

Enchilada, tamale, rice & beans.

Combo #9

$8.99

Two tacos, rice & beans.

Combo #10

$8.99

Chalupa, enchilada, rice & beans.

Combos 11-20

Combo #11

$9.59

Beef burrito, taco & enchilada.

Combo #12

$9.59

Chalupa, chile relleno & beans.

Combo #13

$9.59

Beef burrito, chile relleno & beans.

Combo #14

$9.59

Burrito, enchilada & tamale.

Combo #15

$9.59

Chalupa, tostada with nacho cheese & beef, and beef taco.

Combo #16

$9.59

Chalupa, chile relleno & enchilada.

Combo #17

$9.59

Chile relleno, taco & chalupa.

Combo #18

$9.59

Burrito, taco, rice & beans.

Combo #19

$9.59

Tostaguac, enchilada & beans.

Combo #20

$9.59

Taco, chile relleno & burrito.

Combos 21-31

Combo #21

$9.99

Chalupa, burrito & taco.

Combo #22

$9.99

Tostaguac, chile relleno & taco.

Combo #23

$9.99

Two burritos, rice & beans.

Combo #24

$9.99

Chalupa, burrito & beans.

Combo #25

$9.99

Burrito, enchilada, rice & beans.

Combo #26

$9.99

Burrito, enchilada, & chile relleno.

Combo #27

$9.99

Chalupa, taco, and beans.

Combo #28

$9.99

Tostaguac, burrito & beans.

Combo #29

$9.99

Chalupa, tamale & chile relleno.

Combo #30

$9.99

Burrito, chalupa & enchilada.

Combo #31

$9.99

Two chile poblano, rice & beans.

Combos Extra

El Combo

$13.99

Chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, beef taco, burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.

La Superior

$9.99

Burrito, chile poblano, refried beans and Mexican rice.

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Unsweeted Iced Tea

$1.99

Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Water

Horchata

$1.99+

Jamaica

$1.99+

Tamarindo

$1.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the newly open Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant. We are located in Carmel Indiana and we would like to invite you to join us for delicious Mexican food and drinks. Bring your friends and family!

Website

Location

819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

