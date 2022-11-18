Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
819 W Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Popular Items
Nachos
Super Hacienda Nachos
Chicken, lettuce, sour cream, onions, and tomatoes topped with shrimp. All nachos include cheese
Fajitas Nachos
Grilled steak or chicken cooked with green peppers, tomatoes and onions.
Texas Nachos
Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp over tortilla chips.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp over crispy tortilla chips
Steak or Chicken Nachos
Crisp tortillas chips topped with your choice o steak or grilled chicken.
Supreme Nachos
Crispy tortillas chips topped with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Beef & Bean Nachos
Seasoned ground beef and beans over crispy tortilla chips
Chicken Nachos
Our seasoned shredded chicken over crispy tortilla chips
Beef Nachos
Seasoned ground beef with melted cheese sauce over tortilla chips.
Pork Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Bean Nachos
Dips
Soups
Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Choice of grilled beef, chicken or shrimp
Santa Fe Salmon Salad
Fresh sauteed salmon on top of a tossed Santa Fe salad with avocado
Taco Salad
Guacamole Salad
Small serving of lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Topped with our fresh guacamole
Taco Mi Hacienda Salad
Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp. Cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomato
Fiesta Salad
Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, avocado and cheese.
Tossed Salad
Enchiladas
Mi Hacienda Enchiladas
Three enchiladas, one cheese, one chicken, and one bean. Topped with cheese and red sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, rice and beans on the side.
Mexicanas Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas with rice and beans. Covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Super Mi Hacienda Enchiladas
Five enchiladas, one cheese, one chicken, one bean, one beef and one shredded beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream and rancho sauce.
Golden Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken fried enchiladas with sour cream, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and rice.
De Camaron Enchiladas
Three shrimp enchiladas with rice, and beans, covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Verdes or Rojas Enchiladas
Three grilled chicken enchiladas covered with nacho cheese, salsa verde o roja, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.
Del Mar Enchiladas
Three enchiladas with shrimps, crabs, scallops, and covered with nacho cheese. Served with a side of rice and vegetables.
De Mole Enchiladas
Three grilled chicken enchiladas with rice, beans, guacamole salad on the side with mole sauce.
Quesadillas
Big Mi Hacienda Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, cooked green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Choice of grilled chicken or beef.
Steak or Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese steak or grilled chicken. Choice of rice, beans or salad.
Fajita Quesadilla
A version of our fajita meat in a 6” tortilla with a garnish salad on the side.
Roja or Verde Quesadilla
Our stuffed cheese and quesadilla with your choice of ground beef, beef tips, shredded beef or chicken. Served with refried beans and topped with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce. For a $1.00 more make your quesadilla with steak or grilled chicken
Del Mar Quesadilla
Shrimp, crabs, scallops, rice, and salad.
Chimichangas
King's Chimichanga
10- inch tortilla served with melted cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of beef or chicken and a choice of rice and beans
Soft or Fried Chimichanga
Two ̨our tortillas deep-fried and filled with beef or chicken and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, red sauce and guacamole.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Two deep-fried ̨our tortillas filled with shrimp and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, red sauce and guacamole
Steak or Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Two deep-fried ̨our tortillas filled with steak or grilled chicken and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, red sauce and guacamole.
Two Amigos Chimichanga
One shredded chicken chimichanga with nacho cheese. 1 ground beef burrito topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice & black beans.
Chimichanga with vegetables
Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onions, bell peppers and tomates
Burritos
De Chile Colorado Burrito
One burrito filled with beef tips covered in special sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Texano Burrito
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Rice and beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Big Mi Hacienda Burrito
Rolled ̨our tortilla with beans and rice. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Salad on the side
Tipico Burritos
Two rolled ̨our tortillas filled with beef tips and beans. Topped with nacho cheese sauce and guacamole salad.
Del Mar Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with crab meat, scallops, shrimp, onions, peppers and tomatoes covered with white sauce. Served with a salad garnish and rice.
Burro Diablo Burrito
Grilled chicken, Mexican sausage, grill onions and mushroom. Served with rice and beans.
Street Tacos
Tortas
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Option A
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada and one tostada with beans
Vegetarian Option B
Chalupa, cheese enchilada, beans &rice
Vegetarian Option C
Bean burrito, quesadilla and chalupa
Vegetarian Option D
Bean tostaguac, cheese enchilada & rice
Vegetarian Option E
Bean burrito with nacho cheese and one cheese quesadilla and one cheese enchilada
Vegetarian Option F
Vegetarian Quesadilla: Flour tortilla filled with mixed vegetables, grilled and served with a salad garnish
Chicken
Pollo Asado
Delicious chicken breast with guacamole salad, sour cream, rice and beans.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken, rice, cheese sauce.
Cancun Special Pollo
Strips of chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers and our very own special sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage covered with cheese. Served with rice, beans.
Pollo Fundido
Two deep- fried chicken burritos topped with sour cream, melted cheese and rice.
Pollo Ranchero
Delicious chicken breast with cooked bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on top. Covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, guacamole salad and pico de gallo.
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken and poblano pepper. Served with rice, beans, & 3 flour tortillas, cheese sauce on top.
Pollo a la Mexicana
Grilled chicken cooked with tomato, onions, jalapeño peppers. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Verde
Grilled chicken cooked in green sauce with rice & beans.
Pollo Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado.
Pollo Hongo
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, rice, and beans. With nacho cheese on top.
Seafood
Arroz con Camarones
Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, cheese sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp swimming in a savory mixture of onions, tomatoes, avocado chunks and our special cocktail sauce.
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp in chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice, beans and tortillas
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with hot sauce and served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Tilapia
Fresh sautéed tilapia served with rice and mixed vegetables (cauliflower, carrots, broccoli).
Pescado Empanizado
Tilapia fish battered. Served with mixed vegetables (cauliflower, carrots, broccoli) and fries.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimps cooked with tomato, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice & beans, guacamole salad
Camarones a la Crema
Delicious shrimp cooked with onions and mushrooms in our white creamy sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Juicy shrimp laced with grilled garlic and served with Mexican rice & black beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Mojarra Frita
Fried fish tilapia, rice, lettuce, onions, tomato and avocado.
Sizzlin' Fajitas
Texas Fajitas
Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp.
Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat and a fillet of tilapia.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp marinated and grilled.
Mi Hacienda Fajitas
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, Mexican sausage and pork.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Tender slices of grilled chicken with ham and fresh pineapple.
Beef or Chicken Fajita
Tender slices of beef or chicken marinated then grilled.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Bell peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and cauliflower.
Molcajete Fajitas
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, pork, mexican sausage, cactus, grilled cheese jalapeño, grilled onions.
Beef Fajitas
Tender slices of beef marinated then grilled.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Tender slices of chicken marinated then grilled.
Specials
Steak Hacienda
Grilled rib-eye steak* served with rice, beans, flour tortilla, guacamole salad and our special ranchero sauce.
Hacienda Chef's Special
Tender grilled beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with a chicken enchilada, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn/ flour tortillas.
Mar y Tierra
Grilled rib-eye steak* with grilled shrimp, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak a la Mexicana
Steak cut into pieces with jalapeños, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Parrillada
Tender beef, chicken breast, pork, shrimp and Mexican sausage, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, beans, rice and corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tender beef with grilled onions on top with beans, rice, guacamole salad and three tortillas.
El Burro de la Roqueta
Two soft flour tortillas filled with chunks of pork tenderloin cooked with a splash of beer. Topped with melted cheese, Hacienda sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Colorado
Beef tips with red sauce, rice and beans, guacamole salad and flour tortilla.
Carnitas Dinner
Fried pork with rice and beans, guacamole salad and three tortillas.
Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Fried pork cooked in green sauce with rice and beans, three tortillas.
La Favorita
One special burrito, one mixed tostaguac and one chicken enchilada.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried corn taquitos, two beef and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chiles Poblanos a la Crema
Rice and beans with tortillas.
Chiles Poblanos DINNER
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken Served with rice and a garnish salad.
Three Amigos
Rib eye steak, grilled chicken breast, shrimp, vegetables, rice beans, and 3 corn or flour tortillas. Topped with cheese sauce.
Acapulco Cheese Steak
One flour tortilla with your choice of sliced grilled beef, pork or chicken with nacho cheese, onions, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice or beans.
Mexican Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce and topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef topped with cheese, peppers and onions.
sides
Black Bean Soup
Rice
Beans
Avocado
Sour Cream
Tomato
Fresh Onions
Lettuce
Jalapeños
Tortilla
Chips
Salsas
Shredded cheese
Salsa Tomatillo
Jalapeno Fresco
Chiles Toreados
Habanero
Limon
Pico De Gallo
onions, cilantro, fresh jalapeno pepper and tomate
French fries (papas)
Desserts
Children
Children #1
Burrito & Taco
Children #2
Enchilada, Rice & Beans
Children #3
Taco, Rice & Beans
Children #4
Mac n’ Cheese
Children #5
Chicken Nuggets & French Fries
Children #6
Cheese Quesadilla & French Fries or Rice
Children #7
Burrito, Rice & Beans
Children #8
Pizza & French Fries
Children #9
Corn Dog and Fries
Children #10
Hot Dog and Fries
Children #11
Cheese Burger and Fries
Quesadilla
Burritos
tacos
Beef Taco (Hard Shell)
Hard shell, ground beef, lettuce and shredded cheese.
Chicken Taco
shredded chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese
Fish taco (pescado)
Shrimp Taco (Camaron)
Carne asada taco (steak)
Pollo asado taco (grill chicken)
Carnitas taco (pork)
Al Pastor (Marinated Pork)
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)
Soft shell beef taco
soft flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce and shredded cheese
Combos 1-10
Combo #1
Taco, two enchiladas & rice or beans
Combo #2
Taco, enchilada & chalupa.
Combo #3
Enchilada, taco & chile relleno.
Combo #4
Taco, enchilada, a tostada with beef & cheese.
Combo #5
Beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, rice & beans.
Combo #6
Beef enchilada, taco rice
Combo #7
Enchilada, chile relleno, rice & beans.
Combo #8
Enchilada, tamale, rice & beans.
Combo #9
Two tacos, rice & beans.
Combo #10
Chalupa, enchilada, rice & beans.
Combos 11-20
Combo #11
Beef burrito, taco & enchilada.
Combo #12
Chalupa, chile relleno & beans.
Combo #13
Beef burrito, chile relleno & beans.
Combo #14
Burrito, enchilada & tamale.
Combo #15
Chalupa, tostada with nacho cheese & beef, and beef taco.
Combo #16
Chalupa, chile relleno & enchilada.
Combo #17
Chile relleno, taco & chalupa.
Combo #18
Burrito, taco, rice & beans.
Combo #19
Tostaguac, enchilada & beans.
Combo #20
Taco, chile relleno & burrito.
Combos 21-31
Combo #21
Chalupa, burrito & taco.
Combo #22
Tostaguac, chile relleno & taco.
Combo #23
Two burritos, rice & beans.
Combo #24
Chalupa, burrito & beans.
Combo #25
Burrito, enchilada, rice & beans.
Combo #26
Burrito, enchilada, & chile relleno.
Combo #27
Chalupa, taco, and beans.
Combo #28
Tostaguac, burrito & beans.
Combo #29
Chalupa, tamale & chile relleno.
Combo #30
Burrito, chalupa & enchilada.
Combo #31
Two chile poblano, rice & beans.
Combos Extra
El COMBO (Extra)
LA SUPERIOR (Extra)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to the newly open Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant. We are located in Carmel Indiana and we would like to invite you to join us for delicious Mexican food and drinks. Bring your friends and family!
819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel, IN 46032