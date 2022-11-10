  • Home
  • Greer
  • Mi Irie on Trade - 215 Trade Street
Mi Irie on Trade 215 Trade Street

No reviews yet

215 Trade Street

CartWright Food Hall

Greer, SC 29651

Appetizers

Beef Patty

$4.00

Chicken Patty

$4.00

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Plates

Beef Oxtails

$18.75+

Curry Chicken

$12.50+

Jerk Pork

$13.50+

Jerk Chicken Wings

$13.50+

Jerk Chicken Medium

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Large

$12.50

Wings & Fries

$9.00

These flavorful and succulent wings will delight you as the meat falls off the bone. Our wings are dribbled with our signature Irie sauce or our famous Jerk sauce, and served with specially seasoned sweet potato fries. Oh Yeah!!!

Curry Goat

$16.75+

Curried Shrimp

$18.75+

Sides

Side of Beef Oxtails

$11.00

Side of Cabbage/Veg

$4.00

Side of Curry Chicken

$7.00

Side of Jerk Pork

$7.50

Side of Plantains

$4.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.50

Side of Jerk Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$7.50

Side of Jerk Chicken

$7.50

Side of White Rice

$4.50

Side of Curried Shrimp

$11.00

Side of Curry Goat

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Jerk Chkn Lunch

$9.00

Jerk Pork Lunch

$9.00

Curry Chicken Lunch

$9.00

Jerk Wings Lunch

$9.00

Beverages

D&G Pineapple Soda

$2.50

D&G Grape Soda

$2.50

D&G Cream Soda

$2.50

D&G Kola Champagne Soda

$2.50

D&G Ginger Beer

$2.50

D&G Ting Soda

$3.00

Tropical Tea

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Sorrel Drink

$4.00Out of stock

D&G Orange Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Kids Meals

Nuggets (6 pieces)

$3.00

Island Fries

$3.00

Value Platter (6-piece nuggets & island fries & lemonade)

$7.00

Kids Tropical Tea

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are an AUTHENTIC Jamaican restaurant providing great food made with love. We are excited about bringing the food of our native Jamaica to our customers. Come dine with us and taste the REAL Jamaica!!

215 Trade Street, CartWright Food Hall, Greer, SC 29651

