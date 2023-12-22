Restaurant info

Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa is a Mexican Restaurant, Seafood Restaurant & Banda Restaurant located in Paramount, Ca. We have been serving the Southern California Community for the last 22 years offering the finest seafood with original recipes from our native home town Sinaloa, Mexico. Our large menu offers Mexican Food, Camarones, Fajitas, Oysters, Ceviche, Micheladas, Cocktails & Catering Services. When visiting Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa, you will feel right at home with our friendly service, fresh seafood and living environment. Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa is a family owned business that specializes in providing the best and welcoming service in town. Come enjoy a meal at our Restaurant today!

