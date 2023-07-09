Mi Lindo Sinaloa Paramount
No reviews yet
7610 Rosecrans Ave
Paramount, CA 90723
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
COMIDA
Botanas
1 DZ Ostion
fresh oyster on the half shell
1 DZ Pata De Mula
black shelled clams on the half shell
1 LB Callo De Hacha
fresh lime-cured sea scallops
1/2 DZ Ostion
fresh oyster on the half shell
1/2 DZ Pata De Mula
black shelled clams on the half shell
1/2 LB Callo De Hacha
fresh lime-cured sea scallops
Aguachiles
butterflied shrimp cured in lime and bathed in a house made spicy sauce
Almeja Chocolata
Botana Aviador
cooked octopus,shrimp, fresh sea scallops, & butterflied lime cured shrimp splashed with lime, salt, & a savory combination of sauces garnished with slices of avocado
Camarones Ahogados
lime cured shrimp bathed in our house made spicy sauce
Camarones Cucarachos
deep fried head-on shrimp tossed in out house chipotle sauce accompanied by a savory dipping sauce
Chicharrones De Pargo
deep fried fish bites
Empanandas
shrimp, veggies & cheese filled puff pastries
Langostinos
butterflied grilled prawns with your choice of a la diabla, al mojo de ajo, or a la plancha
Molcajete Mixto
mixed ceviche, octopus, lime-cured shrimp, cooked shrimp, scallop, pata de mula, oyster garnished with slices of avocado bathed in our spicy house sauce
Pajuelazo
oyster shooter
Torre De Mariscos
our famous seafood tower constructed with fish ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, shrimp ceviche, lime cured sea scallops & shrimp topped with avocado drenched in a spicy house sauce
Especialidad De La Casa
Charolada Familiar
SHRIMP LOVERS DREAM! Incudes hand breaded shrimp, bacon wrapped shrimp, deep-fried fish bites, grilled garlic shrimp, shrimp & octopus in a spicy devil sauce
Charolazo De Cerveza
shareable appetizer consisting of red or green aguachiles & 6 beers of your choosing
Empapelado De Mariscos
fish, shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, & a veggie mix steam cooked in a creamy chipotle sauce
Pescado Zarandeado
butterflied & marintated charbroiled fish
Cocteles
Campechana
hearty seafood cocktail with shrimp, octopus, cooked shrimp, black shelled clam, & oyster splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado
Coctel Camaron y Pulpo
shrimp & octopus with diced tomato, cucumber, & white onion splashed wtih salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado
Coctel De Camaron
shrimp with diced tomato, cucumber, & white onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock, & garnished with avocado
Coctel De Pata De Mula
black shelled clams with diced tomato, cucumber, & red onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock, & garnished with avocado
El Agasajo
*CUSTOMER FAV* Black shelled clams, lime-cured shrimp & sea scallops, cooked shrimp, & oyster with diced tomato, cucumber, & red onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado
El Cevichazo
ceviche splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado & our house made black sauce
Tostadas
Tacos
Fajitas
Antojitos Mexicanos
Caldos
Combinaciones De Camaron
Combinaciones De Filete
Combinaciones De Mojarra
Sushi
Sides
Aguacate
Aguacate
Arroz
Arroz y Frijol
Chiles Toreados
Chiltepin
Chipotle Aioli
Cilantro Aioli
Ensalada
Frijoles
Guacamole
Mayonesa
Naranja
Papas Orden
Pepino Preparado
Salsa Ajo
Salsa Chipotle
Salsa Culichi
Salsa Diabla
Salsa Enchilada
Salsa Negra
Sour Cream
Tortilla Harina
Tortilla Maiz
LIQUOR
VODKA
Absolut
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Grey Goose
Han Fire
Han Vodka
Ketel One
Skyy
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Tamarindo
Stolichnaya
Titos
Well Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Han Fire
DBL Han Vodka
DBL Ketel One
DBL Skyy
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Stolichnaya
DBL Titos
DBL Ciroc
DBL Ciroc Apple
DBL Ciroc Mango
DBL Ciroc Peach
DBL Belvedere
Ciroc BTL
Titos BTL
Grey Goose BTL
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
1800 Anejo
1800 Cristalino
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
7 Leguas Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Centenario Anejo
Centenario Repo
Centenario Silver
Clase Azul Repo
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Repo
Corralejo Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Real
Don Julio Repo
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Repo
Herradura Ultra
Hornitos Anejo
Hornitos Repo
Los Altos Plata
Los Altos Repo
Patron Anejo
Patron Repo
Patron Silver
Patron XO Cafe
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Tres Generaciones Repo
Tres Generaciones Silver
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL 1800 Anejo
DBL 1800 Reposado
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Tres Generaciones Anejo
DBL Tres Generaciones Repo
DBL Tres Generaciones Silver
DBL Hornitos Repo
DBL Los Altos Plata
DBL Los Altos Repo
DBL Corralejo Repo
DBL Corralejo Anejo
DBL Corralejo Silver
DBL Don Julio Repo
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio 70
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Real
DBL Centenario Silver
DBL Centenario Repo
DBL Patron Repo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron XO Cafe
DBL Herradura Anejo
DBL Herradura Repo
DBL Clase Azul Repo
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Repo
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL 7 Leguas Reposado
DBL Centenario Anejo
DBL Hornitos Anejo
DBL 1800 Cristalino
DBL Herradura Ultra
1800 Cristalino BTL
Herradura Ultra BTL
Patron Silver BTL
Patron Repo BTL
Patron Anejo BTL
Don Julio Repo BTL
Don Julio Blanco BTL
Don Julio Anejo BTL
Don Julio 70 BTL
Don Julio 1942 BTL
Don Julio Real BTL
WHISKEY
Buchanans 12
Buchanans 18
Buchanans 21
Buchanans Master
Clan McGregor
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Maker's Mark
Seagrams
Wild Turkey
DBL Buchanans 21
DBL Seagrams
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Buchanans 12
DBL Buchanans 18
DBL Buchanans Master
DBL Clan McGregor
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Maker's Mark
Buchanans 12 BTL
Buchanans 18 BTL
Buchanans 21 BTL
Buchanans Master
SCOTCH
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Double Black
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
DBL Johnnie Walker Double Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Red Label BTL
Black Label BTL
Blue Label BTL
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
COCKTAILS
Micheladas
Cocktails
Adios MotherF*****
Appletini
Bichota
Blue Hawaiian
Carajillo
Cazuela (2 People)
Cazuela (4 People)
Cielo Azul
Cosmopolitan
El Delicioso
Incredible Hulk
Irish Trash Can
La Loca
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Manogneada
Margarita Borracha
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Palomazo
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Wet Kitty
White Russian
Flights
Shots
CERVEZAS
14oz Draft
34oz Draft
Pitcher Draft
Tower
Bottles
BTL Bohemia
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Botas Blancas
BTL Corona Familiar
BTL Corona
BTL Coronita
BTL Dos Equis
BTL Estrella Jalisco
BTL Heineken
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Victoria
BTL Modelo
BTL Modelito
BTL Negra Modelo
BTL Pacifico
BTL Stella Artois
VINO
Vino Blanco
Vino Tinto
BEBIDAS
NA Bev
Botella De Agua
Cafe
Clamato Preparado
Coca Bote
Coca Mexicana
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper Bote
Horchata
Jamaica
Jarritos Fresa
Jarritos Mandarina
Jarritos Tamarindo
Jugo De Naranja
Limonada
Limonada Fresa
Limonada Mango
Limonada Mineral
Mineragua
Mineral Preparada
Piña
Red Bull
Sangria
Sidral
Sprite Bote
Squirt Bote
Suerito
Vaso De Agua
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7610 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount, CA 90723