Mi Luna 2111 E University Dr #10
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cup of queso
Bowl of queso
Top shelf queso
bowl of queso, ground beef and guacamole
Skillet queso fundido
Chicken flautitas
served with guacamole and sour cream
Quesadillas
served with guacamole and sour cream
Ceviche tropical
Guacamole mexicano
prepared tableside
Fiesta platter
combination of flautitas, quedadillas, nachos. Guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos
Nachos half order
Nachos full order
Choice of meat, rounded corn tortilla Chips, beans, cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
Two bite pollo tacos al pastor
Adobo marinated chicken strips served on six corn tortillas, onions, cilantro and grilled pineaple with avocado sauce.
Guacamole Fresco
Salads
Fajita salad
Grilled chicken or beef fajita Romaine, red cabbage, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, tortilla strips and avocados with chipotle ranch dressing
Cabo salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, jicama, mango, cotija cheese, tortilla strips with pineapple mango
Dinner salad
Taco salad
Ground beef or shredded chicken, fresh Romaine, red cabbage, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, avocado slices in a tortilla shell.
Specialty Enchiladas
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp, covered with fresh ranchera sauce, served with sauteed vegetables and white rice.
Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach and pico de gallo, topped with salsa Verde and vegetables. Served with rice.
Brisket enchiladas
Two enchiladas made with flour tortillas, covered with poblano creamy sauce, crispy onions and pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and beans.
Mole Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken, topped with homemade mole sauce and toasted sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas Served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
Mama's Tacos
Street tacos
Diced beef or chicken fajita, serrano peppers, onions on three corn tortillas, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Brisket tacos
Slow cooked brisket, poblano slices, onions, jack cheese on three corn tortillas with rice, bean soup and avocado salad
Carnitas tacos
Pork confit, salsa Verde, pickle onion on three corn tortillas. Served with rice, beans soup and avocado salad.
Shrimp tacos
Sauteed shrimp with roasted chipotle sauce, bacon, cheese, jalapeños on three corn tortillas, avocado salad, Rice, and bean soup.
Tacos Moterrey
Chicken or beef fajita strips, jack cheese, green grilled onions on three corn or flour tortillas. served with rice, bean soup and avocado salad.
Tacos Mexico
Seafood Specialties
Camarones al Mojo
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic and lime on a bed of sauteed vegetables and white rice.
Camarones Freddy
Bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp stuffed with jack cheese and jalapeño, covered with roasted cascabel sauce. White rice and sauteed vegetables.
Tacos de Pescado
Salmon a la parrilla
Seasoned Grilled salmon fillet on a bed of roasted chipotle sauce, served with white rice and sauteed vegetables.
Pescado mi Luna
Fresh tilapia grilled to perfection on a sizzling plate with spinach, roasted corn, and red bell peppers. Avocado salad and white rice.
Ceviche tropical
Shrimp Cocktail
Specialty Plates
Carne asada
Grilled Rib eye steak, served over rice, with bean soup, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Guiso cantu
Beef tips sautéed in our unique spicy salsa ranchera. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo con crema
Grilled Chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and rice.
Pollo con hongos
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of sauteed onions, poblano slices and fresh mushrooms. Served on a sizzling plater with rice and tortillas.
Pechuga vallarta
Grilled chicken breast covered with grilled shrimp and poblano creamy sauce. Served with rice and vegetables,
Pechuga a la parrilla
A flavorfully grilled chicken breast prepared with a zest lemon seasoning. Sauteed vegetables and rice.
Chile relleno
Poblano pepper lightly battered and fried, filled with Monterrey jack cheese and your choice of meat, covered with ranchera sauce, and served with rice and beans.
La parrillada
Grilled chicken, beef fajita and grilled shrimp, on a bed of sauteed vegetables. Served with Rice, beans, Guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Joes steak
Marinated Grilled Rib eye steak accompanied with two jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp on a bed of sauteed vegetables. Served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and bean soup.
Jalapeño grill fajitas
Beef, chicken, or combo on a bed of jalapeño queso sauce, covered with crispy onions. Served with guacamole, pico, rice and tortillas.
Tex-Mex Combos
Tia's
Three tostadas, one Guacamole, one queso and one bean.
Mena's
One Cheese enchilada, one beef taco rice and beans.
Tamal Dinner
Two homemade pork tamales with chile con carne sauce rice and beans.
Sylvanna's
One chicken burrito, one crispy beef taco, side of queso, rice, and beans.
Taco Dinner
Two crispy or soft tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans.
Tex Mex Bowl
Shredded lettuce, white rice, roasted corn, whole black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo and avocado slices.
Denny's
One Cheese enchilada, one homemade pork tamal, one crispy beef taco, rice, and beans
Chuy's
One Chicken enchilada, one cheese enchilada, one crispy beef taco, rice, and beans.
Raul's
One Cheese enchilada, one cheese taco, one crispy beef taco, and one guacamole tostada.
Oscar's
Beef taco al carbon, cup of tortilla soup, rice, guacamole, and sour cream.
Victor's
Chicken enchilada Verde, brisket taco on flour tortilla, rice, beans, and guacamole.
Enchiladas mi luna
Two spicy queso cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita, jack cheese and pico. Served with rice and beans.
Flautas Mexicana's
Three handmade chicken flautas topped with salsa Verde, crema and queso fresco.Served with avocado salad Rice and beans
Tacos al carbon
Marinated beef strips rolled in flour tortillas, served with bean soup, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo
Carnitas Burrito
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, lightly fried and topped with Ranchera or queso sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burrito Dinner
Tex mex combo (3)
tex mex combo (2)
Mexico City
chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, cheese taco, crispy beef taco rice and beans.
Brunch menu
Lunch Specials
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
Lunch Fajitas
Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortillas.
Taco salad
Ground beef or shredded chicken, fresh Romaine, red cabbage, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, avocado slices in a tortilla shell.
Pechuga a la parrilla
A flavorfully grilled chicken breast prepared with a zest lemon seasoning. Sauteed vegetables and rice.
Tacos al carbon
Marinated beef strips rolled in flour tortillas, served with bean soup, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chile relleno
Brisket tacos
Slow cooked brisket, poblano slices, onions, jack cheese on three corn tortillas with rice, bean soup and avocado salad
Tex Mex Bowl
Shredded lettuce, white rice, roasted corn, whole black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo and avocado slices.
Pescado mi luna
Fresh tilapia grilled to perfection on a sizzling plate with spinach, roasted corn, and red bell peppers. Avocado salad and white rice.
kids Menu
Kid Quesadillas
choice of two sides
Kid Taco
choice of two sides
kid chicken tenders
choice of two sides
Kid Burrito
choice of two sides
kid mc & cheese
choice of two sides
kid Fajita Taco
choice of two sides
Kid Enchilada
choice of two sides
kid flautitas
choice of two sides
kid bn & cheese nachos
choice of two sides
A la carte
Family pack's
Family pack fajitas serves 5-6
rice, beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, tortillas, chips and salsa.
Family pack fajitas serves 10-12
rice, beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, tortillas, chips and salsa.
Family pack taco bar serves 5-6
rice, beans, shreddes lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chips and salsa.
Family pack enchiladas 5-6 serves
rice and beans, chips and salsa.
by the quart
Sides
side-rice
side-Beans
side salad
side guacamole
side pico de gallo
side cheddar cheese
tortillas (4)
side sour cream
avocado slices
side Side lettuce
side Toreados
side fresh jalapenos
side pikle jalapenos
lettuce & tomatoes
grill Onions
grilled Veggies
side ground Beef
side sauteed mushrooms
side chorizo
side queso sauce
side creamy cilantro
side salsa verde
side creamy cilantro
side spinach
side of white queso
side french fries
side shredded chicken
Pints
Fajita Fiesta Basic
Fajita Fiesta Delux
Enchilada Fiesta Basic
By The Quart
By The Dozen
Marg by the galon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
