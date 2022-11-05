Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Luna 2111 E University Dr #10

2111 E University Dr #10

Prosper, TX 75078

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Fajitas for one
Bowl of queso

Appetizers

Cup of queso

$5.99

Bowl of queso

$7.99

Top shelf queso

$9.99

bowl of queso, ground beef and guacamole

Skillet queso fundido

Chicken flautitas

$10.99

served with guacamole and sour cream

Quesadillas

served with guacamole and sour cream

Ceviche tropical

$12.99

Guacamole mexicano

$10.99

prepared tableside

Fiesta platter

$14.99

combination of flautitas, quedadillas, nachos. Guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos

Nachos half order

Nachos full order

Choice of meat, rounded corn tortilla Chips, beans, cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

Two bite pollo tacos al pastor

$12.99

Adobo marinated chicken strips served on six corn tortillas, onions, cilantro and grilled pineaple with avocado sauce.

Guacamole Fresco

$7.25

Salads

Fajita salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken or beef fajita Romaine, red cabbage, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, tortilla strips and avocados with chipotle ranch dressing

Cabo salad

$16.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, jicama, mango, cotija cheese, tortilla strips with pineapple mango

Dinner salad

$4.99

Taco salad

$12.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken, fresh Romaine, red cabbage, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, avocado slices in a tortilla shell.

Soups

Chicken tortilla soup

Chicken and rice soup

Bean Soup

Specialty Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.49

Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp, covered with fresh ranchera sauce, served with sauteed vegetables and white rice.

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach and pico de gallo, topped with salsa Verde and vegetables. Served with rice.

Brisket enchiladas

$14.49

Two enchiladas made with flour tortillas, covered with poblano creamy sauce, crispy onions and pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and beans.

Mole Enchiladas

$13.99

Three shredded chicken, topped with homemade mole sauce and toasted sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada Plate

Two enchiladas Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

Fajitas for one

served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortillas

fajitas for two

served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortillas

Mama's Tacos

Street tacos

$14.99

Diced beef or chicken fajita, serrano peppers, onions on three corn tortillas, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Brisket tacos

$14.49

Slow cooked brisket, poblano slices, onions, jack cheese on three corn tortillas with rice, bean soup and avocado salad

Carnitas tacos

$13.49

Pork confit, salsa Verde, pickle onion on three corn tortillas. Served with rice, beans soup and avocado salad.

Shrimp tacos

$15.49

Sauteed shrimp with roasted chipotle sauce, bacon, cheese, jalapeños on three corn tortillas, avocado salad, Rice, and bean soup.

Tacos Moterrey

$14.99

Chicken or beef fajita strips, jack cheese, green grilled onions on three corn or flour tortillas. served with rice, bean soup and avocado salad.

Tacos Mexico

$13.95

Seafood Specialties

Camarones al Mojo

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic and lime on a bed of sauteed vegetables and white rice.

Camarones Freddy

$20.99

Bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp stuffed with jack cheese and jalapeño, covered with roasted cascabel sauce. White rice and sauteed vegetables.

Tacos de Pescado

$14.49

Salmon a la parrilla

$19.99

Seasoned Grilled salmon fillet on a bed of roasted chipotle sauce, served with white rice and sauteed vegetables.

Pescado mi Luna

$17.99

Fresh tilapia grilled to perfection on a sizzling plate with spinach, roasted corn, and red bell peppers. Avocado salad and white rice.

Ceviche tropical

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.49

Specialty Plates

Carne asada

$19.99

Grilled Rib eye steak, served over rice, with bean soup, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Guiso cantu

$17.99

Beef tips sautéed in our unique spicy salsa ranchera. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo con crema

$16.99

Grilled Chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and rice.

Pollo con hongos

$16.99

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of sauteed onions, poblano slices and fresh mushrooms. Served on a sizzling plater with rice and tortillas.

Pechuga vallarta

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with grilled shrimp and poblano creamy sauce. Served with rice and vegetables,

Pechuga a la parrilla

$16.99

A flavorfully grilled chicken breast prepared with a zest lemon seasoning. Sauteed vegetables and rice.

Chile relleno

Poblano pepper lightly battered and fried, filled with Monterrey jack cheese and your choice of meat, covered with ranchera sauce, and served with rice and beans.

La parrillada

Grilled chicken, beef fajita and grilled shrimp, on a bed of sauteed vegetables. Served with Rice, beans, Guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Joes steak

$22.99

Marinated Grilled Rib eye steak accompanied with two jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp on a bed of sauteed vegetables. Served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and bean soup.

Jalapeño grill fajitas

Beef, chicken, or combo on a bed of jalapeño queso sauce, covered with crispy onions. Served with guacamole, pico, rice and tortillas.

Tex-Mex Combos

Tia's

$10.99

Three tostadas, one Guacamole, one queso and one bean.

Mena's

$11.99

One Cheese enchilada, one beef taco rice and beans.

Tamal Dinner

$12.49

Two homemade pork tamales with chile con carne sauce rice and beans.

Sylvanna's

$11.99

One chicken burrito, one crispy beef taco, side of queso, rice, and beans.

Taco Dinner

$12.49

Two crispy or soft tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans.

Tex Mex Bowl

Shredded lettuce, white rice, roasted corn, whole black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo and avocado slices.

Denny's

$13.49

One Cheese enchilada, one homemade pork tamal, one crispy beef taco, rice, and beans

Chuy's

$13.49

One Chicken enchilada, one cheese enchilada, one crispy beef taco, rice, and beans.

Raul's

$13.49

One Cheese enchilada, one cheese taco, one crispy beef taco, and one guacamole tostada.

Oscar's

$13.49

Beef taco al carbon, cup of tortilla soup, rice, guacamole, and sour cream.

Victor's

$13.49

Chicken enchilada Verde, brisket taco on flour tortilla, rice, beans, and guacamole.

Enchiladas mi luna

$13.49

Two spicy queso cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita, jack cheese and pico. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas Mexicana's

$13.49

Three handmade chicken flautas topped with salsa Verde, crema and queso fresco.Served with avocado salad Rice and beans

Tacos al carbon

$13.99

Marinated beef strips rolled in flour tortillas, served with bean soup, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo

Carnitas Burrito

$15.49

Chimichanga

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, lightly fried and topped with Ranchera or queso sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Dinner

$11.99

Tex mex combo (3)

$13.49

tex mex combo (2)

$11.99

Mexico City

$15.99

chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, cheese taco, crispy beef taco rice and beans.

Brunch menu

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Migas

$11.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Mi Luna Omelette

Brunch Quesadillas

$9.99

Mexican Chilaquiles

Great Tex Mex Hash

Huevos Rancheros

$9.49

Lunch Specials

#1

$9.99

#2

$9.99

#3

$9.99

#4

$9.99

#5

$9.99

#6

$9.99

#7

$9.99

#8

$9.99

#9

$9.99

#10

$9.99

#11

$9.99

Lunch Fajitas

$13.99

Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortillas.

Taco salad

$12.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken, fresh Romaine, red cabbage, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, avocado slices in a tortilla shell.

Pechuga a la parrilla

$16.99

A flavorfully grilled chicken breast prepared with a zest lemon seasoning. Sauteed vegetables and rice.

Tacos al carbon

$13.99

Marinated beef strips rolled in flour tortillas, served with bean soup, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chile relleno

$12.99

Brisket tacos

$13.49

Slow cooked brisket, poblano slices, onions, jack cheese on three corn tortillas with rice, bean soup and avocado salad

Tex Mex Bowl

$12.99

Shredded lettuce, white rice, roasted corn, whole black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo and avocado slices.

Pescado mi luna

$15.99

Fresh tilapia grilled to perfection on a sizzling plate with spinach, roasted corn, and red bell peppers. Avocado salad and white rice.

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.95

Flan

$3.95

Churros

$5.99

Single Sopapilla

$1.25

Paleta

$2.50

kids Menu

Kid Quesadillas

$5.95

choice of two sides

Kid Taco

$5.95

choice of two sides

kid chicken tenders

$5.95

choice of two sides

Kid Burrito

$5.99

choice of two sides

kid mc & cheese

$5.95

choice of two sides

kid Fajita Taco

$6.95

choice of two sides

Kid Enchilada

$5.95

choice of two sides

kid flautitas

$5.95

choice of two sides

kid bn & cheese nachos

$5.95

choice of two sides

A la carte

single taco

$2.99

single enchilada

$2.99

single burrito

$2.99

single tostada

$2.99

single tamal

$2.99

single grill chicken breast

$9.99

single chile relleno

$8.99

single grill shrimp

$2.99

single bacon grapped shrimp

$3.25

single chimichanga

Family pack's

Family pack fajitas serves 5-6

$74.99

rice, beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, tortillas, chips and salsa.

Family pack fajitas serves 10-12

$138.99

rice, beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, tortillas, chips and salsa.

Family pack taco bar serves 5-6

$59.95

rice, beans, shreddes lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chips and salsa.

Family pack enchiladas 5-6 serves

$59.95

rice and beans, chips and salsa.

by the quart

Sides

side-rice

$1.85

side-Beans

$1.85

side salad

$1.75

side guacamole

$2.25

side pico de gallo

$1.45

side cheddar cheese

$1.75

tortillas (4)

$1.25

side sour cream

$1.99

avocado slices

$1.99

side Side lettuce

side Toreados

$2.65

side fresh jalapenos

$1.15

side pikle jalapenos

$0.99

lettuce & tomatoes

$0.99

grill Onions

$0.99

grilled Veggies

$2.65

side ground Beef

$2.89

side sauteed mushrooms

$2.45

side chorizo

$1.99

side queso sauce

$1.99

side creamy cilantro

$1.99

side salsa verde

$1.25

side creamy cilantro

$1.99

side spinach

$2.45

side of white queso

$1.75

side french fries

$1.85

side shredded chicken

$2.49

Pints

pint refried beans

$4.99

pint rice

$4.99

pint white rice

$4.99

pint pico de gallo

$3.99

pint guacamole

$9.99

pint bean dip

$4.99

pint molcajete

$3.99

pint sour cream

$4.50

pint cheddar cheese

$3.99

pint salsa

$3.99

Fajita Fiesta Basic

served with flour tortillas, onions, bell peppers, roasted potatoes, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese, refried beans, Spanish rice, chips, and salsa.

Beef Fajita

$13.99

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Combo Fajita

$13.99

Fajita Fiesta Delux

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Beef Fajitas

$15.99

Combo Fajitas

$15.99

Taco Bar Basic

Shredded Chicken

$11.99

Ground Beef

$11.99

Chicken and Beef

$11.99

Taco Bar Delux

Shredded Chicken

$12.99

Ground Beef

$12.99

Chicken and Beef

$12.99

Enchilada Fiesta Basic

Enchilada Fiesta

$11.99

By The Quart

QRT Fresh Guacamole

$21.99

QRT Chile Con Queso

$15.99

QRT Queso Blanco

$15.99

QRT Bean Dip

$7.99

QRT Mexican Rice

$7.99

QRT White Rice

$7.99

QRT Refried Beans

$7.99

QRT Bean Soup

$8.99

QRT Pico De Gallo

$7.99

QRT Cheddar Cheese

$8.99

QRT Sour Cream

$9.99

QRT Salsa

$7.99

QRT Salsa Molcajete

$9.99

By The Dozen

dz Enchiladas

$22.99

dz Crispy Tacos

$22.99

dz Tamales

$22.99

dz Sopapillas

$11.99

dz Mini Churros

$14.99

dz Tortillas

$3.99

By The Pound

Beef Fajita

$19.99

Chicken Fajita

$17.99

Brisket

$17.99

Ground Beef

$13.99

Marg by the galon

gln frozen margarita

$59.99

gln rocks margarita

$59.99

gln swirl margairta

$64.99

gln strawberry margartita

$64.99

gln peach margarita

$64.99

gln mango margarita

$64.99

1/2 gln frozen margarita

$29.99

1/2 gln rocks margarita

$29.99

Party platters

Quesadillas

$38.99

luna platter

$39.99

Flautitas

$36.99

Minichimichangas

$36.99

Chips & Dip

$34.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

Gallery
Mi Luna image
Mi Luna image

