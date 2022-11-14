Restaurant header imageView gallery

Backstretch Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4427 W 450 N

Suite Backstretch Cafe

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Breakfast

Country Breakfast 🍳🐷🍞🍟

$6.25

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, tots, toast or biscuits

Breakfast Burrito 🍳🌯

$6.25

Scrambled eggs, tots, cheese, & bacon. Served with salsa & sour cream

Breakfast Sandwich w/tots 🍳🍞🇮🇪

$6.25

Bacon or Sausage with egg & cheese

House Made Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00+Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy w/tots

Bowl of Oatmeal w/Toast

$3.00

Muffin

$2.25

Side of Bacon(2) 🐖

$2.50

Side of Sausage(2) 🐽

$2.50

Side of Eggs (2) 🍳

$2.00

Side Toast 🍞

$2.00

Egg Sandwich 🍳🍞

$3.00

Egg & Chz Samich 🍳🧀🍞

$3.00

Pancakes

$5.00Out of stock

Donuts 🍩

$2.50

Lunch/Dinner

Hamburger 🐄

$5.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Cheeseburger 🍔

$6.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Double 🍔🍔

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.00Out of stock

BLT 🐷🌱🍅

$6.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

Club Sandwich 🦃🐷

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich 🍣

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich 🐔

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Wings 🍗

$8.25

Chicken Tenders 🐣

$6.00

Burrito 🌯

$6.25

Chicken, beef, shrimp, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, salsa

Quesadilla 🌮

$6.25

Chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, green peppers, jalepeno, sour cream, salsa,

Loaded Fries 🧀🐷🍟

$5.25

Chz Quesadilla 🧀🌮🍕

$5.00

Grilled Chz 🔥🧀

$5.00

Chicky Samich 🐥🍞

$7.00

Hot Dog 🌭

$3.25Out of stock

1/4 Hrs

$16.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin 🐷🍞

$7.00

Pizza🍕

1 Topping 🍕

$8.50

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, jalepenos, black olives, mushrooms, extra cheese

Breakfast Pizza 🍳🧀🍞🍕

$12.75

Gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese

Veggie 🌿🌽🍆🌶🍅

$12.75

Mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives

Supreme 🏆✨🌟👑💍

$12.75

Meat 🐥🐖🐄🍖🍗

$12.75

BBQ 🔥🐷

$12.75

BBQ sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalepeno, cinnamon

Xtra Toppings 🤑💲💸

$1.50

Chicken Bac Ranch 🐥🐷

$12.75

Snacks

French Fries 🍟

$3.00

Tots 🇮🇪

$3.00

Soup 🍲

$4.25

Ice Cream 🍦

$2.50

Beans 💀

$2.00

Rice 🍚

$2.00

Cup O Cheese 🧀

$0.75

Chip 1 Bag

$1.50

Chip 2 Bags

$3.00

Candy 👻💣 🍫

$2.00

Drinks

32oz Fountain 🍻

$2.25

Monster Energy Drink 👹🏋⚡

$3.25

20oz Coffee ☕

$2.00

20oz Hot Chocolate 🔥🍫☕

$2.00

20oz Cappuccino 👒🎩☕

$2.00

20oz Hot Tea 🍵

$2.00

Jarritos 💃🍾

$2.15

Bottled Powerade ⚡🏆🏅🍼

$2.15

Bottled Water

$1.50

Refill/can O Pop 🎈📌

$1.00

Juice

$2.15Out of stock

Milk 🍼

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4427 W 450 N, Suite Backstretch Cafe, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

