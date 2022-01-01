- Home
- /
- Nicholasville
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing - 110 Cynthia Dr
Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing 110 Cynthia Dr
No reviews yet
110 Cynthia Dr
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Wednesday Lunch Special
Crispy Chimichanga
Choice of seasoned ground beef sirloin, seasoned shredded chicken or shredded beef cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes and stuffed in a 10 inch wheat or flour tortilla, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Also try seafood fajita, shrimp fajita, chicken fajita, and steak.
Lunch Special Domestic Beer
Lunch Entrees
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad
Lunch Taco Salad
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos
Lunch Burrito Hacinda
Chilaquiles Montados
A delicious homemade, slow cooked chicken tortilla casserole smothered with cheese and sauce. Your choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Chilaquiles
Lunch Chimichanga
Lunch Combos
Chile Relleno & Taco Combo #1 Lunch
With Beans and Guacamole salad.
Burrito Combo #2 Lunch
With Mexican Rice and Beans.
Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada #3 Lunch
With Mexican Rice.
Speedy Gonzalez
One Taco, One Enchilada, and your choice of Mexican Rice or Refried Beans.
CYO - Choose 1
Choose 1-Burrito,Chalupa,Enchilada, Tostada, Tostaguac, Taco- Served with Rice and Beans.
CYO - Choose 2
Choose 2-Burrito,Chalupa,Enchilada, Tostada, Tostaguac, Taco- Served with Rice and Beans.
CYO - Choose 3
Choose 3-Burrito,Chalupa,Enchilada, Tostada, Tostaguac, Taco- Served with Rice and Beans.
Appetizers
Dips
Nachos (3PD)
Fajita Nachos (3PD)
Favorites
Taquitos Mexicanos
Three deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with spicy chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Crispy Chimichanga
Choice of seasoned ground beef sirloin, seasoned shredded chicken or shredded beef cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes and stuffed in a 10 inch wheat or flour tortilla, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Also try seafood fajita, shrimp fajita, chicken fajita, and steak.
Chile Colorado
Diced broiled Certified Angus Beef® steak with red chile sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans and wheat, corn or flour tortillas.
Carnitas
Tender pork tips garnished with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans with your choice of wheat, corn or flour tortillas.
Mole Poblano
Seasoned chicken breast cooked with our homemade mole sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and wheat, corn or flour tortillas. Mole sauce contains peanuts and chocolate.
Cochinita Pibil
(Mexican-Style pulled pork) A traditional dish from Yucatan, slow cooked, shredded pork baked in a special salsa, topped with marinated red onions. Served with rice, black beans and wheat or flour tortillas.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
Four stuffed corn tortillas (a ground beef sirloin, a shredded chicken, a cheese, a bean) topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas topped with tender pork, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce and guacamole.
Enchiladas Mole
Three special recipe shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our richly flavored, traditional mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, Mexican rice and beans. Mole sauce contains peanuts and chocolate.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with shredded cheese and smothered in our own tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, Mexican rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Four tortillas filled with marinated breast of chicken, smothered with our own green tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Quesadillas
Quesa Barbacoa
A grilled 10 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded beef and refried beans.
Quesadilla Fajita Steak
Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and fajita chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.
Quesadilla Fajita Pollo
Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of marinated Certified Angus Beef® steak. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.
Shred Chicken Quesadilla Tinga
Our special recipe, seasoned shredded chicken is slow-cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stuffed into a big 10 inch tortilla with cheese.
Shrimp Quesadilla
An 8 inch tortilla filled with tender grilled shrimp, cheese and sauteed vegetables, then grilled just right. Delicious!.
Cheese Quesadilla
10 inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled to perfection.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
A 10 inch grilled tortilla filled with melted cheese, spinach and mushrooms.
Famous Fajitas
Fajitas Huastecas
Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken & shrimp.
Fajitas Huastecas For 2
Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken & shrimp.
Fajitas Mixtas
Certified Angus Beef® steak, & chicken.
Fajitas Mixtas For 2
Certified Angus Beef® steak, & chicken.
Steak Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated Certified Angus Beef, with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, home made corn, wheat or flour tortillas, and rice and beans.
Steak Fajitas For 2
Certified Angus Beef®.
Chicken Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated skinless chicken breast with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, home made corn, wheat or flour tortillas, and rice and beans.
Chicken Fajitas For 2
Shrimp Fajitas
Featuring plump juicy shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes delicately seasoned and sauteed.
Shrimp Fajitas For 2
Featuring plump juicy shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes delicately seasoned and sauteed.
Fajitas Cozumel
Tender Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and grilled pineapple.
Fajitas Cozumel For 2
Tender Certified Angus Beef® steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and grilled pineapple.
Fajitas T.J.
Certified Angus Beef® steak, pork, chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and Monterey Jack cheese.
Fajitas T.J. For 2
Certified Angus Beef® steak, pork, chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and Monterey Jack cheese.
Steaks
Carne Asada
Tender juicy Certified Angus Beef® steak cooked to order*, served with Mexican rice, salad, spicy pork beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
Tender, flavorful Certified Angus Beef® ribeye grilled to order*, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Steak Cancun
A tender Certified Angus Beef® ribeye delicately seasoned, grilled to order* and topped with sautéed mushrooms and fresh spinach. Served with five grilled jumbo shrimp, salad and Mexican rice.
Cabo Steak & Shrimp
Grilled juicy Certified Angus Beef® ribeye steak and fresh shrimp cooked with chipotle salsa. Served with rice and small house salad.
Seafood
Chicken
Pollo Monterrey
A tender and juicy boneless chicken breast delicately seasoned with fresh marinade sauce, grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and corn, wheat or flour tortillas.
Pollo Mexicano
A boneless breast of chicken freshly marinated, delicately seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with sautéed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Pollo Con Arroz
Tender breast of chicken specially seasoned. Served with vegetables over Mexican rice. Topped with cheese sauce upon request.
Pollo Loco
A chicken breast delicately seasoned, marinated and perfectly grilled, smothered with Monterey Jack cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Pollo Bandolero
Burritos
Burrito Carne Asada
A 10 inch flour tortilla with grilled Certified Angus Beef® steak or seasoned chicken, cheese and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Fiesta Grande Burrito
The Big Daddy of burritos! 12 inch flour or wheat tortilla rolled with chicken, sautéed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, rice, black beans and shredded cheese tucked inside. Topped with red and green salsa, smothered in our special cheese sauce and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
Large flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and topped with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Burrito Hacienda
10 inch flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef sirloin, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Sirloin Burrito Special
A large flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef sirloin, topped with cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
California Burrito
A large flour or wheat tortilla with grilled chicken stuffed with refried beans, rice, shredded cheese and pico de gallo
Tacos
Tacos Al Pastor
Citrus seasoned pork with grilled onions and pineapple. Served with rice or refried beans and a side of onions and green salsa.
Tacos De Barbacoa
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded Certified Angus Beef® and Monterey Jack cheese, then grilled. Served with hot salsa, cilantro, onion and your choice of rice or beans.
Tacos Carne Asada
Specially marinated char-broiled steak or chicken strips served on steaming soft wheat, flour or corn tortillas with Mexican rice, onions, cilantro and a side of our signature habanero salsa.
Pork Tacos
Tender pork made with our authentic homemade recipe, or as cochita pibil (Mexican-style pork). Served with rice or beans, onions, cilantro, habanero salsa and choice of wheat, corn or flour tortillas.
Baja Seafood Tacos
Tiger shrimp fried in authentic Mexican spices and stuffed into your choice of tortillas. Served with our chipotle ranch sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of Mexican rice or beans.
Tacos Vampiros
Baked tostadas topped with grilled chicken. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, diced onion, cabbage and hot sauce. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Tacos Gobernador
Fish that has been marinated in Chili Colorado sauce. Served with Monterey Jack cheese inside grilled corn tortillas. Accompanied by shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Your choice of rice or beans.
Tacos De Cochinita Pibil
Tacos Hacienda
Healthier Options
Healthy Pollo Monterrey
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
Chicken with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Steak Fajita Taco Salad
Steak with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Chicken Taco Salad
Seasoned shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce tossed with tomato, and cheese. Topped with melted cheese sauce, and sour cream, all in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef on a bed of lettuce tossed with tomato, and cheese. Topped with melted cheese sauce, and sour cream, all in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Quesadilla Veggie
Healthy Salmon
Healthy Tilapia
Taco Salad Grill Camaron
Healthy Fajita Veggie
Nana Salad
Veggie Burritos
Zucchini Tacos
Enfijoladas Con Mole
Sides
Beans
Chips & Salsa
French Fries
Jalapenos
Large Salsa 16oz
Chips And Salsa Large
Rice
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Three Tortillas
Rice & Beans
Big Hot Salsa 8oz
Swet Potatoe Side
Side Grill Onion
Order Chiles Toreados
Side Grill Jalapeno
Side Lechuga
Molcajete Beans
Molcajete Black Beans
Extra Salad Faja
Side Avocado
Steamed vegetables
Ranch Dressing
Side De Lime
Charros
Bacon
Cheese Dip 8 oz
Guacamole 8 oz
Soups
Chicken Soup
Meaty chicken with celery, carrots, and broccoli.
Black Bean Soup
Seafood Soup
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, and tilapia.
Tlalpeño Soup
Chipotle Sauce with avocado, onion, chips, lime juice, and cilantro.
Taco Salad Gr Beef
Taco Salad Shered Chicken
Toss Salad
Combos
#1 Two Enchiladas
#2 Taco, Enchilada,
#3 Two Tacos,
#4 Burrito, Enchilada,
#5 Burrito Enchilada, & Taco
#6 Three Tacos
#7 Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice & Refried Beans
#8 Enchilada, Pork Tamale, Rice & Beans
#9 Burrito, Taco
#10 Burrito, Chile Relleno, & Enchilada
#11 Burrito, Pork Tamale, & Chile Relleno
A La Carte
Together
Bean Burrito (2)
Bean Enchilada
Bean Enchiladas (2)
Bean Enchiladas (3)
Beef Burrito
Beef Burritos (2)
Beef Enchilada
Beef Enchiladas (2)
Beef Enchiladas (3)
Beef Tostada
Beef Tostadas (2)
Black Beans
Burrito de Carne CTA
Burrito de Carne (2) CTA
Chalupa (1) Ala Carta
Chalupa (2) Ala Carta
Cheese Enchilada (1) Ala Carta
Cheese Enchiladas (2)
Cheese Enchiladas (3)
Cheese Quesadilla Ala Carta
Chicken Burrito Ala Carta
Chicken Burritos (2) Ala Carta
Chicken Enchilada Ala Carta
Chicken Enchiladas (2)
Chicken Enchiladas (3)
Chile Relleno Ala Carta
Chile Rellenos (2)
Chimi / Carta
Fajita Chimichanga Ala Carta
Fajita Chimichangas (2) Ala Carta
Fish Taco (1) Ala Carta
Fish Tacos CTA (2) Ala Carta
Kid Quesadilla Ala Carta
Orden Pollo Faja
Order Camaron
Order Grilled Steak
Pork Taco (1) Ala Carta
Pork Tacos (2) Ala Carta
Seafood Burrito Ala Carta
Shrimp Chimichanga Ala Carta
2 Shrimp Chimi Ala Carta
Shrimp Taco Ala Carta
Shrimp Tacos (2) Ala Carta
Shrimp Tostada (1) Ala Carta
Shrimp Tostadas (2) Ala Carta
Small Cheese Dip
Taco (1) Ala Carta
Tacos (2) Ala Carta
Tacos (3) Ala Carta
Taco al Pastor (1) Ala Carta
Tacos al Pastor (2) Ala Carta
Taco de Carne (1) Ala Carta
Tacos de Carne (2) Ala Carta
Tamale (1) Ala Carta
Tamales (2) Ala Carta
Tostaguac (1) Ala Carta
Tostaguac (2) Ala Carta
Beans
Rice
Tilapia A La Carta
Tilapia Ala Carta
SAlmon Ala Carta
Salmon Ala Çarta
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and let us transport your taste buds. Voted Lexington's Best in authentic Mexican Cuisine!
110 Cynthia Dr, Nicholasville, KY 40356