Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View
103 N Peabody Ave # A
Mountain View, AR 72560
APPETIZERS
Super Nachos Fajita
Nachos with BEANS, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef, Chicken or mixed fajita.
Super Waffles Fajita
Waffle fries topped with beans, fajita beef, chicken or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, covered with cheese sauce.
Shrimp Nachos
A bed of Fresh Chips, topped BEANS, with Shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes cooked with our special seasoning on top of the grill... covered with our cheese sauce.
Nachos Supreme
bed of chips, topped with BEANS, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese sauce, shredded cheese and a sliced of tomato.
Nachos w/Cheese
a Bed of Chips, topped with Shredded cheese and cheese sauce
Nachos w/Beans
Bed of Chips, Refried beans and cheese sauce all over!!!
Nachos w/Ground Beef
Bed of Nacho Chips, Seasoned Ground beef, Cheese sauce all over
Nachos w/Ground Beef & Beans
Chips topped with our seasoned ground beef and refried beans, covered with cheese sauce.
Nachos w/Shredded Chicken
Bed of Chips topped with seasoned shredded chicken and cheese sauce.
Nachos w/Chicken & Beans
Chips covered with Shredded chicken and refried beans with cheese sauce on top
Buffalo Chickn Waffles
Waffles fries with Boneless chicken wings tossed on buffalo spicy sauce with ranch dressing on the side
Chicharrones
Chicharrones Plus
Taquitos
Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, shredded chicken or monterrey jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Queso Fundido
Baked mexican cheese topped with mushrooms or chorizo, served with flour tortillas.
To Go Bean Dip
Beans and Cheese sauce for those who loves the dipping!!! Served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8oz Salsa
To Go Reg Cheese Dip
8 oz of Home Made Cheese sauce!!! Served with 1 bag of Chips and 8 oz Salsa.
To Go Lg Cheese Dip
16 oz Of Cheese Sauce!!! Served with 2 bags of Fresh Chips, 8 oz Salsa
To Go Reg Guacamole
8 oz of Homemade Guacamole Served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8 oz salsa
To Go Lg Guacamole
16 oz of HomeMade Guacamole Served with 2 bags of Fresh chips and 8oz Salsa
WINGS
GRILLED CHICKEN
Pollo Asado
Chicken breast, lightly seasoned and charbroiled on our grill, covered with cheese sauce. Served with mexican rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Pollo A La Mexicana
A boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, covered with cheese sauce. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gall & sour cream, your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Con Champinones
A boneless chicken breast filet cooked with mushrooms and topped with cheese dip and shredded white cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice and tortillas.
Pollo Con Camarones
A boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers and served with three shrimps wrapped in bacon and topped with White cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
SPECIALS MI PUEBLITO
Steak Pueblito
Steak T-Bone cooked to your preference, topped with mushroom, large shrimp and covered with cheese sauce and shredded cheese. Served with Rice, Beans and tortillas.
Steak And Shrimp
Rice, Beans with a 12oz Steak T-Bone cooked at the perfection with our unique flavor, topped with shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
A T-Bone Steak cooked to perfection, topped with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak cooked to perfection with hot Ranchero sauce on top Mexican rice and beans served with tortillas.
Tampiquena
a Thin marinated charbroiled steak, served with enchilada with your preference sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Milaneza
A breaded thin steak or breast chicken, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Carnitas
Chunks of pork, juicy, tasty, delicious Carnitas. served with rice beans and salad with tortillas.
Carne Asada
a Thin Steak marinated in our special sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of Tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Beef, Chicken or mix chunks of fajita mix, cooked with our SPICY Ranchero Sauce, Served with Rice, beans and tortillas.
TORTUGA
BAKED POTATO
KIDS MEALS
Taco Kids
1 Taco with lettuce and cheese, rice and beans.
Enchilada Kids
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with beef, chicken, or shredded cheese, topped with your favorite sauce. served with Mexican rice and beans.
Burrito Kids
A small burrito topped with your favorite sauce, served with rice and beans.
Pollo Asado Kids
Half a boneless chicken breast filet lightly seasoned and charbroiled, covered with cheese sauce and served with rice.
Quesadilla Kids
a small flour tortilla quesadilla stuffed with BEANS, chopped beef, shredded chicken or anything you want!! served with rice
Chicken Strips
A LA CARTE
Chimichanga Ala Carte
Burrito A La Carte
Chalupa a La Carte
Tostada A La Carte
Tostaguac A La Carte
Enchilada A La Carte
Chile Relleno a La Carte
Taco A La Carte
Tamale a La Carte
Chimi Shrimp ALa Carte
Taquito a la carte
Burrito Grnd Bf\beans
Poblano a La Carte
Poblano Pepper lightly egg battered stuffed with seasoned ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with the sauce of your preference.
Taco Fajita Ala
Street Taco
DESSERTS
Flan
Traditional mexico city-style cream caramel, baked from the scratch
Sopapilla
Fried flour torilla with butter, honey and cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup
Cheesecake
Creamy cheescake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and topped with whipped cream, chocolate, cinnamon and ice cream.
ice cream scoop
Mexican Fried Ice cream
a Flour tortilla bowl, with vanilla ice cream deep-fried, decorated with whipped cream, chocolate, honey and sugar-cinnamon.
Ice Cream Cone
Large Ice Cream Cup 16oz
Double Ice Cream Cup 8oz
Float
16 oz cup with Soft serve ice cream and your favorite soda drink to choose like old times to beat this heat!!
SIDE ORDERS
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Rice & Beans
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo S 4oz
Pico de Gallo M 8 oz
Pico de Gallo L 16 oz
Shreddedd Cheese
Grill Jalapeños
Pickled Jalapeños
Bell pepper
Chiles Toreados
Onions Fresh
Onions Grill
Tomatoes
Lettuce
Chips
Salsa small
Salsa Large
Shrimp piece
Ensalada faja
2 dls meat
4 dls meat
6 dls meat
8 dls meat
Extra egg piece
Vegetables
Lemons
Lime
Avocado
French fries
Chorizo
Mushroom
Bacon
Cilantro
Piña
Sour Cream 16oz
Jamon
Salsa Ranchera
Enchilada Salsa
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
a Large flour tortilla stuffed with white cheese.
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or chicken and BEANS served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla w/Shrimp
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and grilled shrimp; served with lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla w/Fajita Meat
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese, beans, fajita chicken, beef or mixed, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Rellena Special
A big flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and BEANS your choice of steak or chicken strips fajita style and SHRIMP. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Sincronizada Dinner
A double tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, ham and choice of beef , chicken or mixed. Served with side order of rice and salad.
SALADS
Tossed Salad
a Bed of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese. Served with Ranch dressing
Guacamole Salad
Bed of fresh lettuce, splash of home made guacamole and a sliced of tomato.
Taco Salad
Flour Tortilla bowl stuffed with shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese
Chicken Salad
a thin chicken breast cooked on the grill, lightly seasoned, served with lettuce, ham, shredded cheese and a sliced of tomato. Served with ranch dressing on the side.
Fajita Taco Salad
Flour Tortilla bowl stuffed with BEANS, fajita chicken, beef or mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese
Buffalo Salad
Bed of fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, boneless chicken wings tossed with buffalo spicy sauce, ranch dressing on the side
SHRIMP
Fajita & Shrimp Taco Salad
Flour Tortilla bowl stuffed with BEANS, shrimp and your choice of fajita chicken beef or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese
Taco Salad Shrimp
Flour Tortilla bowl stuffed with BEANS, shrimp, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes on the grill, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese
Arroz Con Camarones
Mexican rice topped with grilled shrimp over a bed of shredded cheese melted. Served with Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Camarones A La Diabla
Large Shrimp cooked with our unique diabla sauce homemade and some spices to create this special flavor. Served with Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Camarones Mojo De Ajo
For Garlic LOVERS!!! Large shrimp cooked with vegetable oil and garlic with some seasonings... Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Camarones A La Mexicana
Large Shrimp served with chopped tomatoes and onions & our special récipe of seafood red sauce. Served with mexican rice, refried beans & flour or corn tortillas.
VEGETARIANS
COCINA MEXICANA
Special Dinner
1 Bean Chalupa, 1 Taco, 1 Chile relleno stuffed with monterrey jack cheese, 1 chicken Tamale topped with ground beef, 1 Enchilada, rice and beans.
Three White Enchiladas
1 Shredded chicken enchilada, 1 ground beef enchilada, 1 cheese enchilada, topped with cheese sauce, Served with Rice OR Beans
Enchiladas Jalisco
Three soft corn tortillas, two stuffed with beef steak and one with chicken & topped with our special red sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with meat, and red sauce. Served with rice and beans. A small salad with lettuce, guacamole and a sliced tomato.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Four soft corn tortillas, stuffed with shrimp cooked with red bell peppers and onions, topped with our special red sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Enchiladas Supremas
4 Enchiladas, 1 shredded chicken, 1 ground beef, one beans, one shredded cheese, topped with your favorite sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and a sliced of tomato.
Burrito Pueblito DINNER
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken, steak or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.... on top is covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Burrito Mi Ranchito
A huge burrito stuffed with Rice, Beans and fajita chicken, beef or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce
Burritos Deluxe
2 Shredded chicken and beans burritos, topped with your choice of sauce, lettuce, sour cream.
Burrito Supreme DINNER
Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole & shredded cheese, served with rice & beans
Burrito Fajita Special
One beef or chicken fajita burrito with red sauce topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito Special
One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito with red sauce topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Monterrey
One shredded chicken burrito, one enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER
The house Fav! Bed of Rice, Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed, topped with cheese sauce.
Chiles Rellenos Dinner
Two mild green anaheim chiles stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, lightly battered & deep fried, topped with traditional mild sauce served with rice and beans. Your choice of tortillas flour or corn.
Chimichanga DINNER
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Chimichanga Shrimp
Stuffed flour tortilla with shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes cooked on the grill and then deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Enfrijoladas
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken and shredded cheese, topped with beans, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Poblano Chile Relleno Dinner
Poblano Pepper lightly egg battered stuffed with seasoned ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with the sauce of your preference. Served with Rice, Beans and tortillas.
COMBINATIONS
C#1 One Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas And Rice
C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice And Beans
C#3 One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Taco, Rice, Beans.
C#4 One Beef Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice And Beans
C#5 One Beef Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice & Beans
C#6 Two Beef Tacos, Rice And Beans
C#7 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco And One Beef Enchilada
C#8 One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Burrito And One Chile Relleno
C#9 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada And One Tamale
C#10 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada, Rice & Beans
C#11 One Chile Relleno. One Beef Taco, Rice & Beans
C#12 One Beef Taco, One Beef Burrito, Rice And Beans
C#13 One Chalupa, One Beef Taco, And One Beef Enchilada
C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada
C#15 One Beef Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno And One Beef Taco
DINNER
Parrillada Mexicana For 2
2 sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, pork Carnitas, and chorizo sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes using our own special recipe. Complimented with 2 large plates of refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, 2 package of tortillas and 2 cheese quesadillas.
Half Parrillada Mexicana
A sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, pork Carnitas, and chorizo sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes using our own special recipe. Complimented with 1 large plate of refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, 1 package of tortillas and 1 cheese quesadilla.
Shrimp Fajitas
We use special récipe to cook large shrimp served with sautèed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortillas, served with refried beans and mexican rice.
Fajitas Alex
Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken and Shrimp served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, beans, rice, salad and flour tortillas.
Fajitas Pueblito
A large order of fajitas chicken, beef or mixed, cooked with red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushroom, topped with white shredded cheese and bacon. Served with tortillas. Doesn't come with side plate, if you want to order it can be from extra "salad of fajita" or side orders.
Fajitas Mushrooms
Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken, or mixed, mushrooms, cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheese. Served with beans, rice, a salad and tortillas.
Chorifaja
Chorizo, fajita chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes on the grill with special sauce.. served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce with refried beans, mexican rice and tortillas
Fajitas Dinner
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken, fajita beef with sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.
Tacos Carne Asada
Three flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak, pico de gallo, beans and rice on the side
Tacos Al Pastor
Your choice of three flour or corn tortillas stuffed with marinated pork meat in the traditional “pastor” style. Our authentic récipe of special pastor sauce and traditional mexican spices make a delicious marinade and when cooked with a hint of pineaple the resut is a mouth-watering mexican dish. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo
Hawaiian Fajitas
A perfect blend of flavor of pineapple, ham, shredded cheese, with those chunks of chicken, beef or mixed fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, Served with Rice, Beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
FAMILY ORDERS
ARROZ MI PUEBLITO (5PPL)
Your choice of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 1Lg Cheese Dip Serve it on the side for the same meal 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
ARROZ MI PUEBLITO (10PPL)
Your choice of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 2Lg Cheese Dip Serve it on the side for the same meal 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4Bags of Chips
ENCHILADA BAR (5PPL)
10 Enchiladas (Shredded chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese) 5 order of Rice OR Beans Your choice of Enchilada Sauce, Green Sauce or Cheese Sauce 1 Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
ENCHILADA BAR (10PPL)
20 Enchiladas (Shredded chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese) 10 order of Rice OR Beans Your choice of Enchilada Sauce, Green Sauce or Cheese Sauce 2 Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
TACO BAR (5PPL)
10 Tacos Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef Your choice of Corn Hard Shell Taco or Soft Flour Shell Taco Served with Lettuce & Shredded Cheese 5 Order of Rice OR Beans 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
TACO BAR (10PPL)
20 Tacos Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef Your choice of Corn Hard Shell Taco or Soft Flour Shell Taco Served with Lettuce & Shredded Cheese 10 Order of Rice OR Beans 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
STREET TACO BAR (5PPL)
10 Tacos Fajita Beef, Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas or Chorizo Served them on a 4.5in corn tortilla Served with Cilantro, Onions & Lime Pick a Sauce to Enjoy them (green sauce, taco sauce, spicy sauce) 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
STREET TACO BAR (10PPL)
20 Tacos Fajita Beef, Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas or Chorizo Served them on a 4.5in corn tortilla Served with Cilantro, Onions & Lime Pick a Sauce to Enjoy them (green sauce, taco sauce, spicy sauce) 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
FAJITAS (5PPL)
Medium Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 5 Order of Rice & Beans 9in Plate Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 8 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 5 Packages of 4 Tortillas 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
FAJITAS (10PPL)
Large Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 10 Order of Rice & Beans Medium Size Pan Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 16 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 10 Packages of 4 Tortillas 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
FAJITAS ALLIE (5PPL)
Medium Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita with 15 Shrimp 5 Order of Rice & Beans 9in Plate Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 8 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 5 Packages of 4 Tortillas 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
FAJITAS ALLIE (10PPL)
Large Size Turkey Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita with 30 Shrimp 5 Order of Rice & Beans Medium Pan Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 1Lg Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 10 Packages of 4 Tortillas 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
DISPOSABLE DINNERWARE SET (5PPL)
STYROFOAM STYLE PLATES CUPS PLASTIC SILVERWARE NAPKINS
DISPOSABLE DINNERWARE SET (10PPL)
STYROFOAM STYLE PLATES CUPS PLASTIC SILVERWARE NAPKINS
UTENSILS TO SERVE
LARGE SIZE KITCHEN UTENSILS (METAL OR SILICONE) SPOONS, SPATULA, TURNER, TONGS, ETC
UTENSIL TO SERVE ALA CARTE
LARGE SIZE KITCHEN UTENSILS (METAL OR SILICONE) SPOONS, SPATULA, TURNER, TONGS, ETC
ICE BAG
GALLON DRINK
DELIVERY CATERING
LUNCH MENU
Taco Lunch
1 Taco, served with rice and beans
Enchilada Lunch
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with beef, chicken or shredded cheese, topped with your favorite sauce served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tamale Lunch
Tender chicken wrapped in an authentic corn husk and topped whit our seasoned ground beef and mild sauce, served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tostada Lunch
Tostada with ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, sliced tomato, shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chalupa Lunch
A flat, crispy tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole and sliced tomato, served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tostaguac Lunch
A flat, crispy tortilla covered with beef, beans, tettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and guacamole, served with Mexican rice and beans.
SPECIAL LUNCH
SPL#1 One chile relleno, one taco & beans
SPL#2 One Burrito, Rice & Beans
SPL#3 Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Rice
SPL#4 Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans
2 Fajita Enchiladas, covered with your preference sauce, served with Rice OR Beans
SPL#5 Chimichanga & Enchilada, Rice or Beans
1 Chimichanga, 1 enchilada topped with cheese sauce, rice or beans
LUNCHEON SPECIALITIES
Speedy Gonzalez
1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, Rice Or Beans
Chimichanga Lunch
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos Lunch
Two corn tortilla wrapped around with shredded chicken, shredded beef or monterrey jack cheese and deep fried to a Golden brown served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Chile Relleno Lunch
A mild green anaheim chile stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, lightly battered and deep fried, topped with traditional red sauce, served with rice and beans.
Arroz Mi Pueblito Lunch
The house Fav! Bed of Rice, Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed, topped with cheese sauce.
Burrito Supreme Lunch
Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole & shredded cheese, served with rice & beans
Burrito Mi Pueblito Lunch
a Large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, beef or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce and lettuce, sour cream guacamole and pico de gallo. Rice and beans on the side.
Sincronizada Lunch
A large flour tortilla grilled stuffed with cheese, ham and your choice of fajita chicken, beef or mixed. Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo, tomatoes and onions with it. . Served with Mexican rice and beans. Choice Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Huevos Divorciados
Ranch style eggs, topped with mexican sauces, one green and one red, Served with Rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Ranchero
3 ranch style eggs topped with our spicy ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans. Your choice of tortillas flour or corn.
Fajitas Lunch
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken, fajita beef or mixed with sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.
EXTRAS
Extra togo
Extra meat 2 dlls
Extra meat 4 dlls
Extra meat 6 dlls
Extra cheese dip
Extra tortillas
Extra salsa small
Extra salsa large
Extra chips
Shrimp piece
Extra egg piece
Extra salad fajita
Extra cheese dip on more
Salsa picosa
Salsa Verde
Face Mask
Salsa Taquera
16oz Salsa Verde
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
103 N Peabody Ave # A, Mountain View, AR 72560