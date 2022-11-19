Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View

review star

No reviews yet

103 N Peabody Ave # A

Mountain View, AR 72560

Popular Items

To Go Reg Cheese Dip
Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER
Enchilada Kids

APPETIZERS

Super Nachos Fajita

Super Nachos Fajita

$8.25

Nachos with BEANS, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef, Chicken or mixed fajita.

Super Waffles Fajita

Super Waffles Fajita

$9.25

Waffle fries topped with beans, fajita beef, chicken or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, covered with cheese sauce.

Shrimp Nachos

$10.50

A bed of Fresh Chips, topped BEANS, with Shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes cooked with our special seasoning on top of the grill... covered with our cheese sauce.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$7.25

bed of chips, topped with BEANS, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese sauce, shredded cheese and a sliced of tomato.

Nachos w/Cheese

$3.99

a Bed of Chips, topped with Shredded cheese and cheese sauce

Nachos w/Beans

$5.75

Bed of Chips, Refried beans and cheese sauce all over!!!

Nachos w/Ground Beef

Nachos w/Ground Beef

$5.75

Bed of Nacho Chips, Seasoned Ground beef, Cheese sauce all over

Nachos w/Ground Beef & Beans

$6.50

Chips topped with our seasoned ground beef and refried beans, covered with cheese sauce.

Nachos w/Shredded Chicken

Nachos w/Shredded Chicken

$5.75

Bed of Chips topped with seasoned shredded chicken and cheese sauce.

Nachos w/Chicken & Beans

$6.50

Chips covered with Shredded chicken and refried beans with cheese sauce on top

Buffalo Chickn Waffles

Buffalo Chickn Waffles

$7.50

Waffles fries with Boneless chicken wings tossed on buffalo spicy sauce with ranch dressing on the side

Chicharrones

$3.75Out of stock

Chicharrones Plus

$5.00Out of stock
Taquitos

Taquitos

$5.25

Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, shredded chicken or monterrey jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$4.99

Baked mexican cheese topped with mushrooms or chorizo, served with flour tortillas.

To Go Bean Dip

$4.25

Beans and Cheese sauce for those who loves the dipping!!! Served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8oz Salsa

To Go Reg Cheese Dip

To Go Reg Cheese Dip

$4.00

8 oz of Home Made Cheese sauce!!! Served with 1 bag of Chips and 8 oz Salsa.

To Go Lg Cheese Dip

To Go Lg Cheese Dip

$6.99

16 oz Of Cheese Sauce!!! Served with 2 bags of Fresh Chips, 8 oz Salsa

To Go Reg Guacamole

$4.00

8 oz of Homemade Guacamole Served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8 oz salsa

To Go Lg Guacamole

$6.99

16 oz of HomeMade Guacamole Served with 2 bags of Fresh chips and 8oz Salsa

WINGS

WINGS

GRILLED CHICKEN

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$9.50

Chicken breast, lightly seasoned and charbroiled on our grill, covered with cheese sauce. Served with mexican rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Pollo A La Mexicana

$9.75

A boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, covered with cheese sauce. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gall & sour cream, your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Pollo Con Champinones

Pollo Con Champinones

$9.99

A boneless chicken breast filet cooked with mushrooms and topped with cheese dip and shredded white cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice and tortillas.

Pollo Con Camarones

Pollo Con Camarones

$11.25

A boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers and served with three shrimps wrapped in bacon and topped with White cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

SPECIALS MI PUEBLITO

Steak Pueblito

Steak Pueblito

$14.99

Steak T-Bone cooked to your preference, topped with mushroom, large shrimp and covered with cheese sauce and shredded cheese. Served with Rice, Beans and tortillas.

Steak And Shrimp

Steak And Shrimp

$14.99

Rice, Beans with a 12oz Steak T-Bone cooked at the perfection with our unique flavor, topped with shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with tortillas.

Steak Mexicano

Steak Mexicano

$12.99

A T-Bone Steak cooked to perfection, topped with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Steak Ranchero

Steak Ranchero

$12.99

T-bone steak cooked to perfection with hot Ranchero sauce on top Mexican rice and beans served with tortillas.

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$10.99

a Thin marinated charbroiled steak, served with enchilada with your preference sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Milaneza

Milaneza

$9.99

A breaded thin steak or breast chicken, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Carnitas

Carnitas

$10.50

Chunks of pork, juicy, tasty, delicious Carnitas. served with rice beans and salad with tortillas.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$10.50

a Thin Steak marinated in our special sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of Tortillas.

Chile Colorado

Chile Colorado

$10.50

Beef, Chicken or mix chunks of fajita mix, cooked with our SPICY Ranchero Sauce, Served with Rice, beans and tortillas.

TORTUGA

Tortoise Sandwich

Tortoise Sandwich

$7.50

A mexican baguette stuffed with guacamole, sour cream, fresh onions, fresh tomatoes, and your choice of Pork Carnitas, Milaneza Chicken or Steak, Fajita Chicken, beef or mixed, Served with French Fries

BAKED POTATO

With butter, sour cream & cheese sauce, fajita beef, chicken or mixed & bacon.
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

With butter, sour cream & cheese sauce, fajita beef, chicken or mixed & bacon.

KIDS MEALS

Taco Kids

Taco Kids

$2.20

1 Taco with lettuce and cheese, rice and beans.

Enchilada Kids

Enchilada Kids

$2.40

A soft corn tortilla stuffed with beef, chicken, or shredded cheese, topped with your favorite sauce. served with Mexican rice and beans.

Burrito Kids

Burrito Kids

$3.25

A small burrito topped with your favorite sauce, served with rice and beans.

Pollo Asado Kids

$4.50

Half a boneless chicken breast filet lightly seasoned and charbroiled, covered with cheese sauce and served with rice.

Quesadilla Kids

Quesadilla Kids

$4.25

a small flour tortilla quesadilla stuffed with BEANS, chopped beef, shredded chicken or anything you want!! served with rice

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

A LA CARTE

Chimichanga Ala Carte

$3.25

Burrito A La Carte

$2.50

Chalupa a La Carte

$2.75

Tostada A La Carte

$2.99

Tostaguac A La Carte

$2.99

Enchilada A La Carte

$1.85

Chile Relleno a La Carte

$2.75

Taco A La Carte

$1.85
Tamale a La Carte

Tamale a La Carte

$1.85

Chimi Shrimp ALa Carte

$4.95

Taquito a la carte

$1.85

Burrito Grnd Bf\beans

$3.10
Poblano a La Carte

Poblano a La Carte

$3.75

Poblano Pepper lightly egg battered stuffed with seasoned ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with the sauce of your preference.

Taco Fajita Ala

$2.25

Street Taco

$1.99

DESSERTS

Flan

Flan

$1.95

Traditional mexico city-style cream caramel, baked from the scratch

Sopapilla

Sopapilla

$2.25

Fried flour torilla with butter, honey and cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.75

Creamy cheescake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and topped with whipped cream, chocolate, cinnamon and ice cream.

ice cream scoop

$1.25
Mexican Fried Ice cream

Mexican Fried Ice cream

$2.95

a Flour tortilla bowl, with vanilla ice cream deep-fried, decorated with whipped cream, chocolate, honey and sugar-cinnamon.

Ice Cream Cone

Ice Cream Cone

$1.25Out of stock

Large Ice Cream Cup 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Double Ice Cream Cup 8oz

$2.50Out of stock
Float

Float

$5.00

16 oz cup with Soft serve ice cream and your favorite soda drink to choose like old times to beat this heat!!

SIDE ORDERS

Corn Tortillas

$0.95

Flour Tortillas

$0.95

Mexican Rice

$2.10

Refried Beans

$2.10

Rice & Beans

$4.20

Sour Cream

$0.95

Pico De Gallo S 4oz

$0.95

Pico de Gallo M 8 oz

$1.75

Pico de Gallo L 16 oz

$3.50

Shreddedd Cheese

$0.95

Grill Jalapeños

$0.95

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.95

Bell pepper

$0.95

Chiles Toreados

$0.95

Onions Fresh

$0.95

Onions Grill

$0.95

Tomatoes

$0.95

Lettuce

$0.95

Chips

$0.95

Salsa small

$1.25

Salsa Large

$2.50

Shrimp piece

$1.25

Ensalada faja

$4.25

2 dls meat

$2.00

4 dls meat

$4.00

6 dls meat

$6.00

8 dls meat

$8.00

Extra egg piece

$1.25

Vegetables

$1.25

Lemons

$0.95

Lime

$0.95

Avocado

$2.75

French fries

$2.50

Chorizo

$1.95

Mushroom

$1.95

Bacon

$1.95

Cilantro

$0.95

Piña

$1.95

Sour Cream 16oz

$3.50

Jamon

$0.75

Salsa Ranchera

$1.25

Enchilada Salsa

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$1.99

a Large flour tortilla stuffed with white cheese.

Quesadilla Rellena

Quesadilla Rellena

$5.25

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or chicken and BEANS served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Quesadilla w/Shrimp

Quesadilla w/Shrimp

$6.50

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and grilled shrimp; served with lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla w/Fajita Meat

Quesadilla w/Fajita Meat

$7.50

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese, beans, fajita chicken, beef or mixed, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Rellena Special

Quesadilla Rellena Special

$7.95

A big flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and BEANS your choice of steak or chicken strips fajita style and SHRIMP. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Sincronizada Dinner

Sincronizada Dinner

$7.95

A double tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, ham and choice of beef , chicken or mixed. Served with side order of rice and salad.

SALADS

Tossed Salad

$2.25

a Bed of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese. Served with Ranch dressing

Guacamole Salad

$2.99

Bed of fresh lettuce, splash of home made guacamole and a sliced of tomato.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$5.50

Flour Tortilla bowl stuffed with shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.75

a thin chicken breast cooked on the grill, lightly seasoned, served with lettuce, ham, shredded cheese and a sliced of tomato. Served with ranch dressing on the side.

Fajita Taco Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$7.75

Flour Tortilla bowl stuffed with BEANS, fajita chicken, beef or mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$6.99

Bed of fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, boneless chicken wings tossed with buffalo spicy sauce, ranch dressing on the side

SHRIMP

Fajita & Shrimp Taco Salad

Fajita & Shrimp Taco Salad

$8.50

Flour Tortilla bowl stuffed with BEANS, shrimp and your choice of fajita chicken beef or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese

Taco Salad Shrimp

Taco Salad Shrimp

$10.50

Flour Tortilla bowl stuffed with BEANS, shrimp, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes on the grill, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese

Arroz Con Camarones

Arroz Con Camarones

$8.99

Mexican rice topped with grilled shrimp over a bed of shredded cheese melted. Served with Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$10.75

Large Shrimp cooked with our unique diabla sauce homemade and some spices to create this special flavor. Served with Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Camarones Mojo De Ajo

Camarones Mojo De Ajo

$10.75

For Garlic LOVERS!!! Large shrimp cooked with vegetable oil and garlic with some seasonings... Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Camarones A La Mexicana

Camarones A La Mexicana

$10.75

Large Shrimp served with chopped tomatoes and onions & our special récipe of seafood red sauce. Served with mexican rice, refried beans & flour or corn tortillas.

VEGETARIANS

V1 One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada

$5.50

V2 Two Bean Burritos Topped With Cheese Dip

$5.99

V3 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada

$6.25

V4 One Bean Burrito With Red Sauce, One Quesadilla & One Chalupa

$6.25

V5 One Chile Relleno, One Cheese Quesadilla & One Bean Burrito

$6.25

COCINA MEXICANA

Special Dinner

$9.50

1 Bean Chalupa, 1 Taco, 1 Chile relleno stuffed with monterrey jack cheese, 1 chicken Tamale topped with ground beef, 1 Enchilada, rice and beans.

Three White Enchiladas

$6.99

1 Shredded chicken enchilada, 1 ground beef enchilada, 1 cheese enchilada, topped with cheese sauce, Served with Rice OR Beans

Enchiladas Jalisco

$8.50

Three soft corn tortillas, two stuffed with beef steak and one with chicken & topped with our special red sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$7.50

Two cheese enchiladas topped with meat, and red sauce. Served with rice and beans. A small salad with lettuce, guacamole and a sliced tomato.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$8.99

Four soft corn tortillas, stuffed with shrimp cooked with red bell peppers and onions, topped with our special red sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$7.50

4 Enchiladas, 1 shredded chicken, 1 ground beef, one beans, one shredded cheese, topped with your favorite sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and a sliced of tomato.

Burrito Pueblito DINNER

$7.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken, steak or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.... on top is covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Burrito Mi Ranchito

Burrito Mi Ranchito

$7.50

A huge burrito stuffed with Rice, Beans and fajita chicken, beef or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce

Burritos Deluxe

Burritos Deluxe

$7.50

2 Shredded chicken and beans burritos, topped with your choice of sauce, lettuce, sour cream.

Burrito Supreme DINNER

Burrito Supreme DINNER

$7.50

Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole & shredded cheese, served with rice & beans

Burrito Fajita Special

$6.25

One beef or chicken fajita burrito with red sauce topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Special

$5.50

One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito with red sauce topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Monterrey

$7.50

One shredded chicken burrito, one enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER

Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER

$7.50

The house Fav! Bed of Rice, Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed, topped with cheese sauce.

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$7.50

Two mild green anaheim chiles stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, lightly battered & deep fried, topped with traditional mild sauce served with rice and beans. Your choice of tortillas flour or corn.

Chimichanga DINNER

Chimichanga DINNER

$7.50

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Chimichanga Shrimp

Chimichanga Shrimp

$8.50

Stuffed flour tortilla with shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes cooked on the grill and then deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Enfrijoladas

$5.75

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken and shredded cheese, topped with beans, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Poblano Chile Relleno Dinner

Poblano Chile Relleno Dinner

$5.95

Poblano Pepper lightly egg battered stuffed with seasoned ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with the sauce of your preference. Served with Rice, Beans and tortillas.

COMBINATIONS

C#1 One Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas And Rice

C#1 One Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas And Rice

$7.50
C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice And Beans

C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice And Beans

$7.50

C#3 One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Taco, Rice, Beans.

$7.50

C#4 One Beef Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice And Beans

$7.50

C#5 One Beef Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice & Beans

$7.50

C#6 Two Beef Tacos, Rice And Beans

$7.50
C#7 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco And One Beef Enchilada

C#7 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco And One Beef Enchilada

$7.50

C#8 One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Burrito And One Chile Relleno

$7.50

C#9 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada And One Tamale

$7.50
C#10 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada, Rice & Beans

C#10 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$7.50

C#11 One Chile Relleno. One Beef Taco, Rice & Beans

$7.50

C#12 One Beef Taco, One Beef Burrito, Rice And Beans

$7.50

C#13 One Chalupa, One Beef Taco, And One Beef Enchilada

$7.50

C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada

$7.50

C#15 One Beef Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno And One Beef Taco

$7.50

DINNER

Parrillada Mexicana For 2

$29.80

2 sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, pork Carnitas, and chorizo sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes using our own special recipe. Complimented with 2 large plates of refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, 2 package of tortillas and 2 cheese quesadillas.

Half Parrillada Mexicana

$14.75

A sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, pork Carnitas, and chorizo sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes using our own special recipe. Complimented with 1 large plate of refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, 1 package of tortillas and 1 cheese quesadilla.

Shrimp Fajitas

$12.50

We use special récipe to cook large shrimp served with sautèed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortillas, served with refried beans and mexican rice.

Fajitas Alex

$10.50

Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken and Shrimp served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, beans, rice, salad and flour tortillas.

Fajitas Pueblito

Fajitas Pueblito

$10.25

A large order of fajitas chicken, beef or mixed, cooked with red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushroom, topped with white shredded cheese and bacon. Served with tortillas. Doesn't come with side plate, if you want to order it can be from extra "salad of fajita" or side orders.

Fajitas Mushrooms

Fajitas Mushrooms

$10.25

Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken, or mixed, mushrooms, cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheese. Served with beans, rice, a salad and tortillas.

Chorifaja

$9.99

Chorizo, fajita chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes on the grill with special sauce.. served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce with refried beans, mexican rice and tortillas

Fajitas Dinner

Fajitas Dinner

$9.50

We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken, fajita beef with sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.

Tacos Carne Asada

Tacos Carne Asada

$8.50

Three flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak, pico de gallo, beans and rice on the side

Tacos Al Pastor

$8.50

Your choice of three flour or corn tortillas stuffed with marinated pork meat in the traditional “pastor” style. Our authentic récipe of special pastor sauce and traditional mexican spices make a delicious marinade and when cooked with a hint of pineaple the resut is a mouth-watering mexican dish. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo

Hawaiian Fajitas

Hawaiian Fajitas

$9.50

A perfect blend of flavor of pineapple, ham, shredded cheese, with those chunks of chicken, beef or mixed fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, Served with Rice, Beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

FAMILY ORDERS

ARROZ MI PUEBLITO (5PPL)

ARROZ MI PUEBLITO (5PPL)

$34.00

Your choice of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 1Lg Cheese Dip Serve it on the side for the same meal 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips

ARROZ MI PUEBLITO (10PPL)

$65.00

Your choice of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 2Lg Cheese Dip Serve it on the side for the same meal 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4Bags of Chips

ENCHILADA BAR (5PPL)

ENCHILADA BAR (5PPL)

$35.00

10 Enchiladas (Shredded chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese) 5 order of Rice OR Beans Your choice of Enchilada Sauce, Green Sauce or Cheese Sauce 1 Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips

ENCHILADA BAR (10PPL)

$66.00

20 Enchiladas (Shredded chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese) 10 order of Rice OR Beans Your choice of Enchilada Sauce, Green Sauce or Cheese Sauce 2 Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips

TACO BAR (5PPL)

$27.00

10 Tacos Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef Your choice of Corn Hard Shell Taco or Soft Flour Shell Taco Served with Lettuce & Shredded Cheese 5 Order of Rice OR Beans 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips

TACO BAR (10PPL)

$52.00

20 Tacos Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef Your choice of Corn Hard Shell Taco or Soft Flour Shell Taco Served with Lettuce & Shredded Cheese 10 Order of Rice OR Beans 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips

STREET TACO BAR (5PPL)

$19.00

10 Tacos Fajita Beef, Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas or Chorizo Served them on a 4.5in corn tortilla Served with Cilantro, Onions & Lime Pick a Sauce to Enjoy them (green sauce, taco sauce, spicy sauce) 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips

STREET TACO BAR (10PPL)

STREET TACO BAR (10PPL)

$37.00

20 Tacos Fajita Beef, Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas or Chorizo Served them on a 4.5in corn tortilla Served with Cilantro, Onions & Lime Pick a Sauce to Enjoy them (green sauce, taco sauce, spicy sauce) 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips

FAJITAS (5PPL)

FAJITAS (5PPL)

$47.00

Medium Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 5 Order of Rice & Beans 9in Plate Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 8 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 5 Packages of 4 Tortillas 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips

FAJITAS (10PPL)

$93.00

Large Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 10 Order of Rice & Beans Medium Size Pan Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 16 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 10 Packages of 4 Tortillas 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips

FAJITAS ALLIE (5PPL)

$52.00

Medium Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita with 15 Shrimp 5 Order of Rice & Beans 9in Plate Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 8 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 5 Packages of 4 Tortillas 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips

FAJITAS ALLIE (10PPL)

$100.00

Large Size Turkey Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita with 30 Shrimp 5 Order of Rice & Beans Medium Pan Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 1Lg Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 10 Packages of 4 Tortillas 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips

DISPOSABLE DINNERWARE SET (5PPL)

$8.00

STYROFOAM STYLE PLATES CUPS PLASTIC SILVERWARE NAPKINS

DISPOSABLE DINNERWARE SET (10PPL)

$15.00

STYROFOAM STYLE PLATES CUPS PLASTIC SILVERWARE NAPKINS

UTENSILS TO SERVE

$5.00

LARGE SIZE KITCHEN UTENSILS (METAL OR SILICONE) SPOONS, SPATULA, TURNER, TONGS, ETC

UTENSIL TO SERVE ALA CARTE

$2.00

LARGE SIZE KITCHEN UTENSILS (METAL OR SILICONE) SPOONS, SPATULA, TURNER, TONGS, ETC

ICE BAG

$3.00

GALLON DRINK

$5.00

DELIVERY CATERING

$30.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

LG Soft Drink

$2.75

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Fruit Punch

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Pepsi Zero

$1.99

Water To Go

$0.25

LG Water To Go

$0.50

Can Drink

$1.50

Water Bottle

$0.75

LUNCH MENU

Taco Lunch

Taco Lunch

$4.75

1 Taco, served with rice and beans

Enchilada Lunch

Enchilada Lunch

$4.75

A soft corn tortilla stuffed with beef, chicken or shredded cheese, topped with your favorite sauce served with Mexican rice and beans.

Tamale Lunch

Tamale Lunch

$4.75

Tender chicken wrapped in an authentic corn husk and topped whit our seasoned ground beef and mild sauce, served with Mexican rice and beans.

Tostada Lunch

Tostada Lunch

$4.75

Tostada with ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, sliced tomato, shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chalupa Lunch

$4.75

A flat, crispy tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole and sliced tomato, served with Mexican rice and beans.

Tostaguac Lunch

$4.75

A flat, crispy tortilla covered with beef, beans, tettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and guacamole, served with Mexican rice and beans.

SPECIAL LUNCH

SPL#1 One chile relleno, one taco & beans

$5.75
SPL#2 One Burrito, Rice & Beans

SPL#2 One Burrito, Rice & Beans

$5.75

SPL#3 Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Rice

$5.75
SPL#4 Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans

SPL#4 Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans

$6.99

2 Fajita Enchiladas, covered with your preference sauce, served with Rice OR Beans

SPL#5 Chimichanga & Enchilada, Rice or Beans

SPL#5 Chimichanga & Enchilada, Rice or Beans

$6.95

1 Chimichanga, 1 enchilada topped with cheese sauce, rice or beans

LUNCHEON SPECIALITIES

Speedy Gonzalez

Speedy Gonzalez

$4.95

1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, Rice Or Beans

Chimichanga Lunch

Chimichanga Lunch

$6.50

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Taquitos Mexicanos Lunch

$6.25

Two corn tortilla wrapped around with shredded chicken, shredded beef or monterrey jack cheese and deep fried to a Golden brown served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Chile Relleno Lunch

$4.95

A mild green anaheim chile stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, lightly battered and deep fried, topped with traditional red sauce, served with rice and beans.

Arroz Mi Pueblito Lunch

Arroz Mi Pueblito Lunch

$6.99

The house Fav! Bed of Rice, Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed, topped with cheese sauce.

Burrito Supreme Lunch

Burrito Supreme Lunch

$6.50

Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole & shredded cheese, served with rice & beans

Burrito Mi Pueblito Lunch

$7.25

a Large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, beef or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce and lettuce, sour cream guacamole and pico de gallo. Rice and beans on the side.

Sincronizada Lunch

$6.99

A large flour tortilla grilled stuffed with cheese, ham and your choice of fajita chicken, beef or mixed. Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side

Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$5.75

Three scrambled eggs with chorizo, tomatoes and onions with it. . Served with Mexican rice and beans. Choice Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Huevos Divorciados

$5.75

Ranch style eggs, topped with mexican sauces, one green and one red, Served with Rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Ranchero

$5.75

3 ranch style eggs topped with our spicy ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans. Your choice of tortillas flour or corn.

Fajitas Lunch

Fajitas Lunch

$8.25

We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken, fajita beef or mixed with sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.

EXTRAS

Extra togo

$0.50

Extra meat 2 dlls

$2.00

Extra meat 4 dlls

$4.00

Extra meat 6 dlls

$6.00

Extra cheese dip

$0.75

Extra tortillas

$0.95

Extra salsa small

$1.25

Extra salsa large

$2.50

Extra chips

$0.95

Shrimp piece

$1.25

Extra egg piece

$1.25

Extra salad fajita

$4.25

Extra cheese dip on more

$1.25

Salsa picosa

Salsa Verde

$1.25

Face Mask

$0.90

Salsa Taquera

16oz Salsa Verde

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The best food is now just a click away!!!

Mi Pueblito IV image
Mi Pueblito IV image
Mi Pueblito IV image
