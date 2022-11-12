Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Pueblito Mexican Cafe - Caldwell

862 Reviews

$

2621 S 10th Ave

Ste 104

Caldwell, ID 83605

Breakfast Burritos
AL PASTOR BURRITO
Taco Plate

DESAYUNO

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Huevos con Jamón

$10.99

Huevos con Tocino

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Papas con Huevos

$10.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.99

Huevos Divorciados

$10.99

Migas

$10.99

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Enfrijoladas

$12.99

Molletes

$10.99

Desayuno Completo

$12.99

Chapin

$11.99

Two eggs served with Mexican potatoes, refried beans, fried plantains and tortillas

Senior Breakfast

$6.99

Sausage & Egg

$10.99

Spinach & Eggs

$11.99

Spinach & Eggs

$11.99

FAVORITOS

La Tampiquena

$15.00

Plato Cancun

$17.00

Alambres

$13.99

Chile Relleno

$10.00

Combination

$11.99

Carnitas

$13.00

Taco Plate

$10.99

Tamale plate

$10.99

Enchilada plate

$9.99

Taco Plate de camaron

$10.99

Carne Asada

$13.99

Pechuga Asada

$12.99

Taquitos Dorados

$11.99

Three deep fried roll chicken taquitos topped with lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco and pico de gallons served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

Chile Verde

$11.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.99

Chile Relleno With Steak

$11.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Camarones A La Crema

$13.99

Pollo A La Crema

$12.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

FAJITAS

Beef Fajitas

$11.99+

Chicken Fajitas

$11.99+

Shrimp Fajitas

$13.99+

Fajitas Al Pastor

$11.99+

Veggie Fajitas

$10.99+

Chicken & Beef Fajitas

$12.99+

Trio Fajitas

$14.99+

SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Steak Bowl Salad

$10.00

Carnitas Bowl Salad

$9.50

Vegetarian Bowl Salad

$9.50

Shrimp Bowl Salad

$10.50

Al Pastor Salad

$10.00

EXTRAS

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Extra Guacamole

$1.49

Side Mex. Potatoes

$1.99

Side of Beans

$1.99

Side of Rice

$1.99

Fries

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.49

Side Tamale

$2.25

Side of Chiles Toreados

$1.25

Side of Platanitos

$3.50

Rice & Beans

$3.00

6 oz. Guacamole

$5.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

12 Oz. Salsa

$3.99

20 Oz. Salsa

$5.99

32 Oz. Fresh Salsa

$11.99

32 Oz. Refried Beans

$7.99

32 Oz. Rice

$7.99

Side Of Queso Fresco 4 Pieces

$1.75

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

1 docena de tamales

$25.00

1/2 docena de tamales

$15.00

Side of Frijoles Charros

$2.50

32 Oz. Frijoles Charros

$9.99

3 strips of Bacon

$3.00

Large Bag Of Chips

$5.00

Tray Of Rice Mediana

$20.00

Tray Of Refried Beans Mediana

$20.00

Tray Of Charro Beans Mediana

$35.00

Tray Of Mexican Potatoes

$25.00

Side Of Limes

$1.25

Side Of Bolillo

$1.00

Tray Of Rice Grande

$35.00

Tray Of Refried Beans Grande

$35.00

Chips And Guacamole

$3.50

BURRITOS

ASADA BURRITO

$10.00

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.00

CARNITAS BURRITO

$10.00

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$10.00

SHRIMP BURRITO

$11.00

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.00

Breakfast Burritos

$8.00

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$7.00

TACOS

Street Tacos

$2.25

Shrimp Tacos

$2.75

Desayuno Tacos

$3.00

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Steak Quesadilla

$8.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Al pastor Quesadilla

$8.50

Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

CALDOS

Caldo de Res

$12.99

Menudo

$12.99

POSTRES

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream

$10.00

Platanitos Fritos

$6.50

Flan

Flan

$3.50

Pan Dulce

$1.75

Churros

$7.00

Raspberry Cheescake Chimis

$7.00

Platanitos Fritos Con Crema

$8.00

APPETIZERS

Empanadas

$6.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.00

Bebidas

Coffee

$2.50

Champurrado

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Water

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soft Drink

$2.75

Large Soft Drink

$3.25

Jarritos

$2.75

Coca Cola Mexicana

$4.50

Fanta Mexicana

$4.00

Orange juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Topo Chico

$2.75

Plastic Bottle Soda

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.75

Agua Fresca

$2.99

Large Agua Fresca

$3.99

Energy Drink

$3.50

Kuii Coconut Drink

$3.50

kids plates

kids cheese quesadilla

$5.99

kids bean burrito

$5.99

kids taco (plain)

$5.99

chicken fingers

$5.99

kids enchilada

$5.99

Kids scrambled egg

$5.99

A la Carte

cheese quesadilla A La Carte

$3.99

chicken quesadilla A La Carte

$6.50

steak quesadilla A La Carte

$6.49

al pastor quesadilla A La Carte

$6.49

Pechuga Asada A La Carte

$7.99

Carne Asada A La Carte

$7.99

Taquitos Dorados A La Carte

$6.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito A La Carte

$3.99

Enchiladas Suizas A La Carte

$7.99

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$6.99

Cheese Enchilada A La Carte

$2.25

Chicken Enchilada A La Carte

$2.50

Chilaquiles A La Carte

$6.99
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2621 S 10th Ave, Ste 104, Caldwell, ID 83605

Directions

Mi Pueblito Mexican Cafe image
Mi Pueblito Mexican Cafe image

