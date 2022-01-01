Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Pueblito Searcy

review star

No reviews yet

1512 East Race Avenue

Searcy, AR 72143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Arroz Mi Pueblito
Chicken Strips
Enchiladas Supremas

Appetizers

Super Nachos Fajitas

$10.99

Chips,Fajita Meat,Vegetables,Beans and Cheese

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Chips,Shrimp, Vegetables and Cheese

Nachos Order

$8.99

Chips, Beans, Meat and cheese

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Chips, Beans, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce and tomatoe

Skillet Nachos

$12.99

On Skillet with Cheese, Chips, Fajita Meat,Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Doritos Nachos

$11.99

Doritos,Fajita Meat, Vegetables, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomotoe and Sour Cream

Waffle Fries Nachos

$12.99

Waffle Fries, Fajita Meat, Vegetables and Cheese

Taquitos

$7.59

3 Taquitos, House Salad

Nachos Mi Pueblito

$11.99

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Melted Cheese, Fajita Meat and Tortillas

Soup and Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Chicken, Boiled Eggs, Tomatoe, Shredded Cheese and Bacon

Taco Salad

$7.99

Taco Bowl, Beans, Meat, Cheese, House Salad on Top

Fajita Taco Salad

$9.99

Taco Bowl, Beans, Fajita Meat, Vegetables, Cheese, House Salad on Top

Shrimp Taco Sald

$10.99

Taco Bowl, Shrimp, Vegetables and House Salad

Sopa De Pollo

$6.99

Chicke Broth, Rice,White Chicken

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Chicke Broth,White Chicken, Tortillas Strips

House Salad

$3.49

Lettuce,Pico,Guacamole,Sour Cream

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

All Day Breakfast

Huevos Divorciados

$6.99

4 Eggs, green and red sauce, rice and beas

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

4 Eggs, Red Sauce, Rice and Beans

Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.99

4 Eggs with Chorizo, Rice and Beans

Huevos A LA Mexicana

$6.99

4 Eggs with Tomatoe, Onions, Jalapenos, Rice and Beans

Omelte Fajita

$8.99

Omelet with Fajita Meat, Vegetables, Rice and Beans

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$6.99

Chalupa, Chesse Enchilada and Beans

Vegetarian B

$7.59

2 Bean Burritos with Cheese

Vegetarian C

$7.59

Bean Burrito, Chesse Enchilda, Bean Tostada

Vegetarian D

$7.59

Bean Burrito,Quesadilla, Chalupa

Vegetarian E

$7.60

Chile Relleno, Quesadilla, Bean Burrito

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena De Fajita

$9.99

Fajita Meat Quesadilla, Beans Inside, Rice and Salad

Quesadila Rellena

$7.99

Quesadilla with Shreeded Chicken or Ground Beef and house Salad

Sincronizadas

$10.99

2 Tortillas Filled with Ham, Mix Cheese, Fajita Meat

Quesadilla De Camaron

$8.99

Shrimp Quesadilla and House Salad

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$8.99

4 Enchilads topped with sauce, lettuce, Sour Cream and tomatoe

Enchiladas Blancas

$7.99

3 Chicken Enchiladas with Cheese Sauce, Rice

Enchiladas Trio

$10.49

3 Cheese Enchilads topped with Fajita Meat with Cheese Sauce and Rice

Enfijoladas

$7.99

3 Enchiladas Topped with Beans, Sour Cream and Shreeede Cheese

Enchiladas Bandera

$9.99

3 Enchiladas with green,red and cheese sauce, rice and salad

Burritos

Burrito Supremo

$8.99

Burrito, Topped with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, rice and beans

Burrito Deluxe

$8.99

2 Burritos topped with sacue,letuce, tomatoe and sour cream

Burrito Mi Ranchito

$11.99

Big Burrito with Fajita Meat, rice, beans, topped with sauce

Burrito MI Pueblito

$15.99

BIggest Burrito, Fajita Meat, Rice, Beans, French Fries, Guacamole, Sour Cream, topped with sauce

Chimichanga

Fajita Chimichanga

$10.99

Fajita Chimichanga, Rice, Beans, House Salad

Chimichanga

$9.99

Chimichanga, Rice, Beans, House Salad

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

Chimichanga, Rice, Beans, House Salad

Chimi MI Pueblito

$10.99

Big Chimichanga with rice, beans inside, topped with cheese and pico

Tacos and Pitas

Tacos Al Pastor

$11.99

3 Al Pastor Tacos, Pico, Rice and Beans

Tacos Carne Asada

$10.99

3 Asada Tacos, pico, rice and beans

Fiesta Tacos

$10.99

3 Chicken Tacos, Lettuce, pico, rice and beans

Tacos Especial

$12.99

4 steak tacos, grilled onios,avocado, queso fresco

Pita Fajita

$10.99

Pita Bread, Fajita Meat, vegetables, rice and mix vegtables

Tacos De Birria

$9.99

Chicken

Pollo Asado

$11.99

Chicken Breast topped with cheese , rice and house salad

Pollo Con Champinones

$12.99

Chicken Breast Mushrooms, melted cheese, rice and salad

Pollo Con Camarones

$15.99

Chicken Breas with Bacon wrap shrimp, vegetables, cheese sauce, rice and house salad

Pollo En Salsa Verde

$10.99

Fajita Chicken with green sauce, rice and beans

Pollo Mi Pueblito

$12.99

Chicken Breast, chorizo, ham topped with cheese sauce, rice, beans and salad

Pollo Ala Mexicana

$12.99

Steak and Pork

Steak Mi Ranchito

$16.99

T-Bone Steak, Mushroom, Melted Cheese, Rice and house salad

Steak and Shrimp

$18.99

T-Bone Steak, 4 Bacon Shrimp, Vegetables, cheese, rice and beans

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

T- Bone Steak, red sauce, rice and beans

Chile Colorado

$10.99

Fajita steak topped with red sauce, rice and beans

Carnitas

$11.99

Pork, rice, beans, salad

Seafood

Shirmp

$14.99

9 shrimp with choice of sauce, rice, beans, house salad

Fish Tacos

$9.99

4 tilapia tacos, mango sauce, chipotle sauce

Grill Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

4 grilled shrimp tacos, avocado ranch,queso fresco, pico de gallo

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

4 fry shrimp tacos,mango sauce, house sauce

Tilapia

$10.99

Tilapia, Rice, lettuce, avocado, tomatoe, tomatoe and onios

Arroz Camarones

$8.99

Rice topped with shrimp and melted cheese

Seafood Nachos

$12.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Fajitas

$10.99

Steak, chicken, vegetables, rice, beans, house salad

Fajitas Alex

$13.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, vegetables, rice, beans and house salad

Fajitas Mi Ranchito

$11.99

Chicken, Steak,Chorizo, vegetables,rice, beans, salad

Hawaiian Fajitas

$12.99

Chicken, Steak,chorizo, Ham, red pepper, onions,pinnapple, rice,beans,house salad

Fajita Camarones

$13.99

Shrimp, vegetables, rice,beans and salad

Fajita Mi Pueblito

$12.99

Steak,Chicken,Bacon, vegetables and melted cheese

Parrillada

$15.99

Steak,chicken,shrimp,chorizo, carnitas, rice, beans,salad,quesadilla

Parrillada Mexicana

$25.99

Steak,chicken,shrimp,chorizo, carnitas, rice, beans,salad,quesadilla

House Favorite

Arroz Mi Pueblito

$7.99

Rice,chicken,steak,cheese sauce

Special Dinner

$13.99

Enchilada,tamal,chile relleno,rice,beans,chalupa,guacamole salad

Chile Relleno Dinner

$11.99

2 Chile Rellono, rice and beans

Taquitos Mexicanos

$7.99

2 taquitos, rice , beans and house salad

Milanesa

$12.99

Breaded chicken or steak, rice, beans and salad

Mi Pueblito Bowl

$9.99

Torilla Bowl, rice, Fjita meat,melted cheese and cheese sauce

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Tortilla strtips fajita meat, chorizo,red sauce,shreeded cheese and sour cream

Carne Asada

$13.99

Skirt Steak, rice, beans and house salad

Falutas

$10.99

4 taquitos,green sauce,lettuce,queso fresco,sour cream,avocado

Sopes

$3.99

sope, fajita meat, green salsa,sour cream,queso, fresco,cilantro

Fajita Baked Potatoe

$10.99

Baked Potatoe, fajita meat,bacon,cheese and sour cream

Mi Pueblito Fries

$11.99

On a skittle melted cheese,fries,sour cream,guacamole,pico, cheese and fajita meat

Torta

$12.99

Baguette,beans,mayo,avocado,onions, tomatoe,fajita meat and fries

Avocado Bomba

$8.99

Whole avocado, fajita meat, bacon, cheese and sour cream

Takis Nachos

$9.99

Takis, fajita meat,cheese,pico

Al Pastor Baked Potatoe

$12.99

Birria by Lb

$18.99

Birriarman

$11.99

Combination

Combination 1

$7.99

Taco,2 enchiladas, rice

Combination 2

$7.99

2 enchiladas, rice and beans

Combination 3

$7.99

1 enchilada, 1 taco,rice and beans

Combination 4

$7.99

1 enchilada, chile relleno, rice and beans

Combination 5

$7.99

1 enchilada, tamal, rice and beans

Combination 6

$7.99

2 tacos, rice and beans

Combination 7

$7.99

1 burrito,one taco,one enchilada

Combination 8

$7.99

1 enchilada, 1 burrito, one chile relleno

Combination 9

$7.99

1 Burrito, 1 enchilada, 1 tamal

Combination 10

$7.99

1 burrito,1 enchilada, rice and beans

Combinations 11

$7.99

1 chile relleno,1 taco, rice and beans

Combination 12

$7.99

1 burrito,1 taco,rice and beans

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

enchilada, rice and beans

Kids Taco

$4.99

taco, rice and beans

Kids Burrito

$4.99

burrtito,rice and beans

Kids Pollo Asado

$5.99

Half chicken breast and rice

Chicken Strips

$5.99

4 chicken strips, rice and fries

KIds Quesadilla

$4.99

Quesadilla rice and beans

ALA Carte

Chimichanga A LA Carte

$3.25

Enchilada A LA Carte

$2.59

Burrito A LA Carte

$3.99

Bean Burrito A LA Carte

$2.99

Chile Relleno A LA Carte

$2.99

Chalupa A LA Carte

$2.80

Taco A LA Carte

$1.99

Tostada A LA Carte

$2.99

Tostaguac A LA Carte

$2.99

Tamal A LA Carte

$2.99

Fajita Taco A La Carte

$2.99

Fajita Chimichanga ALA Carte

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla A LA Carte

$2.59

Fajita Quesadilla A LA Carte

$5.99

Bean Burrito

$2.99

Quesadilla Rellena A LA Carte

$4.99

Pollo Asado ALA Carte

$6.99

Chimichanga Camarón ALA

$6.99

Carne Asada ALA

$8.99

Quesadilla de Camarón ALA Carte

$6.99

Tilapia ALA

$5.99

Taco ALA

$1.99

Plain Baked Potatoe ALA

$5.59

T-Bone Stk ALA

$12.99

Milanesa ALA

$7.99

Huevo ALA

$1.29

Taquito ALA Carte

$2.29

Sides

Order Avocado

$2.99

SIde of Beans

$2.29

Side of Rice

$2.29

Side of Cilantro (4oz)

$1.29

Side of Onions

$0.99

Side of Bell Pepper

$0.99

Side of Tomatoe

$0.99

Side of Jalapenos

$1.99

Side of Mushrooms

$1.59

Side of Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.99

Side of Guacamole (2oz)

$1.99

Side of Pico De Gallo (2oz)

$0.99

Side of Pico De Mango (2oz)

$1.99

Side of Shredded Cheese (4oz)

$2.00

Side of Queso Fresco (4oz)

$2.59

Side of Tortillas

$0.99

Side of Cheese Sauce (4oz)

$1.99

Side of Fajita Meat

$4.99

SIde of Chorizo

$3.29

SIde of Bacon

$1.99

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$2.29

Side of French Fries

$2.29

Side of Lettuce

$0.99

Side of Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Side of Ground Beef

$3.99

Bolillo

$1.99

Side of Pineapple

$2.99

Side of Salsa Verde (8oz)

$3.59

Small Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Side of Carnitas

$6.99

Side of Ice Cream

$2.99

Side of Ham

$2.29

Side of Chile Toreados

$2.99

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Xango

$6.99

Sopapilla

$3.99

Flan

$4.99

Pastel de Tres Leches

$7.99

Extras

Extra cheese sauce

$0.99

Extra Shrimp (1)

$0.75

Substitute For Fajita

$1.99

Street Style

$1.00

Pepsi Products

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Aguas Fresco

Horchata

$3.99

Agua de Pina

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Agua de Mango

$3.99

Agua Fresca Refill

$1.29

Jarritos

Punch

$2.99

Tangerine

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.99

Pinapple

$2.99

Grapefruit

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Coca y Fanta

Coca Mexicana

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Tea and Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half and Half Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

ToGo Menu

Togo Cheese Dip

Togo Guacamole

Togo Bean Deap

$5.99

Pico De Gallo Togo

Togo Charge

$0.75

Mi Pueblito Box

$35.00

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Gum

$0.50

Togo Pico de Mango

$4.99+

T-Shirt

$10.00

Togo Salsa

Salsa Togo

Salsa Verde Togo

Salsa Picosa Togo

Gallon De Salsa

$19.99

Togo Drinks

Gallon of Tea

$9.99

Gallon of Agua Frescas

$16.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1512 East Race Avenue, Searcy, AR 72143

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock House - Searcy, AR
orange star3.7 • 189
1301 E Beebe Capps Expy Searcy, AR 72143
View restaurantnext
Fuji Ya
orange starNo Reviews
Nathan Drive Searcy, AR 72143
View restaurantnext
Nova Joe's Searcy
orange starNo Reviews
3212 E Race St Searcy, AR 72143
View restaurantnext
Hard Brew Coffee Company - 3613 Arkansas 367
orange starNo Reviews
3613 Arkansas 367 Bald Knob, AR 72010
View restaurantnext
Peppermill Cafe & Grill
orange star4.5 • 347
2798 S 2nd St Cabot, AR 72023
View restaurantnext
VP's BBQ & Soulfood Catering Services - The Quarry Food Truck Lot
orange starNo Reviews
3225 East Carmichael Road Cabot, AR 72023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Searcy

El Almacén - Searcy
orange star4.5 • 1,378
1805 E Race Ave Searcy, AR 72143
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Searcy
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston