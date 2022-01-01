Mi Pueblito Searcy
1512 East Race Avenue
Searcy, AR 72143
Popular Items
Appetizers
Super Nachos Fajitas
Chips,Fajita Meat,Vegetables,Beans and Cheese
Shrimp Nachos
Chips,Shrimp, Vegetables and Cheese
Nachos Order
Chips, Beans, Meat and cheese
Nachos Supreme
Chips, Beans, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce and tomatoe
Skillet Nachos
On Skillet with Cheese, Chips, Fajita Meat,Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Doritos Nachos
Doritos,Fajita Meat, Vegetables, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomotoe and Sour Cream
Waffle Fries Nachos
Waffle Fries, Fajita Meat, Vegetables and Cheese
Taquitos
3 Taquitos, House Salad
Nachos Mi Pueblito
Queso Fundido
Melted Cheese, Fajita Meat and Tortillas
Soup and Salad
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Chicken, Boiled Eggs, Tomatoe, Shredded Cheese and Bacon
Taco Salad
Taco Bowl, Beans, Meat, Cheese, House Salad on Top
Fajita Taco Salad
Taco Bowl, Beans, Fajita Meat, Vegetables, Cheese, House Salad on Top
Shrimp Taco Sald
Taco Bowl, Shrimp, Vegetables and House Salad
Sopa De Pollo
Chicke Broth, Rice,White Chicken
Tortilla Soup
Chicke Broth,White Chicken, Tortillas Strips
House Salad
Lettuce,Pico,Guacamole,Sour Cream
Guacamole Salad
All Day Breakfast
Huevos Divorciados
4 Eggs, green and red sauce, rice and beas
Huevos Rancheros
4 Eggs, Red Sauce, Rice and Beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
4 Eggs with Chorizo, Rice and Beans
Huevos A LA Mexicana
4 Eggs with Tomatoe, Onions, Jalapenos, Rice and Beans
Omelte Fajita
Omelet with Fajita Meat, Vegetables, Rice and Beans
Vegetarian
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Rellena De Fajita
Fajita Meat Quesadilla, Beans Inside, Rice and Salad
Quesadila Rellena
Quesadilla with Shreeded Chicken or Ground Beef and house Salad
Sincronizadas
2 Tortillas Filled with Ham, Mix Cheese, Fajita Meat
Quesadilla De Camaron
Shrimp Quesadilla and House Salad
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
4 Enchilads topped with sauce, lettuce, Sour Cream and tomatoe
Enchiladas Blancas
3 Chicken Enchiladas with Cheese Sauce, Rice
Enchiladas Trio
3 Cheese Enchilads topped with Fajita Meat with Cheese Sauce and Rice
Enfijoladas
3 Enchiladas Topped with Beans, Sour Cream and Shreeede Cheese
Enchiladas Bandera
3 Enchiladas with green,red and cheese sauce, rice and salad
Burritos
Burrito Supremo
Burrito, Topped with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, rice and beans
Burrito Deluxe
2 Burritos topped with sacue,letuce, tomatoe and sour cream
Burrito Mi Ranchito
Big Burrito with Fajita Meat, rice, beans, topped with sauce
Burrito MI Pueblito
BIggest Burrito, Fajita Meat, Rice, Beans, French Fries, Guacamole, Sour Cream, topped with sauce
Chimichanga
Tacos and Pitas
Tacos Al Pastor
3 Al Pastor Tacos, Pico, Rice and Beans
Tacos Carne Asada
3 Asada Tacos, pico, rice and beans
Fiesta Tacos
3 Chicken Tacos, Lettuce, pico, rice and beans
Tacos Especial
4 steak tacos, grilled onios,avocado, queso fresco
Pita Fajita
Pita Bread, Fajita Meat, vegetables, rice and mix vegtables
Tacos De Birria
Chicken
Pollo Asado
Chicken Breast topped with cheese , rice and house salad
Pollo Con Champinones
Chicken Breast Mushrooms, melted cheese, rice and salad
Pollo Con Camarones
Chicken Breas with Bacon wrap shrimp, vegetables, cheese sauce, rice and house salad
Pollo En Salsa Verde
Fajita Chicken with green sauce, rice and beans
Pollo Mi Pueblito
Chicken Breast, chorizo, ham topped with cheese sauce, rice, beans and salad
Pollo Ala Mexicana
Steak and Pork
Steak Mi Ranchito
T-Bone Steak, Mushroom, Melted Cheese, Rice and house salad
Steak and Shrimp
T-Bone Steak, 4 Bacon Shrimp, Vegetables, cheese, rice and beans
Steak Ranchero
T- Bone Steak, red sauce, rice and beans
Chile Colorado
Fajita steak topped with red sauce, rice and beans
Carnitas
Pork, rice, beans, salad
Seafood
Shirmp
9 shrimp with choice of sauce, rice, beans, house salad
Fish Tacos
4 tilapia tacos, mango sauce, chipotle sauce
Grill Shrimp Tacos
4 grilled shrimp tacos, avocado ranch,queso fresco, pico de gallo
Shrimp Tacos
4 fry shrimp tacos,mango sauce, house sauce
Tilapia
Tilapia, Rice, lettuce, avocado, tomatoe, tomatoe and onios
Arroz Camarones
Rice topped with shrimp and melted cheese
Seafood Nachos
Sizzling Fajitas
Fajitas
Steak, chicken, vegetables, rice, beans, house salad
Fajitas Alex
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, vegetables, rice, beans and house salad
Fajitas Mi Ranchito
Chicken, Steak,Chorizo, vegetables,rice, beans, salad
Hawaiian Fajitas
Chicken, Steak,chorizo, Ham, red pepper, onions,pinnapple, rice,beans,house salad
Fajita Camarones
Shrimp, vegetables, rice,beans and salad
Fajita Mi Pueblito
Steak,Chicken,Bacon, vegetables and melted cheese
Parrillada
Steak,chicken,shrimp,chorizo, carnitas, rice, beans,salad,quesadilla
Parrillada Mexicana
Steak,chicken,shrimp,chorizo, carnitas, rice, beans,salad,quesadilla
House Favorite
Arroz Mi Pueblito
Rice,chicken,steak,cheese sauce
Special Dinner
Enchilada,tamal,chile relleno,rice,beans,chalupa,guacamole salad
Chile Relleno Dinner
2 Chile Rellono, rice and beans
Taquitos Mexicanos
2 taquitos, rice , beans and house salad
Milanesa
Breaded chicken or steak, rice, beans and salad
Mi Pueblito Bowl
Torilla Bowl, rice, Fjita meat,melted cheese and cheese sauce
Chilaquiles
Tortilla strtips fajita meat, chorizo,red sauce,shreeded cheese and sour cream
Carne Asada
Skirt Steak, rice, beans and house salad
Falutas
4 taquitos,green sauce,lettuce,queso fresco,sour cream,avocado
Sopes
sope, fajita meat, green salsa,sour cream,queso, fresco,cilantro
Fajita Baked Potatoe
Baked Potatoe, fajita meat,bacon,cheese and sour cream
Mi Pueblito Fries
On a skittle melted cheese,fries,sour cream,guacamole,pico, cheese and fajita meat
Torta
Baguette,beans,mayo,avocado,onions, tomatoe,fajita meat and fries
Avocado Bomba
Whole avocado, fajita meat, bacon, cheese and sour cream
Takis Nachos
Takis, fajita meat,cheese,pico
Al Pastor Baked Potatoe
Birria by Lb
Birriarman
Combination
Combination 1
Taco,2 enchiladas, rice
Combination 2
2 enchiladas, rice and beans
Combination 3
1 enchilada, 1 taco,rice and beans
Combination 4
1 enchilada, chile relleno, rice and beans
Combination 5
1 enchilada, tamal, rice and beans
Combination 6
2 tacos, rice and beans
Combination 7
1 burrito,one taco,one enchilada
Combination 8
1 enchilada, 1 burrito, one chile relleno
Combination 9
1 Burrito, 1 enchilada, 1 tamal
Combination 10
1 burrito,1 enchilada, rice and beans
Combinations 11
1 chile relleno,1 taco, rice and beans
Combination 12
1 burrito,1 taco,rice and beans
Kids Menu
ALA Carte
Chimichanga A LA Carte
Enchilada A LA Carte
Burrito A LA Carte
Bean Burrito A LA Carte
Chile Relleno A LA Carte
Chalupa A LA Carte
Taco A LA Carte
Tostada A LA Carte
Tostaguac A LA Carte
Tamal A LA Carte
Fajita Taco A La Carte
Fajita Chimichanga ALA Carte
Cheese Quesadilla A LA Carte
Fajita Quesadilla A LA Carte
Bean Burrito
Quesadilla Rellena A LA Carte
Pollo Asado ALA Carte
Chimichanga Camarón ALA
Carne Asada ALA
Quesadilla de Camarón ALA Carte
Tilapia ALA
Taco ALA
Plain Baked Potatoe ALA
T-Bone Stk ALA
Milanesa ALA
Huevo ALA
Taquito ALA Carte
Sides
Order Avocado
SIde of Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Cilantro (4oz)
Side of Onions
Side of Bell Pepper
Side of Tomatoe
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Sour Cream (2oz)
Side of Guacamole (2oz)
Side of Pico De Gallo (2oz)
Side of Pico De Mango (2oz)
Side of Shredded Cheese (4oz)
Side of Queso Fresco (4oz)
Side of Tortillas
Side of Cheese Sauce (4oz)
Side of Fajita Meat
SIde of Chorizo
SIde of Bacon
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Side of French Fries
Side of Lettuce
Side of Shredded Chicken
Side of Ground Beef
Bolillo
Side of Pineapple
Side of Salsa Verde (8oz)
Small Pico de Gallo
Side of Carnitas
Side of Ice Cream
Side of Ham
Side of Chile Toreados
Pepsi Products
Coca y Fanta
ToGo Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1512 East Race Avenue, Searcy, AR 72143