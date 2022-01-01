Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Pueblito Taqueria Wheatland

162 Reviews

$

1920 State Hwy 65 Ste 110

Wheatland, CA 95692

Tacos & Burritos

TACOS

Regular Burrito

$8.99

Super Burrito

$9.80

Wet Super Burrito

$11.40

Chimichanga

$11.40

Naked Super Burrito

$9.80

Naked Burrito

$8.99

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Burrito Beans & Cheese & Rice

$5.95

Build a Taco

$2.95

Super Burrito Colorado

$13.99

Pozole

$10.50

Burrito Molidos

$5.50

Burrito Molidos - Arroz

$5.75

5 De Mayo

$65.00

Carne asada

$2.50

Al Pastor

$2.50

Pollo

$2.50

Desebrada

$2.50

Carne Molida

$2.50

Pollo Asado

$2.50

Cabeza

$2.50

Chile Verde

$2.50

Lengua

$2.50

Carnitas

$2.50

Tripa

$2.50

Fish Taco

$3.50

Shrimp

$3.50

Veggy

$2.50

No Meat

$2.50

CRYSPY Carne Asada

$2.75

CRISPY Carne Molida

$2.75

CRISPY Cabeza

$2.75

CRISPY Carnitas

$2.75

CRISPY Al Pastor

$2.75

CRISPY Pollo

$2.75

CRISPY Desebrada

$2.75

CRISPY Pollo Asado

$2.75

CRISPY Chile Verde

$2.75

CRISPY Lengua

$2.75

CRISPY Tripa

$2.75

CRISPY Fish Taco

$3.75

CRISPY Shrimp

$3.75

CRISPY Veggy

$2.75

CRISPY No Meat

$2.75

SUPER Carne Asada

$3.75

SUPER Carne Molida

$3.75

SUPER Cabeza

$3.75

SUPER Carnitas

$3.75

SUPER Al Pastor

$3.75

SUPER Pollo

$3.75

SUPER Desebrada

$3.75

SUPER Pollo Asado

$3.75

SUPER Chile Verde

$3.75

SUPER Lengua

$3.75

SUPER Tripa

$3.75

SUPER Fish Taco

$3.75

SUPER Shrimp

$4.75

SUPER Veggy

$4.75

SUPER No Meat

$3.75

Combo Plates

#1 Tamal + Chile Relleno

$12.95

#2 Chile Relleno + Enchilada

$12.95

#3 Tostada + Taco

$12.95

#4 Enchilada + Tamal

$12.95

#5 Mi Pueblito Combo Special

$12.95

# Combo 3 Items

$15.50

Dinner Plates

Chile Relleno

$10.95

Tamal

$10.95

Flautas

$11.99

Enchiladas

$11.99

Dinner Plate

$13.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Steak Ranchero

$14.95

Beef Fajitas

$14.95

Veggy

$12.49

Mix Shrimp & Chicken

$16.99

Mix Shrimp & Beef

$16.99

Mix Chicken & Beef

$16.99

Mar Y Tierra Shrimp-CK-Beef

$17.95

Carnitas Fajitas

$14.95

Bistec Entero Asada

$14.95

Mi Pueblito Favs

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Beef Fajitas

$14.95

Steak Ranchero

$14.95

Chile Colorado

$14.95

Machaca

$12.95

Platillo A La Mexicana

$12.95

Dinner Carne Asada

$14.95

Chicken & Beef Fajitas

$16.99

Fajitas Veggy

$12.49

Antojitos

Quesadilla

$6.50

Quesadilla With Meat

$9.50

Taco Salad

$10.50

Naked Taco Salad

$10.50

Torta

$10.50

Medium Nachos

$9.85

Large Nachos

$10.85

Medium Carne Fries

$10.75

Large Carne Fries

$11.95

From The Sea

Coctel De Camarón

$14.99

Campechana

$15.99

Tostada De Camarón

$4.99

Mar Y Tierra Shrimp-CK-Beef

$17.95

Aguachile

$16.95

Mojarra

$14.95

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.95

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.95

Camarones A La Kora

$16.95

Camarones Rancheros

$15.95

Fajitas Camaron

$15.95

Camaron Empanizados

$15.95

Daily Lunch Specials

Monday-Chile Relleno

$9.95

Tuesday-Taco (2)

$9.95

Wednesday-Flautas (3)

$9.95

Thursday-Tamal (1)

$9.95

Friday-Enchiladas (2)

$9.95

Sides

Rice

$6.50

Beans

$6.50

Rice & Beans

$6.50

Fresh Guacamole

$6.25

Tamal

$4.25

Enchilada

$4.25

Flautas (3)

$6.95

Relleno

$5.50

Corn tortilla

$0.75

Flour tortilla

$0.75

Lg Rice

$16.00

Lg Half Rice And Beans

$16.00

Md Rice And Beans

$13.00

Md Rice

$13.00

Md Beans

$13.00

Lg Beans

$15.00

Fries

$5.00

Lg Fries

$7.00

Tostada

$4.50

Extras

Small Salsa

$7.50

Large Salsa

$13.00

2 Oz Sour Cream

$0.45

2 Oz Guacamole

$0.75

2 Oz Chile verde

$0.75

2 Oz Ench Salsa

$0.75

Breakfast (9:30-3pm)

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Large Menudo

$12.99

Huevos / Jamon

$11.50

Huevos / Chorizo

$11.50

Breakfast (3pm-On)

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.50

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Medium Menudo

$10.99

Large Menudo

$12.99

Jamon Y Huevo

$11.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets + Fries

$6.50

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Quesadilla + Rice + Beans

$6.50

Soft Taco + Rice + Beans

$6.50

Desserts

Flan

$3.50

Cookie

$1.00

Drinks

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Coca Mex Grande

$3.25

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Pepsi Cherry

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Coke Mex

$2.95

Crush Orange

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Dr Pepper light

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Mtn Dew

$2.95

Limonade

$2.95

Sangria

$2.95

Sidral

$2.95

Jarrito Mandarine

$3.25

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.25

Jarrito Lime

$3.25

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.25

Jarrito Mango

$3.25

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.25

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.25

Jarrito Guava

$3.25

Agua Mineral

$3.25

Refill

$1.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.99

Beer

Budlight

$4.25

Budwiezer

$4.25

Coors light

$4.25

Michelob ULTRA

$4.25

Victoria

$4.75

Superior

$4.75

Carta Blanca

$4.75

XX Amber

$4.75

XX Special

$4.75

Modelo Special

$4.75

Modelo Negra

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Bohemia

$4.75

Lagunita

$4.75

Corona Familiar

$8.75

Pacifico Familiar

$8.75

Michelada

$7.99

Fountain

Fountain Cup small

$2.95

Fountain Cup Lg

$3.25

Wine

Stella Rosa

$6.50

Coffee

Coffee cup

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1920 State Hwy 65 Ste 110, Wheatland, CA 95692

Directions

Gallery
Mi Pueblito Taqueria image
Mi Pueblito Taqueria image

