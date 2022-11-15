Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp 26 S Groesbeck Hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Mi Pueblo Express is an extension of Mi Pueblo Restaurant serving most of the traditional food items our guests have grown to love. The goal of Mi Pueblo Express is to give a quicker service for those that are on the go. Limited seating will also be available for those who want a quick bite. Come in and enjoy!
26 S Groesbeck Hwy, Clinton Township, MI 48036
