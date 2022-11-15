Main picView gallery

Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp 26 S Groesbeck Hwy

26 S Groesbeck Hwy

Clinton Township, MI 48036

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos Order Express
Taco Dinner Express
Chips ToGo

Appetizers

Chips ToGo

Chips ToGo

$3.30

Chips DO NOT include any sides. Must order salsa separately.

Half Guacamole (4oz)

Half Guacamole (4oz)

$4.40

Fresh combination of avocados, cilantro, chopped onions, and tomatoes.

Guacamole (8oz)

Guacamole (8oz)

$7.70

Fresh combination of avocados, cilantro, chopped onions, and tomatoes.

Half Pico de Gallo (4oz)

$2.80

Fresh chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro and hot peppers.

Pico de Gallo (8oz)

$5.20

Fresh chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro and hot peppers.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$9.85

Fried pork rinds served with hot sauce.

Small Botana

Small Botana

$7.40

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños. Optional add on: choice of protein.

Large Botana

Large Botana

$11.80

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños. Optional add on: choice of protein.

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$4.80

A hand-rolled fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, topped with guacamole, lettuce, our house recipe mild sauce and sour cream.

Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

$11.50

Two chimichangas served with rice and beans on the side.

Combination Specials

Combination with one beef steak taco, one cheese quesadilla, and a red chicken enchilada. No Substitutions.
Combination Express

Combination Express

$12.00

Combination with one beef steak taco, one cheese quesadilla, and a red chicken enchilada. No Substitutions.

Enchiladas

Enchilada a la carte

Enchilada a la carte

$3.90

A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with your choice of red or green hot sauce, filled with your choice of protein topped with melted cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Enchiladas CANNOT be made without sauce.

Enchilada Dinner Express

Enchilada Dinner Express

$12.40

Three enchiladas filled with your single choice of protein and your choice of red or green hot sauce, served with rice and beans. CANNOT be made without sauce.

Enchiladas Order Express

Enchiladas Order Express

$9.90

Three enchiladas filled with one choice of protein and your choice of sauce.

Burritos

Burritos A La Carte

$3.60

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat.

Burrito Dinner

Burrito Dinner

$13.30

Three burritos filled with your choice of meat, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Milanesa

Breaded Chicken Breast.
Milanesa De Pollo Order

Milanesa De Pollo Order

$10.99

Breaded and fried chicken strips a la carte.

Milanesa De Pollo Dinner

Milanesa De Pollo Dinner

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Super Burro California

Super Burro California

Super Burro California

$11.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, rice, beans, and hot sauce.

Tacos

Hot sauce comes on the side for all togo tacos.
Tacos A La Carte

Tacos A La Carte

$2.50

A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro and hot sauce.

Tacos Order Express

Tacos Order Express

$6.40

Three tacos in corn or flour tortilla with one choice of meat, onions, cilantro and hot sauce.

Taco Dinner Express

Taco Dinner Express

$9.10

Three tacos in corn or flour tortilla with one choice of meat, served with rice and beans on the side.

Tacos ToGo Express (12 Tacos)

Tacos ToGo Express (12 Tacos)

$27.00

Twelve tacos in corn or flour tortilla with three choices of meat, onions, cilantro and hot sauce.

Tortas

Torta

Torta

$8.90

Mexican style bun filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño peppers, mayonnaise and refried beans.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla A La Carte

Quesadilla A La Carte

$3.30

Melted cheese inside a folded grilled flour tortilla. Add your choice of protein, optional.

Quesadilla Order Express

Quesadilla Order Express

$7.70

Three quesadillas with your choice of protein inside a folded grilled flour tortilla.

Quesadilla Dinner Express

Quesadilla Dinner Express

$10.70

Three quesadillas in flour tortilla with your choice of protein. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Mi Pueblo Express Style Dinner

Mi Pueblo Style Dinner

Mi Pueblo Style Dinner

$14.30

Dinner Mi Pueblo Express Style served with one or two of your choices of meat with pico de gallo, guacamole, sautéed onions, rice, beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Bowl Mi Pueblo

Vegetarian Bowl

$12.10

Bowl has no meat; served with pico de gallo, avocado, cheese, rice and beans.

MPX Bowl

MPX Bowl

$12.10

Bowl is served with your choice of protein and pico de gallo, avocado, cheese, rice and beans.

Extra Ordenes (Sides)

Arroz

Arroz

$2.80

Individual side of rice.

Frijoles

Frijoles

$2.80

Individual side of beans.

Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)

Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)

$2.80

Individual side of rice and beans.

Grande Arroz (Large Order of Rice)

Grande Arroz (Large Order of Rice)

$7.15

Large order of Rice. Serves 3-4 people.

Grande Frijoles (Large Order of Beans)

Grande Frijoles (Large Order of Beans)

$7.15

Large order of beans. Serves 3-4 people.

Grande Arroz y Frijoles (Large Order of Rice & Beans)

Grande Arroz y Frijoles (Large Order of Rice & Beans)

$7.15

Large order of rice and beans. Serves 3-4 people.

Cebollitas (Sautéed Onions)

Cebollitas (Sautéed Onions)

$1.80

Orden Chica de Aguacate (Small Order of Avocado)

$2.00

Small order of Avocado slices.

Orden Grande de Aguacate (Large Order of Avocado)

$3.85

Order of avocado slices.

Cebolla y Cilantro

$1.40

Side of Onion and Cilantro

Limones (Limes)

$1.10

Order of lime wedges.

Papas Fritas (French Fries)

Papas Fritas (French Fries)

$5.00

Crema (Sour Cream)

$0.80

Orden de Lechuga y Tomate

$1.10

Order of Lettuce and Tomato.

Jalapeños

$1.10

Order of sliced jalapeños.

Queso Rayado

$2.20

Side of Shredded Cheese.

Orden de Hongos

$3.85

Side Order of Portobello Mushrooms

Tortillas Harina (Flour Tortillas)

$1.65

Tortillas Maiz (Corn Tortillas)

$1.65

Salsa for Chips (8oz)

$2.80

Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Salsa Pastor

$1.35

Hot Red Pastor Sauce. Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Salsa Taco

$1.35

Red Hot Taco Sauce. Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Salsa de Enchilada (4oz)

$1.35

Side of red or green enchilada sauce. Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Beverages

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$3.20

Homemade Naturally Flavored Water.

Fountain Soda

$2.80
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.80

Mexican Soda

Agua Natural (Bottled Water)

$1.50

Postres (Desserts)

Flan (Custard Pudding)

Flan (Custard Pudding)

$5.50

Custard pudding in a caramel glaze.

Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)

Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)

$3.90Out of stock

Sweetened rice pudding with cinnamon.

Pastel De Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

Pastel De Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

$6.10

A moist cake with three varieties of milk topped with cool whip.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Mi Pueblo Express is an extension of Mi Pueblo Restaurant serving most of the traditional food items our guests have grown to love. The goal of Mi Pueblo Express is to g‍‍‍ive a quicker service for those that are on the go. Limited seating will also be available for those who want a quick bite. Come in and enjoy!

26 S Groesbeck Hwy, Clinton Township, MI 48036

Main pic

