Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #10 Kannapolis
2,897 Reviews
$$
6097 Bayfield Parkway
Concord, NC 28027
Appetizers
Beans Nachos
Beef and Beans Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese and Bean Dip
Cheese Nachos
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Nachos
Chips & Salsa
Choriqueso
Golden Chicken Flautas
Grilled Nachos
Guacamole Dip
Large Guacamole Regional
Pint Cheese Dip
Regular Cheese Dip
Small Cheese Dip
Small Guacamole Regional
Spinach Dip
Tostada de Ceviche
Soups & Salads
Vegetarian
Street Tacos
Lunch Menu
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs topped with Mexican red sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Lunch ACC
Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.
Lunch ACP
Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00
Lunch ACP Texano
Lunch Border Fajitas
Lunch California Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Lunch Chimichanga
Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.
Lunch Fajitas
BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Lunch Special #1
1 Chile relleno, 1 taco, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #2
1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #3
1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #4
1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #5
1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.
Lunch Special #6
2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #7
2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #8
1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #9
1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp and coleslaw topped with chipotle sauce.
Speedy Gonzalez
1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans
Taco Loco Lunch
1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
L- Shrimp Faj Quez
L-Faj Quez
Speedy Menu
Soft Tacos
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.
Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in
Chalupas (2)
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.
3 Chiles Rellenos
Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.
Quesadilla with
One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.
Tamales Veg (3)
Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.
Tamales Pork (3)
Tostadas
One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.
Enchiladas
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Burritos
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.