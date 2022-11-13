Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #10 Kannapolis

2,897 Reviews

$$

6097 Bayfield Parkway

Concord, NC 28027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Delivery Fees

1-5

$0.50

5-10

$1.00

Over 10

$1.50

Appetizers

Beans Nachos

$8.25

Beef and Beans Nachos

$9.99

Beef Nachos

$9.49

Cheese and Bean Dip

$6.49

Cheese Nachos

$8.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Chicken Nachos

$9.49

Chips & Salsa

$3.85

Choriqueso

$8.99

Golden Chicken Flautas

$14.99

Grilled Nachos

$10.85

Guacamole Dip

$6.59

Large Guacamole Regional

$11.49

Pint Cheese Dip

$14.50

Regular Cheese Dip

$8.49

Small Cheese Dip

$5.49

Small Guacamole Regional

$8.99

Spinach Dip

$6.59

Tostada de Ceviche

$6.59

Soups & Salads

Taco Loco Salad

$11.54

House Salad

$7.49

Mi Pueblo Salad

$10.99

Small Chicken Soup

$8.99

Large Chicken Soup

$12.49

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Fresh Salad

$12.99

Small Shrimp Soup

$14.29

Large Shrimp Soup

$23.64

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Combo - A

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - B

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - C

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - D

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - E

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - F

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - G

$13.49

Vegetarian Chalupa

$7.69

Grilled Vegetarian Chalupa

$8.49

Street Tacos

Taco Trio

$13.20

Single Taco

$4.79

Gringas Trio

$14.29

Single Gringa

$5.39

Oaxaca Quesadilla

$6.05

Lunch Menu

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

2 Eggs topped with Mexican red sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Lunch ACC

$11.99

Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.

Lunch ACP

$9.49

Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00

Lunch ACP Texano

$11.55

Lunch Border Fajitas

$12.65

Lunch California Burrito

$12.99

Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.49

Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Lunch Special #1

$10.99

1 Chile relleno, 1 taco, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #2

$9.49

1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #3

$9.49

1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #4

$9.49

1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #5

$9.49

1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.

Lunch Special #6

$9.49

2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #7

$9.49

2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #8

$9.49

1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #9

$9.49

1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.

NO ENVIAR

Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp and coleslaw topped with chipotle sauce.

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.50

1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans

Taco Loco Lunch

$9.99

1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

L- Shrimp Faj Quez

$12.65

L-Faj Quez

$12.09

Speedy Menu

Soft Tacos

$10.99

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.

NO ENVIAR

Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in

Chalupas (2)

$10.99

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.

3 Chiles Rellenos

$12.64

Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.

Quesadilla with

$7.87

One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.

Tamales Veg (3)

$12.99

Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.

Tamales Pork (3)

$12.99

Tostadas

$6.99

One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.

Enchiladas

$10.99

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Burritos

$10.99

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Beef

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.94

MP - Beef Steak Ranchero

$20.49

MP - T-Bone a la Mexicana

$22.79

Chile Colorado

$15.94

MP - Steak a la Tampiquena

$20.49

Carne Asada

$17.59

MP - Beef Tips

$17.04

Bisteck con Camarones al Coco

$23.99

Fajitas

Accross the Border (Texana)

$19.99

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Fajitas Tapatias

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.49

Pork Fajitas

$15.94

Vegetarian Fajitas

$14.49

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.49

Texana Quesadilla

$17.99

Nachos Fajitas

$14.85

Shrimp Quezadilla

$19.53

Fajitas for Two

$28.93

Fajita Quesadilla Sola

$12.80

Fajita Pollo-Carne

$17.49

Seafood

(3) Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos

$16.49

AC Shrimp

$16.50

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.49

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.49

Camarones en Salsa Habanera

$15.49

Camarones y Pasta

$17.59

Honey Glaze Shrimp Brochette

$16.82

Large Ceviche Mixto

$28.59

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$23.99

One Shrimp Taco

$5.78

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.99

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$16.49

Single XX Fish Taco

$5.78

Small Ceviche Mixto

$17.59

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Tilapia Fillet

$17.04

Mojarra Frita

$18.49

Camarones Guajillo

$18.49

Mi Pueblo Specials

Mar y Tierra

$55.20

Parrillada Mi Pueblo Platter

$46.80

Special Dinner

$17.04

Guadalajara Special

$13.74

Mi Pueblo Special

$18.49

Papa Mixta

$14.59

Chiles Poblanos

$13.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$13.74

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.99

Chimichanga

$13.49

Taquitos

$12.64

Nachos Special

$13.19

Tamales MP

$14.29

Chicken

ACP

$11.99

ACP Texano (Dinner)

$14.18

ChoriPollo

$15.99

Guaca ACP

$16.49

Guaca Chicken

$16.50

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Wings 6pz

$14.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$15.94

MP - Italian Surprise

$15.94

MP - Jerk Chicken

$16.99

Pollo a la Crema

$15.94

Pollo a la Parrilla

$15.94

Pollo Fundido

$15.99

Supreme ACP

$17.99

Tequila Chicken

$16.49

ACP WITH ONIONS & PEPPERS

$13.50

Steak ACP

$14.49

Shrimp ACP

$17.59

Rice Rice Baby

Rice Rice Baby

Pork

MP - Jerk Pork Tenderloin

$16.49

MP - Carnitas Dinner

$16.49

MP - Pork in Salsa Verde

$15.99

Burritos

California Burrito

$14.99

Burrito Mexicano

$12.99

Especial de Jesus

$12.99

Burrito de Pollo al Carbon

$14.99

Burrito Especial

$10.99

Vegetable Burrito

$12.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Lujo

$13.19

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.64

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.64

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.49

Super Enchiladas

$13.99

Enchiladas del Mar

$16.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.99

Combinations

Combination (choose 3)

$12.75

Kids Menu

K1 - Hamburger

$5.99

K2 - Chk Fingers

$5.99

K3 - Burrito

$5.99

K4 - Taco

$5.99

K5 - Enchilada

$5.99

K6 - Quesadilla

$5.99

K7 - ACP

$7.99

Weekly Prueba

California Monday

$7.50

Calif Shrimp Monday

$8.50

Burr Pollo Carbon Monday

$7.50

Burr Mex Monday

$6.50

Burr Especial Monday

$5.50

Veggie Burr Monday

$6.50

Esp Jesus Monday

$6.50

Lg Marg - Monday

$9.00

Reg Marg - Monday

$6.00

Taco Tuesday - Trio

$6.75

Tecate Tuesday

$2.50

Lujo Ench - Wed

$6.60

Ench Rojas - Wed

$6.40

Ench Suizas - Wed

$6.40

Ench Ranch - Wed

$6.25

Super Ench - Wed

$7.00

Ench del Mar - Wed

$8.50

Ench Verdes - Wed

$8.00

32 oz Michelob Ultra

$6.99

32 oz XX Amber

$6.99

32 oz Budlight

$6.99

32 oz Miller lite

$6.99

32 oz Negra Modelo

$6.99

32 oz Modelo Especial

$6.00

Sides

1 Burrito

$5.57

1 Chalupa

$5.49

1 Chile Poblano

$5.12

1 Chile Relleno

$4.79

1 Enchilada

$3.84

1 Hamburguer

$5.00

1 Hard Taco

$3.62

1 Quesadilla

$6.04

1 Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.24

1 Soft Taco

$4.06

1 Tamale

$4.24

Tostada

$5.71

Baked Potato

$5.50

Black Beans

$3.59

Cheesy Rice

$6.04

Chiles Toreados

$4.40

Choribeans

$4.59

Coco Shrimp

$2.75

Corn Salad

$3.84

French Fries

$3.62

Grilled Veggies

$4.68

Guacamole Salad

$5.72

Jalapenos

$2.09

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.75

Macaroni

$5.12

Mexican Rice

$3.59

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Pint of Salsa

$5.50

Queso Asado con Salsa

$7.70

Queso Fresco

$6.60

Refried Beans

$3.59

Ribeye Steak

$15.39

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Side Lettuce

$1.15

Single Chimichanga

$9.34

Sliced Avocados

$2.75

Sour Cream

$2.49

Steamed Veggies

$4.68

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

8 onz Grill Steak

$12.10

8 onz Grill Chicken

$9.35

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Side Guacamole Regional

$4.13

Extra Cheese Dip 1.98

$1.98

Extra Guacamole Dip

$2.50

CHEESE DIP ON TOP 3.75

$3.75

Desserts

Choco Taco

$4.68

Fried Ice Cream

$5.23

Fruit Chimichanga

$7.14

Sopapillas

$3.30

Churros

$6.05

Banana Split

$5.50

Tres Leches

$6.77

Flan

$4.13

Enchiladas - Wed

Lujo Ench - Wed

$6.60

Ench Rojas - Wed

$6.40

Ench Suizas - Wed

$6.40

Ench Ranch - Wed

$6.25

Super Ench - Wed

$7.00

Ench del Mar - Wed

$8.50

Ench Verdes - Wed

$8.00

Traditional Menu

Torta Cubana

$14.49

Torta Veggie

$13.74

Wrap Veggie

$13.74

Torta Milanesa

$15.39

Torta Chilanga

$14.29

Torta de Steak

$15.39

Sopes Trio

$13.49

Single Sope

$4.95

Large Ceviche Mixto

$28.59

Small Ceviche Mixto

$17.59

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Mtn. Dew

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Cheerwine

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Water

Apple Juice ( No Refills)

$3.49

Bottled Drinks

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.49

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.49

Sangria

$3.49

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.49

Orange Jarrito

$3.49

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.49

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.49

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca - Strawberry

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Mango

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Jamaica

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Horchata

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Guava

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Passion Fruit

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Peach

$3.85

Bottled Beer

White Zombie

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Carta Blanca

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Familiar

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Heineken

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Modelo Negra

$4.99

CUBETAZO 27.50

$27.50

O'Douls

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Tecate Bottle 24oz

$4.99

Tecate Can

$4.50

Tecate Light Can

$4.50

Victoria

$4.99

Corona Seltzer

$4.99

Draft Beer

Negra Modelo 16oz.

$4.39

Negra Modelo 20oz.

$5.49

Negra Modelo 32oz.

$6.59

Bud Light 20oz.

$5.49

Bud Light 16oz.

$4.39

Bud Light 32oz.

$6.59

Budlight Lg Pit

$13.20

Corona Premier 16oz.

$4.39

Corona Premier 20oz.

$5.49

Corona Premier 32oz.

$6.59

Corona Premier Lg Pit

$13.20

Dos Equis Ambar 16oz.

$4.39

Dos Equis Ambar 20oz

$5.49

Dos Equis Ambar 32oz

$6.59

Dos Equis Ambar Lg Pit

$13.20

Michelob Ultra 16oz.

$4.39

Michelob Ultra 20oz.

$5.49

Michelob Ultra 32oz.

$6.59

Michelob Ultra Lg Pit

$13.20

Modelo Especial 16oz.

$4.39

Modelo Especial 20oz.

$5.49

Modelo Especial 32oz.

$6.59

Modelo Especial Lg Pit

$13.20

Pacifico 16oz.

$4.39

Pacifico 20oz.

$5.49

Pacifico 32oz.

$6.59

Pacifico Lg Pit

$13.20

Miller lite 16oz.

$4.39

Miller lite 20oz.

$5.49

Miller lite 32oz.

$6.59

Margaritas

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.19

Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher

$25.00

MP Supreme

$21.99

MP Supreme Pitcher

$44.00

Panther Rita

$14.29

Panther Rita Pitcher

$30.80

Pom Jalapeno

$14.29

Pom Jalapeno Pitcher

$30.80

Sangria Margarita

$12.09

The Maestro

$15.39

The Maestro Pitcher

$44.00

Sangria Margarita Pitcher

$27.50

Blue Dream

$13.19

Blue Dream Pitcher

$27.50

The Wildberry

$13.19

The Wildberry Pitcher

$27.50

Flavored Margaritas

$12.09

Flavored Margaritas Pitcher

$25.00

Skinny Rita

$15.60

Skinny Rita Pitcher

$44.00

Raspberry Melon

$13.19

Raspberry Melon Pitcher

$27.50

Casamigos Margarita

$16.49

Casamigos Margarita Pitcher

$44.00

Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita

$14.29

Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

The Classic 27 oz

$11.08

The Classic Pitcher

$23.00

Guava Rita

$11.99

Guava Rita Pitcher

$25.00

Passion Fruit Rita

$11.99

Passion Fruit Rita Pitcher

$25.00

Watermelon Rita

$11.99

Watermelon Rita Pitcher

$25.00

Midori Rita

$11.99

Midori Rita Pitcher

$25.00

Monster Margarita

$17.60

Cuervo Rita 12onz Special

$8.71

12 onz classic marg.

$5.95

20oz Lime Margarita

$8.69

MARGARITA MADNESS

$7.00

Frozen Margaritas

12 oz Frozen Margarita

$6.26

27 oz Frozen Margarita

$10.66

44 oz Frozen Margarita

$19.02

Lg Pit Frozen Margarita

$20.19

12 oz F Top Margarita

$8.99

27 oz F Top Margarita

$14.05

44 oz F Top Margarita

$22.45

Lg Pit F Top Margarita

$26.45

Ice Berg 32oz

$7.99

Ice Berg 20 Oz

$6.99

Mexican Drinks

Mi Pueblo Michelada

$16.49

Michelada

$9.89

White Wine

Chardonnay

$8.79

Moscato

$8.79

Pinot Grigio

$8.79

White Zinfandel

$8.79

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.79

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.79

Merlot

$8.79

Shiraz

$8.79

Real Sangria

$8.79

Carafe Sangria

$22.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$3.30

Cabo Wabo

$7.15

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.50

1800 Reposado

$8.64

1800 Silver

$7.70

El Jimador

$7.15

Hornitos Reposado

$8.25

Cazadores Reposado

$6.92

Maestro Dobel

$9.90

Casamigos

$8.79

100 Años

$9.35

Herradura Añejo

$10.95

Don Julio Reposado

$10.95

Don Julio Añejo

$10.95

3 Generaciones Añejo

$9.90

Degollado Gold

$6.59

Herradura Reposado

$9.85

3 Generaciones Reposado

$9.90

Don Julio Blanco

$9.85

Corralejo Reposado

$10.95

Agavero

$9.90

Patron Añejo

$9.90

Patron Silver

$9.90

Herradura Silver

$9.75

Camarena

$9.95

Espolon

$9.90

Rum

House Rum

$4.90

Aristocrat Rum

$4.90

Bacardi Solera

$8.53

Bacardi 151

$6.92

Captain Morgan

$6.04

Bacardi Superior

$6.92

Malibu

$6.00

Bourbon

Jack Daniels Tennesse

$7.47

Jack Daniels

$7.47

Jim Bean Black

$6.92

Wild Turkey

$6.05

Remy Martin

$10.95

American Honey

$6.05

Scotch

House Scotch

$3.85

Chivas Regal

$8.80

Dewards White Label

$6.05

Glenfiddich

$5.50

Glenlivit

$5.50

Johnny Walker Red

$6.59

Johnny Walker Black

$7.70

J&B Rare

$5.50

Remy Martin

$10.95

Buchanan's

$9.63

Johnny Walker Double

$13.20

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$4.68

Bushmills

$5.50

Canadian Club

$5.78

Canadian Mist

$5.78

Crown Royal

$7.47

J&B Rare

$5.50

Jameson

$6.59

Seagrams 7

$5.78

Seagrams Vo

$5.78

Gin

Beefeater

$4.95

Tanqueray

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Sloe & Gin

$4.95

Vodka

House Vodka

$4.90

Aristocrat Vodka

$4.90

Absolut

$7.47

Grey Goose

$9.78

Smirnoff

$5.50

Firefly Vodka

$5.50

Raspberry Vodka

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Absolut Mandarin

$5.50

Absolut Grape Vine

$5.50

Skyy

$7.47

Tito's Vodka

$8.02

Brandy/Cognac

Courvoisier

$6.60

Hennessy

$9.78

Remy Martin

$10.95

Presidente

$4.95

Hypnotiq

$7.15

Cordials

Amareto Di Saronno

$6.60

Baileys

$5.50

Bananas 99

$5.49

Blue Curacao

$4.39

Butterscotch Schnaaps

$4.95

Chambord

$4.95

Creme de Banana

$4.39

Creme de Cassis

$4.39

Creme de Menthe

$4.95

Di Amore Amareto

$5.50

Drambuie

$5.50

Frangelico

$4.95

Goldschlager

$5.50

Gran Gala

$4.95

Grand Marnier

$9.23

Jagermeister

$6.92

Kahlua

$4.95

Melone

$4.39

Midori Melone

$5.50

Peach Schnaaps

$4.39

Sambvca

$5.50

South Comfort

$5.50

Triple Sec

$4.39

Wild Cherry

$5.49

Mix Drinks

Adams Apple Martini

$7.69

Alabama Slammer

$4.68

Almond Joy

$5.50

Amareto Sour

$7.47

Antifreeze

$5.50

Apple Jack

$6.33

Apple Pie

$6.33

B-52

$5.50

Bahama Mama

$8.64

Bay Breeze

$5.50

Bend me over

$5.50

Beso de Angel

$5.50

Between the sheets

$5.50

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$6.33

Blow Job

$5.50

Blue Hawaiian

$5.50

Blue Lagoon

$6.59

Blue Motorcycle

$8.09

Cape Cod

$5.50

Cocomo

$7.69

Cosmopolitan

$8.79

Creamsicle

$5.50

Cuba Libre

$5.50

Dead Nazi

$5.50

12 oz Daiquiri

$6.26

27 oz Daiquiri

$13.19

44 oz Daiquiri

$17.59

Lg Pitcher Daiquiri

$27.50

12 oz Virgin Daiquiri

$3.30

27 oz Virgin Daiquiri

$5.50

Egg Nog

$5.50

Electric Lemonade

$5.50

Fuzzy Naval

$6.33

Fiji Cocktail

$7.69

Fireball

$6.05

Gimlet

$5.50

Gin Gibson

$5.50

Gin Gimlet

$5.50

Gin Rickey

$5.50

GrassHopper

$5.50

Greyhound

$5.50

Harvey Wallbanger

$5.50

Hawaiian Punch

$5.50

Hurricane

$5.50

Irish Coffee

$5.50

Jack Punch

$7.69

Jagermonster

$5.50

Johnnie Lemon

$6.59

Kahlua & Cream

$5.50

Kamikaze

$5.50

Kanadian Flush

$6.59

Lemon Drop Martini

$4.90

Liquid Cocaine

$5.50

Long Beach

$5.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.79

Lazy Girl

$8.79

Little Princess

$5.50

La Kucaracha

$6.59

Madras

$5.50

Mai Tai

$7.69

Manhattan

$8.25

Mojito Strawberry

$7.69

Mojito Blue

$9.89

Mexican Coffee

$5.50

Midori Sour

$9.89

Mimosa

$5.50

Mojito Passion Fruit

$9.89

Mudslide

$6.60

Midori Martini

$7.70

Mexican Mojito

$9.89

Mi Pueblo lemonade

$7.15

Martini

$8.80

Marihuana Liquor

$7.69

Miami Slammer

$6.59

Miami Vice

$13.19

Nagermeister

$5.50

Nuts & Berries

$5.50

Pink Panther

$7.69

Old Fashioned

$5.50

Orgasmo

$5.50

Pancho Pantera

$7.98

Passion Fruit Mojito

$5.50

Planters Punch

$5.50

Purple Hooter

$5.50

Quick Fox

$5.50

Paloma

$10.99

12 oz Piña Colada

$6.92

27 oz Piña Colada

$12.21

44 oz Piña Colada

$16.71

Lg Pit Piña Colada

$27.50

Red Devil

$5.50

Red Headed Slut

$5.50

Red Nose Mex Bull

$6.59

Rasperry Martini

$7.69

Raspberry Lemonade

$7.69

Russian Quaalude

$5.50

Rusty Nail

$5.50

Salty Dog

$5.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Seabreeze

$5.50

Seven & Seven

$6.33

Sex on the Beach

$8.13

Singapore Sling

$5.50

Sloe Comfy Screw

$5.50

Sloe Gin Fizz

$5.50

Stinger

$5.50

Smottie

$4.02

Sensual Jessy

$6.59

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Tequilibrio

$7.69

Tropical Whiskey

$13.19

Tom Collins

$8.79

Tequila Midnite

$5.50

Ticket to fly

$10.99

Unabomber

$5.50

Unicorn

$3.29

Vampiro

$10.99

Velvet Hammer

$5.50

Vodka Collins

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

White Russian

$7.69<