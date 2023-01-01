Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #04 King

697 Reviews

$$

601 South Main Street

King, NC 27021

Food

Appetizers

4 Oz Guacamole Regional

$4.75

Tostada Tinga

$5.25

3 Amigos Dip

$8.79

Beans Nachos

$7.99

Beef and Beans Nachos

$9.49

Beef Nachos

$8.99

Cheese & Beef Dip

$7.14

Cheese and Bean Dip

$6.49

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.05

Chicken Nachos

$8.24

Chips & Salsa

$3.85

Choriqueso

$7.25

Golden Chicken Flautas

$14.49

Grilled Nachos

$10.33

Guacamole Dip

$6.49

Large Guacamole Regional

$12.49

Nacho Special

$12.49

Pint Cheese Dip

$13.41

Regular Cheese Dip

$8.49

Regular Cheese Dip - No Jalap.

$8.49

Salsa Habanera

$1.64

Small Cheese Dip

$5.49

Small Cheese Dip - No Jalap.

$5.33

Small Guacamole Regional

$9.49

Spinach Dip

$5.93

Tostada de Ceviche

$6.59

Chile Con Queso

$8.52

Salsa Serrano

$1.65

Beef

Bisteck con Camarones al Coco

$22.49

Carne Asada

$15.99

Chile Colorado

$14.73

MP - Beef Steak Ranchero

$19.49

MP Beef Tips

$15.90Out of stock

MP - Steak a la Tampiquena

$19.49

MP - T-Bone a la Mexicana

$18.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$13.49Out of stock

Burritos

Burrito de Pollo al Carbon

$14.49

Burrito Especial

$10.49

Burrito Mexicano

$11.99

California Burrito

$14.49

Especial de Jesus

$11.99

Vegetable Burrito

$11.99

California Burrito Steak

$13.49

California Burrito Shrimp

$16.49

Burrito California Texana

$15.99

Chicken

Acp Steak Especial

$13.99

ACP

$13.49

ACP Texano (Dinner)

$14.99

ACP VEGETARIANO

$12.49

Pollo A La Plancha

$12.99

ChoriPollo

$15.49

Guaca ACP

$15.99

Guaca Chicken

$15.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.99

Mango Chicken Brochette

$14.19Out of stock

Milanesa de Pollo

$15.39Out of stock

MP - Italian Surprise

$12.50Out of stock

MP - Jerk Chicken

$13.99

Pelusa

$14.50

Pollo a la Crema

$15.50

Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.19

Pollo Fundido

$14.49

Supreme ACP

$16.99

Tequila Chicken

$15.99

ACP Steak

$15.99

Pelusa Texana

$15.50

Combinations

Combination 2 Items w/Rice & Beans

$12.49

Combination 3 Items, No Sides

$12.49

Delivery Fees

1-5

$0.50

5-10

$1.00

Over 10

$1.50

Lunch Fee

$1.00Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Split

$5.49

Choco Taco

$4.83

Churros

$7.99

Flan

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Fruit Chimichanga

$7.49

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.85

Sopapillas

$4.49

Tres Leches

$5.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Lujo

$12.65

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.09

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.09

Super Enchiladas

$13.49

Enchiladas del Mar

$16.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.99

Fajitas

Across the Border (Texana)

$17.59

Chicken Fajitas

$16.49

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Fajitas Tapatias (steak)

$16.99

Fajitas x2

$28.59

Fajitas x2 - Across the Border (Texana)

$31.34

Nachos Fajitas

$13.99

Pork Fajitas

$15.49

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.49

SHRIMP FAJITAS X2

$34.09

Shrimp Fajita Quezadilla

$18.65

Texana Quesadilla

$16.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.99

Nachos Fajitas Texanas

$15.49

Fajitas Chicken & Steak

$16.99

Kids Menu

K-8 ACC

$10.09

K1 - Hamburger

$5.99

K2 - Chk Fingers

$5.99

K3 - Burrito

$5.99

K4 - Taco

$5.99

K5 - Enchilada

$5.99

K6 - Quesadilla

$5.99

K7 - ACP

$7.99

Kids Fee

$1.00

Lunch Menu

Huevos Rancheros

$9.49

2 Eggs topped with Mexican red sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Lunch ACP

$10.49

Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00

Lunch Acp Steak

$12.43

Lunch ACC

$10.49

Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.

Lunch ACP Texano

$11.49

Lunch Border Fajitas

$13.99

Lunch California Burrito

$11.49

Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Lunch Chimichanga

$11.49

Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.

Lunch Fajitas

$11.99

BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Lunch Special #2

$9.99

1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #3

$8.99

1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #4

$8.99

1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #5

$9.99

1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.

Lunch Special #6

$8.99

2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #7

$8.99

2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #8

$8.99

1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #9

$8.99

1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Speedy Gonzalez

$8.99

1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans

Taco Loco Lunch

$9.49

1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Lunch Pelusa

$10.35

Lunch Veggie Fajita

$11.61

Mi Pueblo Specials

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.75

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Chimichanga

$11.99

GRILLED QUESADILLA RELLENA

$12.09

Guadalajara Special

$12.97Out of stock

Mar y Tierra

$51.71

Mi Pueblo Special

$17.49

Nachos Special

$12.49

Papa Mixta

$12.49

Parrillada Mi Pueblo Platter

$44.03

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.99

Special Dinner

$15.68Out of stock

TAMALES MP

$14.29

Taquitos

$10.99

Pork

MP - Carnitas Dinner

$15.99

MP - Jerk Pork Tenderloin

$15.99Out of stock

MP - Pork in Salsa Verde

$14.99

Seafood

(3) Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos

$15.99

AC Shrimp

$15.49

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.49

Camarones Acapulquenos

$16.22Out of stock

Camarones al Ajillo

$17.99

Camarones en Salsa Habanera

$15.49

Camarones y Pasta

$16.82Out of stock

Honey Glaze Shrimp Brochette

$16.82Out of stock

Large Ceviche Mixto

$28.59

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$22.49

MOJARRA FRITA

$18.49

One Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.99

Single XX Fish Taco

$5.50

Small Ceviche Mixto

$17.59

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

SR. BUTNER 12

$14.85Out of stock

SR. BUTNER 24

$22.55Out of stock

Tilapia Fillet

$12.99

Camarones Guajillo

$18.49

Sides

1 Burrito

$5.38

1 Chalupa

$5.49

1 Chile Poblano

$5.12

1 Chile Relleno

$4.79Out of stock

1 Enchilada

$3.84

1 Hamburguer

$5.01

1 Hard Taco

$3.62

1 Quesadilla

$5.05

1 Regular Shrimp

$2.20

1 Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.24

1 Soft Taco

$4.06

1 Tamale

$4.24

1 Tostada

$5.71

1 XX FISH TACO

$5.50

8OZ Grilled Chicken

$9.35

8OZ. Grilled Steak

$12.10

Baked Potato

$4.50

Black Beans

$3.49

Cheesy Rice

$6.04

Chiles Toreados

$4.40

Choribeans

$4.46

Choribeans

$4.46

Coco Shrimp

$2.75

Corn Salad

$3.84

Extra Bag of Chips

$0.83

Extra Cheese Dip

$2.50

Extra Salsa

$1.65

French Fries

$3.62

GREEN PEPPERS

$1.65

Grill Jalapenos

$1.93

GRILL ONIOS

$1.65

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$10.45

Grilled Veggies

$4.68

Guacamole Salad

$5.12

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.75

Macaroni

$5.12Out of stock

Mexican Rice

$3.49

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

PINNEAPPLE

$1.38

Pint of Salsa

$5.50

Quesadilla OAXACA

$6.33

Queso Asado con Salsa

$7.70Out of stock

Queso Asado con Salsa

$7.70Out of stock

Queso Fresco

$6.60

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Refried Beans

$3.49

Ribeye Steak

$15.39

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Side de Guacamole Regional

$4.13

Side Lettuce

$1.10

Single Chimichanga

$9.34

Sliced Avocados

$2.75

Sour Cream

$2.49

Steamed Veggies

$4.68

Tortillas (2)

$1.65

White Rice

$3.49

Pin Pico De Gallo

$7.20

TILAPIA Fillet ( No Sides)

$8.25

Pineapple Sour Cream

$1.92

4 Oz Steak

$6.75

Rice & Beans

$6.50

Extra Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Ground Beef

$4.99

Taco Loco Shell

$1.95

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.99

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Soups & Salads

Grilled Chicken Fresh Salad

$11.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.49

House Salad

$6.49

Large Chicken Soup

$10.99

Large Shrimp Soup

$21.88

Mi Pueblo Salad

$9.89Out of stock

Small Chicken Soup

$8.49

Small Shrimp Soup

$14.17

Taco Loco Salad

$10.44

Speedy Menu

3 Chiles Rellenos

$10.99Out of stock

Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.

Burritos

$10.49

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Chalupas (2)

$8.99

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.

Enchiladas

$10.49

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Hard Shell Tacos

$8.99

Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in

Quesadilla with

$6.26

One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.

(3)Soft Tacos

$10.49

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.

Tamales Pork (3)

$10.50

Tamales Veg (3)

$10.50

Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.

Tostadas

$6.49

One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.

Street Tacos

Especial Tacos Tinga

$9.99

Especial Tacos Barbacoa

$9.99

Gringas Trio

$14.49

Oaxaca Quesadilla

$5.99

Single Gringa

$5.49

Single Taco

$4.75

Taco Trio

$13.49

TORTAS & SOPES

SINGLE SOPE

$4.99

SOPES TRIO

$11.99

TORTA ALAMBRE

$15.39Out of stock

TORTA CHILANGA

$10.50Out of stock

TORTA CUBANA

$10.50

TORTA DE ASADA

$10.50

TORTA POLLO ASADO

$10.50

TORTA VEGGIE

$13.99

WRAP VEGGIE

$13.99

Traditional Menu

LARGE CEVICHE MIXTO

$28.59

SMALL CEVICHE MIXTO

$17.59

Torta Cubana

$11.99Out of stock

Torta Veggie

$11.49Out of stock

Wrap Veggie

$11.49Out of stock

Torta Alambre

$12.99Out of stock

Torta Chilanga

$11.99Out of stock

Torta de Steak

$13.99Out of stock

Sopes Trio

$13.49Out of stock

Single Sope

$4.00Out of stock

Vegetarian

Grilled Vegetarian Chalupa

$7.99

Vegetarian Chalupa

$7.49

Vegetarian Combo - A

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - B

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - C

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - D

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - E

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - F

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - G

$11.49

Burrito - Monday

Taco Tuesday - Trio

$6.75

Tecate Tuesday

$3.00

Wednesday Especial

$5.50

California Burrito

$10.99

California Burrito w/Shrimp

$12.99

Burrito Mexicano

$8.99

Especial de Jesus

$8.99

Burrito de Pollo al Carbon

$10.99

Burrito Especial

$7.49

Vegetable Burrito

$8.99

Margarita Special

$6.99

Wed Ench de Lujo

$6.75

Wed Ench Rojas

$6.50

Wed Ench Suizas

$6.50

Wed Ench Rancher

$6.00

Wed Superenchiladas

$6.59

Dinner ACP Half Price Wednesday

$6.75Out of stock

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.00

Family Package

$39.99

Classic ACP Pack

$9.99

Burr Calif Pack

$9.99

Burr Carbon Pack

$9.99

Chick Nacho Fajita Pack

$9.99

Chick Papa Mixta Pack

$9.99

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Club Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Milk

$3.99

Mtn. Dew

$3.25

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Bottled Drinks

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.49

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.49

Sangria

$3.49

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.49

Orange Jarrito

$3.49

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.49

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.49

RedBull

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$1.99

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca - Strawberry

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Mango

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Jamaica

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Horchata

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Guava

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Passion Fruit

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Peach

$3.85

Agua Fresca- Tamarindo

$3.85

Bar

Bottled Beer

Special 5 Mayo

$3.00

Bluemoon

$3.50

Bohemia

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Carta Blanca

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$3.99

Corona Familiar

$3.99

Corona Light

$3.99

Dos Equis Amber

$3.99

Dos Equis Lager

$3.99

Heineken

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$3.99

Modelo Negra

$3.99

Natural Light

$3.50

O'Douls

$3.50

Pacifico

$3.99

Sol

$3.99

Tecate Bottle

$3.99

Tecate Can

$3.50

Tecate Light Can

$3.50

Victoria

$3.99

Yuengling

$3.50

Bucket's Of Beer (Imports)

$27.50

Bucket's Of Beer (Domestics)

$22.00

Samuel Adams

$1.99

Draft Beers

Beer Flights

$8.99

Blue Moon 20oz.

$5.49Out of stock

Blue Moon 32oz.

$6.92Out of stock

Bud Light 20oz.

$5.49

Bud Light 24 oZ

$4.99

Bud Light 32oz.

$6.92

Budlight Lg Pit

$13.20

Corona Premier 16oz.

$4.39Out of stock

Corona Premier 20oz.

$5.49

Corona Premier 32oz.

$6.92

Corona Premier Lg Pit

$13.20

Dos Equis Ambar 24 oZ

$4.99

Dos Equis Ambar 20oz

$5.49

Dos Equis Ambar 32oz

$6.92

Dos Equis Ambar Lg Pit

$13.20

Michelob Ultra 24 oZ

$4.99

Michelob Ultra 20oz.

$5.49

Michelob Ultra 32oz.

$6.92

Michelob Ultra Lg Pit

$13.20

Modelo Especial 24 oZ

$4.99

Modelo Especial 20oz.

$5.49

Modelo Especial 32oz.

$6.92

Modelo Especial Lg Pit

$13.20

Pacifico 24 oZ

$4.99

Pacifico 20oz.

$5.49

Pacifico 32oz.

$6.92

Pacifico Lg Pit

$13.20

Miller Lite 32oz

$6.92

Miller Lite 20oz

$5.49

Miller Lite 24 oZ

$4.99

Margaritas

House Margarita 5 Mayo

$6.99

The Classic

$11.99

Blue Dream

$12.49

Blue Dream Pitcher

$27.49

Casamigos Margarita

$16.99

Casamigos Margarita Pitcher

$49.99

Flavored Margaritas

$11.99

Flavored Margaritas Pitcher

$24.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.49

Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher

$31.99

Midori Rita

$11.83

Midori Rita Pitcher

$25.00

Monster Margarita

$17.99

Monster Wine Margarita

$12.99

MP Supreme

$21.99

MP Supreme Pitcher

$49.99

Panther Rita

$13.99

Panther Rita Pitcher

$35.00

Pom Jalapeno

$13.99

Pom Jalapeno Pitcher

$34.99

Raspberry Melon

$13.49

Raspberry Melon Pitcher

$34.99

Sangria Margarita

$11.99

Sangria Margarita Pitcher

$34.99

Skinny Rita

$15.49

Skinny Rita Pitcher

$44.99

The Classic Pitcher

$25.00

The Maestro

$14.99

The Maestro Pitcher

$44.99

Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita

$13.49

Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita Pitcher

$34.99

Wine Margarita

$6.59

Margarita Opening

$5.00

Margarita Flights

$11.99

Frozen Margaritas

$12.99

Frozen Reg Margaritas

$12.99

Frozen Monst Margaritas

$20.99

Frozen Pitcher Margaritas

$24.99

Frozen Top Reg Marg

$15.99

Frozen Top Monst Marg

$27.99

Frozen Pitcher Top Marg

$44.99

Frozen Sangria Margarita

$12.99

Frozen Sangria Margarita Pitcher

$25.99

White Wine

Chardonnay

$8.99

Moscato

$8.99

Pinot Grigio

$8.99

White Zinfandel

$8.99

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.99

Merlot

$8.99

Shiraz

$8.99

Real Sangria

$8.99

Botella Vino

$35.99

Carafe

$29.99

Mix Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.99

LIT (Long Island Ice Tea)

$8.99

Mai Tai

$7.99

Mexican Mojito

$9.99

Midori Sour

$9.99

Paloma

$10.99

Screwdriver

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tito's Pineberry

$9.99

Vampiro

$10.99

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.99

Miami Vice

$13.49

Smotties

$5.99

Daiquiris

$13.49

Mojito

$9.99

Mexican Drinks

Mi Pueblo Michelada

$16.49

Michelada

$9.99

Bucket Domestics

$22.00

Bucket Imports

$27.50

Jose Cuervo 5 Mayo

$5.00

House Tequila

$4.50

Cabo Wabo

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.50

1800 Reposado

$10.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.25

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Maestro Dobel

$11.00

Casamigos

$11.00

100 Años

$11.50

Herradura Añejo

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.95

Don Julio Añejo

$11.50

Corralejo Reposado

$10.95

Cincoro

$30.08

Patron Añejo

$11.50

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Cafe

$7.70

Camarena

$10.80

Class Azul Reposado

$30.08

Mezcal Monte Alban

$7.70

Mi Pueblo Flights

$42.00

El Jimador Añejo

$13.00

Gran Caramino

$13.00

1800 Cristalino

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Cristalino

$13.00

Premium Flights

$50.00

Casamigos Añejo

$11.50

Rum

House Rum

$4.50

Aristocrat Rum

$4.50

Bacardi Solera

$8.50

Bacardi 151

$6.90

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.90

Malibu

$6.00

Rumchata

$4.90

Bourbon

Jack Daniels Tennesse

$7.47

Jack Daniels

$7.47

Jim Bean Black

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Remy Martin

$10.95

American Honey

$6.05

Scotch

House Scotch

$3.85

Chivas Regal

$8.80

Dewars White Label

$6.05

Glenfiddich

$5.50

Glenlivit

$5.50

Johnny Walker Red

$6.59

Johnny Walker Black

$7.70

J&B Rare

$5.50

Remy Martin

$10.95

Buchanan's

$9.63

Johnny Walker Double

$13.20

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$4.50

Blue Label

$38.50

Canadian Club

$5.78

Canadian Mist

$5.78

Crown Royal

$8.25

J&B Rare

$5.50

Jameson

$6.32

Seagrams 7

$5.78

Seagrams Vo

$5.78

Crown Royal Reserve

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.45

Gin

Beefeater

$4.95

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.75

Sloe & Gin

$4.95

Vodka

House Vodka

$4.90

Aristocrat Vodka

$4.90

Absolut

$7.47

Grey Goose

$9.78

Smirnoff

$5.50

Firefly Vodka

$5.50

Raspberry Vodka

$5.50

Absolute Citron

$5.50

Absolute mandarin

$5.50

Absolute Grape Vine

$6.00

Skyy

$7.47

Brandy/Cognac

Courvoisier

$6.60

Remy Martin 1738

$11.00

Presidente

$4.95

Hennessy VSOP

$11.50

Cordials

Amareto Di Sarono

$6.60

Baileys

$4.95

Bananas 99

$5.49

Blue Curacao

$4.39

Butterscotch Schnaps

$4.95

Chambord

$4.95

Creme de Banana

$4.39

Creme de Cassis

$4.39

Creme de Menthe

$4.39

Di Amore Amareto

$5.50

Drambuie

$5.50

Frangelico

$4.95

Goldschlager

$5.50

Gran Gala

$4.95

Grand Marnier

$9.23

Jagermeister

$6.92

Kahlua

$4.95

Melone

$4.39

Midori Melone

$5.50

Peach Schnaps

$4.39

Sambvca

$5.50

South Comfort

$5.50

Triple Sec

$4.39

Wild Cherry

$5.49
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Fresh Food since 1989

601 South Main Street, King, NC 27021

Directions

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill image

