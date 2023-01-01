- Home
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #04 King
697 Reviews
$$
601 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
Food
Appetizers
4 Oz Guacamole Regional
Tostada Tinga
3 Amigos Dip
Beans Nachos
Beef and Beans Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese & Beef Dip
Cheese and Bean Dip
Cheese Nachos
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Nachos
Chips & Salsa
Choriqueso
Golden Chicken Flautas
Grilled Nachos
Guacamole Dip
Large Guacamole Regional
Nacho Special
Pint Cheese Dip
Regular Cheese Dip
Regular Cheese Dip - No Jalap.
Salsa Habanera
Small Cheese Dip
Small Cheese Dip - No Jalap.
Small Guacamole Regional
Spinach Dip
Tostada de Ceviche
Chile Con Queso
Salsa Serrano
Beef
Burritos
Chicken
Acp Steak Especial
ACP
ACP Texano (Dinner)
ACP VEGETARIANO
Pollo A La Plancha
ChoriPollo
Guaca ACP
Guaca Chicken
Hawaiian Chicken
Mango Chicken Brochette
Milanesa de Pollo
MP - Italian Surprise
MP - Jerk Chicken
Pelusa
Pollo a la Crema
Pollo a la Parrilla
Pollo Fundido
Supreme ACP
Tequila Chicken
ACP Steak
Pelusa Texana
Desserts
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Across the Border (Texana)
Chicken Fajitas
Fajita Quesadilla
Fajitas Tapatias (steak)
Fajitas x2
Fajitas x2 - Across the Border (Texana)
Nachos Fajitas
Pork Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
SHRIMP FAJITAS X2
Shrimp Fajita Quezadilla
Texana Quesadilla
Vegetarian Fajitas
Nachos Fajitas Texanas
Fajitas Chicken & Steak
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs topped with Mexican red sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Lunch ACP
Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00
Lunch Acp Steak
Lunch ACC
Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.
Lunch ACP Texano
Lunch Border Fajitas
Lunch California Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Lunch Chimichanga
Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.
Lunch Fajitas
BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Lunch Special #2
1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #3
1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #4
1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #5
1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.
Lunch Special #6
2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #7
2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #8
1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #9
1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Speedy Gonzalez
1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans
Taco Loco Lunch
1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Lunch Pelusa
Lunch Veggie Fajita
Mi Pueblo Specials
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Chiles Poblanos
Chimichanga
GRILLED QUESADILLA RELLENA
Guadalajara Special
Mar y Tierra
Mi Pueblo Special
Nachos Special
Papa Mixta
Parrillada Mi Pueblo Platter
Quesadilla Rellena
Special Dinner
TAMALES MP
Taquitos
Pork
Rice Rice Baby
Seafood
(3) Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos
AC Shrimp
Camarones a la Diabla
Camarones Acapulquenos
Camarones al Ajillo
Camarones en Salsa Habanera
Camarones y Pasta
Honey Glaze Shrimp Brochette
Large Ceviche Mixto
Large Shrimp Cocktail
MOJARRA FRITA
One Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Chimichanga
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Single XX Fish Taco
Small Ceviche Mixto
Small Shrimp Cocktail
SR. BUTNER 12
SR. BUTNER 24
Tilapia Fillet
Camarones Guajillo
Sides
1 Burrito
1 Chalupa
1 Chile Poblano
1 Chile Relleno
1 Enchilada
1 Hamburguer
1 Hard Taco
1 Quesadilla
1 Regular Shrimp
1 Shrimp Quesadilla
1 Soft Taco
1 Tamale
1 Tostada
1 XX FISH TACO
8OZ Grilled Chicken
8OZ. Grilled Steak
Baked Potato
Black Beans
Cheesy Rice
Chiles Toreados
Choribeans
Coco Shrimp
Corn Salad
Extra Bag of Chips
Extra Cheese Dip
Extra Salsa
French Fries
GREEN PEPPERS
Grill Jalapenos
GRILL ONIOS
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
Grilled Veggies
Guacamole Salad
Jumbo Shrimp
Macaroni
Mexican Rice
Pickled Jalapenos
Pico de Gallo
PINNEAPPLE
Pint of Salsa
Quesadilla OAXACA
Queso Asado con Salsa
Queso Fresco
Shredded Cheese
Refried Beans
Ribeye Steak
Shrimp Taco
Side de Guacamole Regional
Side Lettuce
Single Chimichanga
Sliced Avocados
Sour Cream
Steamed Veggies
Tortillas (2)
White Rice
Pin Pico De Gallo
TILAPIA Fillet ( No Sides)
Pineapple Sour Cream
4 Oz Steak
Rice & Beans
Extra Sour Cream
Side Ground Beef
Taco Loco Shell
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Cilantro
Soups & Salads
Speedy Menu
3 Chiles Rellenos
Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.
Burritos
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Chalupas (2)
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.
Enchiladas
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Hard Shell Tacos
Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in
Quesadilla with
One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.
(3)Soft Tacos
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.
Tamales Pork (3)
Tamales Veg (3)
Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.
Tostadas
One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.
Street Tacos
TORTAS & SOPES
Traditional Menu
Vegetarian
Mspark Cupon
Burrito - Monday
Taco Tuesday - Trio
Tecate Tuesday
Wednesday Especial
Mspark Cupon
California Burrito
California Burrito w/Shrimp
Burrito Mexicano
Especial de Jesus
Burrito de Pollo al Carbon
Burrito Especial
Vegetable Burrito
Margarita Special
Wed Ench de Lujo
Wed Ench Rojas
Wed Ench Suizas
Wed Ench Rancher
Wed Superenchiladas
Dinner ACP Half Price Wednesday
Enchiladas Verdes
Promo Menu
NA Beverages
Soft Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Bar
Bottled Beer
Special 5 Mayo
Bluemoon
Bohemia
Bud Light
Budweiser
Carta Blanca
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Familiar
Corona Light
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Light
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Natural Light
O'Douls
Pacifico
Sol
Tecate Bottle
Tecate Can
Tecate Light Can
Victoria
Yuengling
Bucket's Of Beer (Imports)
Bucket's Of Beer (Domestics)
Samuel Adams
Draft Beers
Beer Flights
Blue Moon 20oz.
Blue Moon 32oz.
Bud Light 20oz.
Bud Light 24 oZ
Bud Light 32oz.
Budlight Lg Pit
Corona Premier 16oz.
Corona Premier 20oz.
Corona Premier 32oz.
Corona Premier Lg Pit
Dos Equis Ambar 24 oZ
Dos Equis Ambar 20oz
Dos Equis Ambar 32oz
Dos Equis Ambar Lg Pit
Michelob Ultra 24 oZ
Michelob Ultra 20oz.
Michelob Ultra 32oz.
Michelob Ultra Lg Pit
Modelo Especial 24 oZ
Modelo Especial 20oz.
Modelo Especial 32oz.
Modelo Especial Lg Pit
Pacifico 24 oZ
Pacifico 20oz.
Pacifico 32oz.
Pacifico Lg Pit
Miller Lite 32oz
Miller Lite 20oz
Miller Lite 24 oZ
Margaritas
House Margarita 5 Mayo
The Classic
Blue Dream
Blue Dream Pitcher
Casamigos Margarita
Casamigos Margarita Pitcher
Flavored Margaritas
Flavored Margaritas Pitcher
Jalapeno Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher
Midori Rita
Midori Rita Pitcher
Monster Margarita
Monster Wine Margarita
MP Supreme
MP Supreme Pitcher
Panther Rita
Panther Rita Pitcher
Pom Jalapeno
Pom Jalapeno Pitcher
Raspberry Melon
Raspberry Melon Pitcher
Sangria Margarita
Sangria Margarita Pitcher
Skinny Rita
Skinny Rita Pitcher
The Classic Pitcher
The Maestro
The Maestro Pitcher
Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita
Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita Pitcher
Wine Margarita
Margarita Opening
Margarita Flights
Frozen Margaritas
Frozen Margaritas
Red Wine
Mix Drinks
Amaretto Sour
Bay Breeze
Blue Hawaiian
Cosmopolitan
LIT (Long Island Ice Tea)
Mai Tai
Mexican Mojito
Midori Sour
Paloma
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Tito's Pineberry
Vampiro
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Miami Vice
Smotties
Piñas Coladas
Daiquiris
Mojito
Mexican Drinks
Bucket's Of Beer
Tequila
Jose Cuervo 5 Mayo
House Tequila
Cabo Wabo
Jose Cuervo Gold
1800 Reposado
El Jimador
Hornitos Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Maestro Dobel
Casamigos
100 Años
Herradura Añejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Corralejo Reposado
Cincoro
Patron Añejo
Patron Silver
Patron Cafe
Camarena
Class Azul Reposado
Mezcal Monte Alban
Mi Pueblo Flights
El Jimador Añejo
Gran Caramino
1800 Cristalino
Jose Cuervo Cristalino
Premium Flights
Casamigos Añejo
Rum
Bourbon
Scotch
Whiskey
Vodka
Cordials
Amareto Di Sarono
Baileys
Bananas 99
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Schnaps
Chambord
Creme de Banana
Creme de Cassis
Creme de Menthe
Di Amore Amareto
Drambuie
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Gran Gala
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Melone
Midori Melone
Peach Schnaps
Sambvca
South Comfort
Triple Sec
Wild Cherry
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Fresh Food since 1989
601 South Main Street, King, NC 27021