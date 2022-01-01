- Home
Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
7278 Dix Street
Detriot, MI 48209
A La Parrilla (From the Grill)
Parrilla De Pollo Dinner (Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner)
Grilled chicken breast, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled serrano pepper, sautéed onions, rice and beans.
Arrachera Dinner (Skirt Steak Dinner)
Grilled skirt steak served with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled serrano pepper, sautéed onions, rice and beans.
Cielo Y Tierra Dinner (Grilled Chicken & Skirt Steak Dinner)
Combination with grilled skirt steak and chicken breast, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled serrano pepper, sautéed onions, rice and beans.
Tampiquena
Grilled skirt steak, one bean tostada, one cheese enchilada, rice, beans, guacamole, and grilled serrano pepper.
Mar y Tierra (Surf & Turf)
Combination with grilled skirt steak, and sautéed marinated shrimps, served with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Cielo, Mar y Tierra (Surf, Turf, & Cluck)
Combination with grilled skirt steak, chicken breast and marinated shrimps or tilapia fillet, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled serrano pepper, sautéed onions, corn or flour tortillas, rice and beans on the side.
Alambres (Skewers)
Dinner de Alambres de Pollo (Chicken Skewer Dinner)
Two marinated grilled chicken skewers with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers, served on a bed of rice and salad on the side.
Alambre de Pollo (Chicken Skewer a la Carte)
One chicken skewer with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers.
Dinner de Alambres de Camaron (Shrimp Skewer Dinner)
Two marinated grilled shrimp skewers with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers, served on a bed of rice and salad on the side.
Alambre de Camaron (Shrimp Skewer a la Carte)
One shrimp skewer with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers.
Alambres Mixtos Dinner (Shrimp & Chicken Skewer Dinner)
One marinated grilled Shrimp skewer and one Chicken skewer with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers, served on a bed of rice and salad on the side.
Appetizers
Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)
Pork Rinds served with hot sauce.
Large Order Guacamole
Fresh combination of avocados, cilantro, chopped onions, and tomatoes.
Half Order Guacamole
Fresh combination of avocados, cilantro, chopped onions, and tomatoes.
Gallitos (Chicken Bites)
Breaded Chicken bites served with hot sauce.
Tortillas Maiz (Corn Tortillas)
Tortillas Harina (Flour Tortillas)
Botana To Go
Botana To Go With Meat
Burritos
Chile Relleno (Stuffed Poblano Pepper)
Chile Relleno (Stuffed Poblano Pepper)
Poblano Chili stuffed with cheese or ground beef, dipped in an egg white batter lightly fried, topped with a mild sauce.
Chile Relleno Dinner (Stuffed Poblano Pepper Dinner)
Poblano Chili stuffed with cheese or ground beef, dipped in an egg white batter lightly fried, topped with a mild sauce. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Chimichangas
Combination Specials
Postres (Desserts)
Pan De Calabacitas (Zucchini Bread)
Tamales De Dulce (Sweet Tamales)
Flan (Custard Pudding)
Custard pudding in a caramel glaze topped with cool whip and a cherry.
Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)
Sweetened rice pudding with cinnamon and raisins.
Pastel De Zanahoria (Carrot Cake)
Pastel De Chocolate (Chocolate Cake)
Pastel De Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)
A moist cake with three varieties of milk topped with cool whip.
1/2 Doz. Tamales Dulces (Sweet Tamales)
1 Doz. Tamales Dulces (Sweet Tamales)
Enchiladas
Enchilada Verde (Green Enchilada)
A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with a green sauce, filled with cheese, chicken, or ground beef topped with cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchilada Roja (Red Enchilada)
A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with a red chili pepper sauce, filled with cheese, chicken, or ground beef topped with cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchilada Dinner
Three red or green enchiladas filled with cheese, chicken, or ground beef served with rice and beans.
Enchilada
Fajitas
Fajitas con 2 Carnes (Fajitas with 2 Meats)
Fajitas combination with two meats of your choice between chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Fajitas Mixtas (Mixed Fajitas)
Fajitas combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Fajitas de Res (Steak Fajitas)
Mi Pueblo style marinated beef strips with onions, tomatoes, green peppers served with rice and beans.
Fajitas de Pollo (Chicken Fajitas)
Mi Pueblo style marinated chicken strips with onions, tomatoes, green peppers served with rice and beans.
Fajitas de Camaron (Shrimp Fajitas)
Mi Pueblo style marinated shrimp with onions, tomatoes, green, red & yellow peppers, mushrooms, served with rice and beans.
Fajitas Vegetarianas (Vegetarian Fajitas)
Mi Pueblo style vegetarian fajitas with onions, tomatoes, green, red & yellow peppers, mushrooms, served with rice and beans.
Gorditas
Gringas
Gringa
Two flour tortillas sandwiched together with your choice of meat, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Gringa Sincronizada
Two flour tortillas filled with ham or your choice of meat, melted cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Gringa Vegetariana (Vegetarian Gringa)
Two flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, fresh avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Milanesa (Breaded Fried Steak or Chicken Breast)
Solo Milanesa De Res (Breaded Fried Steak a la Carte)
Breaded and fried steak strips a la carte.
Solo Milanesa De Pollo (Breaded Fried Chicken Breast a la Carte)
Breaded and fried chicken strips a la carte.
Milanesa Mixta Dinner (Breaded Steak and Chicken Breast Dinner)
Breaded steak and chicken breast served with guacamole, rice, beans, salad, and corn or flour tortillas.
Milanesa Dinner (Breaded Steak or Chicken Breast Dinner
Breaded steak or chicken breast served with guacamole, rice, beans, salad, and corn or flour tortillas.
Mariscos (Seafood)
Mojarra Frita (Fried Tilapia)
A whole fried Tilapia, served with avocado slices, rice and fresh tossed salad.
Orden De Ceviche (Ceviche Order)
Fish and Crab meat marinated in lime juice with onions, cilantro and served with fresh avocado slices on top. Served with your choice of crackers or corn chips.
Coctel Pulpo (Octopus Cocktail)
Cooked Octopus served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, and ketchup with crackers on the side.
Coctel Camaron (Shrimp Cocktail)
Cooked Shrimp served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, and ketchup with crackers on the side.
Campechana (Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail)
Cooked Shrimp and Octopus served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, and ketchup with crackers on the side.
Tilapia Dinner
Two grilled Tilapia Fillets served with guacamole, rice, Mi Pueblo sauce and fresh tossed salad.
Extra Ordenes (Sides)
Orden Chica de Aguacate (Small Order of Avocado)
Small order of Avocado slices.
Orden Chica de Guacamole (Small Order of Guacamole)
Orden Chica de Pico de Gallo (Small Order of Pico de Gallo)
16oz Salsa Chips
16oz Salsa Pastor
16oz Salsa Taco
16oz Salsa Verde (Green Sauce)
4oz Salsa Chips
4oz Salsa Pastor
4oz Salsa Taco
4oz Salsa Verde (Green Sauce)
8oz Salsa Chips
8oz Salsa Pastor
8oz Salsa Taco
8oz Salsa Verde (Green Sauce)
Orden de Aguacate (Order of Avocado)
Order of avocado slices.
Arroz (Rice)
Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)
Cebolla (Chopped Onion)
Cebollitas (Sautéed Onions)
Chile Verde Picado (Chopped Serrano Peppers)
Chiles Toreados (Grilled Serrano Hot Peppers)
Orden Chica de Chips (Small Order of Chips)
Orden Grande de Chips (Small Order of Chips)
Cilantro
Orden de Cebolla y Cilantro (Order of Onion & Cilantro)
Orden de Lechuga y Tomate (Order of Lettuce & Tomato)
Crema (Sour Cream)
Ensalada Chica (Side Tossed Salad)
Frijoles (Beans)
Orden Grande de Arroz (Large Order of Rice)
Large order of Rice. Serves 3-4 people.
Orden Grande de Arroz y Frijoles (Large Order of Rice & Beans)
Large order of rice and beans. Serves 3-4 people.
Orden Grande de Frijoles (Large Order of Beans)
Large order of beans. Serves 3-4 people.
Guacamole
Jalapeños
Order of sliced jalapeños.
Lechuga (Lettuce)
Order of chopped lettuce.
Limon (Lime)
Order of lime wedges.
Mayonesa (Mayonnaise)
Small order of mayonnaise.
Papas Fritas (Fries)
Pico de Gallo
Queso Fresco (Crumbled Fresh Cheese)
Queso Rayado (Shredded Cheese)
Orden de Hongos (Portabello Mushroom Order)
Jitomate (Chopped Tomatoes)
Tortillas Harina (Flour Tortillas)
Tortillas Maiz (Corn Tortillas)
Orden de Frijol con Chorizo (Order of Beans & Mexican Sausage)
Order of beans mixed with Mexican sausage.
Orden de Salsa de Enchilada Roja (Order of Red Enchilada Sauce)
Orden de Salsa de Enchilada Verde (Order of Green Enchilada Sauce)
Orden de Mole 8oz (8oz Order of Mole Sauce)
Caldos (Soups)
Super Burro
Super Burro California
Tacos
Tortas
Tostadas
Tostada Dinner
Two tostadas of your choice served with rice and beans.
Dinner de Tostadas de Frijol (Bean Tostada Dinner)
Two tostadas with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and sour cream on top. Served with rice and beans.
Tostada A La Carte
A flat crispy tortilla topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and sour cream.
Tostada De Ceviche (Ceviche Tostada)
Tostada topped with fish and crab meat marinated in lime juice with onions, cilantro, tomato juice, and fresh avocado slices.
Tostada de Ceviche y Camarones (Shrimp & Ceviche Tostada)
Marinated shrimps and ceviche Tostada topped with sliced avocado.
Tostada Camarones Adobados (Marinated Shrimp Tostada)
Marinated Shrimp tostada topped with sliced avocado.
Quesadillas
Quesadillas Dinner
Three cheese quesadillas in handmade corn or flour tortilla served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadillas Dinner con Carne (With Meat)
Three cheese quesadillas in handmade corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla a la Carte
Melted cheese inside a folded grilled handmade corn or flour tortilla.
Quesadilla con Carne (With Meat)
Melted cheese and your choice of meat inside a folded grilled handmade corn or flour tortilla.
Mi Pueblo Style Dinner
Ensaladas (Salads)
Ensalada De Milanesa De Pollo (Breaded Chicken Salad)
Large flour shell tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, tomato, avocados, green peppers and shredded cheese, topped with breaded chicken breast strips.
Ensalada De Milanesa De Res (Breaded Steak Salad)
Large flour shell tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, tomato, avocados, green peppers and shredded cheese, topped with breaded steak strips.
Ensalada De Parrilla De Pollo
Ensalada
Ensalada De Camaron
Ensalada Con Carne
Beverages
Kids Dinner
Meat Trays
Party Meal Tray
Half Party Meal Tray
A tray of your choice of meat accompanied with 20 tortillas, 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz sautéed onions, 4oz grilled hot peppers, 8oz guacamole, half tray of rice, quarter tray of beans and your choice of sauce.
Full Party Meal Tray
A tray of your choice of meat accompanied with 40 tortillas, 16oz pico de gallo, 16oz sautéed onions, 8oz grilled hot peppers, 16oz guacamole, full tray of rice, half tray of beans and your choice of sauces.
Fajita Trays
Half Fajita Tray
5 lb. tray of your choice of fajitas.
Full Fajita Tray
10 lb. tray of your choice of fajitas.
Half Fajita Meal Tray
5 lb. tray of your choice of fajitas accompanied with 20 tortillas, 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz sautéed onions, 8oz sour cream, 4oz grilled hot peppers, 8oz guacamole, half tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauce.
Full Fajita Meal Tray
10 lb. tray of your choice of fajitas accompanied with 40 tortillas, 16oz pico de gallo, 16oz sautéed onions, 16oz sour cream, 8oz grilled hot peppers, 16oz guacamole, full tray of rice, half tray of beans, and your choice of sauces.
Quesadilla Trays
Half Tray Quesadillas
Tray of 12 Cheese Quesadillas.
Half Tray Quesadillas with Meat
Tray of 12 Quesadillas with your choice of meat.
Full Tray Quesadillas
Tray of 24 Cheese Quesadillas.
Full Tray Quesadillas with Meat
Tray of 24 Quesadillas with your choice of meat.
Half Meal Tray Quesadillas
Tray of 12 Cheese Quesadillas accompanied with 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream, quarter tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauce.
Half Meal Tray Quesadillas with Meat
Tray of 12 Quesadillas with your choice of meat accompanied with 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream, quarter tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauce.
Full Meal Tray Quesadillas
Tray of 24 Cheese Quesadillas accompanied with 16oz pico de gallo, 16oz guacamole, 16oz sour cream, half tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauces.
Full Meal Tray Quesadillas with Meat
Tray of 24 Quesadillas with your choice of meat accompanied with 16oz pico de gallo, 16oz guacamole, 16oz sour cream, half tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauces.
Enchilada Trays
Botana
Botana Half Tray
A half tray of corn tortilla chips covered with a mixture of chorizo and refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers.
Botana Half Tray with Meat
A half tray of corn tortilla chips covered with a mixture of chorizo and refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers. Topped with your choice of meat.
Vegetarian Botana Half Tray
A half tray of corn tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers.
Botana Full Tray
A full tray of corn tortilla chips covered with a mixture of chorizo and refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers.
Botana Full Tray with Meat
A full tray of corn tortilla chips covered with a mixture of chorizo and refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers. Topped with your choice of meat.
Vegetarian Botana Full Tray
A full tray of corn tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers.
Super Nacho
Ceviche Trays
Tossed Salads
Chips and Salsa
Side Orders
Guacamole
Fresh combination of avocados, cilantro, chopped onions, and tomatoes.
Chopped Onion (Cebolla Picada)
Cilantro
Sautéed Onions (Cebollitas)
Limes (Limones)
Pico de Gallo
Fresh chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and hot peppers.
Rice (Arroz)
Beans (Frijoles)
Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mi Pueblo provides a rich experience with carefully selected chiles and ingredients to create a variety of flavorful, authentic Mexican dishes and salsas that make for a full stomach and a happy heart. Steeped in the tradition of Jalisco, Mexico - our hometown, you'll find homemade fresh tortillas, tacos filled with marinated pork, chorizo, chicken and grilled steak, tortas that come in more than a dozen varieties and enchiladas topped with a generous amount of cheese and salsa roja. In addition to the variety of "Mi Pueblo" style dishes, and a bar menu that is full of drinks suited for any taste. Spirits include a variety of fine tequilas, margaritas, mixed drinks with rum and Mi Pueblo's favorites including sangria and mojitos. The three level restaurant has a colorful setting of archways, terra-cotta walls and murals of Mexican scenes along with a gazebo-style wood bar.
