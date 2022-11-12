- Home
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #01 Stratford
4,354 Reviews
$$
644 South Stratford Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Soft Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Appetizers
Salsa Habanera
Golden Chicken Flautas
Small Guacamole Regional
Small Cheese Dip
Large Guacamole Regional
Choriqueso
Regular Cheese Dip
Beans Nachos
Cheese and Bean Dip
Beef and Beans Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Nachos
Chips & Salsa
Grilled Nachos
Guacamole Dip
Pint Cheese Dip
Spinach Dip
Tres amigos Dip
Cheese & Beef Dip
Extra cheese dip
Extra guacamole
Salsa pint
Pint guacamole dip
Tostada de ceviche
Salsa Roja pint
Salsa Verde pint
4 OZ Salsa verde
4 OZ Salsa roja
8 oz Salsa verde
Golden Chicken Flautas Platter small
Sour Cream Pint
Pico de gallo Pint
Burritos
Chicken
ACP
ACP Texano (Dinner)
ChoriPollo
Guaca ACP
Guaca Chicken
Hawaiian Chicken
Mango Chicken Brochette
Milanesa de Pollo
MP - Italian Surprise
MP - Jerk Chicken
Pollo a la Crema
Pollo a la Parrilla
Pollo Fundido
Supreme ACP
Tequila Chicken
Combinations
Desserts
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Accross the Border (Texana)
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Pork Fajitas
Vegetarian Fajitas
Fajita Quesadilla
Texana Quesadilla
Nachos Fajitas
Shrimp Quezadilla
Fajitas for Two
Chicken & steak Fajitas
Faj x 2 border
Faj x 2 pollo
Faj x 2 Steak
Nacho Fajita Tex
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Burrito Texano
Daily Lunch Special
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs topped with Mexican red sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
L- Shrimp Faj Quez
Lunch ACC Shrimp
Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.
Lunch ACP
Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00
Lunch ACP Texano
Lunch Border Fajitas
Lunch California Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Lunch Chimichanga
Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.
Lunch Fajitas
BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Lunch Fee
Lunch Special #1
1 Chile relleno, 1 taco, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #2
1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #3
1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #4
1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #5
1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.
Lunch Special #6
2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #7
2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #8
1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #9
1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp and coleslaw topped with chipotle sauce.
Speedy Gonzalez
1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans
Taco Loco Lunch
1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Lunch Ques Fajita
Lunch Border Quesa
Lunch Fajita camaron
Lunch Carnitas
Luch ACP Steak
Taco Loco Veggies Supreme
Mi Pueblo specials
Mar y Tierra
Parrillada Mi Pueblo Platter
Special Dinner
Guadalajara Special
Mi Pueblo Special
Papa Mixta Chiken
Chiles Poblanos
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Quesadilla Rellena
Chimichanga
Taquitos
Nachos Special
Tamales MP
Papa mixta steak
Rice Rice Baby
Seafood
(3) Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos
AC Shrimp
Camarones a la Diabla
Camarones al Ajillo
Camarones en Salsa Habanera
Camarones y Pasta
Honey Glaze Shrimp Brochette
Large Ceviche Mixto
Large Shrimp Cocktail
One Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Chimichanga
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Single XX Fish Taco
Small Ceviche Mixto
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Tilapia Fillet
Small ceviche camaron
Lg. ceviche camaron
Mojarra frita
Quesadilla rellena camarones
Camarones Guajillo
Sides
1 Burrito
1 Chalupa
1 Chile Poblano
1 Chile Relleno
1 Enchilada
1 Hamburguer
1 Hard Taco
1 Quesadilla
1 Shrimp Quesadilla
1 Soft Taco
1 Tamale
Tostada
Baked Potato
Black Beans
Cheesy Rice
Chiles Toreados
Choribeans
Shredded Cheese
Coco Shrimp
Corn Salad
French Fries
Grilled Veggies
Guacamole Salad
Grill Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
1 R. Shrimp
1 Jumbo Shrimp
Macaroni W/cheese Dip
Mexican Rice
White Rice
Pico de Gallo
Pint of Salsa
Queso Asado con Salsa
Queso Fresco
Refried Beans
Ribeye Steak
Grilled Chicken Breast
8oz Grilled Steak
8oz Grilled Chicken
1 Shrimp Taco
1 XX Fish Taco
Single Chimichanga
Sliced Avocados
Sour Cream
Steamed Veggies
Pineapple
Corn Tortillas Order
Flour Tortillas Order
Fajita side salad
Soups & Salads
Speedy Menu
3 Soft Tacos
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.
3 Hard Shell Tacos
Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in
Chalupas (2)
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.
3 Chiles Rellenos
Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.
Quesadilla with
One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.
Tamales Veg (3)
Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.
Tamales Pork (3)
1 Tostada
One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.
3 Enchiladas
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
2 Burritos
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.