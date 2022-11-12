Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #01 Stratford

4,354 Reviews

$$

644 South Stratford Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Mtn. Dew

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$3.99

Apple Juice (No Refil)

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Club soda

$3.25

Bottled Drinks

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.49

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.49

Sangria

$3.49

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.49

Guava Jarrito

$3.49

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.49

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.49

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca - Strawberry

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Mango

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Jamaica

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Horchata

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Guava

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Passion Fruit

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Peach

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Tamarindo

$3.85

Appetizers

Salsa Habanera

$1.64

Golden Chicken Flautas

$14.29

Small Guacamole Regional

$9.49

Small Cheese Dip

$5.49

Large Guacamole Regional

$12.49

Choriqueso

$8.49

Regular Cheese Dip

$8.49

Beans Nachos

$7.99

Cheese and Bean Dip

$6.49

Beef and Beans Nachos

$9.49

Beef Nachos

$8.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.05

Chicken Nachos

$8.24

Chips & Salsa

$3.85

Grilled Nachos

$10.33

Guacamole Dip

$6.49

Pint Cheese Dip

$13.41

Spinach Dip

$5.93

Tres amigos Dip

$8.79

Cheese & Beef Dip

$7.14

Extra cheese dip

$2.85

Extra guacamole

$2.85

Salsa pint

$6.90

Pint guacamole dip

$18.00

Tostada de ceviche

$6.59

Salsa Roja pint

$6.90

Salsa Verde pint

$6.90

4 OZ Salsa verde

$0.87

4 OZ Salsa roja

$0.87

8 oz Salsa verde

$2.61

Golden Chicken Flautas Platter small

$109.04

Sour Cream Pint

$8.81

Pico de gallo Pint

$7.60

Burritos

Burrito de Pollo al Carbon

$14.49

Burrito Especial

$10.49

Burrito Mexicano

$11.99

Burrito Texano

$17.04

California Burrito

$14.49

Especial de Jesus

$12.99

Vegetable Burrito

$11.99

Chicken

ACP

$13.99

ACP Texano (Dinner)

$14.99

ChoriPollo

$15.49

Guaca ACP

$15.99

Guaca Chicken

$15.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.99

Mango Chicken Brochette

$14.19

Milanesa de Pollo

$15.39

MP - Italian Surprise

$15.35

MP - Jerk Chicken

$15.99

Pollo a la Crema

$15.50

Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.19

Pollo Fundido

$14.49

Supreme ACP

$16.99

Tequila Chicken

$15.99

Combinations

Combination (choose 3)

$12.49

Delivery Fees

1-5

$0.50

5-10

$1.00

Over 10

$1.50

Desserts

Churros

$5.50

Flan

$3.75

Tres Leches

$5.65

Fried Ice Cream

$4.25

Choco Taco

$3.75

Fruit Chimichanga

$5.99

Sopapillas

$3.50

Banana Split

$4.50

Chocolate Mouse

$6.55

Tres Leches Entero

$84.68

Churros Grande order

$54.52

TacoBanana

$5.78

TacoChurros

$5.78

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.85

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Lujo

$12.65

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.09

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.09

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Super Enchiladas

$13.49

Enchiladas del Mar

$16.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.99

Fajitas

Accross the Border (Texana)

$17.59

Chicken Fajitas

$16.49

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.49

Pork Fajitas

$15.49

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Texana Quesadilla

$16.99

Nachos Fajitas

$13.99

Shrimp Quezadilla

$18.65

Fajitas for Two

$28.59

Chicken & steak Fajitas

$16.99

Faj x 2 border

$34.09

Faj x 2 pollo

$28.59

Faj x 2 Steak

$31.34

Nacho Fajita Tex

$13.99

Kids Menu

K1 - Hamburger

$5.99

K2 - Chk Fingers

$5.99

K3 - Burrito

$5.99

K4 - Taco

$5.99

K5 - Enchilada

$5.99

K6 - Quesadilla

$5.99

K7 - ACP

$7.99

Kids ACC

$10.09

Lunch Menu

Burrito Texano

$10.52

Daily Lunch Special

$9.19

Huevos Rancheros

$8.49

2 Eggs topped with Mexican red sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

L- Shrimp Faj Quez

$12.65

Lunch ACC Shrimp

$9.49

Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.

Lunch ACP

$9.49

Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00

Lunch ACP Texano

$10.49

Lunch Border Fajitas

$12.99

Lunch California Burrito

$10.49

Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.49

Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Lunch Fee

$1.00

Lunch Special #1

$10.00

1 Chile relleno, 1 taco, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #2

$8.99

1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #3

$7.99

1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #4

$7.99

1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #5

$8.99

1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.

Lunch Special #6

$7.99

2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #7

$7.99

2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #8

$7.99

1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #9

$7.99

1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.83

Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp and coleslaw topped with chipotle sauce.

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.99

1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans

Taco Loco Lunch

$8.24

1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Lunch Ques Fajita

$12.09

Lunch Border Quesa

$12.65

Lunch Fajita camaron

$12.65

Lunch Carnitas

$11.89

Luch ACP Steak

$10.50

Taco Loco Veggies Supreme

$9.76

Mi Pueblo specials

Mar y Tierra

$51.71

Parrillada Mi Pueblo Platter

$44.03

Special Dinner

$15.68

Guadalajara Special

$12.97

Mi Pueblo Special

$17.49

Papa Mixta Chiken

$12.49

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.75

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Taquitos

$10.99

Nachos Special

$12.09

Tamales MP

$14.29

Papa mixta steak

$12.49

Pork

MP - Jerk Pork Tenderloin

$15.99

MP - Carnitas Dinner

$15.49

MP - Pork in Salsa Verde

$14.99

Rice Rice Baby

Seafood

(3) Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos

$15.99

AC Shrimp

$17.04

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.49

Camarones al Ajillo

$17.99

Camarones en Salsa Habanera

$15.49

Camarones y Pasta

$16.82

Honey Glaze Shrimp Brochette

$16.82

Large Ceviche Mixto

$28.59

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$22.49

One Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.99

Single XX Fish Taco

$5.50

Small Ceviche Mixto

$17.59

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Tilapia Fillet

$16.38

Small ceviche camaron

$17.59

Lg. ceviche camaron

$28.59

Mojarra frita

$18.49

Quesadilla rellena camarones

$13.92

Camarones Guajillo

$18.49

Sides

1 Burrito

$5.38

1 Chalupa

$5.49

1 Chile Poblano

$5.12

1 Chile Relleno

$4.79

1 Enchilada

$3.84

1 Hamburguer

$5.01

1 Hard Taco

$3.62

1 Quesadilla

$5.05

1 Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.24

1 Soft Taco

$4.06

1 Tamale

$4.24

Tostada

$5.71

Baked Potato

$4.50

Black Beans

$3.49

Cheesy Rice

$6.04

Chiles Toreados

$4.40

Choribeans

$4.46

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Coco Shrimp

$2.75

Corn Salad

$3.84

French Fries

$3.62

Grilled Veggies

$4.68

Guacamole Salad

$5.12

Grill Jalapenos

$1.93

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.99

1 R. Shrimp

$2.20

1 Jumbo Shrimp

$2.75

Macaroni W/cheese Dip

$6.50

Mexican Rice

$3.49

White Rice

$3.49

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Pint of Salsa

$5.50

Queso Asado con Salsa

$7.70

Queso Fresco

$6.60

Refried Beans

$3.49

Ribeye Steak

$15.39

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.45

8oz Grilled Steak

$12.10

8oz Grilled Chicken

$9.35

1 Shrimp Taco

$5.50

1 XX Fish Taco

$5.50

Single Chimichanga

$9.34

Sliced Avocados

$2.75

Sour Cream

$2.49

Steamed Veggies

$4.68

Pineapple

$1.38

Corn Tortillas Order

$1.38

Flour Tortillas Order

$1.38

Fajita side salad

$6.95

Soups & Salads

Taco Loco Salad

$10.44

House Salad

$6.49

Mi Pueblo Salad

$9.89

Small Chicken Soup

$8.49

Large Chicken Soup

$10.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Fresh Salad

$11.99

Small Shrimp Soup

$14.17

Large Shrimp Soup

$21.88

Speedy Menu

3 Soft Tacos

$10.49

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.

3 Hard Shell Tacos

$8.99

Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in

Chalupas (2)

$8.99

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.

3 Chiles Rellenos

$10.99

Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.

Quesadilla with

$6.26

One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.

Tamales Veg (3)

$11.49

Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.

Tamales Pork (3)

$11.49

1 Tostada

$6.49

One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.

3 Enchiladas

$10.49

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

2 Burritos

$10.49

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Supreme tacos

$11.14

Gril-Tacos 3

$13.79

Steak

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.06

MP - Beef Steak Ranchero

$19.49

MP - T-Bone a la Mexicana

$21.95

Chile Colorado

$14.73

MP - Steak a la Tampiquena

$19.49

Carne Asada

$15.99

MP - Beef Tips

$15.99

Bisteck con Camarones al Coco

$22.49

Street Tacos

Taco Trio

$13.49

Single Taco

$4.75

Gringas Trio

$14.49

Single Gringa

$5.49

Oaxaca Quesadilla

$5.99

Traditional Menu

Torta Cubana

$14.49

Torta Veggie

$13.99

Wrap Veggie

$13.99

Torta Alambre

$15.39

Torta Chilanga

$14.29

Torta de Steak

$15.39

Sopes Trio

$13.49

Single Sope

$4.99

Torta de Milanesa

$15.39

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Combo - A

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - B

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - C

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - D

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - E

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - F

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - G

$11.49

Vegetarian Chalupa

$7.49

Grilled Vegetarian Chalupa

$7.99

Vegetables ACP

$12.97

Weekly Especiales

California Monday

$7.25

Calif Shrimp Monday

$8.25

Burr Pollo Carbon Monday

$7.99

Burr Mex Monday

$6.49

Burr Especial Monday

$5.75

Veggie Burr Monday

$6.49

Esp Jesus Monday

$5.99

Reg Marg - Monday

$5.90

Large Marg - Monday

$9.00

Monster Marg - Monday

$9.00

Taco Tuesday - Trio

$6.75

Tecate Tuesday

$2.50

Lujo Ench - Wed

$6.32

Ench Rojas - Wed

$6.05

Ench Suizas - Wed

$6.05

Ench Ranch - Wed

$5.50

Super Ench - Wed

$6.75

Ench del Mar - Wed

$8.50

Ench Verdes - Wed

$8.00

32 oz Michelob Ultra

$5.99

32 oz XX Amber

$6.29

32 oz Budlight

$5.99

32 oz Miller lite

$5.99

32 oz Negra Modelo

$5.99

32 oz Modelo Especial

$5.99

Fajitas por 2 Valentin SP

$26.00

Bottled Br

Bluemoon

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Carta Blanca

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.99

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Michelob Ultra Light

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Natural Light

$4.50

O'Douls

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Tecate Bottle

$4.50

Tecate Can

$4.99

Tecate Light Can

$4.99

Victoria

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.99

Coronita

$3.15

Draft Beer

Blue Moon 16oz.

$3.49

Blue Moon 20oz.

$5.49

Blue Moon 32oz.

$6.92

Blue Moon Lg Pit

$13.20

Bud Light 20oz.

$5.49

Bud Light 16oz.

$4.39

Bud Light 32oz.

$6.92

Budlight Lg Pit

$13.20

Corona Premier 16oz.

$4.39

Corona Premier 20oz.

$5.49

Dos Equis Ambar 16oz.

$4.39

Dos Equis Ambar 20oz

$5.49

Dos Equis Ambar 32oz

$6.92

Dos Equis Ambar Lg Pit

$13.20

Lagunitas 16oz.

$4.34

Lagunitas 20oz.

$5.44

Lagunitas 32oz.

$6.85

Lagunitas Lg Pit

$13.00

Modelo Especial 16oz.

$4.39

Modelo Especial 20oz.

$5.49

Modelo Especial 32oz.

$6.92

Modelo Especial Lg Pit

$13.20

Negra Modelo 16oz.

$4.39

Negra Modelo 20oz.

$5.49

Negra Modelo 32oz.

$6.92

Negra Modelo Lg Pit

$13.20

Corona Premier 32oz.

$6.92

Corona Premier Lg. Pit

$13.20

Rocks Margaritas

20 OZ F MARG.

$7.79

20 oz R MARG.

$7.69

Blue Dream

$11.99

Blue Dream Pitcher

$25.00

Casamigos Margarita

$14.99

Casamigos Margarita Pitcher

$44.00

Flavored Margaritas

$9.99

Flavored Margaritas Pitcher

$19.99

Guava Rita

$12.09

Guava Rita Pitcher

$21.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.99

Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher

$28.00

M. Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita

$10.99

Midori Rita

$11.83

Midori Rita Pitcher

$21.99

Monster Margarita

$17.60

MP Supreme

$19.99

MP Supreme Pitcher

$40.00

Panther Rita

$12.99

Panther Rita Pitcher

$28.00

Passion Fruit Rita

$12.09

Passion Fruit Rita Pitcher

$21.99

Pom Jalapeno

$12.99

Pom Jalapeno Pitcher

$28.00

Raspberry Melon

$11.99

Raspberry Melon Pitcher

$25.00

Small Top Shelf

$6.99

Sangria Margarita

$10.99

Sangria Margarita Pitcher

$25.00

Skinny Rita Medium

$13.99

Skinny Rita Pitcher

$40.00

The Classic

$9.99

The Classic Pitcher

$18.99

The Maestro

$13.99

The Maestro Pitcher

$40.00

The Wildberry

$13.19

The Wildberry Pitcher

$27.50

Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita Pitcher

$28.00

Watermelon Rita

$12.09

Watermelon Rita Pitcher

$21.99

24 oz R. margarita

$7.69

!/2 gallon Clasic margarita

$26.70

Skinny Rita small

$8.70

Monster top shelf

$19.78

Supreme Monster

$26.40

Margarona

$16.49

Maestro Monster

$21.99

Pantherita Monster

$19.79

Small Supreme Mrta

$8.79

Monster SkinnyRita

$25.30

Monsterona

$23.10

Clasic pitcher no ice

$31.89

24 oz Flavor Marga

$12.09

Margarita Virgen Gallon

$28.59

Monster Midorita

$20.89

GuavaMargarita

$12.09

Frozen Margaritas

12 oz Frozen Margarita

$6.26

27 oz Frozen Margarita

$10.99

44 oz Frozen Margarita

$19.02

Lg Pit Frozen Margarita

$20.19

12 oz F Top Margarita

$7.69

27 oz F Top Margarita

$12.09

44 oz F Top Margarita

$22.49

Lg Pit F Top Margarita

$29.69

Lg M pueblo Supreme

$43.99

1/2 F Pitcher margarita

$12.09

12 oz Supreme Marg

$10.99

Mexican Drinks

Mi Pueblo Michelada

$14.99</