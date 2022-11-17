Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #12 University

3,627 Reviews

$$

7003 University City Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28262

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cheerwine

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Coffee

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Milk

$3.99

Mtn. Dew

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.85

S Pellegrino Water

$3.85

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Teá

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Bottled Drinks

Squirt

$3.49Out of stock

Sangria Senorial

$3.49Out of stock

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.49

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.49

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.49

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.49Out of stock

Topochico

$3.49Out of stock

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.49

Mineral Water

$3.49Out of stock

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca - Strawberry

$4.50

Agua Fresca - Mango

$4.50

Agua Fresca - Jamaica

$4.50

Agua Fresca - Horchata

$4.50

Agua Fresca - Guava

$4.50

Agua Fresca - Passion Fruit

$4.50

Agua Fresca - Peach

$4.50

Agua Fresca- Tamarindo

$4.50

Agua Preparada

$4.50

Agua Fresca - Watermelon

$4.50

Appetizers

Beans Nachos

$8.25

Beef and Beans Nachos

$9.99

Beef Nachos

$9.49

Cheese and Bean Dip

$6.49

Cheese Nachos

$8.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Chicken Nachos

$9.49

Choriqueso

$8.99

Golden Chicken Flautas

$14.99

Guacamole Dip

$6.59

Regular Guacamole Regional

$11.49

Regular Cheese Dip

$8.49

Small Cheese Dip

$5.49

Small Guacamole Regional

$8.99

Spinach Dip

$6.59

Tostada de Ceviche

$6.59

Tostada Aguachile

$8.00

Beef

Bisteck con Camarones al Coco

$23.99

Carne Asada

$17.59

MP - Beef Steak Ranchero

$20.49

MP - Beef Tips

$17.04

MP - Chile Colorado

$15.94

MP - Steak a la Tampiquena

$20.49

MP - T-Bone a la Mexicana

$22.79

Tacos De Carne Asada

$15.94

Burritos

California Burrito

$14.99

Burrito Mexicano

$12.99

Especial de Jesus

$12.99

Burrito de Pollo al Carbon

$14.99

Burrito Especial

$10.99

Vegetable Burrito

$12.99

Chicken

Tequila Chicken

$16.49

Pollo a la Parrilla

$15.94

MP - Italian Surprise

$15.94

MP - Jerk Chicken

$16.99

Pollo Fundido

$15.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.99

Milanesa de Pollo

$15.94

ACP

$11.99

Supreme ACP

$17.99

Guaca ACP

$16.49

ChoriPollo

$15.99

Pollo a la Crema

$15.94

Guaca Chicken

$16.50

ACP Texano

$15.99

ACP Veggie

$14.18

ACP Asian

$15.49

ACP Hawaiian

$15.49

Combinations

Combination 2 Items w/Rice & Beans

$12.75

Combination 3 Items, No Sides

$12.75

Desserts

Choco Taco

$4.68

Fried Ice Cream

$5.49

Fruit Chimichanga

$7.49

Sopapillas

$4.49

Churros

$7.99

Banana Split

$5.49

Tres Leches

$6.99

Flan

$4.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Lujo

$13.19

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.64

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.64

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.49

Super Enchiladas

$13.99

Enchiladas del Mar

$16.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Fajitas Tapatias

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.49

Pork Fajitas

$15.94

Vegetarian Fajitas

$14.49

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.49

Texana Quesadilla

$17.99

Nachos Fajitas

$14.85

Accross the Border

$19.99

Vegeterian Fajita Quesadilla

$14.49

Shrimp F. Quesadilla

$19.53

Kids Menu

K - Hamburger

$5.99

K - Chk Fingers

$5.99

K - Burrito

$5.99

K - Enchilada

$5.99

K - Taco

$5.99

K - Quesadilla

$5.99

K - ACP

$7.99

Lunch Menu

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.50

1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans

Lunch Special #1

$10.99

1 Chile relleno, 1 taco, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #2

$9.49

1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #3

$9.49

1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #4

$9.49

1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #5

$9.49

1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.

Lunch Special #6

$9.49

2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #7

$9.49

2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #8

$9.49

1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #9

$9.49

1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Taco Loco Lunch

$9.99

1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

2 Eggs topped with Mexican red sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Lunch ACP

$9.49

Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00

Lunch ACC

$11.99

Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.49

Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.

Lunch California Burrito

$12.99

Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp and coleslaw topped with chipotle sauce.

Lunch Border Fajitas

$10.50

Lunch ACP Texano

$12.99

Make your own Lunch

Burrito R & B

$9.49

Soft Taco R & B

$9.49

Hard Taco R & B

$9.49

Enchilada R & B

$9.49

Quesadilla R & B

$9.49

Chalupa R & B

$9.49

Poblano R & B

$9.49

Tamal R & B

$9.49

Lunch 2 Items R & B

$9.99

Mi Pueblo Specials

Mar y Tierra

$55.20

Parrillada Mi Pueblo Platter

$46.80

Special Dinner

$17.04

Guadalajara Special

$13.74

Mi Pueblo Special

$18.49

Papa Mixta

$14.59

Chiles Poblanos

$13.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$13.74

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.99

Chimichanga

$13.49

Taquitos

$12.64

Nachos Special

$13.19

Tamales MP

$14.29

Aguachiles

$20.00

Pork

MP - Jerk Pork Tenderloin

$16.49

MP - Carnitas Dinner

$16.49

MP - Pork in Salsa Verde

$15.99

Seafood

AC Shrimp

$16.50

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.99

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$23.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.49

Tilapia Fillet

$17.04

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.49

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$16.49

Camarones en Salsa Habanera

$15.49

Camarones y Pasta

$17.59

Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos (3)

$16.49

Small Ceviche Mixto

$17.59

Large Ceviche Mixto

$28.59

One XX Fish Taco

$5.78

One Shrimp Taco

$5.78

Camarones Guajillo

$18.49

Sides

1 Burrito

$5.57

1 Chile Poblano

$5.12

1 Chile Relleno

$4.79

1 Chimichanga

$9.34

1 Enchilada

$3.84

1 Hard Taco

$3.62

1 Soft Taco

$4.06

1 Tamale

$4.24

Black Beans

$3.59

Chiles Toreados

$4.40

Chipotle Sauce

$1.75

Choribeans

$4.59

Coco Shrimp

$2.75

Corn Salad

$3.84

Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Extra Cheese Dip

$2.00

Extra Chips And Salsa

$3.00

Extra Guacamole Dip

$2.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

French Fries

$3.62

Fresh Jalapeno

$2.00

Grilled Peppers And Onions

$1.50

Guacamole Salad

$5.72

Habanero Salsa

$1.75

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.75

Mexican Rice

$3.59

Pickled Jalapeno

$2.09

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Pint of Salsa

$5.50

Poblano Rice

$3.59

Queso Asado con Salsa

$7.70

Queso Fresco

$6.60

Raw Cilantro

$0.75

Raw Onions

$0.75

Refried Beans

$2.69

Ribeye Steak

$12.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side Cheese Dip

$2.50

Side Guacamole Regional

$4.50

Side of Lettuce

$0.90

Side of Tomatoes

$1.00

Sliced Avocados

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Supreme Veggies

$8.99

Tequila Sauce

$3.99

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Grilled Steak

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Taco Loco Salad

$11.54

House Salad

$7.49

Mi Pueblo Salad

$10.99

Small Chicken Soup

$8.99

Large Chicken Soup

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Fresh Salad

$12.99

Small Shrimp Soup

$14.29

Large Shrimp Soup

$23.64

Speedy Menu

Soft Tacos (3 )

$10.99

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.

Hard Shell Tacos

$9.99

Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in

Chalupas (2)

$10.99

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.

Chiles Rellenos

$12.64

Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.

Quesadilla with

$7.87

One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.

Tamales Veg (3)

$12.99

Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.

Tostadas

$6.99

One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.

Enchiladas

$10.99

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Burritos ( 2 )

$10.99

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Tamales Pork (3)

$12.99

Single Chile Relleno

$4.99

Street Tacos

Taco Trio

$13.20

Single Taco

$4.79

Gringas Trio

$14.29

Single Gringa

$5.39

Oaxaca Quesadilla

$6.05

Traditional Menu

Torta Cubana

$14.49

Torta Veggie

$13.74

Torta Milanesa

$15.39

Torta de Steak

$15.39

Sopes Trio

$13.49

Single Sope

$4.95

Mojarra Frita

$18.49

Mariscada

$59.99

Reyes Mayas

$25.00

MP Camarones al Ajillo

$18.49

Ceviche Mixto Small

$17.59

Parrillada

$37.50

Brochetas Mar y Tierra

$30.00

Camarones Guajillo

$18.49

Felices los 3

$29.99

Filete Relleno

$13.00

Steak & Nopales

$24.00

Ceviche Mixto Large

$28.59

Large Pozole

$15.00

Small Pozole

$11.00

Large Menudo

$15.00

Small Menudo

$11.00

Lg Carne en su Jugo

$15.00

Sm Carne en su Jugo

$11.00

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Combo - A

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - B

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - C

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - D

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - E

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - F

$13.49

Vegetarian Combo - G

$13.49

Vegetarian Chalupa

$7.69

Grilled Vegetarian Chalupa

$8.49

Weekly Specials

Burrito - Monday

Taco Tuesday

$7.99

Tecate Tuesday

$3.00

Enchiladas - Wednesday

Draft Beer Wednesday

$5.99Out of stock

Margaritas Monday-Thursday

$7.99Out of stock

F. Margaritas Monday-Thursday

$8.99Out of stock

Chimichanga/ Thursday

$10.99

Cafe Y Pan

$5.00Out of stock

California Burrito

$6.25

California Burrito w/Shrimp

$7.25

Burrito Mexicano

$5.25

Especial de Jesus

$5.25

Burrito de Pollo al Carbon

$6.25

Burrito Especial

$4.75

Vegetable Burrito

$5.25

Margarita Monday

$4.85Out of stock

Wed Ench de Lujo

$5.50

Wed Ench Rojas

$5.25

Wed Ench Suizas

$5.25

Wed Ench Rancher

$5.00

Wed Superenchiladas

$5.75

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50Out of stock

Corona

$4.99

Corona Light Bottle

$4.99

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Heineken

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Modelo Negra

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99Out of stock

White Claw

$4.99Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.50

Modelito

$3.00Out of stock

Bucket of beer ( Domestic)

$22.00

Bucket of beer ( imported)

$27.50

Charola de Latas

$32.99

Charola de Botellas

$38.49

Tecate Light

$4.99Out of stock

Pacifico Can

$4.50

Coronita

$3.00

Pacifico Bottle

$4.99

Corona Ligth Can

$4.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light 16oz.

$4.39

Bud Light 20oz.

$5.49

Bud Light 32oz.

$8.99

Corona Premier 16oz.

$4.39

Corona Premier 20oz.

$5.49

Corona Premier 32oz.

$8.99

Dos Equis Ambar 16oz.

$4.50

Dos Equis Ambar 20oz

$5.50

Dos Equis Ambar 32oz

$8.99

Lagunitas IPA 16oz.

$6.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA 20oz.

$6.50Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA 32oz.

$10.50Out of stock

Modelo Especial 16oz.

$4.50

Modelo Especial 20oz.

$5.50

Modelo Especial 32oz.

$8.99

Modelo Negra 16oz.

$4.50

Modelo Negra 20oz.

$5.50

Modelo Negra 32oz.

$8.99

Pacifico 16oz.

$4.50

Pacifico 20oz.

$5.00

Pacifico 32oz.

$8.99

20oz Miller Lite

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager 16oz

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager 20oz

$5.50

Dos Equis Lager 32oz

$8.99

Margaritas

Blue Dream

$12.49

Blue Dream Pitcher

$27.49

Casamigos Margarita

$16.99

Casamigos Margarita Pitcher

$49.99

Flavored Rocks Margarita

$11.99

Flavored Margaritas Pitcher

$24.99

Frozen Flavored Margaritas

$12.50

Guava Rita

$11.99

Guava Rita Pitcher

$25.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.49

Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher

$31.99

Margarona

$12.99

Midori Rita

$11.99

Midori Rita Pitcher

$25.00

Monster Margarita

$17.60

MP Supreme

$21.99

MP Supreme Pitcher

$49.99

Panther Rita

$13.99

Panther Rita Pitcher

$35.00

Passion Fruit Rita

$11.99

Passion Fruit Rita Pitcher

$25.00

Pom Jalapeno

$12.99

Pom Jalapeno Pitcher

$30.80

Raspberry Melon

$13.49

Raspberry Melon Pitcher

$34.99

Rocks Flavored Margaritas

$12.09

Sangria Margarita

$11.99

Sangria Margarita Pitcher

$34.99

Skinny Rita

$15.49

Skinny Rita Pitcher

$44.99

The Classic

$9.99

The Classic Pitcher

$18.99

The Maestro

$14.99

The Maestro Pitcher

$44.99

The Wildberry

$13.19

The Wildberry Pitcher

$27.50

Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita

$13.49

Top Shelf Cuervo Margarita Pitcher

$34.99

Watermelon Rita

$11.99

Watermelon Rita Pitcher

$25.00

1800 Rita

$14.99

1800 Rita Pitcher

$44.00

20oz Blue Dream Rocks

$10.00

1942 Margarita

$50.00

Clase Azul Margarita

$40.00

Italian Marg

$9.99

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$10.99

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Cosmo

$8.99

Frozen Daiquiris

$13.49

House Bloody Mary

$7.69

Liquid Mari

$10.99

Lit

$8.99

Lit Premium

$14.99

Love Mimosa

$7.25

Mai Tai

$7.99

Mexican Mojito

$9.99

Miami Vice

$13.49

Midori Sour

$9.99

Paloma

$10.99

Pina Colada

$12.49

Screwdriver

$6.00

Slammer

$3.63

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Titos Pineberry

$11.99

Tom Collins

$9.67

Vampiro

$10.99

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.99

Apple Martini

$8.79

Blue by You

$12.09

Blue Martini

$7.69

Blue Motorcycle

$10.89

Green Tea

$8.99

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Incredible Hulk

$15.72

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.99

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.69

Mexican Coffee

$12.09

Rumchata

$8.46

Strawberry Martini

$10.99

Sex on the Beach

$10.99

Tipsy Mermaid

$10.88

Sunset Mimosa

$7.25

Tropical Mimosa

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise Premium

$15.99

House Vodka Cranberry

$6.05

Premium Teq Flight

$19.99

Margarita Flight

$11.99

Mimosa

$4.50

Vodka Redbull

$7.99

Mi Pueblo Flight

$22.00

Bye Bye Summer

$7.99

Vodka Shots

Sky Vodka Shot

$10.89

Belvedere Vodka Shot

$12.50

Tito's Vodka Shot

$9.99

Absolut Vodka Shot

$8.99

Grey Goose Vodka Shot

$13.31

House Vodka Shot

$7.26

Ciroc

$13.31

Ciroc Double

$18.15

Grey Goose Double

$18.15

Whiskey/Bourbon Shots

Buchanan's 12

$12.10

Chivas Regal 12

$12.10

Crown Royal

$11.00

Double Black

$12.10

House Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.50

Jameson

$9.99

Jim Beam

$9.99

Macallan

$24.20

Maker's Mark

$9.99

Seagrams Whiskey

$9.99

Buchanans Double

$18.15

Tequila Shots

1800 Reposado

$8.95

1800 Silver

$8.90

Avion Silver

$14.52

Camarena

$11.00

Casamigos

$16.75

Cazadores

$11.00

Corralejo

$12.10

Don Julio Anejo

$13.20

Don Julio Reposado

$13.20

Don Julio Silver

$12.13

Herradura Anejo

$13.20

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$12.50

Hornitos

$10.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Jimador

$7.99

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.99

Luna Azul Reposado

$10.50

Maestro

$12.99

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Añejo

$13.99

Patron Reposado

$13.50

Patron Silver

$12.99

Teremana

$7.00

Tres Generaciones

$11.99

Jose Double

$14.52

House Double

$7.94

Clase Azul

$33.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.50

Gin Shots

Bombay Sapphire Gin Shot

$11.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.68

House Gin Shot

$7.25

Tanqueray Gin Shot

$12.10

Bombay Dry Gin Shot

$8.80

White Wine

Chardonnay

$8.99

Moscato

$8.99

Pinto Grigio

$8.99

White Zinfandel

$8.99

Mexican Drinks

MP Michelada Mamalona

$16.49

Charola de Latas

$29.99

Charola de Botellas

$34.99

Vampiro

$9.99

Paloma

$10.99

Michelada

$9.99

Weekly Special

Margarona

$9.99

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Cosmo

$5.99

House Tequila

$5.00

Monday Monster Flavored Margarita

$9.99

12 oz Top Shelf Margarita

$6.99

Marg - Monday Medium

$4.85

Tecate - Tuesday

$3.00

Draft Beer - 32oz

$6.99

20oz House Lime Margarita

$6.99

Whiskey Sour

$4.99

Draft Beer 16 Oz

$2.00

420 Liquor Special

$6.99

20oz Passionfruit Marg Friday

$7.99

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.99

Merlot

$8.99

Shiraz

$8.99

Sangria

Glass of Sangria

$7.99

Carafe Sangria

$29.99

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Daiquiris

$9.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.99

Virgin Margarita on the Rocks

$8.99

Virgin Mexican Mojito

$7.99

Cordials/Cognac/Rum

Amareto di Amore

$9.68

Bacardi Rum

$7.99

Baileys

$8.99

Captain Morgan

$8.99

Chambord Royale

$9.68

Curvoisier

$13.31

Fireball

$7.70

Gran Gala

$7.26

Grand Manier

$12.10

Hennessy VS

$13.00

House Rum

$6.99

Hypnotic

$10.88

Jagermeister

$9.68

Kahlua

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$9.17

Melone Shot

$7.26

Midori Shot

$9.68

Remy Martin V

$12.83

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.10

Torres 10 Brandy

$9.68

LIQUOR

Tequila Sunrise

$4.99Out of stock

Cranberry Vodka

$4.99Out of stock

House Tequila Shots

$3.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Shots

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican Draft 32 special

Negra Modelo 32 onz

$6.99Out of stock

Modelo Special 32 onz

$6.99Out of stock

X