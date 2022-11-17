- Home
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #12 University
3,627 Reviews
$$
7003 University City Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28262
Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cheerwine
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Milk
Mtn. Dew
Orange Juice
Orange Juice (No Refills)
Pepsi
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull
S Pellegrino Water
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Sweet Tea
Teá
Unsweet Tea
Water
Bottled Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Appetizers
Beans Nachos
Beef and Beans Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese and Bean Dip
Cheese Nachos
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Nachos
Choriqueso
Golden Chicken Flautas
Guacamole Dip
Regular Guacamole Regional
Regular Cheese Dip
Small Cheese Dip
Small Guacamole Regional
Spinach Dip
Tostada de Ceviche
Tostada Aguachile
Beef
Burritos
Chicken
Tequila Chicken
Pollo a la Parrilla
MP - Italian Surprise
MP - Jerk Chicken
Pollo Fundido
Hawaiian Chicken
Milanesa de Pollo
ACP
Supreme ACP
Guaca ACP
ChoriPollo
Pollo a la Crema
Guaca Chicken
ACP Texano
ACP Veggie
ACP Asian
ACP Hawaiian
Desserts
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Speedy Gonzalez
1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans
Lunch Special #1
1 Chile relleno, 1 taco, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #2
1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #3
1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #4
1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #5
1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.
Lunch Special #6
2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #7
2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #8
1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #9
1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Fajitas
BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Taco Loco Lunch
1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs topped with Mexican red sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Lunch ACP
Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00
Lunch ACC
Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.
Lunch Chimichanga
Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.
Lunch California Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp and coleslaw topped with chipotle sauce.
Lunch Border Fajitas
Lunch ACP Texano
Make your own Lunch
Mi Pueblo Specials
Rice Rice Baby
Seafood
AC Shrimp
Shrimp Chimichanga
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Camarones a la Diabla
Tilapia Fillet
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Camarones en Salsa Habanera
Camarones y Pasta
Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos (3)
Small Ceviche Mixto
Large Ceviche Mixto
One XX Fish Taco
One Shrimp Taco
Camarones Guajillo
Sides
1 Burrito
1 Chile Poblano
1 Chile Relleno
1 Chimichanga
1 Enchilada
1 Hard Taco
1 Soft Taco
1 Tamale
Black Beans
Chiles Toreados
Chipotle Sauce
Choribeans
Coco Shrimp
Corn Salad
Corn Tortilla
Extra Cheese Dip
Extra Chips And Salsa
Extra Guacamole Dip
Flour Tortilla
French Fries
Fresh Jalapeno
Grilled Peppers And Onions
Guacamole Salad
Habanero Salsa
Jumbo Shrimp
Mexican Rice
Pickled Jalapeno
Pico de Gallo
Pint of Salsa
Poblano Rice
Queso Asado con Salsa
Queso Fresco
Raw Cilantro
Raw Onions
Refried Beans
Ribeye Steak
Shredded Cheese
Side Cheese Dip
Side Guacamole Regional
Side of Lettuce
Side of Tomatoes
Sliced Avocados
Sour Cream
Supreme Veggies
Tequila Sauce
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Side Of Grilled Steak
Soups & Salads
Speedy Menu
Soft Tacos (3 )
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.
Hard Shell Tacos
Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in
Chalupas (2)
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.
Chiles Rellenos
Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.
Quesadilla with
One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.
Tamales Veg (3)
Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.
Tostadas
One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.
Enchiladas
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Burritos ( 2 )
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.