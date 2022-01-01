Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina Venice, Florida
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken soup with fresh vegetables and rice topped with melted cheese and tortilla chips
Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken soup with fresh vegetables and rice topped with melted cheese and tortilla chips
Dinner Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, grated cheese and dice tomatoes in a crisp flour tortilla bowl. Served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad Ground Beef
Large deep fried tortilla filled with ground beef, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
Large deep fried tortilla filled with shredded chicken, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.
Taco Salad Grilled Chicken
Large deep fried tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.
Taco Salad Steak
Large deep fried tortilla filled with steak, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.
Taco Salad Shredded Beef
Large deep fried tortilla filled with shredded beef, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.
Taco Salad Shrimp
Large deep fried tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.
Taco Salad Beans
Large deep fried tortilla filled with refried beans, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.
Avocado Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, chunks of avocado, and our special avocado dressing
Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled Chicken on top of a fied of mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, chunks of avocado, and our special avocado dressing
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Grilled shrimp on top of a fied of mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, chunks of avocado, and our special avocado dressing
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Cheese Dip with Beef
Guacamole Dip
Table Side Guacamole
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese, baked with chorizo, bell peppers and onions. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Pollitos
Battered jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese and shredded chicken topped with melted cheese.
Mexican Rolls
Crispy flour tortillas wrapped around seasoned beef, black beans, corn & cheese. Served with our creamy avocado sour cream dipping sauce.
Taquitos
Shredded seasoned chicken tightly rolled in a corn tortillas and deep fried. Served with sour cream.
Elotes (Street Corn)
Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, seasoned with Tajin and sprinkled with Cotija cheese and cilantro.
Nachos Cheese
Tortilla chips topped with beans, melted cheese and green onions. Served with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream.
Nachos Ground Beef
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans, melted cheese and green onions. Served with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream.
Nachos Steak (Fajita)
Tortilla chips topped with steak, beans, melted cheese and green onions. Served with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream.
Nachos Grilled Chicken (Fajita)
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, beans, melted cheese and green onions. Served with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream.
Pancho Nachos GB
Tortilla chips covered with ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers.
Pancho Nachos Steak
Tortilla chips covered with Steak, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers.
House Specialties
Carne Asada
Chargrilled choice of sirloin steak specially seasoned to bring out the flavor of chihuahua's cuisine. Served with fresh tortillas, pico de gallo, rice & beans.
Bistek Tampico
Chargrilled choice of sirloin steak topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with fresh tortillas, rice & beans.
Tacos Sudados
Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded beef topped with fresh cilantro & onions. Served with rice, beans & our special tomatillo sauce.
Tacos al Carbon Beef
Two soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of tender strips of steak topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo rice& beans.
Tacos al Carbon Chicken
Two soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of tender grilled chicken topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo rice& beans.
Tacos al Carbon Combination
Two soft flour tortillas filled with tender strips of steak and grilled chicken topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo rice& beans.
Tacos al Pastor
Three soft corn tortillas filled with steak, chorizo, onions & cilantro. Served with rice & beans.
Tacos de Pescado
Three soft corn tortillas filled filete frito (fried fish), shredded cabbage and avocado slices. Served with rice, beans & pico de gallo.
Tacos de Camarones
Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp & mango salsa. Served with rice & beans.
Pollo Zaragoza
Chargrilled marinated chicken breast topped with Chihuahua cheese, sour cream & avocado. Served with pico de gallo and rice & beans.
Pollo Monterrey
Chargrilled marinated chicken breast topped with Chihuahua cheese, mushrooms, grilled onion & bell peppers. Served with fresh tortillas, rice & beans.
Pollo con Mole
Marinated chicken quarter topped with our secret recipe for mole sauce which is the perfect blend of hot and spicy chile peppers & sweet Mexican chocolate. Served with fresh tortillas & rice.
Chile Relleno Cheese
One Large Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese. Served with fresh tortillas, rice & beans.
Chile Relleno Ground Beef
One Large Poblano Pepper stuffed with ground beef. Served with fresh tortillas, rice & beans.
Fajitas and more fajitas…
Fajitas Steak
Tender strips of steak (grass fed) served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.
Fajitas Chicken
Grilled slices of chicken breast served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.
Fajitas Shrimp
Grilled shrimp served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.
Fajitas Veggie
Grilled veggies served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.
Fajitas Steak-Chicken
Tender strips of sirloin and grilled chicken served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.
Fajitas Steak-Shrimp
Tender strips of sirloin and grilled shrimp served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.
Fajitas Chicken-Shrimp
Grilled chicken and grilled shrimp served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.
add Guacamole
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Burrito filled with beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Ground Beef Burrito
Burrito filled with ground beef, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Shredded Beef Burrito
Burrito filled with shredded beef, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Steak Burrito
Burrito filled with steak, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Burrito filled with shredded chicken, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled chicken, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Shrimp Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Veggie Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled veggies, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with steak, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with steak, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled veggies, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Desserts
Flan
Creamy and smooth custard covered in caramel sauce, whipped cream & a cherry.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream coated with crunchy corn flakes, topped with caramel, chocolate, whipped cream & a cherry.
Churros
Fried dough covered with sugar and cinnamon, served with caramel & chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.
Sopapillas
A warm Mexican pastry dusted with cinnamon & sugar served with whipped cream, honey & a cherry.
Crispitos
Fried flour tortilla strips topped with caramel, cinnamon, whipped crean & a cherry.
Kid Menu
Kid Enchilada Cz
cheese enchilada served with rice & beans
Kid Enchilada BF
Ground beef enchilada served with rice & beans
Kid Enchilada Ck
Shredded chicken enchilada served with rice & beans
Kid Taco Crsp BF
Crispy taco filled with ground beef, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
Kid Taco Sft Bf
Soft taco filled with ground beef, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
Kid Taco Crsp Ck
Crispy taco filled with shredded chicken, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
Kid Taco Sft Ck
Kid Salad
Kid Strips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
530 U.S. 41 Bypass South Ste 2A, Venice, FL 34285