Tacos
- Taco$2.75
- Hard Shell Taco$3.99
Hard shell taco with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Taco Hecho a Mano$3.99
Large taco made with hand-made tortilla, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Taco Grande$3.99
Large corn tortilla taco with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Taco de Papa$3.99
Crispy chorizo and potato taco with lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- 2 Queso taco c/ Consome$9.75
Large corn tortilla taco with melted cheese, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, hot sauce and birria consome.
Burritos
- Burrito$9.50
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce.
- Burrito Supreme$11.99
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.
- Veggie Burrito$8.99
Burrito with rice, whole beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.
- All Meat Burrito$11.75
Burrito with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
- Bean & Rice Burrito$5.99
- Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito$7.75
- Wet Burrito$11.99
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. With green or red sauce and monterrey jack cheese on top.
- Burrito Fajitas Camaron$12.99
Burrito with shrimp fajitas, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Burrito Fajitas$11.99
Burrito with beef or chicken fajitas, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Burrito Mole$14.99
Burrito with chicken, Mole sauce, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro.
- Burrito Chile Relleno$14.99
Burrito with a whole chile relleno, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Specialties
- Quesadilla Regular$5.99
Grilled Cheese quesadilla with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
- Quesadilla W/ Meat$9.50
Quesadilla with choice of meat. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
- Torta$9.50
Mexican sandwich with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.
- Tostada$6.50
Fried Corn tortilla topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Sope$6.99
Thin shallow deep-fried shell of masa topped high with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cotija cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Huarache$9.99
A sandal-shaped, deep fried masa topped with Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Mexican Cheese, Sour Cream, Onion, Cilantro, and Hot Sauce.
- Mulita$6.99
Corn Tortilla quesadilla with choice of meat, cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Gordita$8.25
A fried thick masa tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Mi Ranchito Bowl$9.99
Burrito in a bowl. Choice of meat, rice, whole beans, hot sauce, onion, and cilantro. Served with corn or flour tortillas.
Nachos
- Nachos W/ Meat$12.99
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, choice of meat, beans, tomato, sour cream, onion, and cilantro.
- Nacho Fries$14.99
Fries, nacho cheese, choice of meat, beans, tomato, sour cream, onion, and cilantro.
- Regular Nachos$5.75
Chips with nacho cheese
- Nachos No Meat$8.99
Chips, nacho cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, tomato. NO Meat