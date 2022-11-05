Mi Ranchito
1105 FM 1626
Manchaca, TX 78652
Popular Items
Tamales
Tamales (Individual)
Homemade tamales served all year! *All tamales are gluten free* *Salsa not included with tamales*
Tamales (1/2 Dozen)
Homemade tamales served all year! Choose up to two flavors. (ex. 3 Pork and 3 Chicken) *All tamales are gluten free* *Salsa not included with tamales*
Tamales (Dozen)
Homemade tamales served all year! Choose up to two flavors. (ex. 6 Pork and 6 Chicken) *All tamales are gluten free* *Salsa not included with tamales*
Breakfast
Migas Plate
Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, chips, shredded mixed cheese, your choice of one breakfast meat. Also contains a side of tortillas, a side of breakfast potatoes, and your choice of beans.
Super Migas Plate
Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, chips, shredded mixed cheese, your choice of one breakfast meat, covered in queso. Also contains a side of tortillas, a side of breakfast potatoes, and your choice of beans.
Chilaquiles
Homemade tortilla chips covered in green tomatillo sauce topped with two eggs and white cheese. Also includes a side of breakfast potatoes and your choice of beans
Build Your Own Breakfast Taco
6 inch tortilla
Migas Taco
Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, chips, shredded mixed cheese, your choice of one breakfast meat.
Build Your Own Super Taco
12 inch flour tortilla.
Cassandra's Super Taco
Bacon, egg, potato, and queso in a 12 inch flour tortilla.
Huevos Rancheros
Your choice of a breakfast protein, two enchiladas, two tamales or a pork chop topped with two eggs and homemade ranchero sauce. Also includes a side of breakfast potatoes and your choice of beans
Tacos/Small Quesadillas
Entrees
Quesadilla Plate
12 Inch flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, meat of your choice, and onions. Served with lettuce and sour cream, rice and choice of beans.
Enchilada Plate
3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling, rolled and covered in salsa and cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Mole Enchilada Plate
3 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, rolled and covered in mole and white cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Chicken Flautas Plate
5 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, rolled, and fried topped with white cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice, and your choice of beans.
Crispy Taco Plate
3 homemade ground beef crispy tacos topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Soft Taco Plate
2 tacos of your choice topped with cilantro, onions, and avocado. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Fajita Plate
Choice of meat topped with onions, and avocado. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Tamal Plate
3 homemade tamales of your choice served with rice and your choice of beans
Pork Chop Plate
2 large pork chops served with lettuce, avocado, tortilla, rice and your choice of beans.
Pork in Green Sauce
Pork served in tomatillo sauce served with lettuce, avocado, tortillas, rice, and your choice of beans.
Chile Relleno
A poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with tortillas, rice, and your choice of beans.
Gordita Plate
One large homemade gordita stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Alambre Plate
Beef fajita mixed with pico de gallo topped with white cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, avocado, tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Mi Ranchito Burrito
12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, onions, rice, and beans. Topped with avocado and chips and queso.
Burrito
12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, onions, rice, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of meat, onions, rice, charro beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.
Sopes Plate
3 homemade sopes topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, onions, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, mixed cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Tostada Plate
3 homemade tostadas topped with your choice of meat, onions, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Shrimp Tostada Plate
3 homemade tostadas topped with shrimp, pico de gallo, mayo, lettuce, cilantro, and avocado.
Super C Plate
Contains a cheese enchilada, two flautas, and a beef fajita taco. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice, and your choice of beans.
Lety's Plate
A cheese enchilada, a picadillo tostada, and a tamal of your choice. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Vegetarian Plates
Vegetarian Quesadilla Plate
12 Inch flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, mushroom, spinach, poblano pepper and onions. Served with lettuce and sour cream, rice and whole black beans.
Vegetarian Enchilada Plate
3 corn tortillas stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, poblano pepper and onions rolled and covered in ranchero salsa and cheese. Served with rice and whole black beans.
Tortas and Burgers
Torta
A telera stuffed with your choice of meat, mayonnaise, refried beans, lettuce, onions, tomato, and avocado. Served with a side of french fries.
Bacon Cheese Burger
8 oz. patty, topped with bacon, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, and tomato. Served with a side of french fries.
Mexican Burger
8 oz. patty topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chorizo, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, and tomato. Served with a side of french fries.
Special Burger
8 oz. patty, topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomato, and avocado. Served with a side of french fries.
Soup and Salads
Fajita Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with your choice of meat, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, avocado, and tortilla chips
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Homemade chicken broth with chicken, poblano peppers, corn, cilantro, avocado, white cheese, and tortilla strips. Includes a side of cilantro, onions, and lime.
Menudo
Served with your choice of tortillas. Includes a side of cilantro, onions, and lime.
Caldo de Res
Homemade beef stew with carrots, cabbage, green beans, zucchini, and rice. Includes a side of cilantro, onions, and lime.
Sides
Breakfast Potatoes (8 oz.)
French Fries
Side Corn Tortillas
4 Corn tortillas
Side Flour Tortillas
2 Flour tortillas
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Charro Beans
Side of Whole Black Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Mild Salsa
Side of Roasted Tomato Salsa
Side of Creamy Poblano Salsa
Side of Spicy Avocado Salsa
Side of Pico 4 oz
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Queso 2 oz.
Side of Queso
No chips
Side of Guacamole
No chips
Side of Sour Cream 2 oz
Bag of Chips
Large bag of chips
Side Ranchero Sauce 8 oz
Side Tomatillo Sauce 8 oz
Chiles Toreados
Side of Avocado
Side of Nopales
Singles
Large Quesadilla
A 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, meat of your choice and onions.
Sope
A homemade sope topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, onions, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Gordita
One large homemade gordita stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, onions, lettuce, and cheese.
Tostada
A homemade tostada topped with your choice of meat, onions, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Shrimp Tostada
A homemade tostada topped with shrimp, pico de gallo, mayo, lettuce, cilantro and avocado.
Crispy Taco
A homemade ground beef crispy taco topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, and tomatoes
Enchilada
A corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, covered in salsa and cheese.
Chicken Flauta
A corn tortilla stuffed with chicken, rolled, and fried topped with cheese.
Pork Chop
Chile Relleno
Complimentary Salsas
Desserts
Flan (Slice)
Homemade flan *Contains dairy* *Gluten free*
Flan (Whole)
9" Homemade flan *Contains dairy* *Gluten free*
Churros
Contains three cinnamon and sugar churros *Contains dairy*
Tres Leches (Slice)
Homemade tres leches covered in whipped cream and topped with chocolate *Contains dairy*
Drinks
Horchata
Watermelon Agua Fresca
Pineapple Agua Fresca
Lemonade
Jamaica (Hibiscus) Agua Fresca
Fountain Drink SM
Fountain Drink LG
Mexican Coke (1/2 Liter)
Topo Chico
Mandarin Jarrito
Pineapple Jarrito
Simply Orange Juice
Water Bottle
Coffee
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Family owned Mexican restaurant serving traditional and local favorites
1105 FM 1626, Manchaca, TX 78652