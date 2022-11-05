Main picView gallery

Mi Ranchito

No reviews yet

1105 FM 1626

Manchaca, TX 78652

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Taco
Migas Taco
Chips and Queso

To Share

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.99+
Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$6.99+
Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$6.99+

Tamales

Homemade tamales served all year! Choose up to two flavors in both half dozen and dozen! *Salsa not included with tamales*
Tamales (Individual)

Tamales (Individual)

$2.25

Homemade tamales served all year! *All tamales are gluten free* *Salsa not included with tamales*

Tamales (1/2 Dozen)

Tamales (1/2 Dozen)

$10.99

Homemade tamales served all year! Choose up to two flavors. (ex. 3 Pork and 3 Chicken) *All tamales are gluten free* *Salsa not included with tamales*

Tamales (Dozen)

Tamales (Dozen)

$18.49

Homemade tamales served all year! Choose up to two flavors. (ex. 6 Pork and 6 Chicken) *All tamales are gluten free* *Salsa not included with tamales*

Breakfast

Served all day!
Migas Plate

Migas Plate

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, chips, shredded mixed cheese, your choice of one breakfast meat. Also contains a side of tortillas, a side of breakfast potatoes, and your choice of beans.

Super Migas Plate

Super Migas Plate

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, chips, shredded mixed cheese, your choice of one breakfast meat, covered in queso. Also contains a side of tortillas, a side of breakfast potatoes, and your choice of beans.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Homemade tortilla chips covered in green tomatillo sauce topped with two eggs and white cheese. Also includes a side of breakfast potatoes and your choice of beans

Build Your Own Breakfast Taco

Build Your Own Breakfast Taco

$2.49

6 inch tortilla

Migas Taco

Migas Taco

$3.49

Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, chips, shredded mixed cheese, your choice of one breakfast meat.

Build Your Own Super Taco

$6.49

12 inch flour tortilla.

Cassandra's Super Taco

$7.49

Bacon, egg, potato, and queso in a 12 inch flour tortilla.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Your choice of a breakfast protein, two enchiladas, two tamales or a pork chop topped with two eggs and homemade ranchero sauce. Also includes a side of breakfast potatoes and your choice of beans

Tacos/Small Quesadillas

Taco

Taco

$2.99

All tacos come with cilantro and onions on your choice of tortilla.

Small Quesadilla

Small Quesadilla

$3.99

All quesadillas come with cilantro and onions on your choice of tortilla.

Entrees

Quesadilla Plate

Quesadilla Plate

$10.99

12 Inch flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, meat of your choice, and onions. Served with lettuce and sour cream, rice and choice of beans.

Enchilada Plate

Enchilada Plate

$11.99

3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling, rolled and covered in salsa and cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Mole Enchilada Plate

Mole Enchilada Plate

$12.99

3 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, rolled and covered in mole and white cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Chicken Flautas Plate

Chicken Flautas Plate

$11.99

5 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, rolled, and fried topped with white cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice, and your choice of beans.

Crispy Taco Plate

Crispy Taco Plate

$10.99

3 homemade ground beef crispy tacos topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Soft Taco Plate

Soft Taco Plate

$10.99

2 tacos of your choice topped with cilantro, onions, and avocado. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Fajita Plate

Fajita Plate

$10.99

Choice of meat topped with onions, and avocado. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Tamal Plate

Tamal Plate

$9.99

3 homemade tamales of your choice served with rice and your choice of beans

Pork Chop Plate

Pork Chop Plate

$11.99

2 large pork chops served with lettuce, avocado, tortilla, rice and your choice of beans.

Pork in Green Sauce

Pork in Green Sauce

$11.99

Pork served in tomatillo sauce served with lettuce, avocado, tortillas, rice, and your choice of beans.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$11.99

A poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with tortillas, rice, and your choice of beans.

Gordita Plate

Gordita Plate

$9.99

One large homemade gordita stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Alambre Plate

Alambre Plate

$10.99

Beef fajita mixed with pico de gallo topped with white cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, avocado, tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Mi Ranchito Burrito

Mi Ranchito Burrito

$10.99

12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, onions, rice, and beans. Topped with avocado and chips and queso.

Burrito

$9.99

12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, onions, rice, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Your choice of meat, onions, rice, charro beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.

Sopes Plate

Sopes Plate

$10.99

3 homemade sopes topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, onions, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, mixed cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Tostada Plate

Tostada Plate

$10.99

3 homemade tostadas topped with your choice of meat, onions, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Shrimp Tostada Plate

Shrimp Tostada Plate

$11.99

3 homemade tostadas topped with shrimp, pico de gallo, mayo, lettuce, cilantro, and avocado.

Super C Plate

Super C Plate

$11.99

Contains a cheese enchilada, two flautas, and a beef fajita taco. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice, and your choice of beans.

Lety's Plate

Lety's Plate

$11.99

A cheese enchilada, a picadillo tostada, and a tamal of your choice. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Vegetarian Plates

Vegetarian Quesadilla Plate

$10.99

12 Inch flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, mushroom, spinach, poblano pepper and onions. Served with lettuce and sour cream, rice and whole black beans.

Vegetarian Enchilada Plate

Vegetarian Enchilada Plate

$11.99

3 corn tortillas stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, poblano pepper and onions rolled and covered in ranchero salsa and cheese. Served with rice and whole black beans.

Tortas and Burgers

Torta

Torta

$9.99

A telera stuffed with your choice of meat, mayonnaise, refried beans, lettuce, onions, tomato, and avocado. Served with a side of french fries.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.99

8 oz. patty, topped with bacon, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, and tomato. Served with a side of french fries.

Mexican Burger

$9.99

8 oz. patty topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chorizo, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, and tomato. Served with a side of french fries.

Special Burger

Special Burger

$9.99

8 oz. patty, topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomato, and avocado. Served with a side of french fries.

Soup and Salads

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$10.99

Fresh lettuce topped with your choice of meat, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, avocado, and tortilla chips

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Homemade chicken broth with chicken, poblano peppers, corn, cilantro, avocado, white cheese, and tortilla strips. Includes a side of cilantro, onions, and lime.

Menudo

$11.99

Served with your choice of tortillas. Includes a side of cilantro, onions, and lime.

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$11.99

Homemade beef stew with carrots, cabbage, green beans, zucchini, and rice. Includes a side of cilantro, onions, and lime.

Sides

Breakfast Potatoes (8 oz.)

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

4 Corn tortillas

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

2 Flour tortillas

Side of Refried Beans

$2.99+

Side of Charro Beans

$2.99+

Side of Whole Black Beans

$2.99+

Side of Rice

$2.99+

Side of Mild Salsa

$1.00+

Side of Roasted Tomato Salsa

$1.00+

Side of Creamy Poblano Salsa

$1.00+

Side of Spicy Avocado Salsa

$1.00+

Side of Pico 4 oz

$1.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.99+

Side of Queso 2 oz.

$1.00

Side of Queso

$5.99+

No chips

Side of Guacamole

$5.99+

No chips

Side of Sour Cream 2 oz

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Large bag of chips

$2.00

Side Ranchero Sauce 8 oz

$3.99

Side Tomatillo Sauce 8 oz

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Nopales

$2.99

Singles

Large Quesadilla

$6.99

A 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, meat of your choice and onions.

Sope

$3.99

A homemade sope topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, onions, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Gordita

$6.50

One large homemade gordita stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, onions, lettuce, and cheese.

Tostada

$3.99

A homemade tostada topped with your choice of meat, onions, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Shrimp Tostada

$4.49

A homemade tostada topped with shrimp, pico de gallo, mayo, lettuce, cilantro and avocado.

Crispy Taco

$2.99

A homemade ground beef crispy taco topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, and tomatoes

Enchilada

$3.49

A corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, covered in salsa and cheese.

Chicken Flauta

$2.49

A corn tortilla stuffed with chicken, rolled, and fried topped with cheese.

Pork Chop

$4.00

Chile Relleno

$6.00

Complimentary Salsas

Mild Salsa

Roasted Tomato Salsa

Creamy Poblano Salsa

Contains dairy

Spicy Avocado Salsa

No Salsa

Limes

Desserts

Flan (Slice)

Flan (Slice)

$4.99

Homemade flan *Contains dairy* *Gluten free*

Flan (Whole)

$28.99

9" Homemade flan *Contains dairy* *Gluten free*

Churros

Churros

$4.99

Contains three cinnamon and sugar churros *Contains dairy*

Tres Leches (Slice)

Tres Leches (Slice)

$4.99Out of stock

Homemade tres leches covered in whipped cream and topped with chocolate *Contains dairy*

Drinks

Horchata

Horchata

$3.50+
Watermelon Agua Fresca

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$3.50+
Pineapple Agua Fresca

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.50+Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+
Jamaica (Hibiscus) Agua Fresca

Jamaica (Hibiscus) Agua Fresca

$3.50+

Fountain Drink SM

$2.99

Fountain Drink LG

$3.50

Mexican Coke (1/2 Liter)

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.99

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.99

Simply Orange Juice

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.99

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Mexican restaurant serving traditional and local favorites

Website

Location

1105 FM 1626, Manchaca, TX 78652

Directions

Main pic

