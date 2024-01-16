Mi Ranchito
560 w rancho vista Blvd
Palmdale, CA 93550
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Tacos
- Taco$2.75
- Hard Shell Taco$3.99
Hard shell taco with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Taco Hecho a Mano$3.99
Large taco made with hand-made tortilla, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Taco Grande$3.99
Large corn tortilla taco with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Taco de Papa$3.99
Crispy chorizo and potato taco with lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- 2 Queso taco c/ Consome$9.75
Large corn tortilla taco with melted cheese, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, hot sauce and birria consome.
Burritos
- Burrito$9.50
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce.
- Burrito Supreme$11.99
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.
- Veggie Burrito$8.99
Burrito with rice, whole beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.
- All Meat Burrito$11.75
Burrito with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
- Bean & Rice Burrito$5.99
- Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito$7.75
- Wet Burrito$11.99
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. With green or red sauce and monterrey jack cheese on top.
- Burrito Fajitas Camaron$12.99
Burrito with shrimp fajitas, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Burrito Fajitas$11.99
Burrito with beef or chicken fajitas, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Burrito Mole$14.99
Burrito with chicken, Mole sauce, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro.
- Burrito Chile Relleno$14.99
Burrito with a whole chile relleno, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- California Burrito$13.50
Specialties
- Quesadilla Regular$5.99
Grilled Cheese quesadilla with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
- Quesadilla W/ Meat$9.50
Quesadilla with choice of meat. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
- Torta$9.50
Mexican sandwich with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.
- Tostada$6.50
Fried Corn tortilla topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Sope$6.99
Thin shallow deep-fried shell of masa topped high with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cotija cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Huarache$9.99
A sandal-shaped, deep fried masa topped with Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Mexican Cheese, Sour Cream, Onion, Cilantro, and Hot Sauce.
- Mulita$6.99
Corn Tortilla quesadilla with choice of meat, cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Gordita$8.25
A fried thick masa tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Mi Ranchito Bowl$9.99
Burrito in a bowl. Choice of meat, rice, whole beans, hot sauce, onion, and cilantro. Served with corn or flour tortillas.
Nachos
- Nachos W/ Meat$12.99
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, choice of meat, beans, tomato, sour cream, onion, and cilantro.
- Nacho Fries$14.99
Fries, nacho cheese, choice of meat, beans, tomato, sour cream, onion, and cilantro.
- Regular Nachos$5.75
Chips with nacho cheese
- Nachos No Meat$8.99
Chips, nacho cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, tomato. NO Meat
Mini Menu
- Jr. Wet Burrito w/ MD Drink$9.99
Mini wet burrito with meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, and green or red sauce with melted cheese on top. With a medium drink
- Mini Nachos$6.99
Mini Nachos with beans, meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, and sour cream
- Mini Burritos$5.99
Mini Burrito with meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Mini Quesadilla$3.99
Mini Quesadilla with choice of meat. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
- Mini Tostada$3.99
Mini fried corn tortilla topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- 1 Enchilada$3.99
1 cheese, chicken, or beef enchilada with red or green sauce and melted cheese on top.
- 1 Tamal$3.99
1 Tamal, choice of cheese and jalapeno, chicken and green sauce, or pork and red sauce.
- 2 Taquitos c/ Guacamole$4.99
2 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole
Plates
- 3 Taco Plate$9.99
3 taco plate with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Taco Tuesday Plate$9.99
3 taco plate with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. 7.99 on Tuesdays!
- 2 Hard Shell Taco Plate$11.99
2 hard shell tacos with meat, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cotija cheese inside. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- 2 Taco de Papa$11.99
- Taquitos Plate$9.75
4 fried rolled taquitos with choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Flautas Plate$9.99
3 flour tortilla flautas choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Enchiladas Plate$11.25
3 chicken, cheese, or beef enchiladas topped with red or green sauce, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Enchilada de Mole$14.99
3 enchiladas with chicken or cheese topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Mole Plate$16.99
Chicken in mole, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Costillas Verdes$14.99
Pork slow cooked in salsa verde with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Steak Plate$15.99
Carne Asada with rice, beans, tortillas and a grilled jalapenos.
- Chile Relleno Plate$14.99
A chile relleno with tomato sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Quesadilla Plate$11.99
Quesadilla with meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Fajitas Plate$12.99
Chicken or Beef fajitas with bell pepper and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortilla.
- Meat Plate$14.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortilla.
- Mi Ranchito Special$16.00
1 soft taco, 1 hard shell taco, and 1 taquito, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Combo$11.99
Sides
- Side Rice$3.50+
- Side Frijol$3.50+
- Side Arroz y Frijol$3.50
- Side Flautas$7.99
3 beef or chicken flautas with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Side Taquitos$7.99
4 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- French Fries$4.25
- Un Chile Relleno$10.00
- Chips & Beans$1.99
- Chips & Salsa$1.99
- Chips & Guacamole$4.99
- Extra Tortilla$1.35
- Extra Tortilla Hecha a Mano$1.99
- Extra Queso Monterrey$1.99
- Extra Queso Nacho$1.99
- Extra Queso Cotija$0.75
- Extra Guacamole$2.99
- Extra Avocado$2.99
- Extra Crema$0.75
- Extra Carne$5.99
- Side Carne$8.99
- Cebolla Asada$0.50
- Chile Toreado (2)$0.75
- Consome$3.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
- Extra Lechuga$0.50
- Extra Tomate$0.50
- Wet$2.99
- Salsa 2oz$0.35
- Salsa Cup$5.00
Desayunos
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Burrito with beans, rice, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, and choice of meat w/ eggs.
- Breakfast Torta$9.99
Torta with beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and choice of meat with eggs.
- Burrito Alegre$11.00
Burrito with hash brown, cheese, and meat with eggs.
- Burrito Huevos a la Mexicana$10.99
Burrito with beans, rice, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, and eggs with jalapeno, onion, and tomato.
- Breakfast Taco$3.99
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Huevos Estrellados encima de Tortilla con Cebolla, Chile Campana, Tomate,
- Huevos a la Mexicana$10.99
Cebolla, Jalapeno, Tomate
- Chilaquiles$10.99
- Breakfast Plate$13.99
Kid's Meal
Mariscos
- Fish Taco$4.25
- Shrimp Taco$4.99
- Tostada Cev Camaron$7.50
- Tostada Cev Pescado$6.50
- Filete Pescado Asado$11.50
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate
- Filete Empanizado$11.99
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate
- Camaron Empanizado$12.99
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate
- Mojarra Frita$13.99
- Fajitas Camaron$15.99
- Coctel Camaron$14.99
- Caldo de Camaron$13.50
Bebidas
Boletos
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mi Ranchito is a family owned Mexican Restaurant in the Antelope Valley Area with delicious, authentic food and drinks.
560 w rancho vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93550