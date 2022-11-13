- Home
- /
- Batesville
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Mi Ranchito III
Mi Ranchito III
99 Reviews
$$
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd
Batesville, AR 72501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Super Nachos Fajita
Super nachos fajita comes with chips, small portion of beans, fajita choice, vegetables ( onions, pepper and tomatoes) all covered with cheese dip
Nachos Shrimp
Nachos topped with small portion of Beans, 10 Shrimp cooked with Bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, cpvered with cheese dip
Nachos Supreme
Nachos with beans, lettuce, ground beef, shredded chicken or mixed meat, topped with lettuce and sour cream
To Go Bean Dip
Refried beans with our unique cheese dip sauce for a better dipping with this mix!
Small Cheese Dip TOGO
8 oz OF CHEESE DIP!!! Served with 8oz Salsa and 1 bag of fresh chips
Large Cheese Dip TOGO
16 oz Cheese dip Served with 8oz Salsa and 2 bags of fresh chips
Small Guacamole TOGO
HOME MADE GUACAMOLE!! 8 oz
Large Guacamole TOGO
16 oz of our SPECIAL HOME MADE GUACAMOLE
Nachos Order
Nachos under this categorie can be only cheese, or shredded chicken or ground beef, also they can add beans... if you are looking for a mixed go to Nachos Supreme
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
One large flour tortilla stuffed with Cheese
Quesadilla Rellena
Quesadilla stuffed with small of BEANS, cheese, Shredded Chicken, Chopped Beef, Ground Beef, mixed meat, served with Lettuce, and Sour Cream.
Taquitos
3 Rolled Taquitos deep fried, shredded beef, shredded chicken, monterrey jack cheese or mix, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Queso Fundido
Queso Fundido is melted shredded cheese over the skillet with chorizo, mushroom or both on top, served with tortillas flour or corn
Chile Bola
White cheese dip with our seasoned ground beef.
SALADS
Guacamole Salad
Guacamole Salad is a small portion of guacamole, lettuce and a slice of tomatoe
Tossed Salad
Tossed Salad is fresh lettuce, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, shredded cheese
Taco Salad
Flour Tortilla bowl served with ground beef, shredded chichen or mixed, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, ask to be dry if you dont like the soupy style so we separate the cheese dip and lettuce!
Fajita Taco Salad
Flour Tortilla Bowl served with fajita chicken, faita beef or mix, cooked with bell pepper, onion and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole, ask for the dry way if you dont like the soupy style
Taco Salad Shrimp
Flour Tortilla Bowl served with Shrimp, cooked with bell pepper, onion and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole, ask for the dry way if you dont like the soupy style
VEGETARIANS
HOUSE SPECIALS
Camarones a la Diabla
Large shrimp with our spicy red diabla sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Camarones Mojo de Ajo
Large shrimp with fresh garlic style, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Large shrimp mexican style with chopped tomatoes, onions, and our secret salsa recipe to cook it to perfection for you. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Shrimp Quesadilla Rellena
Large flour Tortilla, stuffed with shredded cheese and shrimp, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Arroz con Camarones
Bed fo Shredded cheese, topped with mexican rice and large shrimp. Served with Tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook large shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and peppers, garnished with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Tortilla choice flour or corn
Pollo Asado
Chicken Breast, lightly seasoned and charbroiled on our grill, covered with cheese dip, Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Burrito Mi Ranchito
Our largest burrito stuffed with RICE, BEANS and FAJITA chicken, beef or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce.
Tacos Carne Asada
3 Soft Flour Tortilla, stuffed with Fajita Steak meat, served with Rice, Beans and pico de gallo on the side.
Baked Potato
Our authentic and unique baked potatoe will make you fall in love!, Mixed with butter and seasoning, topped with your best election of fajita meat, sour cream, cheese sauce and bacon
NEW SPECIALS
Steak Mi Ranchito
T-Bone Steak cooked to perfection topped with cooked mushrooms with melted cheese on top, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Steak and Shrimp
T-Bone Steak topped with Large Shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes and peppers. Served with Rice, Beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Parrillada Para Uno
A sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of beef and chicken, shrimp pork tips and chorizo sauteed using our special recipe adding onions, tomatoes and peppers. Served with 1 cheese quesadilla, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Tacos Al Pastor
3 Flour or Corn Tortilla, stuffed with marinated pork meat in the traditional pastor style. Our authentic recipe of special pastor sauce and traditional mexican spices make a delicious marinade and when cooked with a hint of PINNEAPPLE the result is a mouth-watering mexican dish, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
Milaneza
A thick sliced steak or chicken breast with a lihjt layer of bread crumbs. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Quesadilla Rellena de Fajita
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with BEANS, cheese, Fajita Chicken, Beef or mixed, Served with Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Pico de gallo.
Pollo a la Mexicana
a Boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo con Champinones
Boneless chicken breast filet cooked with mushroom, topped with cheese dip. Served with Rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Pollo con Camarones
Chicken breast boneless fillet, cooked on the charbroiled with onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, served with 3 shrimp wrapped in bacon, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Fajitas Mi Pueblito
Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken or mixed, cooked with mushroom, red bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, topped with shredded cheese and bacon. Served with Tortillas. Doesnt come with side plate but you can add it on add/extra category
Enfrijoladas
3 soft corn tortillas, one stuffed with beef, one with shredded chicken and one with cheese, topped with beans, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Arroz Mi Pueblito
Our House Favorite And Famous Dish! Rice, Fajita Beef, Chicken or Mixed, topped with Cheese dip! That's it !!
Fajitas Mushrooms
Marinated tender strips of Beef, Chicken or mixed fajita, cooked with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chuletas A La Mexicana
2 Pork Chops BONE IN on the grill, topped with your choice of vegetables ( bell peppers, onions and tomatoes) or CHEESE DIP!! Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Poblano Chile Relleno Meal
1 Poblano pepper stuffed with our seasoned ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with your favorite sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas. If you want it by itself, go to ALA CARTE section
Avocado Mi Pueblito
A bed of rice topped with fajita meat, a whole avocado and cheese sauce all over
Vegetarian Avocado Mi Pueblito
A bed of rice topped with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with a whole avocado topped with cheese sauce
SPECIALITIES
Parrillada Mexican FOR 2
2 sizzling platter full of fajita beef, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, carnitas, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with 2 plates of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, 2 package of tortilla and 2 plain cheese quesadilla.
Fajita Mi Ranchito
Chicken, Steak or Mixed Fajitas with CHORIZO, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.
Fajitas Dinner
Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajitas with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, Served with Rice, Beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Allie
Chicken, Steak And Shrimp, make it the way you wanted, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Steak Mexicano
a T-Bone Steak cooked to the perfection with special seasoning, topped with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Steak Ranchero
T-Bone Steak cooked as your preference, topped with our special SPICY sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chile Colorado
My Fav!!! Chicken, Steak or mix tenders of fajita, with chili red SPICY sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and tortillas.
Carnitas
Chunks of Pork soft, juicy, tasty, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Special Dinner
a Large meal for Big Hunger! One Chile Relleno, one enchilada, one taco, one chalupa, one tamale, served with rice and beans, topped with your favorite sauce.
Chimichanga Dinner
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef, ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, anything you want is deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Supremas
4 Enchiladas, one ground beef, one beans, one shredded chicken, one cheese, topped with your fav sauce, and lettuce, sour cream and a slice of tomatoe.
Enchiladas Rancheras
2 Cheese Enchiladas, topped with Chopped beef or your favorite election and the sauce of your preference, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Guadalajara
One Shredded Chicken burrito and enchilada, topped them with your choice of sauce, and lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burritos Deluxe
2 Burritos stuffed with Shredded chicken and beans, topped with your preference sauce and lettuce, sour cream, slice tomato and shredded cheese.
Burrito Supreme DINNER
Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce, plus lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, on the side.... rice and beans
Burrito Special
One Ground beef or Shredded chicken burrito or mixed, topped with sauce and lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Burrito Fajita Special
Chile Rellenos Dinner
2 Anaheim pepper stuffed with Monterrey Jack Cheese, topped with your favorite sauce, Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Three White Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas, one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one cheese, topped with Cheese Sauce, served with Rice OR Beans
Enchiladas Jalisco
3 Soft corn tortillas, 2 stuffed with Beef Fajita and 1 with Chicken Fajita Style, topped with our special cheese sauce and lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Enchiladas
4 Soft Corn Tortillas, stuffed with shrimp, red bell peppers and onions, topped with your favorite sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole
Sincronizada
a double flour tortilla stuffed with ham, cheese and fajita chicken, beef or mixed in the middle of both, served with rice and lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Burrito Mi Pueblito
A Big Burrito stuffed with fajita chicken, beef or mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, on the side comes with rice and beans.
Taco Trio
One taco Fajita Beef, One Grilled chicken and one shrimp with your choice of tortilla and 2 toppings, enjoy them with your favorite salsa on the side
COMBINATIONS
C#1 One Taco, Two Enchiladas and Mexican Rice
C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
C#3 One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
C#4 One Enchilada, Chile Relleno Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
C#5 One Enchilada, One Tamale, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
C#6 Two Beef Tacos, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
C#7 One Beef Burrito, One Taco, and One Enchilada
C#8 One Enchilada, One Beef Burrito, and One Chile Relleno
C#9 One Beef Burrito,One Enchilada, and One Tamale
C#10 One Burrito,One Enchilada,Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
C#11 One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
C#12 One Taco, One Beef Burrito, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
C#13 One Chalupa, One Taco, and One Enchilada
C#14 One Tostada, Tamale and One Enchilada
C#15 One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco
KIDS MEAL
Taco Kids Meal
1 Taco, Rice and Beans
Enchilada Kids Meal
1 Enchilada with Rice and Beans on the side.
Burrito Kids Meal
One Small Burrito, Rice and Beans.
Quesadilla Kids Meal
Quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese and your choice of meat, Served with rice and beans or french fries
Pollo Asado Kids Meal
Half of a chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice
French fries
SIDE ORDERS
Lettuce
Grill Onions
Grill Bell Peppers
Grill Tomatoes
Grill Vegetables
Fresh Onions
Fresh Bell Pepper
Fresh Tomatoes
Cilantro
Fresh Jalapeños
Grill Jalapeños
Pickled Jalapeños
Chiles Toreados
Mushrooms
Bacon
Shredded cheese
Shredded Chicken ( 2 )
Shredded Chicken ( 4 )
Shredded Chicken ( 6 )
Ground beef ( 2 )
Ground beef ( 4 )
Ground beef ( 6 )
Fajita beef ( 2 )
Fajita beef ( 4 )
Fajita beef ( 6 )
Faj Beef (8)
Fajita chicken ( 2 )
Fajita chicken ( 4 )
Fajita chicken ( 6 )
Faj Chickn (8)
FAJ MIX (2)
FAJ MIX (4)
FAJ MIX (6)
FAJ MIX (8)
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Rice And Beans
Sour Cream
Tortillas Corn
Tortillas Flour
Pico de Gallo
Pico de gallo 8 oz
Pico de gallo 16 oz
Chorizo
French fries
Avocado
Egg piece
Shrimp piece
Lime
Yellow Lemon
ex cheese dip
Cheese Dip On More
chips
salsa small
salsa large
ex to go charge
Spicy Salsa
Extra Faj Salad
Pineapple
Garlic
Ranch
Ham
Side Of Carnitas
Taco Salad
Taco Salad Bowl Shell
RANCHITO SPECIALS
HAWAIIAN FAJITAS
A great mix of Ham, Pineapple, Melted Cheese, Fajita Chicken, Beef or Mixed, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Also your choice of Tortillas corn or flour.
SUPER WAFFLE FAJITAS
a Bed of Waffle Fries, topped with beans, Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of Chicken, Beef or mixed Fajita all covered with cheese dip.
CATERING COMBOS
ARROZ MI PUEBLITO (5PPL)
Your choice of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 1Lg Cheese Dip if Serve it on the side for the same meal 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
ARROZ MI PUEBLITO (10 PPL)
Your choice of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 2Lg Cheese Dip if Serve it on the side for the same meal 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
ENCHILADA BAR (5PPL)
10 Enchiladas (Shredded chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese) 5 order of Rice OR Beans Your choice of Enchilada Sauce, Green Sauce or Cheese Sauce 1 Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
20 ENCHILADA BAR (10ppl)
20 Enchiladas (Shredded chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese) 10 order of Rice OR Beans Your choice of Enchilada Sauce, Green Sauce or Cheese Sauce 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
TACO BAR (5 PPL)
10 Tacos Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef Your choice of Corn Hard Shell Taco or Soft Flour Shell Taco Served with Lettuce & Shredded Cheese 5 Order of Rice OR Beans 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
TACO BAR (10PPL)
20 Tacos Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef Your choice of Corn Hard Shell Taco or Soft Flour Shell Taco Served with Lettuce & Shredded Cheese 10 Order of Rice OR Beans 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
FAJITAS (5 PPL)
Medium Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 5 Order of Rice & Beans 9in Plate Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 8 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 5 Packages of 4 Tortillas 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
FAJITAS (10PPL)
Large Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita 10 Order of Rice & Beans Medium Size Pan Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 16 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 10 Packages of 4 Tortillas 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
FAJITAS ALLIE (5PPL)
Medium Size Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita with 15 Shrimp 5 Order of Rice & Beans 9in Plate Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 8 oz Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 5 Packages of 4 Tortillas 1Lg Red Mild Sauce 2 Bags of Chips
FAJITAS ALLIE (10PPL)
Large Size Turkey Pan of Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajita with 30 Shrimp 5 Order of Rice & Beans Medium Pan Size Salad (Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Bell pepper & Tomatoes) 1Lg Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream) 10 Packages of 4 Tortillas 2Lg Red Mild Sauce 4 Bags of Chips
DISPOSABLE DINNERWARE (5PPL)
STYROFOAM STYLE PLATES CUPS PLASTIC SILVERWARE NAPKINS
DISPOSABLE DINNERWARE (10PPL)
STYROFOAM STYLE PLATES CUPS PLASTIC SILVERWARE NAPKINS
UTENSILS TO SERVE
LARGE SIZE KITCHEN UTENSILS (METAL OR SILICONE) SPOONS, SPATULA, TURNER, TONGS, ETC
UTENSILS TO SERVE ALA CARTE
LARGE SIZE KITCHEN UTENSILS (METAL OR SILICONE) SPOONS, SPATULA, TURNER, TONGS, ETC
ICE BAG
GALLON DRINK
DELIVERY CATERING
Luncheon Menu
Taco Lunch
A crispy corn tortilla or soft flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and shredded cheese served with rice and beans
Enchilada Lunch
A soft corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken or cheese topped with red sauce served with rice and beans
Tamale Lunch
Tender Chicken wrapped in an authentic corn husk and topped with our seasoned ground beef and your favorite sauce. Served with rice and beans
Tostada Lunch
A flat, crispy tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and a slice tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Chalupa Lunch
A flat crispy tortilla covered with beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese and slice tomato served with rice and beans
Tostaguac Lunch
A flat crispy tortilla with ground beef, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and slice tomato, served with rice and beans
Luncheon Specialites
Speedy Gonzalez
1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, Rice or Beans
Huevos Rancheros
Ranch style eggs, topped with our unique spicy ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chimichanga LUNCH
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or chopped beef deep fried served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Taquitos Mexicanos
2 corn tortilla wrapped around with shredded chicken, shredded beef, monterrey jack cheese or mixed and deep fried to a golden brown, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo .
Chile Relleno Lunch
A mild green Anaheim Chile stuffed with Monterrey jack cheese, lightly battered and deep fried, topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans
Special Lunch #1
One chile Relleno, one taco, Refried Beans and Lettuce, guacamole and a slice of tomato.
Special Lunch #2
One burrito stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken or mixed, topped with your choice of sauce, Served with rice and beans.
Special Lunch #3
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and a side of rice.
Special Lunch #4
2 Enchiladas, your choice of fajita chicken, steak or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce, Served with Rice OR Beans
Special Lunch #5
One Chimichanga, 1 Enchilada, your choice stuffed with, topped with cheese dip, served with Rice OR Beans
Burrito Supreme LUNCH
Burrito Stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or mixed, topped with your election sauce, lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese. Rice and beans on the side.
Fajitas Lunch
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken and beef skirt steak, sautéed with onions and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo cooked with tomatoes and onions. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Divorciados
Ranch Style Eggs, topped with mexican sauce, one with red sauce and the other with green sauce, served with beans, rice and flour tortillas.
A La Carte
Chimichanga A La Carta
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken deep fried to a Golden brown, topped with cheese sauce
Burrito a La Carte
Chalupa A La Carta
flat, crisp tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole and sliced tomato
Tostada A La Carta
A flat, crisp tortilla covered with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and sour cream
Tostaguac A La Carta
A flat, crisp tortilla covered with ground beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and guacamole
Enchilada A La Carta
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese, and your choice of sauce on top
Chile Relleno A La Carta
a Mild Anaheim pepper stuffed with monterrey jack cheese, topped with your favorite sauce.
Taco A La Carta
a Crunchy or Soft Taco, stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken or mixed, lettuce and shredded cheese on it.
Tamale A La Carta
Tender chicken wrapped in an authentic corn husk and topped whit our seasoned ground beef and mild sauce
Taquito A La
corn tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, ground beef or monterrey jack cheese and deep fried to a Golden brown
Taco Carne Asada A La
Soft Flour Tortilla, stuffed with Fajita Chicken or Steak.
Gnd beef & bean bto
Ground Beef and refried beans burrito, topped with your choice sauce.
Shrd chicken & bean bto
Shredded Chicken and Refried Beans burrito, topped with your sauce.
Shrimp chimichanga ala
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Shrimp, bell pepper, tomatoes and onions, deep fried to a golden brown, Topped with Cheese sauce.
Poblano A La Carte
Poblano pepper stuffed with seasoned ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with your favorite sauce.
Taco Special
Taco Pastor Ala
Shrimp Chalupa Ala
Flour tortilla deep fried filled with grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes and chopped shrimp, topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Shrimp Taco ALA
Shrimp Taco a la carte served with grill red bell pepper and onions
Postres
Flan
Traditional mexico city-style cream caramel. baked fresh
Sopapilla
Fried flour torilla with butter, honey and cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup
Cheesecake
Creamy cheescake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and topped with whipped cream, chocolate, cinnamon and ice cream.
Ice cream scoop
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Your best Food at your Table, Since 2000
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville, AR 72501