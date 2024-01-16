- Home
- Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant 1146 Hwy 21 W
Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant 1146 Hwy 21 W
1146 Hwy 21 W
Cedar Creek, TX 78612
Breakfast Plates
- Weekday Special (M-F)$9.95
- Huevos Rancheros Plate$10.95
- Migas & Cheese Plate$11.95
- Machacado & Egg Plate$11.95
- Pancake & Egg Plate$10.95
- Pork Chop & Egg Plate$12.95
- Breakfast Burrito Plate$10.95
- Nopalitos Plate$10.95
- Omelet Plate$12.95
- Chilaquiles Plate$10.95
- Chilaquiles (Dona Juana)$12.95
- Barbacoa Breakfast Plate$13.95
- Carne Guisada & Egg Plate$12.95
- Kids Breakfast Plate$6.95
- Kids Pancake Plate$6.95
- Kids Grilled Cheese Plate$6.95
Breakfast Tacos
- Machacado & Egg Taco$3.50
- Migas & Cheese Taco$2.95
- Nopales & Egg Taco$2.75
- Papa A La Mexicana$2.75
- Super Taco$6.79
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
- Barbacoa By The Pound$19.99
- Bacon & Egg$2.75
- Potato & Egg$2.75
- Chorizo&Egg$2.75
- Sausage &Egg$2.75
- Ham&Egg$2.75
- Bean & Cheese$2.75
- Egg taco$1.75
- Rice and bean taco$2.75
- Bean and chorizo taco$2.75
- Beef fajita and egg taco$4.00
Appetizers
Tacos
Chalupas
Burritos
Torta & Fries
Tex-Mex Plates
Enchilada Plate
Signature Enchilada Plates
Burrito Plates
Res - Steak Plates
Puerco- Pork Plates
Pollo - Chicken Plates
Sizzling Fajita Plates
Mariscos
Caldo - Soups
Ensaladas - Salads
Hamburger & Fries
Kids Menu
Beverages
Breakfast - Side Orders
Veggies- Side Orders
Condiment - Side Orders
Soup - Extras
Side Extras
Marisco - Extras
Condiment - Sides Orders
A La Cart Items
A La Cart Meats
Hamburger-Side items
WEDNESDAY
TUESDAY
LUNCH SPECIALS
DINNER SPECIALS
Order of Tortillas
Single Tortilla
Tuesday crispy taco special
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1146 Hwy 21 W, Cedar Creek, TX 78612
