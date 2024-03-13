- Home
Mi Ranchito Mound City 303 South 9th Street
303 South 9th Street
Mound City, KS 66056
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Espinaca Queso$5.49
A blend of mexican and American cheeses, made with white onions, tomatoes & spinach
- Half Order Fresh Guacamole$4.99
A blend of ripened, buttery avocados, cilantro, onions, lime juice & special spices
- Full Order Fresh Guacamole$8.50
A blend of ripened, buttery avocados, cilantro, onions, lime juice & special spices
- Quesadillas$7.99
Grilled in a large flour tortilla with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese & served with pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
- Border Nachos$10.99
Corn tortilla chips built high with refried beans, ground beef, espinaca queso, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapeños
- 6 Pieces Mini Chicken Chimichangas$9.49
Served with jalapeños, creamy cheese and espinaca queso
- Mexican Pizza$10.49
One crispy one grilled tortilla, beans, ground beef, cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños
- Chicken & Rice Top Esp$9.00
- Fajita Nachos$10.99
- Chips$1.50
- Salsa$1.50
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
Salads
- Taco Salad$9.99
Seasoned chicken or ground beef on a crispy flour tortilla with mixed greens, rice, refried beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chicken Avocado Salad$10.49
Grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions on a crispy flour tortilla with mixed greens, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese and sliced avocados
- House Salad$4.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cheese & tortilla chips
- Cup Tortilla Soup$4.50
Seasoned chicken, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocados and tortilla strips. Served with mini cheese quesadillas
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$5.99
Seasoned chicken, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocados and tortilla strips. Served with mini cheese quesadillas
Fajitas
Sandwiches & Fries
- Nicola's Burger$9.49
Ground beef patty with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries
- Texas Burger$9.99
Ground beef patty with crispy onions, BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, fries, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled chicken breast with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$8.99
6 pieces, fries and your choice of sauce - BBQ, honey mustard or ranch
Specialties
- Rulber's Pasta$12.99
Bowtie noodles, grilled chicken, poblano cream sauce, grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo and Parmesan cheese
- KC Strip$14.99
8 oz steak, side of fries and a house salad
- Monterey Platter$12.49
Grilled chicken, steak, onions, peppers on a bed of rice smothered with espinaca queso
- Jalisco Chimichanga$12.25
Grilled chicken and pico de gallo stuffed inside a flour tortilla, lightly fried and baked. Covered with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeño cream cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and a side of guacamole
- Carne Asada Tacos$11.99
Steak, chorizo, onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo and cilantro sautéed together and stuffed in two flour tortillas topped with Monterey Jack cheese and avocados. Served with rice and refried beans
- Carne Asada Platillo$13.99
Butterfly steak with grilled onions covered with Mi Ranchito asada sauce. Served with grilled jalapeños, fresh limes, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocados & flour tortillas
- Mi Ranchito Sampler$13.50
Pollo feliz, two mini chimichangas, one chicken flauta, small chicken quesadilla, refried beans and rice
- Fish Taco$13.99
Grilled tilapia, sautéed red and green peppers, shredded lettuce, sautéed red and green pepper, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, flour tortillas and topped with avocados. Served with refried beans, rice, and a side of creamy yogurt lime sauce
- Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas$12.25
Chicken and Monterey Jack cheese inside a flour tortilla covered with cream cheese sauce and sliced avocados. Served with rice and refried beans
- Acapulco Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Marinated and grilled shrimp, bell peppers, pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack cheese served with two flour tortillas topped with avocados. Served with refried beans and rice
- Fajita Con Queso Enchiladas$12.25
Grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers, Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside two flour tortillas topped with espinaca queso. Served with rice and refried beans
Burritos & Chimichangas
- Fajita Burrito$10.99
Grilled chicken or steak, onions and peppers rolled inside a flour tortilla and covered with mild red chili sauce and cheese. Served with rice & refried beans
- Mound City Burrito$11.99
Pork carnitas, ground beef, refried beans and rice inside a large flour tortilla and baked with espinaca queso
- Tradicional Burrito$10.49
Choice of seasoned chicken, ground beef or pork carnitas with refried beans, cheese and covered with mild red chili sauce and cheese then baked. Served with rice and refried beans
- Bean Burrito$8.99
- Bravo Burrito$13.99
- Fajita Chimichanga$10.99
Grilled chicken or steak, onions and peppers rolled inside a flour tortilla and lightly fried, covered with mild red chili sauce and topped with sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
- La Grande Chimichanga$11.75
Large crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with a side of espinaca queso and jalapeño creamy cheese
- Chimichanga Tradicional$10.75
A lightly fried tortilla with your choice of: seasoned chicken, ground beef or pork carnitas topped with mild red chili sauce, topped with sour cream. Served with refried beans and rice
Mexican Tradition
- 3 Pieces Chicken Flautas$10.49
Seasoned chicken filled inside corn tortillas and lightly fried and topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and mixed cheeses
- 2 Pieces Crispy Tacos$9.99
Crispy corn tortillas with your choice of seasoned chicken or ground beef with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice & refried beans
- 2 Pieces Soft Tacos$9.99
Soft flour tortillas with your choice of seasoned chicken or ground beef with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice & refried beans
- 2 Pieces Chorizo Tacos$10.49
Authentic homemade chorizo in white corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and chopped onions. Served with rice & refried beans
- Cheese and Onion Enchiladas$9.49
Corn tortillas filled with cheese and onions, baked with enchilada sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
- 2 Pieces Enchiladas Tradicional$11.25
Corn tortillas rolled around cheese, onions and choice of ground beef or seasoned chicken, baked with homemade enchilada sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
Taco Tuesday
Kids Menu
Ala Carte
- Ala Taco$2.99
- Ala Asada Taco$4.49
- Ala Bean Tostada$3.99
- Ala Tostada$4.50
- Ala Chz Enchilada$4.00
- Ala Enchilada$4.75
- Ala Cream Chz Enchilada$5.75
- Ala Faj Que Enchilada$5.75
- Ala Chimichanga$10.00
- Ala Fajita Chimi$10.50
- Ala Jalisco$10.99
- Ala Tamal$3.50
- Ala Tradi Burrito$10.00
- Ala Chorizo Taco$4.49
- Ala Fish Taco$5.75
- Ala Shrimp Taco$6.00
- Add 6oz Gr Ck$3.99
- Add 6oz Stk$5.99
- Add Shrimp$4.99
- Ala Flauta De Pollo
Sides
- Half Espinaca$3.99
- Half Guacamole$5.99
- Side Pico$1.59
- Side Rice$1.99
- Side Refried Beans$1.99
- Side Espinaca$1.50
- Side Cheese$0.99
- Side Guac 2oz$1.25
- Side Guac 4oz$1.89
- Side Sour Cream 2oz$0.99
- Side Sour Cream 4oz$1.49
- Side Raw Onions$0.99
- Side Jalapeños$0.99
- Side Avocados$1.49
- Side French Fries$2.89
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.59
- Side Corn Tortillas$1.59
- Side Toreados$1.89
- Side Cream Cheese$0.99
Soft Drinks
Soft Drink
Kids Drink
Beer
Bottled Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
303 South 9th Street, Mound City, KS 66056