- Home
- /
- Weyers Cave
- /
- Mi Rancho Bridgewater
Mi Rancho Bridgewater
No reviews yet
3445 Lee Highway Unit 1 Building A
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Online Ordering Available
Food
Appetizers
- Cheese Nachos$5.99
- Nachos w/ Beans$6.99
- Nachos w/ Beef$6.99
- Nachos w/ Shredded Chicken$7.99
- Cheese Dip$4.25
- Bean Dip$4.25
- Chori-cheese Dip$6.99
- Chile con Queso$7.99
- Guacamole Dip$4.25
- Spinach Dip$6.99
- Quesadilla$3.15
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.25
- Rancho Appetizer$9.99
- Garden Salad$7.99
- Guacamole Salad$5.25
- Chicken Salad$8.99
- Beef Salad$8.99
- Texana Salad$9.99
- Shrimp Salad$10.25
- Sour Cream Salad$2.99
- Fajita Salad$5.99
- Cheese Sticks$5.25
- Chicken Tenders$6.50
- French Fries$3.50
- Black Bean Soup$7.99+
- Chicken Soup$7.99+
- Steak Quesadilla$7.25
- Nachos w/ Steak$12.99
- Nachos w/ Grilled Chicken$12.99
- Avocado Slices$4.25
- Jr Grilled Shrimp$10.99
A La Carte
- Hard Beef Tacos (3)$6.50
- Hard Chicken Tacos (3)$6.50
- Hard Steak Tacos (3)$9.99
- Hard Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)$9.99
- Beef or chicken Burritos (2)$9.99
- Beef, chicken, or cheese Enchiladas (3)$9.99
- Steak Enchiladas (3)$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Enchiladas (3)$11.99
- Chiles Rellenos (3)$10.50
- Tamales (3)$9.50
- Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos (2)$8.50
- Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos (3)$12.75
- Bean Burritos (2)$9.99
- Steak or chicken Soft Tacos (3)$15.75
Side Orders
- Jalapeños$1.75
- Sour Cream$1.75
- Pico de Gallo$1.75
- Salsa Al Pastor$1.75
- White Sauce$1.75
- Ranch Dressing$1.00
- Mexican Rice$3.25
- Refried Beans$3.25
- Rice w/Cheese Dip$4.99
- Corn Tortillas (3)$2.50
- Flour Tortillas (3)$2.50
- Beef or Chicken Hard Taco$2.99
- Steak or chicken Hard Taco$3.99
- Beef or Chicken Soft Taco$4.25
- Steak or chicken Soft Taco$5.25
- Cheese Enchilada$3.25
- Bean Enchilada$3.25
- Beef Enchilada$3.25
- Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- Chile Relleno$4.25
- Tamal$3.25
- Burrito
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
- Arroz y Frijol$5.99
- Tostada$3.99
- Black Beans$3.25
- Chile Toreado$0.99
- Chiles Toreados (3)$2.99
- Shredded Cheese$1.75
- Tomatos$1.75
- Red Salsa$1.75
- Green Salsa$1.75
- Lemons$1.75
- Limes$1.75
- Grilled Steak Order$9.50
- Grilled Chicken Order$9.50
- Cheese Fries$4.25
Fajitas
Vegetarian
Combo Dinners
- Combo #1$9.99
- Combo #2$9.99
- Combo #3$9.99
- Combo #4$9.99
- Combo #5$9.99
- Combo #6$9.99
- Combo #7$9.99
- Combo #8$9.99
- Combo #9$9.99
- Combo #10$9.99
- Combo #11$9.99
- Combo #12$10.25
- Combo #13$10.25
- Combo #14$10.25
- Combo #15$10.25
- Combo #16$10.25
- Combo #17$10.25
- Combo #18$10.25
- Combo #19$10.25
- Combo #20$10.25
- Combo #21$10.25
- Combo #22$10.25
- Combo #23$10.25
- Combo #24$10.25
- Combo #25$10.25
Specialties of the House
- Molcajete Mixto$18.99
- Zoany (Molcajete Special)$24.99
- Pollo Espinaca$14.50
- Parrillada$16.50
- Grande Special$15.25
- Mi Rancho Special$12.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.50
- Nachos Supreme$10.50
- Taco Salad$9.99
- Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
- Vegeterian Taco Salad$10.50
- Shrimp Taco Salad$13.25
- Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad$13.25
- Fajitas Nachos$15.99
- Fajitas Carnitas$17.25
- Fajitas Nachos Texana$16.99
- Enchiladas Supreme$11.50
- Chimichangas$11.99
- Shrimp Chimichangas$14.50
- Plato Chile Autentico$13.99
- Chile Colorado$12.99
- Chile Verde$12.99
- Flautas$11.99
- Burrito Deluxe$10.50
- Burrito Degollado$12.99
- Burrito Fajita Mix$12.99
- Burrito Fajita Steak$12.99
- Burrito Fajita Chicken$12.99
- Burrito Vegetarian$11.50
- Burrito Carnitas (Pork)$12.99
- Burrito Shrimp$12.99
- Burrito California$12.25
- Burrito Jalisco$15.99
- Stuffed Burrito Mi Rancho$15.99
- Burrito Colorado$12.99
- Burrito Verde$12.99
- Quesadilla Jalisco$12.99
- Quesadilla Rellena$9.99
- Quesadilla Mi Rancho$12.50
- Quesadilla Texana$12.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.30
- Quesadilla de Espinaca$12.50
- Quesadilla Fajita$12.50
- Carnitas$15.00
- Arroz con Pollo$14.50
- Arroz con Steak$14.50
- Arroz con Camarones$16.99
- Arroz Texana$15.99
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$11.50
- Steak Mi Rancho$15.99
- Carne Asada (Rib Eye Steak)$16.99
- Pastel Tres Leches$6.25
- Mexican Hamburger$10.99
- Spinach Burritos (2) (CHANGE PRICE)$5.99
Two Spinach Burritos, duh.
- Spinach Enchiladas (3)$8.99
- Burrito Espinaca$11.50
- Mexican Pizza$13.99
- POZOLE$14.99
- MENUDO$15.99
- CALDO DE REZ$16.99
- Quezadilla virria$10.99
- Carne Asada (Sirloin Steak)$15.99
Steak
- Steak a la Mexicana$14.99
- Beef Steak Ranchero$14.25
- Carne Asada$13.99
- Bistec con Camarones$17.50
- Steak Mi Rancho$15.99
- Tacos de Carne Asada Order$13.50
- Tacos de Carnitas Order$12.99
- Tacos al Pastor Order$13.50
- Tacos de Lengua Order$14.50
- Taco de Carne Asada (1)$4.50
- Taco de Carnita (1)$3.99
- Taco de Lengua (1)$4.75
- Taco de Adobo (1)$4.50
- Taco al Pastor (1)$4.50
- Tacos virria$13.50
Seafood
- Tilapia$12.99
- Snapper$12.99
- Salmon$12.99
- Mojarra$14.99
- Shrimp Cocktail$11.50+
- Camarones a la Diabla$14.99
- Camarones Rancheros$14.99
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$14.99
- Tilapia Fish Tacos (3)$13.25
- Piece of Tilapia$8.99
- Piece of Snapper$8.99
- Piece Of Salmon$8.99
- Ceviche$10.99+
- Grilled Shrimp Order$0.99+
- Sussy Butterfly Shrimp$19.99
- Vaquero Morely Shrimp$19.99
- Shrimp Tacos Special (3)$13.50
Chicken
- #F Chicken Burrito and Chicken Enchilada$10.50
- Mole Poblano$10.50
- Enchiladas Rancheras$10.50
- Enchiladas Fiestas$10.50
- Mole Ranchero$10.50
- Enchiladas Verdes$10.50
- Enchiladas Suizas$11.50
- Cancun$9.75
- Enchiladas Poblanas$10.50
- Chori-Pollo$14.25
- Pollo a la Parrilla$14.25
- Pollo Tapatio$14.25
- Pollo Empanizado$14.25
- San Jose$9.99
- Amanda Special$10.99
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Drinks
NA Beverages
Beer & Wine
- Wine Glass$4.25
- Michelada$7.99
- Michelada Loaded$8.50
- Domestic - Draft 12oz$3.25
- Domestic - Draft 22oz$6.25
- Domestic - Pitcher 64oz$10.99
- Imported - Draft 12oz$3.75
- Imported - Draft 22oz$7.25
- Imported - Pitcher 64oz$11.99
- Domestic - Bottle$4.25
- Imported - Bottle$4.75
- Topo Chico (Hard Seltzer)$2.99
- Homemade Sangria$7.25
- Hermanos$4.75
Margaritas
Mixed Drinks
Premium Drinks
Tequilas
Lunch
Lunch
- Speedy Gonzales$9.25
- Lunch Chimichanga$9.99
- Lunch Chimichanga Shrimp$11.25
- Burrito Especial$9.25
- Huevos con Chorizo$9.99
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
- Huevos a la Mexicana$9.99
- Chalupa Texana$8.99
- Lunch Fajitas$10.99
- Lunch Burrito California$10.25
- Lunch Taco Salad$9.50
- Lunch Fajita Taco Salad$10.50
- Lunch Taco Salad Carnitas$9.25
- Lunch Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp$11.25
- Lunch Fajitas Texanas$11.50
- Huevos con Jamón$9.99
- Lunch Quesadilla Vegetariana$9.25
- Lunch Burrito Rojo$9.50
- Lunch Burrito Verde$9.50
- Lunch Carnitas$10.99
- Lunch Arroz con Camaron$10.99
- Lunch Arroz con Pollo$10.50
- Lunch Fajitas Shrimp$11.50
- Lunch Fajitas Mixtas$10.99
- Lunch Fajitas Carnitas$10.99
- Lunch Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.50
Special Lunch
To Go
Dips, Chips & Salsas
Drinks
Charges
Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Mi Rancho Mexican! Experience Great Lunch or Dinner with the Mexican Flavor you crave for! Mi Rancho delivers a kick-ass Margarita that is extreme!
Location
3445 Lee Highway Unit 1 Building A, Weyers Cave, VA 24486
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vito’s Italian Market - 1047 Port Republic Rd
No Reviews
1047 Port Republic Rd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurant
More near Weyers Cave
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Nellysford
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Front Royal
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.