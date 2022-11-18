- Home
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Mi Rancho Crozet
No reviews yet
1015 Heathercroft Circle Suite 300
Crozet, VA 22932
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Nachos
$5.99
Nachos w/ Beans
$6.99
Nachos w/ Beef
$6.99
Nachos w/ Shredded Chicken
$7.99
Cheese Dip
$4.25
Bean Dip
$4.25
Chori-cheese Dip
$4.99
Chile con Queso
$7.99
Guacamole Dip
$4.25
Spinach Dip
$4.99
Quesadilla
$3.15
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$7.25
Rancho Appetizer
$9.99
Garden Salad
$7.99
Guacamole Salad
$5.25
Chicken Salad
$8.99
Beef Salad
$8.99
Texana Salad
$9.99
Shrimp Salad
$10.25
Sour Cream Salad
$2.99
Fajita Salad
$5.99
Cheese Sticks
$5.25
Chicken Tenders
$6.50
French Fries
$3.50
Black Bean Soup
$7.99+
Chicken Soup
$7.99+
Tortilla Soup
$7.99+
Steak Quesadilla
$7.25
Nachos w/ Steak
$12.99
Nachos w/ Grilled Chicken
$12.99
Avocado Slices
$4.25
Jr Grilled Shrimp
$10.99
A La Carte
Hard Beef Tacos (3)
$6.50
Hard Chicken Tacos (3)
$6.50
Hard Steak Tacos (3)
$9.99
Hard Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)
$9.99
Hard Shrimp Tacos (3)
$11.50
Beef Burritos (2)
$9.99
Chicken Burritos (2)
$9.99
Beef Enchiladas (2)
$6.50
Beef Enchiladas (3)
$8.99
Chicken Enchiladas (2)
$5.00
Chicken Enchiladas (3)
$8.99
Cheese Enchiladas (2)
$6.50
Cheese Enchiladas (3)
$8.99
Steak Enchiladas (3)
$11.99
Grilled Chicken Enchiladas (3)
$11.99
Chiles Rellenos (3)
$10.50
Tamales (3)
$9.50
Chicken Soft Tacos (2)
$8.50
Chicken Soft Tacos (3)
$12.75
Beef Soft Tacos (2)
$8.50
Beef Soft Tacos (3)
$12.75
Bean Burritos (2)
$9.99
Steak Soft Tacos (2)
$10.50
Steak Soft Tacos (3)
$15.75
Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos (2)
$10.50
Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos (3)
$15.75
Shrimp Soft Tacos (2)
$12.00
Shrimp Soft Tacos (3)
$18.00
Shrimp Enchiladas (2)
$9.00
Side Orders
Jalapeños
$1.75
Sour Cream
$1.75
Pico de Gallo
$1.75
Salsa Al Pastor
$1.75
White Sauce
$1.75
Ranch Dressing
$1.00
Golden Italian Dressing
$1.00
Thousand Island Dressing
$1.00
Blue Cheese Dressing
$1.00
Honey Mustard Dressing
$1.00
Mexican Rice
$3.25
Refried Beans
$3.25
Rice w/Cheese Dip
$4.99
Corn Tortillas (3)
$2.50
Flour Tortillas (3)
$2.50
Beef Hard Taco
$2.99
Chicken Hard Taco
$2.99
Steak Hard Taco
$3.99
Grilled Chicken Hard Taco
$3.99
Shrimp Hard Taco
$4.50
Beef Soft Taco
$4.25
Chicken Soft Taco
$4.25
Steak Soft Taco
$5.25
Grilled Chicken Soft Taco
$5.25
Shrimp Soft Taco
$5.99
Cheese Enchilada
$3.25
Bean Enchilada
$3.25
Beef Enchilada
$3.25
Chicken Enchilada
$2.99
Spinach Enchilada
$3.25
Chile Relleno
$4.25
Tamal
$3.25
Burrito
Chicken Burrito
$4.99
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
$6.50
Ground Beef Quesadilla
$6.50
Arroz y Frijol
$5.99
Tostada
$3.99
Mushroom Quesadilla
$6.50
Black Beans
$3.25
Chile Toreado
$0.99
Chiles Toreados (3)
$2.99
Shredded Cheese
$1.75
Tomatos
$1.75
Red Salsa
$1.75
Green Salsa
$1.75
Lemons
$1.75
Limes
$1.75
Salad Dressing
$1.75+
Grilled Steak Order
$9.50
Grilled Chicken Order
$9.50
Cheese Fries
$4.25
Chiles Arbelos (Rojas)
$0.99
Fajitas
Vegetarian
Combo Dinners
Combo #1
$9.99
Combo #2
$9.99
Combo #3
$9.99
Combo #4
$9.99
Combo #5
$9.99
Combo #6
$9.99
Combo #7
$9.99
Combo #8
$9.99
Combo #9
$9.99
Combo #10
$9.99
Combo #11
$9.99
Combo #12
$10.25
Combo #13
$10.25
Combo #14
$10.25
Combo #15
$10.25
Combo #16
$10.25
Combo #17
$10.25
Combo #18
$10.25
Combo #19
$10.25
Combo #20
$10.25
Combo #21
$10.25
Combo #22
$10.25
Combo #23
$10.25
Combo #24
$10.25
Combo #25
$10.25
Specialties of the House
Molcajete Mixto
$18.99
Zoany (Molcajete Special)
$24.99
Pollo Espinaca
$14.50
Parrillada
$16.50
Grande Special
$15.25
Mi Rancho Special
$12.99
Taquitos Mexicanos
$10.50
Nachos Supreme
$10.50
Taco Salad
$9.99
Fajita Taco Salad
$11.99
Vegeterian Taco Salad
$10.50
Shrimp Taco Salad
$13.25
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
$13.25
Fajitas Nachos
$15.99
Fajitas Carnitas
$17.25
Fajitas Nachos Texana
$16.99
Enchiladas Supreme
$11.50
Chimichangas
$11.99
Shrimp Chimichangas
$14.50
Plato Chile Autentico
$13.99
Chile Colorado
$12.99
Chile Verde
$12.99
Flautas
$11.99
Burrito Deluxe
$10.50
Burrito Degollado
$12.99
Burrito Fajita Mix
$12.99
Burrito Fajita Steak
$12.99
Burrito Fajita Chicken
$12.99
Burrito Vegetarian
$11.50
Burrito Carnitas (Pork)
$12.99
Burrito Shrimp
$12.99
Burrito California
$12.25
Burrito Jalisco
$15.99
Stuffed Burrito Mi Rancho
$15.99
Burrito Colorado
$12.99
Burrito Verde
$12.99
Quesadilla Jalisco
$12.99
Quesadilla Rellena
$9.99
Quesadilla Mi Rancho
$12.50
Quesadilla Texana
$12.99
Shrimp Quesadilla
$13.30
Quesadilla de Espinaca
$12.50
Quesadilla Fajita
$12.50
Carnitas
$15.00
Arroz con Pollo
$14.50
Arroz con Steak
$14.50
Arroz con Camarones
$16.99
Arroz Texana
$15.99
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
$11.50
Steak Mi Rancho
$15.99
Menudo
$14.50
Caldo de Res
$16.50
Carne Asada (Rib Eye Steak)
$15.99
Burrito Adobo
$12.99
Pastel Tres Leches
$6.25
Mexican Hamburger
$10.99
Torta
Spinach Burritos (2) (CHANGE PRICE)
$5.99
Two Spinach Burritos, duh.
Spinach Enchiladas (3)
$8.99
Burrito Espinaca
$11.50
Mexican Pizza
$13.99
Steak
Steak a la Mexicana
$14.99
Beef Steak Ranchero
$14.25
Carne Asada
$13.99
Bistec con Camarones
$17.50
Steak Mi Rancho
$15.99
Tacos de Carne Asada Order
$13.50
Tacos de Carnitas Order
$12.99
Tacos al Pastor Order
$13.50
Tacos de Cabeza Order
$13.50
Tacos de Lengua Order
$14.50
Tacos de Adobo Order
$13.50
Tacos de Tripa Order
$13.50
Tacos de Birria Order
$13.50
Taco de Carne Asada (1)
$4.50
Taco de Carnita (1)
$3.99
Taco de Cabeza (1)
$4.50
Taco de Lengua (1)
$4.75
Taco de Adobo (1)
$4.50
Taco al Pastor (1)
$4.50
Taco de Tripa (1)
$4.50
Taco de Birria (1)
$4.50
Seafood
Tilapia
$12.99
Snapper
$12.99
Salmon
$12.99
Mojarra
$14.99
Shrimp Cocktail
$11.50+
Camarones a la Diabla
$14.99
Camarones Rancheros
$14.99
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
$14.99
Tilapia Fish Tacos (3)
$13.25
Piece of Tilapia
$8.99
Piece of Snapper
$8.99
Piece Of Salmon
$8.99
Ceviche
$10.99+
Grilled Shrimp Order
$0.99+
Sussy Butterfly Shrimp
$19.99
Vaquero Morely Shrimp
$19.99
Shrimp Tacos Special (3)
$13.50
Chicken
#F Chicken Burrito and Chicken Enchilada
$10.50
Mole Poblano
$10.50
Enchiladas Rancheras
$10.50
Enchiladas Fiestas
$10.50
Mole Ranchero
$10.50
Enchiladas Verdes
$10.50
Enchiladas Suizas
$11.50
Cancun
$9.75
Enchiladas Poblanas
$10.50
Chori-Pollo
$14.25
Pollo a la Parrilla
$14.25
Pollo Tapatio
$14.25
Pollo Empanizado
$14.25
San Jose
$9.99
Amanda Special
$10.99
Kid's Menu
Desserts
NA Beverages
Beer & Wine
Wine Glass
$6.25
Michelada
$7.99
Michelada Loaded
$8.50
Domestic - Draft 12oz
$3.25
Domestic - Draft 22oz
$6.25
Domestic - Pitcher 64oz
$10.99
Imported - Draft 12oz
$3.75
Imported - Draft 22oz
$7.25
Imported - Pitcher 64oz
$11.99
Domestic - Bottle
$4.25
Imported - Bottle
$4.75
Coronita Extra
$2.99
Bottle of Wine (1.5 L)
$32.00
Bottle of Wine (3 L)
$45.00
Topo Chico (Hard Seltzer)
$2.99
Tecate Beer
$5.75
Homemade Sangria
$7.25
Corona Familiar
$8.50
Margaritas
Mixed Drinks
Premium Drinks
Tequilas
Lunch
Speedy Gonzales
$8.25
Lunch Chimichanga
$8.99
Lunch Chimichanga Shrimp
$10.25
Burrito Especial
$8.25
Huevos con Chorizo
$8.99
Huevos Rancheros
$8.99
Huevos a la Mexicana
$8.99
Chalupa Texana
$7.99
Lunch Fajitas
$9.99
Lunch Burrito California
$9.25
Lunch Taco Salad
$8.50
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad
$9.50
Lunch Taco Salad Carnitas
$8.25
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp
$10.25
Lunch Fajitas Texanas
$10.50
Huevos con Jamón
$8.99
Lunch Quesadilla Vegetariana
$8.25
Lunch Burrito Rojo
$8.50
Lunch Burrito Verde
$8.50
Lunch Carnitas
$9.99
Lunch Arroz con Camaron
$9.99
Lunch Arroz con Pollo
$9.50
Lunch Fajitas Shrimp
$10.50
Lunch Fajitas Mixtas
$9.99
Lunch Fajitas Carnitas
$9.99
Lunch Vegetarian Quesadilla
$8.25
Special Lunch
Dips, Chips & Salsas
Chips
$4.25+
Regular Salsa
$1.75+
Mild Salsa
$1.75+
Cheese Dip
$4.25+
Guacamole Dip
$4.25+
Shredded Cheese
$1.35+
White Salsa
$1.75+
Salsa al Pastor
$1.75+
Chori-cheese Dip
$4.99+
Bean Dip
$4.25+
Green Salsa
$0.99+
Red Salsa
$0.99+
Sour Cream
$0.99+
Enchilada Salsa
$0.99+
Pico de Gallo
$2.00+
Cilantro & Onion
$1.75+
Cilantro
$1.75+
Diced Onion
$1.75+
Spinach Dip
$4.25+
Drinks
Charges
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Mi Rancho es su casa!
Location
1015 Heathercroft Circle Suite 300, Crozet, VA 22932
Gallery
