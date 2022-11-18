Mi Rancho Crozet

Mi Rancho imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Vegetarian #1
Mexican Rice
Cheese Dip

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Nachos w/ Beans

$6.99

Nachos w/ Beef

$6.99

Nachos w/ Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Cheese Dip

$4.25

Bean Dip

$4.25

Chori-cheese Dip

$4.99

Chile con Queso

$7.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Spinach Dip

$4.99

Quesadilla

$3.15

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

Rancho Appetizer

$9.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.25

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Beef Salad

$8.99

Texana Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.25

Sour Cream Salad

$2.99

Fajita Salad

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

French Fries

$3.50

Black Bean Soup

$7.99+

Chicken Soup

$7.99+

Tortilla Soup

$7.99+

Steak Quesadilla

$7.25

Nachos w/ Steak

$12.99

Nachos w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Avocado Slices

$4.25

Jr Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

A La Carte

Hard Beef Tacos (3)

$6.50

Hard Chicken Tacos (3)

$6.50

Hard Steak Tacos (3)

$9.99

Hard Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)

$9.99

Hard Shrimp Tacos (3)

$11.50

Beef Burritos (2)

$9.99

Chicken Burritos (2)

$9.99

Beef Enchiladas (2)

$6.50

Beef Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$5.00

Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$6.50

Cheese Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Steak Enchiladas (3)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$11.99

Chiles Rellenos (3)

$10.50

Tamales (3)

$9.50

Chicken Soft Tacos (2)

$8.50

Chicken Soft Tacos (3)

$12.75

Beef Soft Tacos (2)

$8.50

Beef Soft Tacos (3)

$12.75

Bean Burritos (2)

$9.99

Steak Soft Tacos (2)

$10.50

Steak Soft Tacos (3)

$15.75

Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos (2)

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos (3)

$15.75

Shrimp Soft Tacos (2)

$12.00

Shrimp Soft Tacos (3)

$18.00

Shrimp Enchiladas (2)

$9.00

Side Orders

Jalapeños

$1.75

Sour Cream

$1.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Salsa Al Pastor

$1.75

White Sauce

$1.75

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Golden Italian Dressing

$1.00

Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$3.25

Refried Beans

$3.25

Rice w/Cheese Dip

$4.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Beef Hard Taco

$2.99

Chicken Hard Taco

$2.99

Steak Hard Taco

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Hard Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Hard Taco

$4.50

Beef Soft Taco

$4.25

Chicken Soft Taco

$4.25

Steak Soft Taco

$5.25

Grilled Chicken Soft Taco

$5.25

Shrimp Soft Taco

$5.99

Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

Bean Enchilada

$3.25

Beef Enchilada

$3.25

Chicken Enchilada

$2.99

Spinach Enchilada

$3.25

Chile Relleno

$4.25

Tamal

$3.25

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$4.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$6.50

Arroz y Frijol

$5.99

Tostada

$3.99

Mushroom Quesadilla

$6.50

Black Beans

$3.25

Chile Toreado

$0.99

Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Tomatos

$1.75

Red Salsa

$1.75

Green Salsa

$1.75

Lemons

$1.75

Limes

$1.75

Salad Dressing

$1.75+

Grilled Steak Order

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Order

$9.50

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Chiles Arbelos (Rojas)

$0.99

Fajitas

Seafood Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas Texanas

$17.25

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.25

Fajitas Mixtas

$16.99

Fajitas FOR TWO

Vegetarian

Vegetarian #1

$9.99

Vegetarian #2

$9.99

Vegetarian #3

$9.99

Vegetarian #4

$9.99

Vegetarian #5

$9.99

Vegetarian #6

$9.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.50

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.99

Combo Dinners

Combo #1

$9.99

Combo #2

$9.99

Combo #3

$9.99

Combo #4

$9.99

Combo #5

$9.99

Combo #6

$9.99

Combo #7

$9.99

Combo #8

$9.99

Combo #9

$9.99

Combo #10

$9.99

Combo #11

$9.99

Combo #12

$10.25

Combo #13

$10.25

Combo #14

$10.25

Combo #15

$10.25

Combo #16

$10.25

Combo #17

$10.25

Combo #18

$10.25

Combo #19

$10.25

Combo #20

$10.25

Combo #21

$10.25

Combo #22

$10.25

Combo #23

$10.25

Combo #24

$10.25

Combo #25

$10.25

Specialties of the House

Molcajete Mixto

$18.99

Zoany (Molcajete Special)

$24.99

Pollo Espinaca

$14.50

Parrillada

$16.50

Grande Special

$15.25

Mi Rancho Special

$12.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.50

Nachos Supreme

$10.50

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Vegeterian Taco Salad

$10.50

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.25

Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad

$13.25

Fajitas Nachos

$15.99

Fajitas Carnitas

$17.25

Fajitas Nachos Texana

$16.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$11.50

Chimichangas

$11.99

Shrimp Chimichangas

$14.50

Plato Chile Autentico

$13.99

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Chile Verde

$12.99

Flautas

$11.99

Burrito Deluxe

$10.50

Burrito Degollado

$12.99

Burrito Fajita Mix

$12.99

Burrito Fajita Steak

$12.99

Burrito Fajita Chicken

$12.99

Burrito Vegetarian

$11.50

Burrito Carnitas (Pork)

$12.99

Burrito Shrimp

$12.99

Burrito California

$12.25

Burrito Jalisco

$15.99

Stuffed Burrito Mi Rancho

$15.99

Burrito Colorado

$12.99

Burrito Verde

$12.99

Quesadilla Jalisco

$12.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

Quesadilla Mi Rancho

$12.50

Quesadilla Texana

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.30

Quesadilla de Espinaca

$12.50

Quesadilla Fajita

$12.50

Carnitas

$15.00

Arroz con Pollo

$14.50

Arroz con Steak

$14.50

Arroz con Camarones

$16.99

Arroz Texana

$15.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$11.50

Steak Mi Rancho

$15.99

Menudo

$14.50

Caldo de Res

$16.50

Carne Asada (Rib Eye Steak)

$15.99

Burrito Adobo

$12.99

Pastel Tres Leches

$6.25

Mexican Hamburger

$10.99

Torta

Spinach Burritos (2) (CHANGE PRICE)

$5.99

Two Spinach Burritos, duh.

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Burrito Espinaca

$11.50

Mexican Pizza

$13.99

Steak

Steak a la Mexicana

$14.99

Beef Steak Ranchero

$14.25

Carne Asada

$13.99

Bistec con Camarones

$17.50

Steak Mi Rancho

$15.99

Tacos de Carne Asada Order

$13.50

Tacos de Carnitas Order

$12.99

Tacos al Pastor Order

$13.50

Tacos de Cabeza Order

$13.50

Tacos de Lengua Order

$14.50

Tacos de Adobo Order

$13.50

Tacos de Tripa Order

$13.50

Tacos de Birria Order

$13.50

Taco de Carne Asada (1)

$4.50

Taco de Carnita (1)

$3.99

Taco de Cabeza (1)

$4.50

Taco de Lengua (1)

$4.75

Taco de Adobo (1)

$4.50

Taco al Pastor (1)

$4.50

Taco de Tripa (1)

$4.50

Taco de Birria (1)

$4.50

Seafood

Tilapia

$12.99

Snapper

$12.99

Salmon

$12.99

Mojarra

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.50+

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Tilapia Fish Tacos (3)

$13.25

Piece of Tilapia

$8.99

Piece of Snapper

$8.99

Piece Of Salmon

$8.99

Ceviche

$10.99+

Grilled Shrimp Order

$0.99+

Sussy Butterfly Shrimp

$19.99

Vaquero Morely Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Tacos Special (3)

$13.50

Chicken

#F Chicken Burrito and Chicken Enchilada

$10.50

Mole Poblano

$10.50

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.50

Enchiladas Fiestas

$10.50

Mole Ranchero

$10.50

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.50

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.50

Cancun

$9.75

Enchiladas Poblanas

$10.50

Chori-Pollo

$14.25

Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.25

Pollo Tapatio

$14.25

Pollo Empanizado

$14.25

San Jose

$9.99

Amanda Special

$10.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Meal A

$6.99

Kids Meal B

$6.99

Kids Meal C

$6.99

Kids Meal D

$6.99

Kids Meal E

$6.99

Kids Meal F

$6.99

Kids Meal G

$6.99

Kids Meal H

$6.99

Kids Meal I

$6.99

Desserts

Xango

$4.10

Churros

$3.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Sopapillas

$3.50

Sopapillas w/ Ice Cream

$6.50

Flan

$3.50

Pastel Tres Leches

$6.25

Churro Bowl

$5.99

Canel's Gum

$0.35

Chocolate Mint

$0.35

York Chocolate Peppermint

$0.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.25

Soft Drink (small)

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.10

Coffee

$3.10

Milk

$3.10

Agua Fresca

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Beverage

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.10

Chocolate Milk

$3.10

Redbull

$3.50

Beer & Wine

Wine Glass

$6.25

Michelada

$7.99

Michelada Loaded

$8.50

Domestic - Draft 12oz

$3.25

Domestic - Draft 22oz

$6.25

Domestic - Pitcher 64oz

$10.99

Imported - Draft 12oz

$3.75

Imported - Draft 22oz

$7.25

Imported - Pitcher 64oz

$11.99

Domestic - Bottle

$4.25

Imported - Bottle

$4.75

Coronita Extra

$2.99

Bottle of Wine (1.5 L)

$32.00

Bottle of Wine (3 L)

$45.00

Topo Chico (Hard Seltzer)

$2.99

Tecate Beer

$5.75

Homemade Sangria

$7.25

Corona Familiar

$8.50

Margaritas

House Margarita Regular

$6.50

House Margarita Jumbo

$9.50

Margarita Corona

$11.99

Virgin Margarita

$3.99+

Margarita (Special) (CHANGE PRICE)

Tropical Margarita

$6.50+

Margarita Pitcher

$29.99

Sussy Rose Margarita

$7.99+

Daquiri (Virgin)

$3.99

Mixed Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

Coco Loco

$7.99

Fuzzy Navel

$8.50

Hurricane

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.99

Chi Chi

$8.50

Mudslide

$8.99

Alabama Slammer

$8.25

Bahama Mama

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

White Russian

$8.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Pina Colada

$6.50+

Premium Drinks

Crown Royal

$7.75

Jim Beam

$7.75

Jack Daniel's

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$7.75

Johnny Walker

$7.75

Absolut Vodka

$7.75

Aristocrat Vodka

$7.75

Tequilas

Gold Tortilla

$4.99

Herradura

$10.50

Jose Cuervo

$7.25

Patron

$11.50

1800 Reposado

$11.50

Hornitos

$9.99

Jimador

$8.99

Cazadores

$9.99

Don Julio

$9.99

Espolón

$8.50

Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$8.25

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

Lunch Chimichanga Shrimp

$10.25

Burrito Especial

$8.25

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Chalupa Texana

$7.99

Lunch Fajitas

$9.99

Lunch Burrito California

$9.25

Lunch Taco Salad

$8.50

Lunch Fajita Taco Salad

$9.50

Lunch Taco Salad Carnitas

$8.25

Lunch Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp

$10.25

Lunch Fajitas Texanas

$10.50

Huevos con Jamón

$8.99

Lunch Quesadilla Vegetariana

$8.25

Lunch Burrito Rojo

$8.50

Lunch Burrito Verde

$8.50

Lunch Carnitas

$9.99

Lunch Arroz con Camaron

$9.99

Lunch Arroz con Pollo

$9.50

Lunch Fajitas Shrimp

$10.50

Lunch Fajitas Mixtas

$9.99

Lunch Fajitas Carnitas

$9.99

Lunch Vegetarian Quesadilla

$8.25

Special Lunch

Special Lunch #1

$8.99

Special Lunch #2

$8.99

Special Lunch #3

$8.99

Special Lunch #4

$8.99

Special Lunch #5

$8.99

Special Lunch #6

$8.99

Special Lunch #7

$8.99

Special Lunch #8

$8.99

Dips, Chips & Salsas

Chips

$4.25+

Regular Salsa

$1.75+

Mild Salsa

$1.75+

Cheese Dip

$4.25+

Guacamole Dip

$4.25+

Shredded Cheese

$1.35+

White Salsa

$1.75+

Salsa al Pastor

$1.75+

Chori-cheese Dip

$4.99+

Bean Dip

$4.25+

Green Salsa

$0.99+

Red Salsa

$0.99+

Sour Cream

$0.99+

Enchilada Salsa

$0.99+

Pico de Gallo

$2.00+

Cilantro & Onion

$1.75+

Cilantro

$1.75+

Diced Onion

$1.75+

Spinach Dip

$4.25+

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Agua Fresca

$2.25+

Margarita (TOGO)

$6.50+

Virgin Margarita (TOGO)

$4.99+

Milk

$2.25+

Bottled Beverage

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$3.10

Hot Tea

$3.10

Club Soda

$1.00

Michelada

$7.99+

Charges

Delivery Charge

$10.00

Meals

Pozole (Pork Stew)

$14.50

Costilla (Pork Ribs)

$13.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mi Rancho es su casa!

Location

1015 Heathercroft Circle Suite 300, Crozet, VA 22932

Directions

Gallery
Mi Rancho image

