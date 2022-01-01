  • Home
Mi Rancho Restaurant 45 Meridian Street

No reviews yet

45 Meridian Street

Boston, MA 02128

Order Again

Desayunos/Breakfast

Platano Picado/ Plantain Pieces

$8.41

Calentado

$13.08

Country Omelette

$8.41

Arroz Revuelto

$8.41

Migas de papa con huevo

$10.28

Burrito

$7.50

American Breakfast

$8.41

Huevos revueltos, Papas Fritas, Pan

$7.01

Two eggs any style

$9.00

Huevos enteros/Fried Egg

$7.48

Pancakes

$5.61

Huevos blancos/White eggs

$5.99

French Toast

$5.61

Desayuno #1

$10.00

Desayuno #2

$10.00

Buche

$8.65

Picadillo de Oreja

$8.65

Chunchurria

$8.65

Tipico Salvadoreño

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Huevos Picados

$9.00

Lunch & Dinner

Steak Encebollado

$12.90

Plato Tipico/Typical Plate

$16.50

Trocitos de carne/Steak tips

$13.08

New York Steak

$16.82

Trucha Frita/Fried Trout

$16.00

Pescado frito/Pan seared catfish

$12.00

Pollo Guisado/Seasoned Chicken

$10.00

Frijoles con Chicharron

$10.00

Especial De Carne a La Parrilla

$14.00

Pechuga A La Parrilla

$14.00

Salmon Especial

$18.00

Especial De Posta

$17.00

Carne Asada, Con Arroz, Enslada Y Maduro

$13.00

Frijoles con Garra

$11.00

Especial de Carne Molida

$15.00

Mojarra Frita

$19.00

Mojarra Con Sopa

$23.00

Fiambres

$14.00

1/2 Pollo Guisado

$7.00

Especial de Sardina

$13.00

Carne Asada con Papas

$9.00

Churrasco

$20.00

Especial de Higado Encebollado

$17.00

Especial Del Dia #17

$17.00

Especial Del Dia #18

$18.00

Especial Del Dia #19

$19.00

Especial Del Dia #20

$20.00

Especial Muchacho Relleno

$17.00

Especial De Costilla

$17.00

Especial Pollo Rostizado

$17.00

Especial Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Sopa Mediana Por Orden

$7.29

Sopa Grande Por Orden

$8.22

Pollo/Chicken

Pollo a la Milanesa

$13.08

Trocitos de Pollo

$11.22

Arroz con Pollo/Chicken w/ rice

$9.00

Pollo a la Plancha/ Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Pollo En Salsa De Mango

$14.00

Pollo En Salsa Criolla

$14.00

Pollo En Salsa Hawaiana

$14.00

Pastas

Linguini con Camarones

$14.02

Salmon Florentin

$13.00

Penne Pasta

$13.00

Linguini con Carne

$13.08

Pasta Chicken Bowtie

$13.00

Pasta Primavera (no carne)

$12.00

Toston con/Fried Plantian with

Toston Con Guacamole

$5.00

Toston Con Pollo Desmechado

$7.48

Toston Con Carne Desmechada

$7.48

Toston Hawaiano

$7.48

Sandwiches

Hamburguesa Con Queso

$10.00

Sandwich Huevo Con Queso

$5.50

Sandwich Jamon y Queso

$5.50

Sandwich de Pollo

$10.00

Sandwich de Pescado con Papas Fritas

$8.00

Sandwich de Carne con Papas Fritas

$10.00

Sandwich Derretido de Carne con Vegetales

$10.00

Sandwich de Res Con BBQ

$10.00

Sandwich Derretido de Pollo con Champinones

$10.00

Bagel Sandwich

$6.95

Menu para Niños/ Kids Menu

Deditos de Pollo con papas fritas/Chicken fingers w/ french fries

$8.00

Salchipapa/ Hot dog w/ french fries

$7.25

Alitas de Pollo/Chicken wings

$9.75

Cheese Burger and french fries

$6.54

French fries

$3.00

Pasta con salsa rosada

$4.75

Sopas/Soups

Frijoles con Garra Medianos solos

$9.00

Frijoles con Garra Grandes Solos

$10.00

Frijoles

$11.00

Tajada De Maduro

$1.00

Extra Sopa Con Carne

$1.00

Ajiaco Solo

$9.82

Agregar Chorizo Cacero

$5.61

Agregar Chicharron

$5.00

Agregar Chorizo Regular

$4.00

Agregar Arroz

$3.00

Ensaladas/Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Ensalada de Aguacate

$8.50

South West Salad

$11.00

Summer Salad

$6.95

Garden Salad

$6.95

Tuna Salad

$6.75

Ensalada de Aguacate Con Pollo

$12.00

Ensalada Griega

$6.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad Con Pollo

$11.00

Ensalada Mediterranea

$6.95

Mi Rancho Spinach Salad con Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Cajun Steak Caesar

$12.00

Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$6.99

Chef Salad

$11.00

Aperitivos/Appetizers

Buñuelos

$2.80

Bunuelo Pequeno

$1.87

Empanada de Pollo

$2.80

Empanada de Carne

$2.80

Tamal de Elote

$2.80

Papa Rellena

$3.74

Chorizo Regular

$4.00

Chorizo Casero

$5.61

Pastel de Pollo

$3.74

Arepa de Huevo

$3.75

Chicharron

$5.00

Salchichon

$3.50

Platano Maduro con Quesito

$3.80

Arepa de Queso

$3.50

Morcilla

$3.50

Pandequeso y Pandebono

$2.34

Corn Dog

$2.80

Churros

$3.00

Croissant

$2.80

Torta de Carne

$5.61

Pastel de Guayaba/Arequipe/Manzana

$3.00

Taquitos de Vegetales

$1.87

Palitos de Queso

$3.74

Tajada de Maduro

$1.00

Taco de Pollo

$4.00

Mini Picada

$5.00

Salsa Extra \ Crema De Leche

$0.50

Postres/Deserts

Tres Leches

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Salpicon

$5.00

Pure de Pan

$5.00

Postre De Maracuya

$5.00

Chocorramo Unidad

$2.80

Chocorramo Paquete

$8.00

Brownie Americano

$2.50

Brownie

$2.80

Cereales Con Leche

$4.55

Obleas Con Arequipe

$2.38

Obleas Con Arequipe

$2.33

Obleas Con Arequipe

$2.29

Cereales Solos

$2.25

Ordenes adicionales/Side Orders

Papas Fritas Pequeñas

$3.00

Arroz Pequeno

$4.00

Frijoles Sopa Especial

$4.00

Ensalada Pequena

$4.00

Orden de Vegetales

$4.00

Papa Cocida

$2.50

Orden de Aguacate

$1.50

Libra de Morcilla

$10.00

Croquetas de Yuca

$3.00

Orden Huevos Revueltos con Alinos

$4.00

Orden de Salchicha

$2.00

Paquete de Arepa Blanca

$6.54

Quesito Entero

$6.00

Carne Asada del #1 Sola

$6.00

Bolsa

$0.19

Orden Huevos Revueltos Solos

$4.00

Orden Huevos Enteros

$4.00

Trucha Sola

$9.00

Salmon Solo

$8.00

Mojarra Sola

$14.00

New York Solo

$10.50

Carne Asada del #2 sola

$8.00

Papas fritas Mediana

$4.00

Papas fritas Grandes

$6.00

Arroz Mediano

$5.00

Arroz Grande

$6.00

Paquete Arepa Amarilla

$6.00

Paquete Arepa de Chocolo

$7.00

Orden de Beacon

$2.00

Tostones solos

$4.00

Frijoles tipico

$3.00

Carne Molida Pequena

$6.00

Carne Molida Mediana

$8.00

Pechuga Sola

$7.00

Libra Masa De Bunuelos

$9.00

Chocolate En Leche Po Favor

Chocolate Negro Por Favor

Buñuelos Grandes Por Favor

Buñuelos Pequeños Por Favor

Leche Por Favor

Aguapanela Por Favo

Aguapanela Por Favor

Huevo Extra

$1.50

Orden Carne Desmechada

$6.00

Orden Pollo Desmechado

$6.00

Mazamorra

$5.00

Claro De Mazamorra

$5.00

Arepas con Todo

Arepa Paisa

$7.00

Arepa con Huevo y Hogao

$6.00

Arepa con Huevo y Hogao Revuelto

$6.00

Arepa con Camarones

$9.00

Arepa con Morcilla

$6.50

Arepa con Chicharron

$7.48

Arepa con Pollo Desmechado

$7.48

Arepa con Carne Desmechada

$7.48

Arepa con Salchichon

$6.00

Arepa de Chocolo

$4.02

Arepa Blanca con Queso

$4.67

Arepa Amarilla con Queso

$3.50

Arepa con Chorizo Regular

$6.00

Arepa Blanca Sola

$3.74

Arepa Amarilla Sola

$2.00

Quesito

$1.00

Arepa con Chorizo Casero

$8.00

Jugos Naturales

Mora

$2.80

Mango

$2.80

Maracuya

$2.80

Fresa y Banano

$2.80

Guayaba

$2.80

Tomate de Arbol

$3.00

Horchata

$3.74

Lulo

$2.80

Guanabana

$2.80

Milo Frio

$3.50

Jugo de Naranja Natural

$6.07

Borojo

$5.61

Granizado Grande

$3.00

Granizado Extra Grande

$3.50

Jugo de Zanahoria

$6.00

Mazamorra

$5.00

Jugo En Leche

$4.00

Iced Coffee Grande

$3.75

Iced Coffee Extra Large

$4.75

Mazamorra Grande

$6.00

Extra Jugo Grande

$1.00

Piñas Coladas

Mango y piña/Mango and pineapple colada

$4.00

Piña Colada/Pineapple colada

$4.00

Maracuya y Piña colada/Passion fruit w/ pineapple colada

$4.00

Banana con piña colada/Banana w/ pineapple colada

$4.00

Fresa y piña colada/Strawberry and pineapple coladad

$4.00

Sodas

Sodas de botella

$1.87

Sodas de lata

$1.50

Agua vitamina

$2.00

Milo en lata

$2.75

Nesquick

$2.80

Gatorade

$1.87

Avena Alpina

$2.00

Hit Grande

$2.50

Hit Grande

$2.34Out of stock

Jarritos

$1.87

Bon Yourt

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.80

Agua en Botella

$1.25

Pony Malta

$3.50

Aloe Vera

$2.62

Agua de Coco

$2.34

Soda de Dos Litros

$3.00

Jugo de Manzana

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Cafe/Coffee

$1.87+

Te/Tea

$1.87+

Chocolate

$1.87+

Milk

$1.87+

Milo

$1.87+

Aguapanela

$1.87+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 Meridian Street, Boston, MA 02128

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

