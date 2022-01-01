- Home
Mi Rancho Restaurant - Teaneck
243 Reviews
$$
299 Queen Anne Rd
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Popular Items
Aperitivos
Nachos Grande
homemade chips smothered with pinto beans, cheese, and jalapeños
Guacamole Fresco
homemade fresh guacamole served with chips
Mi Rancho Empanaditas
stuffed with crabmeat chorizo, and cheese with chipotle sweet sauce.
Calamares Fritos
Breaded rings served with chipotle mayonnaise sauce
Queso Fundido
melted cheese with sautéed onion, mushrooms, pepper and chorizo served with 3 flour tortillas
Stuffed Jalapeños
jalapenos stuffed with shrimp and cheese wrapped in bacon
Flautas
3 crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, onion, & cilantro served with avocado sauce and salad
From the Grill
Carne Asada
grilled steak served with rice and beans tortillas optional
Bistec A La Mexicana
grilled steak with sautéed tomatoes ,onion ,jalapeno &cilantro
Pollo Poblano
grilled chicken covered with traditional mole poblano rice and beans
Pollo Ranchero
grilled chicken with creamy Ranchera sauce with vegetables
Bistec Mi Rancho
Grilled steak with fresh pineapple salpicon served with rice and beans.
Asada Supremo
shell steak, corn and jumbo shrimp served over sautéed onion and mushrooms
Pollo A La Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast topped with or without Mi Rancho's homemade mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Bistec A La Tampiquena
Grilled tenderloin cooked to your liking. Served with a cheese enchilada verde, rice and beans.
Bistec Encebollado
Sautéed steak with onion and mi rancho. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Al Limon
Burritos
Mi Rancho Burrito
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with vegetables and your choice of filling served with pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
California Burrito
A 12 inch flour tortillas stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. Choice of filling with pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Mi Rancho Supreme Burrito
combination of chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetables ranchera sauce and cheese on top
California Supreme Burrito
combination of chicken, steak, shrimp, rice, beans, cheese inside
Burrito Bowl
Mi rancho Burrito Shrimp
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp vegetables served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
California Burrito Shrimp
Burrito Poblano
Tipico
Vegetariano
Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled Skirt Steak Fajita
grilled steak over Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Fajita
grilled chicken over Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.
Jumbo Shrimp Fajita
Grilled jumbo shrimp with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.
Grilled Vegetables Fajita
Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.
Parillada Mixta Fajita
grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo over Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.
Fajita Mar Y Tierra
Salmon, shrimp, and steak. Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.
Fajita Chicken & Steak
grilled chicken & grilled steak with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.
Fajita Chicken & Shrimp
with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas
Fajita Steak & Shrimp
with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas
Fajita Shrimp & Salmon
with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas
Entrees
Chimichangas
Two crispy deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, onions, scallions, peppers and cheese served with rice and beans
Fiesta Platter
Combination of tamale, chile relleno, chispy beef taco, and chicken enchilada. Side of guacamole, and sour cream.
Arroz Mi Rancho Chicken
chunks of chicken sautéed with pepper, onion, zucchini, mushroom and melted cheese top. Side of tortillas.
Arroz Mi Rancho Shrimp
jumbo shrimp sautéed with pepper, onion, zucchini, mushroom and melted cheese top. Side of tortillas.
Alambres
sautéed steak or chicken with bacon, pepper, onion, melted cheese on top served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
Pancho Villa Platter
Combo of grilled salmon, 2 flautas, grilled steak and a beans tostada.
Order Of Chile Rellenos
Molcajete
traditional molcajete chicken, steak, shrimp, cheese, onio and chorizo with doble rice and beans
Seafood
Salmon Relleno
Fresh butterfly-cut grilled salmon with spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese. Served over our fresh avocado salad.
Camarones Al Diabla
sauteed Shrimp with onion and spicy sauce served with rice and beans.
Pescado Frito
Fresh fried red snapper marinated Mi Rancho style. Served with fresh avocado salad, rice and beans.
Pescado A La Plancha
grilled tilapia fillet served with rice and beans
Mexican Paella
sautéed fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, fish fillet red onion pepper, mix with rice
Camarones Al Chiptole
sauteed jumbo shrimp with mushrooms and chipotle cream sauce rice and beans on the side
Camarones Al Ajillo
sauteed Shrimp in garlic sauce served with rice and beans.
Grilled Salmon With Vegestables
Enchiladas
Enchiladas
3 enchiladas with corn tortillas, salsa and melted cheese on top served with rice, beans,
Enchiladas Rojas (spicy)
3 enchiladas with corn tortillas, spicy sauce melted cheese on top served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Verdes (green sauce)
3 enchiladas with corn tortillas tomatillo sauce and melted cheese on top served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Mixtas
3 enchiladas with corn tortillas, salsa and melted cheese on top served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Mole
3 enchiladas with corn tortillas, salsa and melted cheese on top served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Suizas
Salads
Avocado Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with avocado, tomato and red onions.
Taco Salad
Tortillas shell full of romaine lettuce with your choice of chicken or beef.
Fiesta Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with diced mix vegetables with grilled chicken, and queso fresco.
Salpicon Salad
All diced avocado, chicken mix vegetables over romaine lettuce with lime vinegar.
Cesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and bread croutons and chicken.
Kids
Sides
Side Sour Cream
Side Tacos
Side Tamale
Pico De Gallo
Side De Chile Relleno
Side Of Rice & Beans
Small Side Guacamole (4oz)
Side Guacamole (8oz)
Side Of Rice
Side Of Beans
Tortilla Arina (4 Sides)
Tortilla Maiz (4 Sides)
French Fries
SM Chips Y Salsa
Med Chips Y Salsa
LG Chips Y Salsa
Side Of Mole (4oz)
Side Of Elote ( Corn)
Side Fresh Jalep 4oz
Side Regular Salad
Side Pickle Jalep 4oz
Side Of Avocado
Sm Chips
Med Chips
Lg Chips
Side Of Green Sauce 4oz
Side Of Red Sauce 4oz
Sm Salsa
Med Salsa
Lg Salsa
Lg Guacamole (16oz)
Side Of Munster Cheese (8oz)
Side Of Tomato
Side Quesadilla Toppings
Guac/sour Cream (4oz)
Side Of Vegetables
Side Of Fresh Cheese (4oz)
Side 4oz Chipotle Mayo
Avocado Sauce 4oz
Side 4oz Avocado Sauce
flour tortillas
Desserts
Tortas
Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Chorizo & Onion Quesadilla
Three-cheese & Herbs Quesadilla
Ground Beef & Mushroom Quesadilla
Steak & Onion Quesadilla
Sauteed Shrimp, Peppers & Tomato Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Vegetable Quesadillas
Carnitas Quesadilla
Al Pastor Quesadilla
untencilios? cutlery
CATERING
ARROZ MI RANCHO SHRIMP
ARROZ MI RANCHO CHICKEN
FAJITA GRILLED STEAK
FAJITAS SHRIMP
FAJITA VEGETABLES
FAJITA GRILL CHICKEN
PERNIL AL HORNO
POLLO AL HORNO / BAKED CHICKEN
RICE
BEANS
FLAUTAS
QUESADILLAS
PAELLA MEXICANA
BURRITOS
ENCHILADAS
CHICKEN WINGS
CHICKEN TENDER
FRENCH FRIES
EMPANADAS
TACOS
AVOCADO SALAD
REGULAR SALAD
CHURROS
Drinks
Jarritos
Homemade Drinks
Milkshake
Can Soda
Fresh Lemonade
Bottle Water
Homemade Ice Tea
Milk
Snapples
Hot Beverage
Margarita Mix
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
2L Soda
Gatorade
Celsius
Sangria Cup
Sangria Pitcher
Margarita Pitcher
Margarita Cup
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:40 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:40 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:40 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:40 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:40 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666