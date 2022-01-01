Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Rancho Restaurant - Teaneck

243 Reviews

$$

299 Queen Anne Rd

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Burrito
Order Of Tacos
Nachos Grande

Aperitivos

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$11.00

homemade chips smothered with pinto beans, cheese, and jalapeños

Guacamole Fresco

Guacamole Fresco

$11.00

homemade fresh guacamole served with chips

Mi Rancho Empanaditas

Mi Rancho Empanaditas

$11.00

stuffed with crabmeat chorizo, and cheese with chipotle sweet sauce.

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$13.00

Breaded rings served with chipotle mayonnaise sauce

Queso Fundido

$10.00

melted cheese with sautéed onion, mushrooms, pepper and chorizo served with 3 flour tortillas

Stuffed Jalapeños

Stuffed Jalapeños

$12.00

jalapenos stuffed with shrimp and cheese wrapped in bacon

Flautas

Flautas

$12.00

3 crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, onion, & cilantro served with avocado sauce and salad

From the Grill

Carne Asada

$18.00

grilled steak served with rice and beans tortillas optional

Bistec A La Mexicana

$19.00

grilled steak with sautéed tomatoes ,onion ,jalapeno &cilantro

Pollo Poblano

Pollo Poblano

$14.00

grilled chicken covered with traditional mole poblano rice and beans

Pollo Ranchero

$16.00

grilled chicken with creamy Ranchera sauce with vegetables

Bistec Mi Rancho

Bistec Mi Rancho

$18.00

Grilled steak with fresh pineapple salpicon served with rice and beans.

Asada Supremo

Asada Supremo

$24.00

shell steak, corn and jumbo shrimp served over sautéed onion and mushrooms

Pollo A La Parrilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with or without Mi Rancho's homemade mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Bistec A La Tampiquena

Bistec A La Tampiquena

$20.00

Grilled tenderloin cooked to your liking. Served with a cheese enchilada verde, rice and beans.

Bistec Encebollado

$16.00

Sautéed steak with onion and mi rancho. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Al Limon

$15.00

Burritos

Mi Rancho Burrito

Mi Rancho Burrito

$15.00

A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with vegetables and your choice of filling served with pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$15.00

A 12 inch flour tortillas stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. Choice of filling with pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Mi Rancho Supreme Burrito

Mi Rancho Supreme Burrito

$17.00

combination of chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetables ranchera sauce and cheese on top

California Supreme Burrito

California Supreme Burrito

$17.00

combination of chicken, steak, shrimp, rice, beans, cheese inside

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Mi rancho Burrito Shrimp

$16.00

A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp vegetables served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.

California Burrito Shrimp

$16.00

Burrito Poblano

$14.00

Tipico

Tostadas (3) per order

Tostadas (3) per order

$10.00

3 per order. Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans onion, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso fresco chicken or steak.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.00

Crispy corn tortilla in traditional guagillo sauce or green sauce topped with fresh cilantro, onion, queso anejo and sour cream.

Vegetariano

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas

$15.00
Mixed Vegetable Burrito

Mixed Vegetable Burrito

$15.00
Grilled Vegetable Fajita

Grilled Vegetable Fajita

$16.00
Three Cheese & Herbs Quesadilla

Three Cheese & Herbs Quesadilla

$12.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$15.00
Vegetable Quesadilla

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.00

Sizzling Fajitas

Grilled Skirt Steak Fajita

Grilled Skirt Steak Fajita

$19.00

grilled steak over Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.

Grilled Chicken Fajita

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$17.00

grilled chicken over Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.

Jumbo Shrimp Fajita

Jumbo Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.

Grilled Vegetables Fajita

Grilled Vegetables Fajita

$16.00

Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.

Parillada Mixta Fajita

Parillada Mixta Fajita

$22.00

grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo over Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.

Fajita Mar Y Tierra

Fajita Mar Y Tierra

$23.00

Salmon, shrimp, and steak. Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.

Fajita Chicken & Steak

$20.00

grilled chicken & grilled steak with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas.

Fajita Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas

Fajita Steak & Shrimp

$19.00

with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas

Fajita Shrimp & Salmon

$21.00

with Roasted pepper and onion, served with rice and beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 tortillas

Entrees

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$13.00

Two crispy deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, onions, scallions, peppers and cheese served with rice and beans

Fiesta Platter

Fiesta Platter

$17.00

Combination of tamale, chile relleno, chispy beef taco, and chicken enchilada. Side of guacamole, and sour cream.

Arroz Mi Rancho Chicken

$15.00

chunks of chicken sautéed with pepper, onion, zucchini, mushroom and melted cheese top. Side of tortillas.

Arroz Mi Rancho Shrimp

$17.00

jumbo shrimp sautéed with pepper, onion, zucchini, mushroom and melted cheese top. Side of tortillas.

Alambres

Alambres

$17.00

sautéed steak or chicken with bacon, pepper, onion, melted cheese on top served with rice, beans and flour tortillas

Pancho Villa Platter

$20.00

Combo of grilled salmon, 2 flautas, grilled steak and a beans tostada.

Order Of Chile Rellenos

$12.00
Molcajete

Molcajete

$32.00

traditional molcajete chicken, steak, shrimp, cheese, onio and chorizo with doble rice and beans

Seafood

Salmon Relleno

Salmon Relleno

$20.00

Fresh butterfly-cut grilled salmon with spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese. Served over our fresh avocado salad.

Camarones Al Diabla

$17.00

sauteed Shrimp with onion and spicy sauce served with rice and beans.

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$25.00

Fresh fried red snapper marinated Mi Rancho style. Served with fresh avocado salad, rice and beans.

Pescado A La Plancha

$15.00

grilled tilapia fillet served with rice and beans

Mexican Paella

Mexican Paella

$21.00

sautéed fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, fish fillet red onion pepper, mix with rice

Camarones Al Chiptole

Camarones Al Chiptole

$17.00

sauteed jumbo shrimp with mushrooms and chipotle cream sauce rice and beans on the side

Camarones Al Ajillo

Camarones Al Ajillo

$17.00

sauteed Shrimp in garlic sauce served with rice and beans.

Grilled Salmon With Vegestables

$16.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$15.00

3 enchiladas with corn tortillas, salsa and melted cheese on top served with rice, beans,

Enchiladas Rojas (spicy)

Enchiladas Rojas (spicy)

$15.00

3 enchiladas with corn tortillas, spicy sauce melted cheese on top served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Verdes (green sauce)

Enchiladas Verdes (green sauce)

$15.00

3 enchiladas with corn tortillas tomatillo sauce and melted cheese on top served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Mixtas

Enchiladas Mixtas

$15.00

3 enchiladas with corn tortillas, salsa and melted cheese on top served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Mole

$15.00

3 enchiladas with corn tortillas, salsa and melted cheese on top served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.00

Salads

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with avocado, tomato and red onions.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

Tortillas shell full of romaine lettuce with your choice of chicken or beef.

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$11.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with diced mix vegetables with grilled chicken, and queso fresco.

Salpicon Salad

$12.00

All diced avocado, chicken mix vegetables over romaine lettuce with lime vinegar.

Cesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and bread croutons and chicken.

Soups

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$7.00
Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$6.00
Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Wings w/ Fries

$9.00
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.00

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$9.00

Mini Quesadilla

$9.00

Mini Enchilada W Rice

$9.00

Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$2.00+

Side Tacos

$3.00

Side Tamale

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Side De Chile Relleno

$4.00

Side Of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Small Side Guacamole (4oz)

$3.00

Side Guacamole (8oz)

$7.00

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Side Of Beans

$3.00

Tortilla Arina (4 Sides)

$1.00

Tortilla Maiz (4 Sides)

$1.00

French Fries

$3.00

SM Chips Y Salsa

$1.50

Med Chips Y Salsa

$4.00

LG Chips Y Salsa

$8.00

Side Of Mole (4oz)

$2.00

Side Of Elote ( Corn)

$3.00

Side Fresh Jalep 4oz

$1.50

Side Regular Salad

$5.00

Side Pickle Jalep 4oz

$1.50

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Sm Chips

$1.00

Med Chips

$3.00

Lg Chips

$5.00

Side Of Green Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Side Of Red Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Sm Salsa

$1.00

Med Salsa

$3.00

Lg Salsa

$5.00

Lg Guacamole (16oz)

$14.00

Side Of Munster Cheese (8oz)

$2.00

Side Of Tomato

$1.00

Side Quesadilla Toppings

$4.00

Guac/sour Cream (4oz)

$3.00

Side Of Vegetables

$4.00

Side Of Fresh Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Side 4oz Chipotle Mayo

$1.50

Avocado Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Side 4oz Avocado Sauce

$1.50

flour tortillas

$0.25

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$6.00
Flan

Flan

$5.00
Buñuelo

Buñuelo

$5.00
Helado Frito

Helado Frito

$6.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Choco Flan

$5.00

Tacos

Order Of Tacos

Order Of Tacos

$10.00

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.00

Tortas

Torta De Pollo

$10.00

Torta de Steak

$10.00

Torta de Milanesa Chicken

$10.00

Torta de Milanesa Steak

$10.00

Torta de Carnitas

$10.00

Torta de Carne Enchilada

$10.00

Torta de Huevo Con Chorizo

$10.00

Torta de Vegetables

$10.00

Torta Al Pastor

$10.00

Torta De Chorizo

$10.00

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chorizo & Onion Quesadilla

$12.00

Three-cheese & Herbs Quesadilla

$12.00

Ground Beef & Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak & Onion Quesadilla

$12.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Peppers & Tomato Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Vegetable Quesadillas

$12.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

untencilios? cutlery

NO UTENCILIOS

SI UTENCILIOS

Add Napkins

CATERING

ARROZ MI RANCHO SHRIMP

$135.00+

ARROZ MI RANCHO CHICKEN

$95.00+

FAJITA GRILLED STEAK

$135.00+

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$160.00+

FAJITA VEGETABLES

$95.00+

FAJITA GRILL CHICKEN

$115.00+

PERNIL AL HORNO

$85.00+

POLLO AL HORNO / BAKED CHICKEN

$60.00+

RICE

$35.00+

BEANS

$35.00+

FLAUTAS

$2.00

QUESADILLAS

$2.00

PAELLA MEXICANA

$155.00+

BURRITOS

$2.00+

ENCHILADAS

$2.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$80.00+

CHICKEN TENDER

$70.00+

FRENCH FRIES

$40.00+

EMPANADAS

$2.00

TACOS

$3.00+

AVOCADO SALAD

$45.00+

REGULAR SALAD

$35.00+

CHURROS

$75.00+

Drinks

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Homemade Drinks

$3.00

Milkshake

$3.50

Can Soda

$2.00

Fresh Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Homemade Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.00
Snapples

Snapples

$2.50

Hot Beverage

$1.25

Margarita Mix

$10.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

2L Soda

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Sangria Cup

$7.00

Sangria Pitcher

$25.00

Margarita Pitcher

$25.00

Margarita Cup

$7.00

TODAY'S SPECIALS

Pollo Al Carbon

$13.00

Seafood On Pasta

$16.00

Carne Con Chalupas

$16.00

CATERING

ARROZ MI RANCHO SHRIMP

$135.00+

ARROZ MI RANCHO CHICKEN

$95.00+

FAJITA GRILLED STEAK

$135.00+

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$160.00+

FAJITA VEGETABLES

$95.00+

FAJITA GRILL CHICKEN

$115.00+

PERNIL AL HORNO

$85.00+

POLLO AL HORNO / BAKED CHICKEN

$60.00+

RICE

$35.00+

BEANS

$35.00+

FLAUTAS

$2.00

QUESADILLAS

$2.00

PAELLA MEXICANA

$155.00+

BURRITOS

$2.00+

ENCHILADAS

$2.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$80.00+

CHICKEN TENDER

$70.00+

FRENCH FRIES

$40.00+

EMPANADAS

$2.00

TACOS

$3.00+

AVOCADO SALAD

$45.00+

REGULAR SALAD

$35.00+

CHURROS

$75.00+

GUACAMOLE

$16.00+

PICO DE GALLO

$5.00+

SOUR CREAM

$8.00+

TORTILLAS FLOUR

$0.25

TORTILLAS CORN

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Directions

Gallery
Mi Rancho - Teaneck image
Mi Rancho - Teaneck image
Mi Rancho - Teaneck image
Mi Rancho - Teaneck image

Similar restaurants in your area

AL TORO
orange starNo Reviews
187 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
La Fortaleza - Carlstadt
orange star4.2 • 692
335 Paterson Plank Road Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
La Fortaleza - Garfield
orange star4.0 • 2,646
361 Midland Avenue Garfield, NJ 07026
View restaurantnext
The Hive - Bar & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
142 Outwater Lane Garfield, NJ 07026
View restaurantnext
HP at Northend
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Broadway New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
El Asadero Mexican Grill-Rochelle
orange starNo Reviews
375 Passaic St Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Teaneck

Maggie's Southern Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 399
1368 Teaneck Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Chickies - Teaneck
orange star4.2 • 352
172A West Englewood Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Wok 18
orange star4.4 • 82
1443 Queen Anne RD Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Teaneck
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston