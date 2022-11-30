A map showing the location of Mi Rancho Staunton 2116 West Beverly StreetView gallery

Mi Rancho Staunton 2116 West Beverly Street

review star

No reviews yet

2116 West Beverly Street

Staunton, VA 24401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Nachos w/ Beans

$6.99

Nachos w/ Beef

$6.99

Nachos w/ Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Cheese Dip

$4.25

Bean Dip

$4.25

Chori-cheese Dip

$6.99

Chile con Queso

$7.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Spinach Dip

$6.99

Quesadilla

$3.15

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

Rancho Appetizer

$9.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.25

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Beef Salad

$8.99

Texana Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.25

Sour Cream Salad

$2.99

Fajita Salad

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

French Fries

$3.50

Black Bean Soup

$7.99+

Chicken Soup

$7.99+

Steak Quesadilla

$7.25

Nachos w/ Steak

$12.99

Nachos w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Avocado Slices

$4.25

Jr Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

A La Carte

Hard Beef Tacos (3)

$6.50

Hard Chicken Tacos (3)

$6.50

Hard Steak Tacos (3)

$9.99

Hard Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)

$9.99

Beef or chicken Burritos (2)

$9.99

Beef, chicken, or cheese Enchiladas (3)

$9.99

Steak Enchiladas (3)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$11.99

Chiles Rellenos (3)

$10.50

Tamales (3)

$9.50

Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos (2)

$8.50

Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos (3)

$12.75

Bean Burritos (2)

$9.99

Steak or chicken Soft Tacos (3)

$15.75

Side Orders

Jalapeños

$1.75

Sour Cream

$1.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Salsa Al Pastor

$1.75

White Sauce

$1.75

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$3.25

Refried Beans

$3.25

Rice w/Cheese Dip

$4.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Beef or Chicken Hard Taco

$2.99

Steak or chicken Hard Taco

$3.99

Beef or Chicken Soft Taco

$4.25

Steak or chicken Soft Taco

$5.25

Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

Bean Enchilada

$3.25

Beef Enchilada

$3.25

Chicken Enchilada

$2.99

Chile Relleno

$4.25

Tamal

$3.25

Burrito

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Arroz y Frijol

$5.99

Tostada

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.25

Chile Toreado

$0.99

Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Tomatos

$1.75

Red Salsa

$1.75

Green Salsa

$1.75

Lemons

$1.75

Limes

$1.75

Grilled Steak Order

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Order

$9.50

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Fajitas

Seafood Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas Texanas

$17.25

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.25

Fajitas Mixtas

$16.99

Fajitas FOR TWO

Vegetarian

Vegetarian #1

$9.99

Vegetarian #2

$9.99

Vegetarian #3

$9.99

Vegetarian #4

$9.99

Vegetarian #5

$9.99

Vegetarian #6

$9.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.50

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.99

Combo Dinners

Combo #1

$9.99

Combo #2

$9.99

Combo #3

$9.99

Combo #4

$9.99

Combo #5

$9.99

Combo #6

$9.99

Combo #7

$9.99

Combo #8

$9.99

Combo #9

$9.99

Combo #10

$9.99

Combo #11

$9.99

Combo #12

$10.25

Combo #13

$10.25

Combo #14

$10.25

Combo #15

$10.25

Combo #16

$10.25

Combo #17

$10.25

Combo #18

$10.25

Combo #19

$10.25

Combo #20

$10.25

Combo #21

$10.25

Combo #22

$10.25

Combo #23

$10.25

Combo #24

$10.25

Combo #25

$10.25

Specialties of the House

Molcajete Mixto

$18.99

Zoany (Molcajete Special)

$24.99

Pollo Espinaca

$14.50

Parrillada

$16.50

Grande Special

$15.25

Mi Rancho Special

$12.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.50

Nachos Supreme

$10.50

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Vegeterian Taco Salad

$10.50

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.25

Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad

$13.25

Fajitas Nachos

$15.99

Fajitas Carnitas

$17.25

Fajitas Nachos Texana

$16.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$11.50

Chimichangas

$11.99

Shrimp Chimichangas

$14.50

Plato Chile Autentico

$13.99

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Chile Verde

$12.99

Flautas

$11.99

Burrito Deluxe

$10.50

Burrito Degollado

$12.99

Burrito Fajita Mix

$12.99

Burrito Fajita Steak

$12.99

Burrito Fajita Chicken

$12.99

Burrito Vegetarian

$11.50

Burrito Carnitas (Pork)

$12.99

Burrito Shrimp

$12.99

Burrito California

$12.25

Burrito Jalisco

$15.99

Stuffed Burrito Mi Rancho

$15.99

Burrito Colorado

$12.99

Burrito Verde

$12.99

Quesadilla Jalisco

$12.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

Quesadilla Mi Rancho

$12.50

Quesadilla Texana

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.30

Quesadilla de Espinaca

$12.50

Quesadilla Fajita

$12.50

Carnitas

$15.00

Arroz con Pollo

$14.50

Arroz con Steak

$14.50

Arroz con Camarones

$16.99

Arroz Texana

$15.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$11.50

Steak Mi Rancho

$15.99

Carne Asada (Rib Eye Steak)

$15.99

Pastel Tres Leches

$6.25

Mexican Hamburger

$10.99

Spinach Burritos (2) (CHANGE PRICE)

$5.99

Two Spinach Burritos, duh.

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Burrito Espinaca

$11.50

Mexican Pizza

$13.99

Steak

Steak a la Mexicana

$14.99

Beef Steak Ranchero

$14.25

Carne Asada

$13.99

Bistec con Camarones

$17.50

Steak Mi Rancho

$15.99

Tacos de Carne Asada Order

$13.50

Tacos de Carnitas Order

$12.99

Tacos al Pastor Order

$13.50

Tacos de Lengua Order

$14.50

Taco de Carne Asada (1)

$4.50

Taco de Carnita (1)

$3.99

Taco de Lengua (1)

$4.75

Taco de Adobo (1)

$4.50

Taco al Pastor (1)

$4.50

Seafood

Tilapia

$12.99

Snapper

$12.99

Salmon

$12.99

Mojarra

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.50+

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Tilapia Fish Tacos (3)

$13.25

Piece of Tilapia

$8.99

Piece of Snapper

$8.99

Piece Of Salmon

$8.99

Ceviche

$10.99+

Grilled Shrimp Order

$0.99+

Sussy Butterfly Shrimp

$19.99

Vaquero Morely Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Tacos Special (3)

$13.50

Chicken

#F Chicken Burrito and Chicken Enchilada

$10.50

Mole Poblano

$10.50

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.50

Enchiladas Fiestas

$10.50

Mole Ranchero

$10.50

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.50

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.50

Cancun

$9.75

Enchiladas Poblanas

$10.50

Chori-Pollo

$14.25

Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.25

Pollo Tapatio

$14.25

Pollo Empanizado

$14.25

San Jose

$9.99

Amanda Special

$10.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Meal A

$6.99

Kids Meal B

$6.99

Kids Meal C

$6.99

Kids Meal D

$6.99

Kids Meal E

$6.99

Kids Meal F

$6.99

Kids Meal G

$6.99

Kids Meal H

$6.99

Kids Meal I

$6.99

Desserts

Xango

$4.10

Churros

$3.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Sopapillas

$3.50

Sopapillas w/ Ice Cream

$6.50

Flan

$3.50

Pastel Tres Leches

$6.25

Churro Bowl

$5.99

Canel's Gum

$0.35

Chocolate Mint

$0.35

York Chocolate Peppermint

$0.35

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.25

Soft Drink (small)

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.10

Coffee

$3.10

Milk

$2.00+

Agua Fresca

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottled Beverage

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.10

Beer & Wine

Wine Glass

$4.25

Michelada

$7.99

Michelada Loaded

$8.50

Domestic - Draft 12oz

$3.25

Domestic - Draft 22oz

$6.25

Domestic - Pitcher 64oz

$10.99

Imported - Draft 12oz

$3.75

Imported - Draft 22oz

$7.25

Imported - Pitcher 64oz

$11.99

Domestic - Bottle

$4.25

Imported - Bottle

$4.75

Topo Chico (Hard Seltzer)

$2.99

Homemade Sangria

$7.25

Hermanos

$4.75

Margaritas

House Margarita Regular

$6.50

House Margarita Jumbo

$9.50

Margarita Corona

$11.99

Virgin Margarita

$3.99+

Margarita (Special) (CHANGE PRICE)

$7.99

Tropical Margarita

$6.50+

Margarita Pitcher

$29.99

Sussy Rose Margarita

$9.99+

Mixed Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

Coco Loco

$7.99

Fuzzy Navel

$8.50

Hurricane

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.99

Chi Chi

$8.50

Mudslide

$8.99

Alabama Slammer

$8.25

Bahama Mama

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

White Russian

$8.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Premium Drinks

Crown Royal

$7.75

Jim Beam

$7.75

Jack Daniel's

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$7.75

Johnny Walker

$7.75

Absolut Vodka

$7.75

Aristocrat Vodka

$7.75

Tequilas

Herradura

$10.50

Jose Cuervo

$7.25

Patron

$11.50

1800 Reposado

$9.99

Hornitos

$9.99

Jimador

$8.99

Cazadores

$9.99

Don Julio

$9.99

Espolón

$8.50

Don Julio 70

$11.99

1800 silver

$7.75

Mezcal

$9.99

Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$8.25

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

Lunch Chimichanga Shrimp

$10.25

Burrito Especial

$8.25

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Chalupa Texana

$7.99

Lunch Fajitas

$9.99

Lunch Burrito California

$9.25

Lunch Taco Salad

$8.50

Lunch Fajita Taco Salad

$9.50

Lunch Taco Salad Carnitas

$8.25

Lunch Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp

$10.25

Lunch Fajitas Texanas

$10.50

Huevos con Jamón

$8.99

Lunch Quesadilla Vegetariana

$8.25

Lunch Burrito Rojo

$8.50

Lunch Burrito Verde

$8.50

Lunch Carnitas

$9.99

Lunch Arroz con Camaron

$9.99

Lunch Arroz con Pollo

$9.50

Lunch Fajitas Shrimp

$10.50

Lunch Fajitas Mixtas

$9.99

Lunch Fajitas Carnitas

$9.99

Lunch Vegetarian Quesadilla

$8.25

Special Lunch

Special Lunch #1

$8.99

Special Lunch #2

$8.99

Special Lunch #3

$8.99

Special Lunch #4

$8.99

Special Lunch #5

$8.99

Special Lunch #6

$8.99

Special Lunch #7

$8.99

Special Lunch #8

$8.99

Dips, Chips & Salsas

Chips

$3.25+

Regular Salsa

$1.75+

Mild Salsa

$1.75+

Cheese Dip

$4.25+

Guacamole Dip

$4.25+

Shredded Cheese

$1.35+

White Salsa

$1.75+

Salsa al Pastor

$1.75+

Chori-cheese Dip

$6.99+

Bean Dip

$4.25+

Green Salsa

$0.99+

Red Salsa

$0.99+

Sour Cream

$0.99+

Enchilada Salsa

$0.99+

Pico de Gallo

$2.00+

Cilantro & Onion

$0.99+

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Agua Fresca

$2.25+

Margarita (TOGO)

$6.50+

Virgin Margarita (TOGO)

$4.99+

Milk

$2.25+

Bottled Beverage

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$3.10

Hot Tea

$3.10

Club Soda

$1.00

Michelada

$7.99+

Charges

Delivery Charge

$10.00

Meals

Party size Arroz

$50.25

Patty size Beans

$50.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2116 West Beverly Street, Staunton, VA 24401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kathy's - 705 Greenville ave
orange starNo Reviews
705 Greenville ave staunton, VA 24401
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Rowe's Family Restaurant and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
74 Rowe Road Staunton, VA 24401
View restaurantnext
Augusta Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 81
12 Old Oaks Drive Fishersville, VA 22939
View restaurantnext
Mi Rancho Fishersville
orange starNo Reviews
1845 Jefferson Highway Fishersville, VA 22939
View restaurantnext
Plaza Antigua - 23 WINDIGROVE DR
orange star4.0 • 1,095
23 WINDIGROVE DR Waynesboro, VA 22980
View restaurantnext
The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
137 N. Wayne Ave. Waynesboro, VA 22980
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Staunton
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston