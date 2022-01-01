Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria Marietta
137 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Mi Taco is a small taqueria started in 2001. Since then, we pride ourselves with having the true test of Mexico. The owners are from Guanajuato , Mexico and that is where our food is inspired from. ENJOY!
2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008
