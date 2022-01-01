Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria Marietta

137 Reviews

$

2332 Austell Rd SW

Marietta, GA 30008

APPETIZERS

EXTRA CHIPS

$2.00

TO GO CHIPS

$2.50

BEAN DIP

$6.99

CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$12.99
QUESO FUNDIDO CON CHORIZO

$9.75

GUACAMOLE Small

$5.50

GUACAMOLE large

$8.75

CHORIQUESO

$7.25

CHEESE DIP small

$6.99

CHEESE DIP Large

$8.75

MI TACO DIP

$11.99

HUARACHES

$8.99

HUARACHES CAMPECHANO

$10.99

ASADA Y CHORIZO

HUARACHES 2 CARNES

$10.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA QUESO

$7.50

QUESADILLA ASADA

$10.99

QUESADILLA CAMARRON

$10.99

QUESDILLA CHORIZO

$8.99

QUESADILLA POLLO

$9.99

QUESADILLA LENGUA

$10.99

QUESADILLA CAM Y POLLO

$11.99
QUESADILLA STEAK FAJITA

$12.99

QUESADILLA CHICKEN FAJITA

$11.99

FAJITA QUESADILLA MIXTA

$13.99

Quesadilla Mix

$11.99

FAJITAS QUESADILLA VEGETALES

$9.00

QUESADIA CAMARRON FAJITA

$12.99

FAJITAS

FAJITA MEXICANAS

$13.99
FAJITA POLLO

$12.50

FAJITA CARNE

$13.99

FAJITA MIXTAS

$15.99

FAJITA CAM Y CARNE

$14.99

FAJITA CAM Y POLLO

$13.50

FAJITA MIXTAS MEXICANA

$14.99

FAJITA CAM

$13.99

VEGGIE FAJITA

$10.50

FAJITA NACHOS

NACHOS SUPREMOS

$10.99

NACHOS POLLO

$8.99

NACHOS CARNE

$10.99

MIXED NACHOS SUPREME

$12.99

MIXED NACHOS

$11.99

Camaron Nachos Supremo

$12.99

Camaron Nachos

$11.99

SALADS

BOTANA DE CAMARON 12

$12.99

BOTANA DE CAMARON 18

$18.99

ENSALADA CAMARON

$10.99

ENSALADA CARNE

$10.99

ENSALADE DE POLLO

$9.50

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$3.99

TACO SALAD

$9.50

TACO SALAD MIX

$11.99

AGUACHILES VERDES

$12.99

TORTAS

TORTAS

$7.75

SIDE ORDERS

ARROZ

$2.00

AVOCADO

$1.50

CAMARONES 6pc

$4.99

CEBOLLITAS

$2.00

Cebollitas Cambray

$2.50

CHILES TOREADOS

$2.00

Cup Ice

$0.75

EXTRA SALSA

$0.50

FRIJOLES

$1.50

Galletas

$1.00

JALAPEÑOS

$1.50

Jamon

$1.50

LECHUGA

$1.75

LIMON

$1.00

Nopal

$2.75

Pan

$2.00

PAPA FRITAS

$3.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Queso Tacos

$0.50

Rabanos

$0.75

Salsa De Chip

$2.00

Side Carne

$5.50

SIDE CREMA

$0.75

SIDE MAYO

$0.75

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

Side Salchichon

$3.50

SIDE TOSTADA

$2.00

TOMATO

$0.75

TORDILLAS H.M

$2.00

TORTILLAS Arina

$1.00

TORTILLAS MIL

$1.25

08 Oz Consome

$2.50

Birria

$12.99

SALSA VERDE

$1.50

SALSA ROJAe

$1.50

Queso Asado

$2.75

VEGUETALES GRILL

$1.50

SAID POLLO

$3.50

SADE POLLO

$2.50

ELOTE PREPARADO

$3.00

ESPECIALIDADES

CARNE ASADA

$13.99

CAZUELÓN ESPECIAL

$18.50

COSTILLAS DE PUERCO VERDES

$9.99

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA -

$13.50

CHILAQUILES DE POLLO

$9.50

CARNITAS

$10.99

CALDO DE RES

$12.99

EL MOLCAJETE

$19.99
POZOLE

$8.99

MENUDO Solo Domingo

$9.99

DOMINGO

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$10.99

POLLO MEGA

$11.99

CHILE POBLANOS

$10.99
POLLO CHIPOTLE

$11.99

ENCHILADAS MICHOACANAS

$11.50

CAMARONES CHIPOTLE

$11.99

MILANESA

$11.99

MI TACO ESPECIAL -

$19.00

Polo Loco

$9.99

Caldo De Pollo

$9.50Out of stock

POLLO LOCO MIX

$12.99

POZOLE POLLO

$8.99Out of stock

STEICK TAMPIQUENO

$17.99Out of stock

Roasted Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Pollo Carne Y Camaron

CHILES RELLENOS

$12.99

$12.99

HUEVOS

HUEVOS CON CHARIZO

$6.99

HUEVOS MEXICANA

$6.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$6.99

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$6.99

HUEVOS BISTEK RANCHERO

$11.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$6.99

Huevos Estrellados

$6.99

LUNCH TACO SPECIAL

$6.99

HUEVOS REUELTOS

$6.99

BURRITO

CHIMICHANGA

$9.50

PANZA VERDE

$9.50

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.99

DE LUJO BURRITO

$9.99

CABEZA BURRITO

$8.50

POLLO BURRITO

$8.50

LENGUA BURRITO

$10.99

CHORIZO BURRITO

$7.99

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$9.99

PASTOR BURRITO

$8.50

BURRITO ESPECIAL

$9.99

BURRITO De Frijol

$6.99

BURRITO California Mixto

$12.99

MARISCOS

OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA(6)

$6.50

VERANO SOLAMENTE

OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA(12)

$9.99

VERANO SOLAMENTE

CALDO DE CAMARONES

$11.00

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$12.99
MOJARRA

$9.99

COCTEL DE CAMARÓN

$9.50

COCTEL DE PULPO

$10.99

VUELVE A LA VIDA

$11.99

CAMPECHANA

$10.99

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE*

$3.50

TOSTADA DE PULPO*

$3.99

TOSTADA DE CAMARÓN*

$3.50

TOSTADA DE MIXTA

$4.50

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$12.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$12.99

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$12.99

CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA

$12.99

CAMARONES ALA PLANCHA

$10.99

FILETE DE PESCADO

$11.99

FILETE EMPANIZADO

$11.99

FILETE RELLENO

$12.99

SHRIMP BURRITO

$10.99

SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA

$10.99

PULPO MEXICANO

$14.00

TACOS

TACOS-

$2.00

TACOS- tortillas hechas a mano

$2.75

SOPES

SOPES

$5.00

GORDITAS

$5.00

Sopes No Fritos

$5.00

Gorditas No Fritas

$5.00

KIDS

KIDS TACO

$4.50

KIDS QUESADILLA

$4.50

CHIK FINGERS

$4.50

SHRIMP

$4.50

CHIKEN

$4.50

EGGS

$4.50

BURGERS

$4.50

POSTRES

FLAN CON QUESO

$4.50

MEXICAN CHURROS WITH ICE CREAM

$3.99

FLAN

$3.50

BEBIDAS

REFRESCOS MEXICANOS

$2.00

COCA MEXICANA

$2.75

AGUAS FRESCAS

$2.00

CAFE

$1.50

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$4.50

MICHELADA DE AGUA MINERAL

$5.00

MICHELADA MIX

$3.00

COKE CAN

$1.00

DIET COKE CAN

$1.00

COKE ZERO CAN

$1.00

SPRITE CAN

$1.00

Refill Large

$2.00

Agua Grande

$4.50

Refil Small

$1.00

Employee Drink

$1.00

Kids Daiquiri

$3.99

COCA MEDIO LITRO

$3.50

TEPACHITO

$2.00

Campurrado s

$6.00

Campurrado L

$10.00

Arroz con leche s

$6.00

Arroz con leche L

$10.00

FANTA BTELLA

$2.75

SPRITE BTELLA

$2.75

SQUIRT

$2.75

GIN

Tanqueray

$7.00

VODKA

Tito's

$7.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mi Taco is a small taqueria started in 2001. Since then, we pride ourselves with having the true test of Mexico. The owners are from Guanajuato , Mexico and that is where our food is inspired from. ENJOY!

Location

2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Directions

