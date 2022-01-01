Mi Vallarta

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

SOFT DRINKS

Aguas Frescas

$3.99

Refrescos Mexicanos

$4.99

Refrescos de Maquina

$2.99

Refrescos de Maquina Pitcher

$10.99

Refrescos de Lata

$3.99

Sangris Seniorial Preparada

$10.99

Agua Mineral Preparada

$10.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.99

Virgin Margarita

$10.99

Agua Embotellada

$2.50

Cafe

$1.95

Te

$1.95

Red Bull

$5.95

Kiddie Cocktail

$6.99

500ml Agua Mineral

$5.99

BEER

Bucket

$37.00

Bucket de Coronitas

$20.00

Bucket de Modelitos

$20.00

BTL Modelo

$7.00

BTL Negra Modelo

$7.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Corona Light

$7.00

BTL Corona Familiar

$7.00

BTL Caguama Corona

$16.99

BTL Victoria

$7.00

BTL Pacifico

$7.00

BTL XX Lager

$7.00

BTL Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

BTL Tecate

$7.00

BTL Bohemia

$7.00

BTL Blue Moon

$7.00

Caguama Corona 32oz

$16.99

Caguama Victoria 32oz

$16.99

BTL Tecate

$7.00

Modelo Can

$7.00

BTL Coronitas

$4.00

BTL Corona Priemer

$7.00

BTL Heineken

$7.00

BTL Sol

$7.00

Domestic Bucket

$27.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

BTL MGD

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Poder

$5.00

BTL ODULS

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Michelada Regular

$14.99

Las Estacas

$24.99

El Anclote

$24.99

El Atracadero

$59.99

Michelada Mix (2 1/2 onz)

$5.00

Mini Atracadero (3 cervezas)

$30.99

TEQUILA

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Resposado

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

1800 Cristalino

$18.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

1800 Blanco

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

3 Generaciones Blanco

$10.00

3 Generaciones Anejo

$12.00

Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Jimador Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Anejo

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

3 Generaciones Reposado

$11.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$13.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Reg

$10.00

Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

Don Julio Ultima Reserva

$109.00

Gran Patron Platinum

$57.00

Gran Patron Burdeos Anejo

$62.00

Gran Patron Piedra

$62.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$49.99

Tequila Sunrise

$13.99

Paloma

$13.99

Charro Negro

$13.99

Cazuela

$21.99

Cantarito

$16.99

Cantarito Vallarta

$22.99

Tarro Tropical

$21.99

Los Cuatro Amigos

$41.99

Olla Guadalajara

$199.99

Mystery Shot

$8.00

Banderita

$16.99

LIQUOR

Buchanan's 12

$15.00

Buchanan's Master

$17.00

Buchanan's 18

$18.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00

J&B

$11.00

Grand old parr

$13.00

Seagrams

$11.00

Buchanan's Red Seal

$38.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$50.00

Jaugermister

$13.00

Absolut

$11.99

Belvedere

$11.99

Ciroc

$11.99

Effen

$11.99

Effen Cucumber

$11.99

Grey Goose

$11.99

Ketel One

$11.99

Sky

$11.99

Smirnoff

$11.99

Svedka Citron

$11.99

Titos

$11.99

Amaretto Disaronno

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Midori Melon

$11.00

Rumchata

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Patron Cafe Dark

$11.00

Patron Citronge

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Azteca de Oro

$11.00

Don Pedro

$11.00

Presidente

$11.00

Torres 10

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy XO

$31.00

Martell VSOP

$1,400.00

Martell XO

$31.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$31.00

Captain Morgan

$11.99

Myers

$11.99

Malibu

$11.99

Bacardi Superior

$11.99

Bacardi Solera

$11.99

MOJITOS

Classic Mojito

$14.99

Berries Mojito

$14.99

Strawberry Mojito

$14.99

Mango Mojito

$14.99

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sweet & Sour

$12.99

B.M.F.

$12.99

Blue Hawaiian

$12.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.99

Mai Tai

$12.99

Paraiso

$12.99

Pepino Loco

$12.99

Pina Colada

$12.99

Screw Driver

$12.99

Sex on the Beach

$12.99

Vampiro

$12.99

White Sangria

$12.99+

Red Sangria

$12.99+

Vallarta Sangria

$12.99+

Vegas Bomb

$12.99

Jager Bomb

$12.99

WINE

Glass Merlot

$13.00

Glass White Zinfandel

$13.00

Cabernet

$13.00

Papi

$24.00

FLAVOR MARGARITAS

Regular Margarita

$13.99

SPECIALTY MARGARITAS

House Specialty Margarita

$15.99

Margarita Mangonada

$16.99

Margarita Mangonada Vallarta

$23.99

Margarita Las Gemelas

$31.99

Mezcal-Rita

$13.99

BOTTLE SERVICE

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$280.00

Don Julio Reposado Bottle

$310.00

Don Julio Anejo Bottle

$320.00

Don Julio 70 Bottle

$390.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$530.00

Clase Azul reposado

$830.00

Don Julio Ultima Reserva

$1,499.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$280.00

Patron Reposado Bottle

$290.00

Patron Anejo Bottle

$320.00

Gran Patron Platinum Bottle

$1,030.00

Gran Patron Burdeos Anejo Bottle

$1,230.00

Gran Patron Piedra Bottle

$1,220.00

Corrajelo 1821 Reserva Bottle

$425.00

1800 Reposado Bottle

$230.00

1800 Añejo Bottle

$380.00

1800 Cristalino Bottle

$330.00

Gran Centenario Extra Añejo Bottle

$530.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Añejo Bottle

$530.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Reposado Bottle

$380.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva Platino Bottle

$330.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino Bottle

$530.00

Armand de Brignac

$999.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Bottle

$280.00

Dom Perignon Vintage 2009 Bottle

$450.00

Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Bottle

$280.00

Merlot Bottle

$50.00

White Zinfandel Bottle

$50.00

Papi Bottle

$115.00

Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

Moscato Bottle

$70.00

Buchanan's 12 Bottle

$280.00

Buchanan's 18 Bottle

$390.00

Buchanan's Master Bottle

$280.00

Buchanan's Red Seal Bottle

$530.00

Grand Old Parr 12 Bottle

$200.00

Chivas Regal 12 Bottle

$210.00

Remy Martin VSOP Bottle

$280.00

Remy Martin XO Bottle

$530.00

Martell VSOP Bottle

$280.00

Martell XO Bottle

$580.00

Hennessy VSOP Bottle

$280.00

Hennessy XO Bottle

$580.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$230.00

Belvedere Bottle

$230.00

Ketel One Bottle

$230.00

Absolut Bottle

$230.00

Tito's Bottle

$230.00

MEZCAL

Union Mezcal

$11.00

Mezcal De Mexico

$12.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$12.00

MESAS

REGULAR

$50.00

BOOTH

$120.00

TRAGOS

HOUSE DRINK

$12.00

REPOSADOS DRINKS

$13.00

AÑEJOS DRINKS

$14.00

PREMIUM DRINKS

$15.00

BLANCO SHOT

$10.00

REPOSADO SHOT

$11.00

AÑEJO SHOT

$12.00

PREMIUM SHOT

$14.00

1942

$25.00

SOFT DRINK

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

CARAFE EXTRA

$15.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

DON JULIO BLANCO

$250.00

PATRON BLANCO

$250.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$280.00

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$330.00

DON JULIO 70

$350.00

DON JULIO 1942

$499.00

1800 CRISTALINO

$699.00

BUCHANAN 12

$250.00

BUCHANAN 18

$299.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$250.00

HENESSY

$250.00

MOET ROSE

$250.00

MOET ICE

$250.00

GREY GOOSE

$250.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1101 N La Fox Street, South Elgin, IL 60177

Directions

Gallery
Mi Vallarta image
Mi Vallarta image

Search similar restaurants

