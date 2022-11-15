Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Vida 14th Street 1901 14th Street NW

1901 14th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Guacamole
Carne Tacos
Arroz & Frijoles

Guacamole & Botanas

Guacamole

$14.00

Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole Served With House-Made Chips & Pasilla De Oaxaca Salsa

Blue Guacamole

$17.00

Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole with the addition of Blue Cheese, Grapes & Smoked AlmondsServed With House-Made Chips and Pasilla De Oaxaca Salsa

Shrimp & Crab Guacamole

$22.00

Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole With Crab & Shrimp Salpicón, Habanero, Cilantro

Chips y Salsa

$5.00

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips

Brochetas de Pollo

$10.00

Three Agave-Marinated Chicken Skewers, Pasilla De Oaxaca, Avocado Salsa Verde

Brochetas de Carne

$16.00

Three Skirt Steak Skewers, Mole Negro, Crispy Shallots

Brochetas de Merluza

$17.00

Three Chilean Seabass Skewers, Pumpkin Seed Macha

Empanadas de Mariscos

$15.00

Crab & Shrimp Salpicón, Mango-Habanero Salsa

Empanadas de Picadillo

$11.00

Vegan “Beef” Picadillo, Avocado-Chipotle Salsa

Empanadas de Hongo

$11.00

Mushrooms, Chihuahua Cheese, Tomatillo Quemado Salsa

FIESTA DE BOTANAS

$47.00

A SELECTION OF OUR MOST POPULAR SNACKS SERVES 3 TACOS DORADOS, CÓCTEL DE CAMARONES, BROCHETAS DE CARNE, EMPANADAS DE JAIBA, NARANJAS, QUESO FRESCO, CHICHARRONES, PICKLED VEGGIES, HABANERO & AVOCADO SALSAS

Aperitivos

Alitas Adobadas

$13.00

Adobo-Rubbed Spicy Chicken Wings, Avocado Mousse Dip

Zarape de Pato

$15.00

Slow-Braised Duck, Layered Corn Tortillas, Spicy Roasted Habanero Cream

Tacos Dorados

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos, Pasilla De Oaxaca & Tomatillo-Serrano Salsas, Crema, Cotija

Ensalada Picada

$14.00

Jicama, Mango, Apple, Cucumbers, Hearts Of Romaine, Roasted Cashews, Spicy Tamarind Dressing

Quesabirria

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Slow-Braised Beef Birria

Sopa del Dia

$10.00

Please call to inquire!

Coctel de Camarones

$17.00

Shrimp, Avocado, Red Onion, Cilantro, Spicy Cocktail Sauce, Saltines

Mains

Enchiladas de Mole Negro

$23.00

Braised Brisket, Sesame Seeds, Cotija, Crema

Enchiladas Suizas

$22.00

Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese

Enchiladas Rancheras

$19.00

Roasted Vegetables, Chihuahua Cheese, Cotija, Crema

Ribeye Norteño

$49.00

Grilled & Sliced Ribeye, Melted Chihuahua Cheese, Pinto Beans, Molcajete Salsa, Flour Tortillas

Birria

$29.00

Slow-Braised Beef Short Rib, Spicy Guajillo Broth, Tortillas

Guajillo Hamburger

$19.00

Guajillo Beef, Brioche Bun, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Spicy Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries, Chipotle Ketchup

Pescado a la Veracruzana

$28.00

Seared Cod, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Olives, Capers, Pickled Jalapeños

Pescado a la Talla

$36.00

Roasted Whole Butterflied Branzino, Red & Green Adobos, Black Beans, Radishes

Carne Asada

$32.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Roasted Poblanos

Pollo Chilango

$28.00

Roasted Half Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Crushed Tomato Salsa, Roasted Corn Esquites

Beyond Burger

$20.00

Plant-Based Guajillo Burger, Brioche Bun, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Spicy Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries, Chipotle Ketchup

Salmón

$27.00

Ancho-Pineapple Sauce, Fingerling Potatoes, Pineapple-Pico

Chamoro

$29.00

Slow-Cooked Pork Shank, Creamy Spinach, Pickled Jalapeños

Tacos

Pollo Tacos

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Poblanos, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Charro-Bacon Beans

Pescado Tacos

$20.00

Crispy Cod, Spicy Mexican Tartar Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado-Jalapeño Salsa, Arugula & Tomato Salad

Carne Tacos

$20.00

Pasilla-Marinated Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Spicy Salsa Roja, Charro-Bacon Beans

Hongos al Pastor Tacos

$17.00

(Vegan) Al Pastor-Marinated Mushrooms, Onion, Cilantro, Grilled Pineapple, Salsa Verde

Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

Slow-Braised Pork, Chicharrones, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Charro-Bacon Beans

Sides

Platanos Fritos

$6.00

Fried Plantains, Crema, Cotija

Arroz & Frijoles

$5.00

Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans

Arroz

$4.00

Ana’s White Rice

Frijoles

$4.00

Refried Black Beans

Charro Beans

$6.00

With Bacon

Esquites

$6.00

Roasted Corn, Chile De Árbol Mayo, Cotija

Budin de Elote

$5.00

Cornbread

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Chipotle Ketchup

Esparragos

$8.00

Asparagus, Roasted Jalapeños, Lemon Vinaigrette

Sandia

$8.00Out of stock

Watermelon, Queso Fresco, Pepitas

Brick Oven Veggie del Dia

$7.00

Please call to inquire!

Dessert

Churros con Chocolate

$12.00

Cinnamon & Sugar-Dusted Churros, Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce

Citrus Tres Leches

$10.00

Citrus-Infused Sponge Cake, Whipped Cream, Toasted Almonds

Flan de Espresso

$9.00

Pineapple Salsa, Whipped Cream

Pastel De Chocolate

$11.00

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake, Hazelnut-Pecan Mousse, Whipped Cream

Guacamole & Botanas (Copy)

Guacamole

$15.40

Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole Served With House-Made Chips & Pasilla De Oaxaca Salsa

Blue Guacamole

$18.70

Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole with the addition of Blue Cheese, Grapes & Smoked AlmondsServed With House-Made Chips and Pasilla De Oaxaca Salsa

Shrimp & Crab Guacamole

$24.20

Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole With Crab & Shrimp Salpicón, Habanero, Cilantro

Chips y Salsa

$5.50

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips

Brochetas de Pollo

$11.00

Three Agave-Marinated Chicken Skewers, Pasilla De Oaxaca, Avocado Salsa Verde

Brochetas de Carne

$17.60

Three Skirt Steak Skewers, Mole Negro, Crispy Shallots

Brochetas de Merluza

$18.70

Three Chilean Seabass Skewers, Pumpkin Seed Macha

Empanadas de Mariscos

$16.50

Crab & Shrimp Salpicón, Mango-Habanero Salsa

Empanadas de Picadillo

$12.10

Vegan “Beef” Picadillo, Avocado-Chipotle Salsa

Empanadas de Hongo

$12.10

Mushrooms, Chihuahua Cheese, Tomatillo Quemado Salsa

FIESTA DE BOTANAS

$47.00

A SELECTION OF OUR MOST POPULAR SNACKS SERVES 3 TACOS DORADOS, CÓCTEL DE CAMARONES, BROCHETAS DE CARNE, EMPANADAS DE JAIBA, NARANJAS, QUESO FRESCO, CHICHARRONES, PICKLED VEGGIES, HABANERO & AVOCADO SALSAS

Aperitivos (Copy)

Alitas Adobadas

$14.30

Adobo-Rubbed Spicy Chicken Wings, Avocado Mousse Dip

Zarape de Pato

$16.50

Slow-Braised Duck, Layered Corn Tortillas, Spicy Roasted Habanero Cream

Tacos Dorados

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos, Pasilla De Oaxaca & Tomatillo-Serrano Salsas, Crema, Cotija

Ensalada Picada

$15.40

Jicama, Mango, Apple, Cucumbers, Hearts Of Romaine, Roasted Cashews, Spicy Tamarind Dressing

Quesabirria

$14.30

Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Slow-Braised Beef Birria

Sopa del Dia

$11.00

Please call to inquire!

Coctel de Camarones

$18.70

Shrimp, Avocado, Red Onion, Cilantro, Spicy Cocktail Sauce, Saltines

Tacos (Copy)

Pollo Tacos

$20.90

Grilled Chicken, Poblanos, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Charro-Bacon Beans

Pescado Tacos

$22.00

Crispy Cod, Spicy Mexican Tartar Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado-Jalapeño Salsa, Arugula & Tomato Salad

Carne Tacos

$22.00

Pasilla-Marinated Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Spicy Salsa Roja, Charro-Bacon Beans

Hongos al Pastor Tacos

$18.70

(Vegan) Al Pastor-Marinated Mushrooms, Onion, Cilantro, Grilled Pineapple, Salsa Verde

Carnitas Tacos

$19.80

Slow-Braised Pork, Chicharrones, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Charro-Bacon Beans

Mains (Copy)

Enchiladas de Mole Negro

$25.30

Braised Brisket, Sesame Seeds, Cotija, Crema

Enchiladas Suizas

$24.20

Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese

Enchiladas Rancheras

$20.90

Roasted Vegetables, Chihuahua Cheese, Cotija, Crema

Ribeye Norteño

$53.90

Grilled & Sliced Ribeye, Melted Chihuahua Cheese, Pinto Beans, Molcajete Salsa, Flour Tortillas

Birria

$31.90

Slow-Braised Beef Short Rib, Spicy Guajillo Broth, Tortillas

Guajillo Hamburger

$20.90

Guajillo Beef, Brioche Bun, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Spicy Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries, Chipotle Ketchup

Pescado a la Veracruzana

$30.80

Seared Cod, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Olives, Capers, Pickled Jalapeños

Pescado a la Talla

$39.60

Roasted Whole Butterflied Branzino, Red & Green Adobos, Black Beans, Radishes

Carne Asada

$35.20

Grilled Skirt Steak, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Roasted Poblanos

Pollo Chilango

$30.80

Roasted Half Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Crushed Tomato Salsa, Roasted Corn Esquites

Beyond Burger

$22.00

Plant-Based Guajillo Burger, Brioche Bun, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Spicy Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries, Chipotle Ketchup

Salmón

$29.70

Ancho-Pineapple Sauce, Fingerling Potatoes, Pineapple-Pico

Chamoro

$31.90

Slow-Cooked Pork Shank, Creamy Spinach, Pickled Jalapeños

Sides (Copy)

Platanos Fritos

$6.60

Fried Plantains, Crema, Cotija

Arroz & Frijoles

$5.50

Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans

Arroz

$4.40

Ana’s White Rice

Frijoles

$4.40

Refried Black Beans

Charro Beans

$6.60

With Bacon

Esquites

$6.60

Roasted Corn, Chile De Árbol Mayo, Cotija

Budin de Elote

$5.50

Cornbread

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Chipotle Ketchup

Esparragos

$8.80

Asparagus, Roasted Jalapeños, Lemon Vinaigrette

Sandia

$8.80Out of stock

Watermelon, Queso Fresco, Pepitas

Brick Oven Veggie del Dia

$7.70

Please call to inquire!

Dessert (Copy)

Churros con Chocolate

$13.20

Cinnamon & Sugar-Dusted Churros, Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce

Citrus Tres Leches

$11.00

Citrus-Infused Sponge Cake, Whipped Cream, Toasted Almonds

Flan de Espresso

$9.90

Pineapple Salsa, Whipped Cream

Pastel De Chocolate

$12.10

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake, Hazelnut-Pecan Mousse, Whipped Cream

Especials (Copy)

Burrito Tejano

$19.80

Chilaquiles con Jamon y Huevos

$18.70

Huevos Rancheros

$17.60

Pan Frances

$17.60

Huevos con Mole

$18.70

Carne Nortadas

$53.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
