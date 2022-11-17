Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Vida

1315 Butler Avenue

Tybee Island, GA 31328

Popular Items

Cold Pressed Juices
Pura Vida Bowl
Butter Croissant

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Acai base, topped with apple, strawberry, banana, granola and coconut

Blue Spirulina Bowl

$12.00

Mango, pineapple and Blue Spirulina base, topped with banana, strawberry, kiwi, cacao nibs and almonds.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Dragon Fruit base, Topped with apple, strawberry, banana, granola and hemp

Build Your Own Bowl

$12.00

Choose your base, 3 fruits and 2 superfoods

Kids Bowl

$6.00

Choose Base, one fruit and one superfood

Coco Loco

$9.00

Coconut yogurt base, topped with fruit, granola and agave

Smoothie

$6.00

Bowl Special

$10.00

Toasts

Almond Toast

$9.00

Almond butter, banana and agave

Sammy

$10.00

Egg, ham and cheese sandwich

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado mash, chili flakes, tomatoes, red onions topped with micro greens

Greek Toast

$11.00

Hummus, tapenade, artcihokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta and micro greens

NYC Toast

$12.00

Goat Chevre', smoked salmon, tomatoes, red onions and micro greens

Bocadillo Toast

$12.00

Serrano Ham, Manchego Cheese, tomatoes and micro greens

Pura Vida Bowl

$12.00

Rice and beans, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, poached egg and toast

Low Country Toast

$13.00

Local shrimp, cajun veggie sauce, tomatoes and mciro greens

Poached Egg

$2.00

Extra Toast

$2.00

Soup

$10.00

Special

$9.00

Caprese

$7.00

Extras

Egg

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Salmon

$4.00

Fruit

$3.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Sandwiches

Vegan Sandwich

$12.00

Chickpea Frittata, tapenade, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, avocado, tztatziki

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Albacore Tuna, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onion

Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00

Local Shrimp, cajun veggie sauce, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and red onions

Lunch Special

$13.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, red onions, hummus and feta

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix, Tuna, veggies, avocado and garlic toast

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix, Tuna, veggies, avocado and garlic toast

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Seasonal Croissant

$6.00

Cookie

$1.50

Cake

$5.00

Muffins

$3.00

Date Bar

$4.00

Brownie

$5.00

Spicy Vegan Jamaican Patty

$4.00

Samosa Spicy

$3.50

Samosa

$3.50

Granola

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Sourdough Loaf

$12.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Pop Tart

$6.00

Grab & Go

Chickpea Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Tasting Menu 50%

$25.00

Wine Pairing 50%

$12.50

Tuna

$5.00

Drinks

Yaupon Teas

$5.00

Latte Can

$5.00

Chai Latte Can

$5.00

Matcha Latte Can

$5.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Cold Pressed Juices

$9.00

Ask about our selections! Made daily based on available produce.

Flat Water

$3.00

D8 Seltzer

$8.00

4 Pack

$16.00

Olipop

$5.00

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Free Coffee

Out of stock

Coffee Mug & Utensils

Utensil set

$12.00

Reusable and portable bamboo utensil set with organic recycled case

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Logoed Campfire style Coffee Mug

Bowl Sets

$20.00

2 coconut bowls with bamboo spoons in a logoed canvas bag

Shirts & Accessories

T-Shirts

$25.00

Recycled Pre-Shrunk Logoed T shirt. Unisex

Mala Beads

$45.00

Locally made Mala Bead Necklace

Board Socks

Board sock

$150.00

Locally Made Surf Board Sock

Coffee

12 oz Ground Coffee

$15.00

12oz bag of our imported Costa Rican Coffee

Kilo Of Beans

$42.00

A full Kilo (2.2lbs) of our Imported whole bean Costa Rican Coffee

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A fast casual restaurant on Tybee, focusing on clean and healthy ingredients. We specialize in Cold Pressed Juices, Acai Bowls, Breakfast, Lunch and Fresh Pastries.

Location

1315 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, GA 31328

Directions

