All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Here you will enjoy a delightful fusion of traditional Italian food with regional American twists. In a tradition of his own making, Owner/Chef Youssef Nafaa has created an exciting menu of familiar foods pushed to unprecedented levels, with daring preparations and imaginative ingredients. Wine lovers will find an extensive list of pleasing, evenly priced wines, while those patrons seeking cocktails will find the same fusion of classic recipes and creative mixings that set our menus apart from other Italian eateries.
Location
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046