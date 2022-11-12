- Home
- /
- Indian Trail
- /
- Italian
- /
- Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria
Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria
1,009 Reviews
$$
7870 Idlewild Rd
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Zucchini Fries
Mac and Cheese Bites (10) w/ Jalapeños
Ditalini pasta with a creamy blend of Monterey Jack and Mozzarella cheese and a touch of Jalapeno. Served with a side of Homemade Ranch dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Sampler Platter
Choose 3 - Zucchini Fries, Fried Mushrooms, Mozzarella Sticks, Buffalo Bites or 4 Buffalo Wings (Cannot double up)
Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Bites (12)
French Fries
Ultimate Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
French Fries with Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos & Chili
Onion Rings
3 Chicken Fingers w/Fries
Pepperoni Knot
Pinwheels (30-35)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
Garlic Squares (40-45)
Bruschetta
Additional Dinner Roll
Side Meatballs
Side Sausage
Pint Of Ranch
Pint Of Ceasar
Pint Of Alfredo
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Black Olives, and Shredded Carrots
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan and Croutons
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese & Pepperoncini
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Olive and Carrots on Bed of Lettuce
Antipasto
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato and Cucumber on Bed of Lettuce
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Bed of Lettuce
Extra Dressing Charge
Calzone, Stromboli & Rolls
Plain Calzone
Filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese
Stromboli
Filled with Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Sicilian Stromboli
Layered Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone on Sesame Seed Crust
Pepperoni Roll
Filled with Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
Veggie Roll
Filled with Broccoli, Spinach and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Roll
Filled with Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage Roll
Filled with Fresh Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lovers Roll
Filled with Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni and Sausage
Extra Marinara
Entrees
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Sautéed in Butter, Wine and Garlic Sauce over Linguini over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Shrimp Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded Eggplant topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded Eggplant rolled with Ricotta, Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella with Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella, over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Chicken ala Giovanni
Lightly Floured Chick Breast, Sautéed with Ham, Onion, Mushroom, White Wine with Fresh Cream Sauce. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Chicken Francese
Boneless Pan Seared Chicken Breast in a Lemon Wine Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Chicken Marsala
Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Mushrooms in a Light Brown Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Chicken Valentina
Grilled Chicken Breast with Sun Dried Tomatoes in a Pink Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Chicken Sorrentino
Lightly Floured Chicken Breast, Sautéed with Ham, Eggplant, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella in Light Brown Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread.
Chicken Piccata
Boneless Chicken Breast in a Lemon Wine and Capers Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread
Pastas
Pasta w/Marinara
Pasta w/Butter
Pasta w/Garlic & Oil
Pasta w/Meat Sauce
Pasta w/Meatballs
Pasta w/Sausage
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta with Ala Vodka
Fresh Cream Sauce with a touch of Marinara
Stuffed Shells
Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella
Baked Ziti
Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella
Meat Lasagna
Filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Beef and Pork , Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella
Ravioli
Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella
Manicotti
Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella
Sandwiches, Burgers & More
Hamburger
Hamburger Deluxe
Deluxe Burgers come with Lettuce, Onions, Tomato & Pickle Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Double Burger Deluxe
Deluxe Burger come with 2 Beef Patties , Lettuce, Onions, Tomato & Pickle Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
BLT
Classic Italiano
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato Served Hot or Cold with French Fries or Onion Rings
Ham & Cheese
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato Served Hot or Cold with French Fries or Onion Rings
Turkey
Turkey with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato Served Hot or Cold with French Fries or Onion Rings
Philly Cheese Steak / Chicken Hero
Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushroom & White American Cheese Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings,
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatball, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Sausage Parmigiana
Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded or Plain Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Sausage & Peppers
Sausage, Peppers, Onion in a Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Veggie Wrap/Pita...
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce & Tomato Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Philly Cheese Steak / Chicken Wrap/Pita..
Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushroom & White American Cheese Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap/Pita
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion with Hot Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Grilled Chicken Wrap/Pita...
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Spicy Buffalo Shrimp Wrap/Pita
Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato with Hot Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
St. Patrick's Day Sandwich
Signature Sandwiches
The Mia
Grilled Chicken Breast with Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Drizzle
The Brooklyn Bridge
Turkey, Bacon, Melted Swiss with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
The Long Islander
Ham, Turkey, Melted Swiss with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
Freedom Tower
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, White American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato
Manhattan
Grilled Roast Beef, Onion and Melted Mozzarella on a Garlic Hero
Lady Liberty
Turkey, Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Godfather
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
The Hamptons
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Roasted Red Pepper & Mayo
Kids Menu
Desserts
NY Style Pizza
Gourmet
10" Buffalo Chicken
10" BBQ Pizza
10" Chicken Parm Pizza
10" Margarita
Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella
10" Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Bacon & Tomato Sauce
10" Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce
10" Super Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
10" Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Green Peppers & Onions
10" Philly Cheese
Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce
10 " Plain White Pie
Ricotta & Mozzarella
10" Broccoli Pie
Ricotta, Sautéed Broccoli, Garlic, Onion, and Parmesan Cheese
10" Italian White
Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella
10" Grilled Chicken Salad Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" BBQ Pizza
14" Chicken Parm Pizza
14" Margarita
Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella
14" Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Bacon & Tomato Sauce
14" Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce
14" Super Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
14" Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Green Peppers & Onions
14" Philly Cheese
Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce
14" Plain White Pie
Ricotta & Mozzarella
14" Broccoli Pie
Ricotta, Sautéed Broccoli, Garlic, Onion, and Parmesan Cheese
14" Italian White
Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella
14" Grilled Chicken Salad Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side
16" BBQ Pizza
16" Buffalo Chicken
16" Chicken Parm Pizza
16" Margarita
Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella
16" Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Bacon & Tomato Sauce
16" Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce
16" Super Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
16" Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Green Peppers & Onions
16" Philly Cheese
Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce
16" Plain White Pie
Ricotta & Mozzarella
16" Broccoli Pie
Ricotta, Sautéed Broccoli, Garlic, Onion, and Parmesan Cheese
16" Italian White
Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella
16" Grilled Chicken Salad Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side
18" Buffalo Chicken
18" BBQ Pizza
18" Chicken Parm Pizza
18" Margarita
Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella
18" Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Bacon & Tomato Sauce
18" Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce
18" Super Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
18" Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Green Peppers & Onions
18" Philly Cheese
Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce
18" Plain White Pie
Ricotta & Mozzarella
18" Broccoli Pie
Ricotta, Sautéed Broccoli, Garlic, Onion, and Parmesan Cheese
18" Italian White
Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella
18" Grilled Chicken Salad Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side
Sicilian
Stuffed
Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza - 4 Toppings
Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza Select 4 topping (Chicken & Eggplant extra) Served uncut
Meat Lovers Stuffed Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, with Tomato Sauce Served uncut
Philly Cheese Stuffed Pizza
Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce Served uncut
Veggie Lovers Stuffed Pizza
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce Served uncut
10" Gluten Free
GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY CRUSTS
10' Seasoned Cauliflower Pizza - Keto Friendly/ GF
This seasoned cauliflower pizza crust delivers a flavorful keto and gluten free option!
10' Vegan Cauliflower Pizza / GF
Satisfy vegan consumer needs with ease. Starting with cauliflower, we create our delicious crust using agave nectar, milled chia and brown rice — and no animal bi-products or gluten.
10' Zucchini Crust Pizza / GF
This gluten free subtly-seasoned zucchini crust delivers a thin-style pizza eating experience with a craveable crunch.
Daily Family Style Special
Special #1
16" Cheese Pizza w/ 1 Free Topping 10 Wings, 1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots, 2 Lt Soda
Special #2
2 - Lg 16" Cheese Pizzas 10 Wings, 2 Lt Soda
Special #3
2 - Lg 16" Cheese Pizzas 10 Wings, Doz Garlic Knots 2 Lt Soda
Special #4
2 - Lg 16" Cheese Pizzas, Sm Tray of Baked Ziti, 11" Meatball Parm Hero, Doz Garlic Knots, 2Lt Soda
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange Fanta
Pink Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
2Lt Coke
2Lt Diet Coke
2Lt Coke Zero
2Lt Sprite
2Lt Root Beer
2Lt Fanta
2Lt Dr. Pepper
2Lt Mellow Yellow
Diet Dr Pepper
Sprite 20oz
Coke 20oz
Diet Coke 20oz
Dr Pepper
Bottled Water
Mimosas
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Sign up to receive a Text when your order is ready!
7870 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079