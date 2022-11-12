Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria

1,009 Reviews

$$

7870 Idlewild Rd

Indian Trail, NC 28079

Popular Items

XL 18" NY Cheese Pizza
Lg 16" NY Cheese Pizza
Buffalo Wings

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.49

Zucchini Fries

$5.99
Mac and Cheese Bites (10) w/ Jalapeños

$7.95Out of stock

Ditalini pasta with a creamy blend of Monterey Jack and Mozzarella cheese and a touch of Jalapeno. Served with a side of Homemade Ranch dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Sampler Platter

$10.99

Choose 3 - Zucchini Fries, Fried Mushrooms, Mozzarella Sticks, Buffalo Bites or 4 Buffalo Wings (Cannot double up)

Buffalo Wings

$7.99+

Buffalo Bites (12)

$9.99

French Fries

$3.25

Ultimate Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

French Fries with Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos & Chili

Onion Rings

$4.29

3 Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$7.99

Pepperoni Knot

$0.79

Pinwheels (30-35)

$5.99+

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Garlic Knots

$2.99+
Garlic Squares (40-45)

$3.99+

Bruschetta

$7.99

Additional Dinner Roll

$0.50

Side Meatballs

$4.99

Side Sausage

$4.99

Pint Of Ranch

$3.99

Pint Of Ceasar

$3.99

Pint Of Alfredo

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$3.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Black Olives, and Shredded Carrots

Caesar Salad

$4.49+

Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan and Croutons

Greek Salad

$8.29

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese & Pepperoncini

Chef Salad

$10.29

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Olive and Carrots on Bed of Lettuce

Antipasto

$10.29

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato and Cucumber on Bed of Lettuce

Mozzarella Caprese

$8.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Bed of Lettuce

Extra Dressing Charge

$0.75

Calzone, Stromboli & Rolls

Filled with Fresh Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese

Plain Calzone

$7.49

Filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese

Stromboli

$9.49

Filled with Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Sicilian Stromboli

$10.49

Layered Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone on Sesame Seed Crust

Pepperoni Roll

$9.49

Filled with Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie Roll

$8.49

Filled with Broccoli, Spinach and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Roll

$9.49

Filled with Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage Roll

$9.49

Filled with Fresh Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Lovers Roll

$10.49

Filled with Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni and Sausage

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Entrees

Shrimp Scampi

$16.49Out of stock

Shrimp Sautéed in Butter, Wine and Garlic Sauce over Linguini over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Shrimp Parmigiana

$16.49

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.49

Breaded Eggplant topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.99

Breaded Eggplant rolled with Ricotta, Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella with Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.49

Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella, over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Chicken ala Giovanni

$13.99Out of stock

Lightly Floured Chick Breast, Sautéed with Ham, Onion, Mushroom, White Wine with Fresh Cream Sauce. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Chicken Francese

$13.99Out of stock

Boneless Pan Seared Chicken Breast in a Lemon Wine Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Chicken Marsala

$13.99Out of stock

Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Mushrooms in a Light Brown Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Chicken Valentina

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast with Sun Dried Tomatoes in a Pink Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Chicken Sorrentino

$13.99Out of stock

Lightly Floured Chicken Breast, Sautéed with Ham, Eggplant, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella in Light Brown Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread.

Chicken Piccata

$13.99Out of stock

Boneless Chicken Breast in a Lemon Wine and Capers Sauce over Pasta of your choice. Served with Small Salad and Bread

Pastas

Pasta w/Marinara

$8.49

Pasta w/Butter

$8.49

Pasta w/Garlic & Oil

$8.49

Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$10.29

Pasta w/Meatballs

$11.49

Pasta w/Sausage

$11.49

Pasta Alfredo

$11.49

Pasta with Ala Vodka

$11.99

Fresh Cream Sauce with a touch of Marinara

Stuffed Shells

$10.99

Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella

Meat Lasagna

$11.99Out of stock

Filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Beef and Pork , Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella

Ravioli

$10.99

Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella

Manicotti

$10.99

Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella

Sandwiches, Burgers & More

Hamburger

$5.99

Hamburger Deluxe

$8.49

Deluxe Burgers come with Lettuce, Onions, Tomato & Pickle Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Double Burger Deluxe

$10.99

Deluxe Burger come with 2 Beef Patties , Lettuce, Onions, Tomato & Pickle Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

BLT

$7.99

Classic Italiano

$8.99+

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato Served Hot or Cold with French Fries or Onion Rings

Ham & Cheese

$7.79+

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato Served Hot or Cold with French Fries or Onion Rings

Turkey

$7.79+

Turkey with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato Served Hot or Cold with French Fries or Onion Rings

Philly Cheese Steak / Chicken Hero

$8.49+

Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushroom & White American Cheese Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.49+

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings,

Meatball Parmigiana

$7.99+

Meatball, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Eggplant Parmigiana

$8.49+

Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Sausage Parmigiana

$7.99+

Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Shrimp Parmigiana

$10.99+

Breaded or Plain Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Sausage & Peppers

$7.99+

Sausage, Peppers, Onion in a Marinara Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Veggie Wrap/Pita...

$7.99

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce & Tomato Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Philly Cheese Steak / Chicken Wrap/Pita..

$9.49

Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushroom & White American Cheese Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap/Pita

$9.49

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion with Hot Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Grilled Chicken Wrap/Pita...

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Spicy Buffalo Shrimp Wrap/Pita

$10.99

Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato with Hot Sauce Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

St. Patrick's Day Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Signature Sandwiches

The Mia

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Breast with Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Drizzle

The Brooklyn Bridge

$8.79

Turkey, Bacon, Melted Swiss with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

The Long Islander

$8.79

Ham, Turkey, Melted Swiss with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo

Freedom Tower

$9.49

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, White American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato

Manhattan

$9.29

Grilled Roast Beef, Onion and Melted Mozzarella on a Garlic Hero

Lady Liberty

$8.79

Turkey, Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Godfather

$9.49

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

The Hamptons

$8.79

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Roasted Red Pepper & Mayo

Kids Menu

Hot Dog & Fries Kids

$4.99

Chicken Fingers (2) & Fries Kids

$5.99

Cheese Slice & Fries Kids

$4.99
Pasta with Meatball Kids

$5.99

Pasta with Alfredo Sauce Kids

$5.99

Pasta with Sauce Kids

$4.99

Mac & Cheese Kids

$4.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Mini Cannoli

$1.79

NY Cheese Cake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Deep Fried Oreo

$1.00+

Cake Bites

$2.50Out of stock

Gelato

$3.95+Out of stock

NY Style Pizza

NY Cheese Personal 10"

$8.99

Med 14" NY Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Lg 16" NY Cheese Pizza

$13.99

XL 18" NY Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Gourmet

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

10" BBQ Pizza

$11.49

10" Chicken Parm Pizza

$11.49

10" Margarita

$11.49

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella

10" Hawaiian Pie

$11.49

Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Bacon & Tomato Sauce

10" Meat Lovers Pie

$12.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce

10" Super Veggie

$12.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce

10" Supreme

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Green Peppers & Onions

10" Philly Cheese

$12.99

Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce

10 " Plain White Pie

$9.49

Ricotta & Mozzarella

10" Broccoli Pie

$11.49

Ricotta, Sautéed Broccoli, Garlic, Onion, and Parmesan Cheese

10" Italian White

$11.49

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella

10" Grilled Chicken Salad Pizza

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side

14" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

14" BBQ Pizza

$15.99

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.99

14" Margarita

$15.99

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella

14" Hawaiian Pie

$15.99

Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Bacon & Tomato Sauce

14" Meat Lovers Pie

$17.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce

14" Super Veggie

$17.49

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce

14" Supreme

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Green Peppers & Onions

14" Philly Cheese

$17.99

Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce

14" Plain White Pie

$13.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

14" Broccoli Pie

$16.99

Ricotta, Sautéed Broccoli, Garlic, Onion, and Parmesan Cheese

14" Italian White

$16.99

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella

14" Grilled Chicken Salad Pizza

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side

16" BBQ Pizza

$17.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$17.99

16" Margarita

$17.99

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella

16" Hawaiian Pie

$17.99

Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Bacon & Tomato Sauce

16" Meat Lovers Pie

$19.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce

16" Super Veggie

$19.49

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce

16" Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Green Peppers & Onions

16" Philly Cheese

$19.99

Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce

16" Plain White Pie

$15.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

16" Broccoli Pie

$18.99

Ricotta, Sautéed Broccoli, Garlic, Onion, and Parmesan Cheese

16" Italian White

$18.99

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella

16" Grilled Chicken Salad Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side

18" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

18" BBQ Pizza

$19.99

18" Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.99

18" Margarita

$19.99

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella

18" Hawaiian Pie

$19.99

Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Bacon & Tomato Sauce

18" Meat Lovers Pie

$21.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce

18" Super Veggie

$21.49

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce

18" Supreme

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Green Peppers & Onions

18" Philly Cheese

$21.99

Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce

18" Plain White Pie

$17.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

18" Broccoli Pie

$20.99

Ricotta, Sautéed Broccoli, Garlic, Onion, and Parmesan Cheese

18" Italian White

$20.99

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella

18" Grilled Chicken Salad Pizza

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side

Sicilian

Classic Cheese Sicilian

$17.99

Thick Crust Square Pizza with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Grandma Style

$18.49

Thin Crust Square Pizza with Mozzarella and Crushed Tomatoes

Crostino

$21.49

Thin Crust Square Pizza with Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella and Roasted Red Peppers

Stuffed

Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza - 4 Toppings

$25.99

Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza Select 4 topping (Chicken & Eggplant extra) Served uncut

Meat Lovers Stuffed Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, with Tomato Sauce Served uncut

Philly Cheese Stuffed Pizza

$25.99

Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomato Sauce Served uncut

Veggie Lovers Stuffed Pizza

$25.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce Served uncut

10" Gluten Free

Gluten Free 10” Pizza

$10.49

GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY CRUSTS

10' Seasoned Cauliflower Pizza - Keto Friendly/ GF

$10.49

This seasoned cauliflower pizza crust delivers a flavorful keto and gluten free option!

10' Vegan Cauliflower Pizza / GF

$10.49

Satisfy vegan consumer needs with ease. Starting with cauliflower, we create our delicious crust using agave nectar, milled chia and brown rice — and no animal bi-products or gluten.

10' Zucchini Crust Pizza / GF

$10.49

This gluten free subtly-seasoned zucchini crust delivers a thin-style pizza eating experience with a craveable crunch.

Daily Family Style Special

Special #1

$25.99

16" Cheese Pizza w/ 1 Free Topping 10 Wings, 1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots, 2 Lt Soda

Special #2

$35.99

2 - Lg 16" Cheese Pizzas 10 Wings, 2 Lt Soda

Special #3

$39.99

2 - Lg 16" Cheese Pizzas 10 Wings, Doz Garlic Knots 2 Lt Soda

Special #4

$59.99

2 - Lg 16" Cheese Pizzas, Sm Tray of Baked Ziti, 11" Meatball Parm Hero, Doz Garlic Knots, 2Lt Soda

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

2Lt Coke

$2.99

2Lt Diet Coke

$2.99

2Lt Coke Zero

$2.99

2Lt Sprite

$2.99

2Lt Root Beer

$2.99

2Lt Fanta

$2.99

2Lt Dr. Pepper

$2.99

2Lt Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Sprite 20oz

$2.25

Coke 20oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Mimosas

Mimosa

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

7870 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Directions

