MIA Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

7901 W Atlantic Ave,Ste 101

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Order Again

Popular Items

Char Grilled Octopus
Kids Pasta
Chicken Fingers

Specials

flaky pie crust, powdered sugar, house chantilly

Delice de Bourgogne (chef's favorite cheese)

$20.00

triple cream french cheese, blueberry compote, pistachio butter, grapes, ciabatta

Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass

$56.00

beech mushroom, smoked trout roe, tarragon polenta, raisin, kombu dashi jus

Veal Chop Parm

$58.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, arugula

Tempura Zucchini Blossoms

$18.00

sweet pea, ricotta, mint, paddlefish caviar, smoked nitrous potato foam

Cobia Sashimi

$16.00

jalepeno, crunchy garlic, edamame puree, truffle oil, house yuzu ponzu

Crispy Sweetbreads

$17.00

sugared raspberry, vinegared blackberry, brioche toast, frisee lettuce

Slow Braised Veal Cheeks

$39.00

roasted spaghetti squash, haricot vert, sage butter, gremolata, natural reduction

Crispy Crab Cakes

$26.00

colossal crab meat, old bay bechamel, lemon arugula, house vodka sauce

Chicken Brad Way

$57.00

Starters

Arugula Salad

$16.00

red onion, tomato, gorgonzola, candied pecan, herb balsamic

Burrata

$18.00

watermelon gazpacho, grilled ciabatta, saffron aioli, pesto aioli, basil oil

Char Grilled Octopus

$21.00

hummus, cucumber, radish, oregano, cured olives

Chopped Caesar

$14.00

crushed brioche, parmesan, lemon, house caesar

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

flour tortilla, smoky aioli, romaine, thai chili

Extra Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Fire Roasted Artichokes

$17.00

cici's breadcrumbs, parmesan, garlic, lemon zest aioli

Fluffernut Foie Gras

$21.00

house peanut butter, brioche, house made liquid marshmallow

Grilled Caesar

$14.00

crushed brioche, parmesan, lemon, house caesar

P.E.I. Mussels

$20.00Out of stock

spiced garlic tomato broth, gorgonzola, ciabatta

PB & J Foie Gras

$21.00

house peanut butter, port wine “jelly”, brioche

Tuna Poke

$22.00

#1 grade yellowfin, macadamia, cilantro, scallion, pickled mung bean, ginger rice, candied tamarind, serrano, white soy

Supper

Lamb Burger

$25.00

white cheddar, arugula, red onion, sunny egg, brioche, golden raisin puree, fries

Bronzino Evon

$38.00

ginger, cilantro, scallion, jasmine rice, fish soy, house chili oil

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

edamame puree, cilantro and scallion soba noodle, soy glaze

Seared Scallops

$48.00

black truffle risotto, chives, lobster butter

Wild Shrimp

$37.00

linguini, peas, shallots, sherry cream

Hanger Steak

$38.00

truffle cream corn, asparagus, red onion jam, port demi glacé

Short Rib Gnudi

$41.00

pickled peppers, parmesan, truffle, peas, natural reduction

Chicken Parmigiana

$32.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, linguini red, arugula

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$31.00

pickled pepper, cilantro, scallion, smoky aioli, soy glaze, sunny side egg

Hearth

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$32.00

sweet tea brine, fingerling potato, haricot vert, herbed chicken jus

Fire Roasted Shrimp Skewers

$39.00

lobster mac, peas, corn, brandy lobster cream

APP Lamb Meatballs

$16.00

creamy parmesan polenta, pomodoro, pesto aioli

ENTREE Lamb Meatballs

$29.00

creamy parmesan polenta, pomodoro, pesto aioli

Lobster Bisque Flatbread

$27.00

unleavened dough, corn, maine lobster, shrimp, scallion, ricotta, mozz, lobster bisque sauce

Sides

Haricot Vert

$9.00

Sautéed Greens

$9.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Truffle Creamed Corn

$9.00

Tomato & Cilantro Salad

$9.00

Side Pasta

$10.00

Side of Bread

$3.00

French Fries

$9.00

Side Lobster Mac

$20.00

Black Truffle Risotto

$20.00

Dessert

Rice Crispy Cheese Cake

$12.00

fried custard, white chocolate, liquid marshmallow, vanilla ice cream

Bread Pudding

$12.00

house peanut butter, chocolate, brioche, vanilla ice cream

Kids menu

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MIA Kitchen & Bar is a modern American restaurant, with French and other worldly influenced cuisine. We are located in the suburbs of West Delray Beach. Craft cocktails with eclectic & unique food cultivates a playful spin on classic dishes, sure to inspire your taste buds.

7901 W Atlantic Ave,Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33446

