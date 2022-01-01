MIA Kitchen and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
MIA Kitchen & Bar is a modern American restaurant, with French and other worldly influenced cuisine. We are located in the suburbs of West Delray Beach. Craft cocktails with eclectic & unique food cultivates a playful spin on classic dishes, sure to inspire your taste buds.
Location
7901 W Atlantic Ave,Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sicilian Oven - Delray
No Reviews
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1 Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurant
Yellowtail Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi
4.1 • 695
7959 W Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurant
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
No Reviews
7323 West Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurant
Terra Fiamma Restaurant - West Delray
No Reviews
9169 West Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Delray Beach
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurant