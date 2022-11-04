A map showing the location of Mia and More MLK Seattle View gallery

Popular Items

M8 Kumquat Cane (Tắc)
M5 Traditional Cane (Plain Sugarcane)
S3 Durian Avocado Smoothie

Sugarcane Juice

M2 Mía Cốt Dừa (Coconut Cream Cane)

M2 Mía Cốt Dừa (Coconut Cream Cane)

$6.25
M3 Dragon Fruit Strawberry Cane

M3 Dragon Fruit Strawberry Cane

$6.25
M4 Durian Cane (Sầu Riêng)

M4 Durian Cane (Sầu Riêng)

$6.25
M5 Traditional Cane (Plain Sugarcane)

M5 Traditional Cane (Plain Sugarcane)

$5.75
M6 Ginger Cane (Gừng)

M6 Ginger Cane (Gừng)

$6.25
M8 Kumquat Cane (Tắc)

M8 Kumquat Cane (Tắc)

$6.25
M9 Pineapple Cane (Thơm)

M9 Pineapple Cane (Thơm)

$6.25
M10 Strawberry Cane

M10 Strawberry Cane

$6.25
M12 Salted Lemon Cane

M12 Salted Lemon Cane

$6.25
M13 YOUNG COCONUT CANE

M13 YOUNG COCONUT CANE

$6.50
M16 Passion Fruit Cane

M16 Passion Fruit Cane

$6.25

Che and Sweet Dessert

C5 DAU HU DUONG GUNG (Ginger Tofu)

C5 DAU HU DUONG GUNG (Ginger Tofu)

$5.45
C6 DAU HU BOBA (Boba Tofu Soya)

C6 DAU HU BOBA (Boba Tofu Soya)

$5.95
C7 DAU HU SAU RIENG (Durian Tofu Soya)

C7 DAU HU SAU RIENG (Durian Tofu Soya)

$5.95
C12 CHE KHUC BACH

C12 CHE KHUC BACH

$6.50

Smoothies Blend

S1 Avocado Smash

S1 Avocado Smash

$6.65
S2 Durian Avocado Smash

S2 Durian Avocado Smash

$7.45
S3 Durian Avocado Smoothie

S3 Durian Avocado Smoothie

$7.45
S4 Durian Smoothie

S4 Durian Smoothie

$7.00
S6 Fresh Avocado Smoothie

S6 Fresh Avocado Smoothie

$6.75
S9 Taro Smoothie

S9 Taro Smoothie

$5.75

S10 Mango Smoothie

$5.75

S11 Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75

S29 Banana Split Smoothie

$6.25

S30 Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.25

Mix Series

X1 Rau Ma (Pennywort)

X1 Rau Ma (Pennywort)

$6.50
X2 Rau Ma Dau Xanh Cot Dua (Pennywort, Mung Bean with Coconut Milk

X2 Rau Ma Dau Xanh Cot Dua (Pennywort, Mung Bean with Coconut Milk

$6.75
X3 Rau Ma Dua (Pennywort Young Coconut

X3 Rau Ma Dua (Pennywort Young Coconut

$6.75

X4 Rau Ma Dau Xanh

$6.75

X5 Nuoc Mat Hat Chia

$6.25

Ice Cream Blend

K1 Ice Cream Coconut Coffee Smoothie

K1 Ice Cream Coconut Coffee Smoothie

$6.15
K2 Ice Cream Chocolate Oreo's Smoothie

K2 Ice Cream Chocolate Oreo's Smoothie

$6.15
K3 Ice Cream Matcha Smoothie

K3 Ice Cream Matcha Smoothie

$6.15

Milk Tea

T3 Black Sugar Milk Tea

T3 Black Sugar Milk Tea

$5.75
T1 Thai Tea

T1 Thai Tea

$5.75
T4 Jasmine Milk Tea

T4 Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75
T5 Taro Milk Tea

T5 Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

X7 Vietnamese Coffee

X7 Vietnamese Coffee

X8 Black Coffee

X8 Black Coffee

Coconut

D1 Coco Special

D1 Coco Special

$6.50
D2 Coco Longan

D2 Coco Longan

$6.50
D3 Dragon Fruit Coconut

D3 Dragon Fruit Coconut

$6.50
D5 Fresh Young Coconut (Plain)

D5 Fresh Young Coconut (Plain)

$5.95
D8 Kumquat Plum Coconut

D8 Kumquat Plum Coconut

$6.50
D13 Young Coconut Cane

D13 Young Coconut Cane

$6.50
D16 Passion Fruit Coconut

D16 Passion Fruit Coconut

$6.50
D18 Mủ Trôm Nước Dừa

D18 Mủ Trôm Nước Dừa

$6.50
D19 Pennywort Coconut

D19 Pennywort Coconut

$6.75
D20 Herbal Coconut

D20 Herbal Coconut

$6.50
