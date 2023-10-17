Main Menu

Antipasti

Caprese

$13.95

Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, basil, and roasted red peppers in reduction balsamic

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Fresh fried calamari served with marinara sauce

Arancini Di Funghi

$15.00

Wild mushroom, truffle risotto ball, and grana padano

Asian Fried Calamari

$17.00

Crispy calamari, toasted in a sweet chili sauce with grape tomatoes and scallions

Eggplant Rollantini

$13.95

Fresh eggplant battered in egg, rolled with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Cozze Posillipo

$14.95

Mussels sauteed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, in a white wine or red tomato sauce

Luigi Gamberoni

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp with white cannellini beans, hot cherry peppers, cherry tomatoes, over baby arugula with garlic, and o/o

Insalate

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce served with croutons in a caesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$11.95

Arugula with sharp pecorino Romano cheese, toasted pine nuts in lemon and extra virgin olive oil

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$14.95

Beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby spinach in extra virgin olive oil

Pasta De Mare

Linguine Fra Diavolo

$24.95

Linguine sautéed with shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in a spicy white wine tomato sauce

Capellini Alla Positano

$25.95

Capellini pasta sautéed with crabmeat, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and capers in tomato sauce with white wine

Linguine Alla Pescatore

$28.95

Linguine sautéed with mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine or tomato sauce

Penne Alla Scampi

$24.95

Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil in pink cognac sauce

Spaghetti Alla Mia

$28.95

Spaghetti pasta sautéed with shrimp, garlic, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, and extra virgin olive oil in a white wine lemon sauce

Pasta

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$21.95

Homemade potato pasta finished in a marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.95

Egg battered fresh eggplant baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti

Lasagna Bolognese

$25.95

Layers of Italian pasta stuffed with our meat sauce

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$23.95

Homemade potato pasta in a light pink sauce with chopped fresh mozzarella cheese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.95

Pappardelle pasta and meat sauce finished in red wine tomato sauce

Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola

$23.95

Homemade potato pasta with gorgonzola and mascarpone cheese cream sauce

Pollo

Pollo Alla Parmigiano

$24.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast baked with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti

Pollo Alla Piccata

$25.95

Chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and capers, served over fettuccini in white wine lemon sauce

Pollo Francese

$26.95

Chicken breast dipped in egg with capers and lemon, extra virgin olive oil in white wine sauce over fettuccini

Pollo Scarpariello

$24.95

Sautéed chicken breast, with Italian sausage, cherry peppers with a hint of vinegar, roasted rosemary potatoes, and white wine

Pollo Alla Saltimbocca

$26.95

Chicken breast topped with prosciutto, spinach, and mozzarella cheese in white wine demi-glaze sauce

Risotto

Risotto Primavera

$22.95

Arborio rice sautéed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and fresh vegetables in white wine or tomato sauce

Risotto Scampi

$24.95

Arborio rice sautéed with shrimp and garlic in extra virgin olive oil and pink cognac sauce

Risotto Alla Pescatore

$28.95

Arborio rice sautéed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari in white wine or red sauce

Carne

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.95

Veal medallions topped with porcini mushrooms, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella cheese in a cognac demi-glaze sauce

Veal Parmigiano

$26.95

Breaded veal medallions baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with spaghetti

Veal Piccata

$27.95

Veal medallions sautéed with freshly shitake mushrooms, capers in white wine lemon sauce, served over capellini

Short Ribs

$34.95

Pappardelle pasta, peas, shitake mushrooms, and cognac demi-glaze sauce

Rack of Lamb

$34.95

Rack of lamb sautéed with shitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and asparagus in a cognac demi-glaze sauce

Pesce

Salmon

$28.95

Grilled or blackened salmon served with sautéed spinach and bruschetta sauce on the side

Flounder

$29.95

Fresh flounder with crabmeat, capers in a white wine lemon sauce

Langostinos

$60.00

Grilled large Mediterranean shrimp dressed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon

Sides

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sausage, Peppers and Onions

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Grill Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimps

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisù

$9.95

Layers of sponge cake soaked in espresso and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder

Traditional NY Cheesecake

$9.95

A creamy, rich new York cheesecake sits on a graham cracker base

Crème Brûlée

$9.95

A creamy custard presented in a traditional ceramic ramekin

Guara Mango Flute

$10.95

Creamy tropical guava gelato swirled with sweet mango sauce

Coppa Spagnola

$10.95

Vanilla gelato and amarena cherry sauce swirled together, topped with amarena cherries

Mixed Berry Tart

$9.95

Shortcrust pastry base filled with Chantilly cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of berries

Profiteroles Dark

$9.95

Cream puffs filled with vanilla cream and enrobed in chocolate

3 Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.95

White and dark chocolate mousse on a sponge base, coated with a chocolate hazelnut glaze and topped with white chocolate shavings

Spumoni Bomba

$9.95

Strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate gelato all coated with chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate

Coppa Yogurt & Berries

$10.95

Yogurt gelato swirled together with mixed berry sauce, topped with blueberries and currants

Coconut Sorbet

$8.95

Cannoli

$9.95

Ice Cream

$9.95

Specials

Pasta Special

$33.95

Sacchetti porcini with shrimp, crab meat, scallops, baby arugula, and in a brandy pink sauce

Meat Special

$34.95

Veal medallions with crab meat, spinach, and mozzarella in a lemon white wine sauce over linguini pasta

Fish Special

$33.95

Filet branzino with shrimps, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, capers in a lemon white wine sauce over capellini pasta

Soup Special

$9.95

Appetiser Special

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Penne Marinara

$12.00

Penne Butter Sauce

$12.00

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$11.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs (Kids)

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$12.00

Spaghetti with Butter Sauce

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli Butter Sauce

$12.00

