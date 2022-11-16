Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mia Oceanfront

1960 south ocean drive

Hallandale, FL 33009

Popular Items

Tom Yum
Philadelphia Roll
Chili Cheeseburger

APPETIZERS

Hummus Di Tartufo

Hummus Di Tartufo

$13.00

Chickpeas Hummus, Beech Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Oil, Black Truffles, Potato Chips

Charcoal eggplant

Charcoal eggplant

$13.00

Eggplant, Grape Tomatoes, Shallot, Radish, Warm Naan

Fried Halloumi

Fried Halloumi

$14.00

Panko Breaded Halloumi Cheese, Blueberry Sauce, Arugula, Grape Tomatoes

Prosciutto e Melone

Prosciutto e Melone

$12.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Golden Melon, Truffle Honey, Pistachios, Basil

Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$19.00

Faroe Salmon, Avocado, Rice Chips, Lime, Salmon Roe, Red Beets Powder, Balsamic Glaze, Citrus Dressing

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Tuna, Avocado, Romaine, Lime, Sesame Seeds, Balsamic Glaze, Citrus Dressing

Beef Tartare

Beef Tartare

$19.00

Angus Filet Mignon, Sweet Chili Aioli, Tartare Dressing, Sesame Crackers

Burrata Al Tartufo

Burrata Al Tartufo

$19.00

Black Truffle Burrata, Warm Naan, Tomatoes, Truffle Balsamic Glaze, Pesto

Smoked Salmon Hash-Browns

Smoked Salmon Hash-Browns

$14.00

Potato Hash-Browns, Smoked Salmon, Arugula, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Sesame Sauce

Sauteed Mussels

Sauteed Mussels

$16.00

Mussels, Baby Potatoes, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Sauce, French Baguette

Gorgonzola Pear

Gorgonzola Pear

$13.00

Pear, Gorgonzola, Arugula, Truffle Honey, Walnuts

Taco Set

Taco Set

$24.00

Choose From Pork, Chicken, Tenderloin Beef or Shrimp

Cheese Platter

Cheese Platter

$29.00

SALADS

Grilled Octopus Salad

Grilled Octopus Salad

$19.00

Octopus, Romaine, Baby Potatoes, Grape Tomatoes, Pickles, Seasame Seeds, Daikon, Dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Warm Garlic Baguette, Parmigiano Reggiano, Caesar Dressing, Tomatoes

Greek

Greek

$15.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Montchevre, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Red Onion, Greek Dressing, Micro Greens

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Pine Nuts

Tuna Mango Salad

Tuna Mango Salad

$19.00

Tuna Tataki, Romaine, Arugula, Mango, Daikon, Orange, Mango Dressing

Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$15.00

Sundried Tomatoes, Arugula, Stracciatella, Balsamic Glaze, Pine Nuts

Pear Avocado

Pear Avocado

$14.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Pear, Radish, Celery, Sesame Seeds, Cherry, Wasabi Dressing

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Wood Smoked Salmon, Romaine, Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Daikon, Dressing

PIZZA

Carbonara

Carbonara

$19.00

Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Bacon, Tomatoes, Shallot, White Sauce

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pesto, Basil, Red Sauce

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$19.00

Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Pepperoni, Red Sauce

Truffle Mushroom

Truffle Mushroom

$26.00

Mozzarella, Mixed Beech Mushrooms, Black Truffles, Truffle Oil, Arugula, White Sauce

4 Cheeses

4 Cheeses

$18.00

Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Yellow Cheddar, White Sauce

Italiana

Italiana

$22.00

Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Arugula, Prosciutto, Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Red Sauce

Mixed Seefood Flatbread

Mixed Seefood Flatbread

$12.00

Calamari, Shrimps, Octopus, Mozzarella, Lime Zest, White Sauce

Funghi Flatbread

Funghi Flatbread

$10.00

Mixed Beech Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Scallions, White Sauce

Prosciutto & Stracciatella

Prosciutto & Stracciatella

$12.00Out of stock

Stracciatella, Prosciutto Di Parma, Arugula, Pistachios, Raspberry, White Sauce

PASTA

King Crab Pasta

King Crab Pasta

$32.00

Fettuccine, King Crab, Saffron Sauce, Lobster Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Pasta Di Spugnole

Pasta Di Spugnole

$24.00

Fettuccine, Morel Mushrooms, Black Truffle Puree, Cream Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Pasta Caprese

Pasta Caprese

$16.00

Fettuccine, Grape Tomatoes, Spinach Emulsion, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pine Nuts

Quattro Formaggi Pasta

Quattro Formaggi Pasta

$18.00

Fettuccine, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, Cheddar, Cream Sauce

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Fettuccine, Shrimps, Saffron Sauce, Lobster Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Pasta Ai Funghi

Pasta Ai Funghi

$20.00

Fettuccine, Beech Mushrooms, Black Truffle Puree, Cream Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Risotto Al Tartufo

Risotto Al Tartufo

$20.00

Arborio Rice, Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Truffle Puree, Parmigiano Reggiano

Shrimp Risotto

Shrimp Risotto

$22.00

Arborio Rice, Saffron Cream Sauce, Shrimps, Chili Threads, Parmigiano Reggiano

Prawn Gnocchi

Prawn Gnocchi

$28.00

Potato Gnocchi, Prawns, Lobster Sauce, Asparagus Cream Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Gnocchi Ai Funghi

Gnocchi Ai Funghi

$22.00

Potato Gnocchi, Mushrooms, Cream Sauce, Black Truffle Puree, Parmigiano Reggiano

Sea Scallop Gnocchi

Sea Scallop Gnocchi

$26.00

Potato Gnocchi, Seared Sea Scallops, Zucchini, Cream Sauce, Lobster Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Gorgonzola Ravioli

Gorgonzola Ravioli

$16.00

Gorgonzola, Cream Cheese, Spinach, Parmigiano, Spinach Sauce

ENTREE

Faroe Salmon Entree

Faroe Salmon Entree

$26.00

Faroe Salmon, Carrot Mousse, Pickled Carrots, Micro Greens

Whole Branzino

Whole Branzino

$34.00

Charcoal Grilled Branzino, Truffle Ponzu Tomatoes, Garlic Cilantro Oil

Halibut Di Funghi

Halibut Di Funghi

$32.00

Halibut, Mushroom Sauce, Edomame, Salmon Roe, Micro Greens

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$23.00

Angus Filet Mignon, Shallots, Button Mushrooms, Pickle, Demi Glace, Mashed Potatoes

Angus Beef & Morels

Angus Beef & Morels

$26.00

Angus Beef Filet Mignon, Mascarpone, Mushroom Sauce, Morel Mushrooms, Pickled Onions, Baby Potatoes

Grilled Octopus Entree

Grilled Octopus Entree

$23.00

Spanish Octopus, Hummus, Piquillo Peppers, Lime, Naan

Whole Grilled Lobster

Whole Grilled Lobster

$48.00

Whole Lobster, Baby Potatoes, Lobster Sauce, Grape Tomatoes, Lime

Grilled Colossal Prawns

Grilled Colossal Prawns

$36.00

Prawns With Parmigiano And Tobiko Filling, Grape Tomatoes, Grilled Avocado, Lime

Petto Di Pollo Mango

Petto Di Pollo Mango

$18.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Mango Sauce, Zucchini, Bell Pepper, Tomato And Spinach Salad

Coscia Di Pollo

Coscia Di Pollo

$18.00

Chicken Thigh, Red Sesame Sauce, Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Sesame Seeds

Wild Shark

Wild Shark

$22.00

Wild Caught Shark, Red Cabbage Puree, Purple Baby Potatoes, Edamame, Radish, Sesame Sauce

Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

$24.00

Beef Ribs, Parsnip Puree, Pickled Onions, Crunchy Onions

King Crab Leg

King Crab Leg

$68.00

Whole King Crab Leg, Lemon Herb Butter, Baked Baby Potatoes, Lemon, Micro Greens

Panko Chicken Shawarma

Panko Chicken Shawarma

$16.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Naan Bread, Amba Tahini, Piquillo Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Arugula, Garbanzo Beans

Falafel

Falafel

$12.00

Falafel, Amba Tahini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Arugula

Fiery Sizzling Fajitas

$29.00

Angus Filet Mignon, Bell Pepper, Zucchini, White Onion, Carrots Served with Wheat Tortillas, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Smoked Mozzarella

GRILLED MEATS

Prime Ribeye

Prime Ribeye

$42.00

16oz Prime Steak

Angus Filet Mignon

Angus Filet Mignon

$32.00

8oz Angus Steak

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Charcoal Grilled Lamb Chops, Eggplant Spread, Pomegranate Molasses, Pine Nuts, Tortilla

Truffle Mushroom Cheesburger

Truffle Mushroom Cheesburger

$22.00

8oz Short Rib Chuck Brisket Patty, Brioche Bun, Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Truffle Puree, Mushrooms, Balsamic Glaze

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.00

8oz Short Rib Chuck Brisket Patty, Brioche Bun, Cheddar, Cheese Spread, Shallot, Pickle, Sweet Mayo

Chili Cheeseburger

Chili Cheeseburger

$18.00

4oz Short Rib Chuck Brisket Patty, Ground Beef Chili, Brioche Bun, Cheddar, Hummus, Cole Slaw

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes

Asparagus

$8.00

Sauteed or Grilled

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

French Fries

ROASTED GARLIC POTATOES

$7.00

STEAMED RICE

$6.00

SOUPS

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$15.00

Shrimps, Octopus, Mussels, Beech Mushrooms, Heavy Cream, Sesame Seeds, Coconut Cream

Cream of Mushroom

Cream of Mushroom

$13.00

Button Mushrooms, Heavy Cream, Baby Potatoes, Onion, Garlic

SUSHI

Salmon Mango Roll

Salmon Mango Roll

$19.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Mango, Avocado, Aloe Pulp, Mango Puree, Dried Raspberry, Micro Cilantro

Golden California Roll

Golden California Roll

$19.00

Sushi Rice, Nori, Cucmber, Avocado, Crab, Dynamite Sauce, Black Tobiko, Rice Crackers, Micro Greens

Truffle Eel Roll

Truffle Eel Roll

$24.00

Sushi Rice, Nori, Eel, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Truffle, Micro Greens

Futomaki Roll

Futomaki Roll

$16.00

Nori, Cucumber, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, Cream Cheese, Tobiko, Yuzu Soy, Micro Greens

Sandwich Roll

Sandwich Roll

$16.00

Sushi Rice, Nori, Eel, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Sweet Soy, Sesame Seeds, Wasabi, Micro Greens

Passion Tuna Roll

Passion Tuna Roll

$19.00

Sushi Rice, Nori, Avocado, Mango, Cream Cheese, Passion Fruit Mango Sauce

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$15.00

Sushi Rice, Nori, Cream Cheese, Salmon, Sesame Sauce, Chives, Sesame Seeds

Baked Crab Roll

Baked Crab Roll

$19.00

Crab, Imitation Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Kewpie Mayo, Tobiko, Black Truffle Puree, Micro Greens

HAMACHI

HAMACHI

$16.00

Cucumber, Yuzu Soy Sauce, Shallot, Salmon Roe

FAROE SALMON SASHIMI

FAROE SALMON SASHIMI

$16.00

Cucumber, Yuzu Soy Sauce, Shallot, Salmon Roe

DESSERTS

Pistachio Napoleon

Pistachio Napoleon

$12.00Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock
Mixed Berry Cheesecake

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$12.00
Mini Cottage Cheesecakes

Mini Cottage Cheesecakes

$10.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.00
Fresh Berries

Fresh Berries

$14.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
1960 south ocean drive, Hallandale, FL 33009

