Mia Oceanfront 1960 south ocean drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1960 south ocean drive, Hallandale, FL 33009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juicy Juice Bar - 3808 S. Ocean Drive
No Reviews
3535 S. Ocean Drive Hollywood, FL 33019
View restaurant
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Hallandale Beach
No Reviews
2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
Matteo's of Hallandale - 1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
No Reviews
1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
Piola Hallandale
No Reviews
1703 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hallandale
Bissaleh - 501 Silks Run Suit 1130
4.2 • 276
501 Silks Run Suit 1130 Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurant
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
The Blues Burgers - Hallandale
4.6 • 155
801 North Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurant